Swimming: FHS’ Costello finishes with pair of 26ths

BOWLING GREEN — Tony Costello posted a pair of 26th place finishes to complete the season for Fostoria High School’s swimming team.

Costello, a junior, was 26th in both the 200 freestyle (1:58.09) and 100 free (53.06) races for the Redmen.

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for next week’s OHSAA Division II swimming and diving championships at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium.

The final 16 spots will be made up of at-large qualifiers with the next-times from throughout the state. The complete state meet field will be released by the OHSAA on Sunday.

Celina outscored Lexington 251-200½ to win the district boys title. Lexington edged Napoleon 263-257 for the girls district title.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 263. 2, Napoleon 257. 3, Bryan 218. 4, Wauseon 192. 5, Oak Harbor 145. 6, Celina 139. 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 123. 8, Sandusky 117. 9, Sandusky Perkins 94. 10, Lima Central Catholic 87. 11, Wapakoneta 82. 12, Port Clinton 67. 13, Bowling Green 64. 14, Fort Recovery & Maumee Valley Country Day 61. 16, Minster 58. 17, Lima Shawnee 51. 18, Colonel Crawford 33. 19, Sandusky St. Mary’s & Tiffin Calvert 32. 21, Ada & Mansfield Christian 30. 23, Upper Sandusky 23. 24, Tiffin Columbian 14. 25, St. Marys Memorial 11. 26, Margaretta 9. 27, Shelby, New Bremen & Galion 6. 30, Coldwater 4. 31, Ontario 3. 32, Norwalk, Maumee & Defiance 2. 25, St. Henry 1.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Celina 251. 2, Lexington 200½. 3, Wauseon 193½. 4, Wapakoneta 181½. 5, Ontario 142. 6, Lima Shawnee 137½. 7, Galion 131. 8, Ashland 124. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 111. 10, Sandusky Perkins 107. 11, Port Clinton 89. 12, Sandusky St. Mary’s 88. 13, Napoleon 84. 14, Bowling Green 81½. 15, Huron 68. 16, Sandusky 63. 17, Ada 42. 18, Colonel Crawford 37. 19, Coldwater 35½. 20, Fairview 31. 21, Shelby 19. 22, Oak Harbor 18½. 23, Tiffin Columbian 18. 24, St. Marys Memorial 12. 25, Margaretta 11. 26, Willard & Upper Sandusky 10. 28, Maumee Valley Country Day 7. 29, Lima Central Catholic & New Bremen 6. 31, Miller City 4½. 32, Lima Bath 3. 33, Bryan 2. 34, Fostoria 0.

