Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 52, Vanlue 40

Cory-Rawson 68, Arcadia 50

Leipsic 59, Hopewell-Loudon 37

Liberty-Benton 67, Pandora-Gilboa 63

Riverdale 55, McComb 49

Van Buren 64, North Baltimore 51

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 53, Oregon Clay 41

Toledo St. Francis 64, Tol. Cent. Catholic 60

Toledo St. John’s 54, Findlay 48

Toledo Whitmer 77, Lima Senior 74

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 84, Bucyrus 60

Colonel Crawford 58, Buckeye Central 51

Mohawk 48, Ridgedale 40

Upper Sandusky 96, Wynford 56

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 76, Lake 35

Elmwood 46, Otsego 28

Genoa 54, Rossford 34

Woodmore 49, Fostoria Senior 42

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 39

Convoy Crestview 72, Allen East 55

Spencerville 49, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 76, Delta 38

Bryan 62, Patrick Henry 56

Swanton 64, Liberty Center 46

Wauseon 53, Evergreen 20

Putnam County League

Continental 62, Kalida 52

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel 53, St. Wendelin 46

Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Lakota 46

Western Buckeye League

Celina 79, Lima Shawnee 60

Kenton 71, Lima Bath 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Elida 34

Van Wert 49, Defiance 48

Wapakoneta 71, St. Marys Memorial 35

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Clyde 80, Castalia Margaretta 77, 2-OT

Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 60

Northern Ohio League

Ontario 55, Norwalk Senior 42

Sandusky Senior 64, Tiffin Columbian 63

Shelby 55, Bellevue 54

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 43, Gibsonburg 28

Maumee Valley Country Day 66, Ottawa Hills 61

Toledo Christian 81, Northwood 52

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop 68, North Central 55

Stryker 64, Fayette 49

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 52, Plymouth 51

South Central 69, Ashland Crestview 56

Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 51

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville 70, Hicksville 38

Fairview 51, Antwerp 37

Holgate 46, Edgerton 41

Wayne Trace 61, Tinora 36

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 60, New Bremen 41

Fort Recovery 86, Minster 82, 4-OT

Marion Local 74, New Knoxville 60

St. Henry 55, Parkway 46

Versailles 70, Coldwater 56

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 71, Springfield 37

Napoleon 66, Bowling Green 54

Perrysburg 71, Maumee 45

Sylvania Northview 51, Sylvania Southview 48

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 56, Lexington 53

West Holmes 64, Clear Fork 58

Wooster Senior 69, Ashland Senior 60

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 99, Toledo Woodward 38

Toledo Rogers 59, Toledo Start 57

Toledo Waite 70, Toledo Scott 58

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 43

Mansfield St. Peter’s 106, Danville 67

Other NW Ohio Games

Huron 74, Vermilion 59

Lincolnview 68, Ada 39

Montpelier 91, Edon 51

Mount Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 51, 2-OT

New London 92, Ashland Mapleton 90, 2-OT

Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 45

Sandusky Perkins 50, Milan Edison 45

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 77, Norton 56

Akr. Hoban 62, Parma Padua 53

Alliance 69, Alliance Marlington 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Dalton 59, OT

Athens 75, Nelsonville-York 47

Atwater Waterloo 56, Rootstown 54

Avon 67, Berea-Midpark 56

Avon Lake 61, Grafton Midview 44

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Piketon 57

Batavia 60, Norwood 53

Batavia Amelia 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 59

Beaver Eastern 88, New Boston Glenwood 48

Bellbrook 55, Eaton 48

Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 38

Brookville 46, Monroe 40

Brunswick 66, Euclid 59

Cambridge 69, Philo 55

Can. McKinley 70, Warren Harding 61

Canfield S. Range 48, New Middletown Spring. 44

Carlisle 60, Day. Northridge 52

Centerville 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 53

Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 56

Chillicothe Huntington 58, Williamsport Westfall 43

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Cin. Anderson 36, Cin. Turpin 34

Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Shroder 49

Cin. Indian Hill 64, Reading 35

Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Mariemont 27

Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Elder 35

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Trenton Edgewood 54

Cin. NW 44, Harrison 43

Cin. Oak Hills 43, Fairfield 25

Cin. Princeton 57, Hamilton 45

Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Hamilton Badin 53

Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Kings Mills Kings 51

Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 52

Cin. Wyoming 78, Cin. Deer Park 38

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 73, Lees Creek E. Clinton 57

Clayton Northmont 71, Miamisburg 54

Cle. Benedictine 77, Mentor Lake Cath. 55

Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Louisville Aquinas 62

Cle. St. Ignatius 82, Massillon Washington 55

Cols. Bexley 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48

Cols. DeSales 49, Cols. Ready 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 84, London 46

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 69, Amanda-Clearcreek 43

Cols. St. Charles 49, Cols. Hartley 46

Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Dublin Coffman 57

Copley 89, Kent Roosevelt 38

Corning Miller 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Crooksville 60, New Lexington 48

Dover 46, New Philadelphia 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville Maysville 57

Dublin Scioto 71, Dublin Jerome 69

Eastlake N. 70, Mayfield 56

Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55

Fairview 64, Brooklyn 36

Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 43

Gallipolis Gallia 81, Portsmouth 57

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Gates Mills Hawken 50

Glouster Trimble 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 25

Goshen 51, New Richmond 36

Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42

Greenfield McClain 57, Hillsboro 45

Grove City Cent. Crossing 83, Galloway Westland 74

Hamilton Ross 60, Oxford Talawanda 53

Hartville Lake Center Christian 95, Ravenna SE 58

Heath 66, Utica 43

Hilliard Davidson 60, Marysville 52

Hudson WRA 61, Cle. John Adams 53

Huron 74, Vermilion 59

Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Jefferson Area 85, Girard 71

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 55

Johnstown-Monroe 60, Johnstown Northridge 45

Kettering Alter 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 49

Kettering Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 53

Lakewood St. Edward 82, Cle. JFK 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Bloom-Carroll 41

Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Warren Howland 60

Lebanon 68, Springboro 64

Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Colerain 40

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Salineville Southern 42

Logan 53, Vincent Warren 46

Lorain Clearview 75, Oberlin 63

Louisville 70, Carrollton 41

Loveland 38, Cin. Glen Este 35

Lucasville Valley 45, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Malvern 82, Newcomerstown 49

Manchester 51, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48

Mantua Crestwood 81, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Marietta 80, Zanesville 67

Mason 65, Cin. Sycamore 56

McArthur Vinton County 96, Wellston 57

McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Concord John Glenn 53

McDonald 92, Sebring McKinley 54

Medina Highland 54, Barberton 41

Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 53

Millersburg W. Holmes 64, Bellville Clear Fork 58

Millersport 54, Granville Christian 44

Minerva 64, Salem 52

Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 35

Monroeville 53, Plymouth 52, OT

Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Seaman N. Adams 56, OT

N. Can. Hoover 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 36

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66, Mineral Ridge 55

N. Ridgeville 59, Lakewood 50

New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59

Newark 85, Canal Winchester 45

Newark Licking Valley 47, Hebron Lakewood 33

Newton Falls 66, Youngs. Liberty 59

Oak Hill 58, S. Webster 51

Olmsted Falls 46, N. Olmsted 45

Peebles 68, Leesburg Fairfield 58

Peninsula Woodridge 71, Akr. Springfield 31

Pickerington Cent. 75, Gahanna Lincoln 64

Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 48

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Casstown Miami E. 43

Poland Seminary 55, Canfield 53

Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 50

Portsmouth Clay 84, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, OT

Proctorville Fairland 64, Chesapeake 26

Reedsville Eastern 59, Racine Southern 56

Reynoldsburg 58, Lancaster 42

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 50

Rittman 60, Smithville 49

Russia 46, Ft. Loramie 45

S. Point 70, Ironton Rock Hill 51

Sidney 62, Greenville 60

Sidney Fairlawn 77, Anna 60

Solon 93, Strongsville 63

Spring. NW 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. McNicholas 44

St. Paris Graham 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39

Streetsboro 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Berlin Hiland 47

Thomas Worthington 51, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Tipp City Bethel 81, Newton Local 46

Trotwood-Madison 88, Springfield 73

Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Covington 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 38

W. Liberty-Salem 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 30

Warren JFK 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 50

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Washington C.H. 49

Waterford 81, Belpre 42

Waverly 73, Minford 59

West Salem Northwestern High School 53, Creston Norwayne 50

Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47

Westerville S. 73, Westerville Cent. 44

Wheelersburg 75, Portsmouth W. 55

Wickliffe 64, Perry 45

Wooster Triway 55, Orrville 52

Worthington Christian 66, W. Jefferson 49

Xenia 66, Fairborn 60

Youngs. Mooney 42, Austintown Fitch 40

Youngs. Ursuline 59, Massillon Perry 56

Saturday’s Games

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Fredericktown

Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox

Sparta Highland at Cardington

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Botkins at Lima Perry

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Continental at Tinora

Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Defiance at Archbold

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath

Elida at Delphos Jefferson

Fairview at Edon

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Bluffton

Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian

Lima Temple Christian at Ada

Lucas at Plymouth

Mansfield Madison at Willard

Mansfield Senior at Olentangy

Marion Local at Russia

McComb at Fort Recovery

Milan Edison at Western Reserve

Miller City at Columbus Grove

Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day

New Bremen at Spencerville

New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview

New London at Wynford

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

North Central at Edgerton

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Genoa

Ontario at Colonel Crawford

Ottoville at Leipsic

Paulding at Bryan

Pettisville at Wauseon

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central

Seneca East at Fostoria Senior

Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Kalida

Vanlue at Ridgemont

Versailles at Greenville

Wapakoneta at Coldwater

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Putnam County League

Miller City 49, Fort Jennings 37

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

River Valley 65, North Union 51

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Riverdale

Lakota at Woodmore

McComb at Fort Recovery

North Baltimore at New Riegel

Ottoville at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

St. Wendelin at Van Buren

Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen

Wellington at Western Reserve

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0

Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8

Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167

Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158

Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Pittsburgh 57 36 13 8 80 202 160

Columbus 57 37 15 5 79 184 139

N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151

N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167

Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177

New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162

Carolina 54 24 22 8 56 141 158

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191

Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190

Colorado 56 16 38 2 34 111 187

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141

Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 168 151

Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147

Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165

Los Angeles 56 28 24 4 60 141 141

Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168

Arizona 56 20 29 7 47 136 177

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Colorado 0

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday’s Results

Columbus 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Colorado 2, Carolina 1, OT

Florida at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Buffalo, 1

Winnipeg at Montreal, 2

Washington at Detroit, 2

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Chicago, 7

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

San Jose at Arizona, 8

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8

Florida at Los Angeles, 10

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 5

Chicago at Buffalo, 6

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6

Nashville at Columbus, 6

Toronto at Carolina, 7

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8

Boston at San Jose, 8:30

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10

Monday’s Games

Florida at St. Louis, 8

Anaheim at Arizona, 9

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 34 .404 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½

Orlando 21 37 .362 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11

Chicago 28 29 .491 12

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 23 33 .411 11½

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 113, Indiana 104

San Antonio 107, Orlando 79

Boston 116, Philadelphia 108

Detroit 98, Dallas 91

Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125

Toronto 90, Charlotte 85

Miami 117, Houston 109

New Orleans 95, Memphis 91

Minnesota 112, Denver 99

Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101

Utah 111, Portland 88

Oklahoma City 116, New York 105

Golden State 109, Sacramento 86

L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, Indiana 98

Chicago 104, Boston 103

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s GAMES

2017 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30

Monday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday, Feb. 24

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Canisius 85, Rider 77

Cornell 69, Dartmouth 65

Harvard 78, Columbia 72

Iona 95, Marist 88

Penn 96, Brown 72

Princeton 71, Yale 52

MIDWEST

Kent St. 70, Akron 67

Oakland 82, Valparaiso 71

UIC 74, Detroit 69

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 67, UALR 58

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Cornell 72, Dartmouth 57

Drexel 80, Towson 65

Georgetown 83, Butler 72

Harvard 58, Columbia 55

Northeastern 50, Delaware 41

Penn 71, Brown 68

Princeton 69, Yale 47

Quinnipiac 53, Iona 45

St. John’s 71, Providence 47

Villanova 76, Xavier 71

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 71, William & Mary 69

James Madison 70, UNC Wilmington 59

Liberty 67, Charleston Southern 56

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 73, Winona St. 67

Bethany Lutheran 72, North Central (Minn.) 60

Concordia (St.P) 75, Sioux Falls 68

Creighton 61, Seton Hall 44

Drake 64, Indiana St. 45

Evansville 74, S. Illinois 61

Illinois St. 54, Wichita St. 50

Mary 64, Bemidji St. 52

Milwaukee 72, Green Bay 60

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 81, St. Cloud St. 77

Minn.-Crookston 86, Minot St. 70

Minn.-Morris 61, St. Scholastica 52

N. Iowa 89, Loyola of Chicago 43

Northern St. (SD) 60, Minn. Duluth 57

Northwestern (Minn.) 67, Martin Luther 60

Wayne (Neb.) 91, Upper Iowa 51

Wis.-Superior 75, Crown (Minn.) 53

SOUTHWEST

UALR 60, Arkansas St. 35

FAR WEST

Oregon 73, Utah 61

UC Davis 69, Hawaii 50

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

yx-Ferris State 16 3 22 4

x-Wayne State 11 7 15 8

x-Grand Valley State 12 7 16 10

x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 12

Lake Superior State 11 8 14 9

Saginaw Valley State 9 10 16 10

Northern Michigan 5 14 7 17

Northwood 3 16 5 23

South Division

League Overall

xy-Findlay 14 4 20 5

x-Ashland 11 7 16 8

x-Hillsdale 10 9 14 11

Walsh 8 10 15 10

Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11

Tiffin 6 12 11 15

Lake Erie 3 16 4 23

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game

THURSDAY’S Results

Ashland 78, Walsh 69

Findlay 105, Tiffin 87

Saginaw Valley 81, Lake Superior State 74

Hillsdale 92, Lake Erie 71

Wayne State 77, Northwood 68

Ferris State 96, Northern Michigan 74

Grand Valley State 74, Michigan Tech 57

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Northern Michigan at Grand Valley State, 3

Hillsdale at Ohio Dominican, 3

Walsh at Tiffin, 3

Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 3

Ashland at Findlay,3

Wayne State at Lake Superior State, 3

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 7:30

Findlay at Walsh, 7:30

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:30

Tiffin at Ashland, 7:30

Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 7:30

Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 8

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 8

END REGULAR SEASON

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 16 3 20 5

x-Grand Valley State 14 5 19 6

x-Michigan Tech 13 6 17 7

x-Northern Michigan 12 7 17 9

x-Northwood 11 8 14 10

Wayne State 4 15 7 19

Ferris State 4 15 5 20

Lake Superior State 3 16 5 21

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 18 0 26 0

x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9

Walsh 9 9 13 12

Hillsdale 8 11 14 12

Findlay 7 11 13 13

Lake Erie 6 13 8 17

Tiffin 4 14 6 17

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

THURSDAY’S Results

Ashland 92, Walsh 50

Findlay 75, Tiffin 70

Saginaw Valley 60, Lake Superior State 51

Hillsdale 88, Lake Erie 68

Northwood 66, Wayne State 61

Northern Michigan 67, Ferris State 53

Grand Valley State 64, Michigan Tech 52

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Northern Michigan at Grand Valley State, 1

Hillsdale at Ohio Dominican, 1

Walsh at Tiffin, 1

Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1

Ashland at Findlay,1

Wayne State at Lake Superior State, 1

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 4

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 5:30

Findlay at Walsh, 5:30

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 5:30

Tiffin at Ashland, 5:30

Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 5:30

Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 6

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6

END REGULAR SEASON

PRO GOLF

PGA

Genesis Open

Partinal Second Round (119 golfers did not complete the round)

Cameron Percy 66-71 — 137 -5

Zac Blair 70-68 — 138 -4

Martin Laird 70-68 — 138 -4

Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139 -3

Keegan Bradley 69-70 — 139 -3

Byeong Hun An 67-73 — 140 -2

Brett Stegmaier 66-75 — 141 -1

Whee Kim 68-74 — 142 E

Kyle Reifers 74-69 — 143 +1

Tony Finau 69-74 — 143 +1

Harold Varner III 73-71 — 144 +2

Harris English 71-73 — 144 +2

John Senden 70-74 — 144 +2

Soren Kjeldsen 74-71 — 145 +3

Matt Every 76-69 — 145 +3

Francesco Molinari 72-75 — 147 +5

Troy Merritt 70-77 — 147 +5

Ryo Ishikawa 72-79 — 151 +9

Morgan Hoffmann 73-78 — 151 +9

Ben Martin 73-78 — 151 +9

Ryan Blaum 75-77 — 152 +10

Bob Estes 75-77 — 152 +10

John Merrick 77-76 — 153 +11

Bryson DeChambeau 73-WD

LEADERBOARD

Golfer Score Thru

Jhonattan Vegas -7 14

Sam Saunders -7 DNS

Jason Kokrak -6 10

Cameron Percy -5 F

Jordan Spieth -5 16

Ben Crane -5 11

John Huh -5 10

Dustin Johnson -5 DNS

J.T. Poston -5 DNS

Zac Blair -4 F

Martin Laird -4 F

Wesley Bryan -4 11

Marc Leishman -4 DNS

Padraig Harrington -4 DNS

Billy Hurley III -4 DNS

Phil Mickelson -4 DNS

Pat Perez -4 DNS

Branden Grace -4 DNS

Kevin Na -4 DNS

Champions Tour-Chubb

First Round

Doug Garwood 32-33 — 65 -7

Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33 — 65 -7

Scott Parel 33-32 — 65 -7

Mike Goodes 32-34 — 66 -6

Scott Hoch 33-34 — 67 -5

Tommy Armour III 35-32 — 67 -5

Bob Tway 33-34 — 67 -5

Duffy Waldorf 33-34 — 67 -5

John Elliott 33-34 — 67 -5

Rod Spittle 34-34 — 68 -4

Tom Byrum 32-36 — 68 -4

Skip Kendall 34-34 — 68 -4

John Daly 35-33 — 68 -4

Billy Andrade 33-35 — 68 -4

Fred Couples 35-33 — 68 -4

Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -4

Jerry Kelly 32-36 — 68 -4

Larry Mize 34-35 — 69 -3

Mark Brooks 35-34 — 69 -3

Joey Sindelar 34-35 — 69 -3

Joe Durant 35-34 — 69 -3

Jerry Smith 36-33 — 69 -3

Mark Calcavecchia 35-34 — 69 -3

Bernhard Langer 37-32 — 69 -3

Scott McCarron 34-35 — 69 -3

Billy Mayfair 35-34 — 69 -3

Kevin Sutherland 34-36 — 70 -2

Tim Petrovic 36-34 — 70 -2

Michael Bradley 34-36 — 70 -2

Brandt Jobe 34-36 — 70 -2

Stephen Ames 34-36 — 70 -2

Marco Dawson 34-36 — 70 -2

Michael Allen 37-33 — 70 -2

Olin Browne 35-35 — 70 -2

Wes Short, Jr. 33-37 — 70 -2

Woody Austin 35-35 — 70 -2

Mark O’Meara 37-33 — 70 -2

Jay Haas 35-35 — 70 -2

Glen Day 35-36 — 71 -1

Loren Roberts 37-34 — 71 -1

Gary Hallberg 34-37 — 71 -1

Brad Faxon 34-37 — 71 -1

Jim Carter 36-35 — 71 -1

Rocco Mediate 34-37 — 71 -1

Lee Janzen 38-33 — 71 -1

Tom Kite 35-36 — 71 -1

Carlos Franco 35-36 — 71 -1

Paul Broadhurst 38-33 — 71 -1

Kenny Perry 35-36 — 71 -1

Colin Montgomerie 36-35 — 71 -1

David Toms 36-35 — 71 -1

Bobby Gage 36-35 — 71 -1

Russ Cochran 37-35 — 72 E

Gary Koch 37-35 — 72 E

Willie Wood 35-37 — 72 E

Esteban Toledo 37-35 — 72 E

Ian Woosnam 36-36 — 72 E

Jose Maria Olazabal 36-36 — 72 E

Jeff Maggert 36-36 — 72 E

Todd Hamilton 37-36 — 73 +1

Fred Funk 36-37 — 73 +1

Tom Lehman 36-37 — 73 +1

Larry Nelson 38-35 — 73 +1

John Cook 36-37 — 73 +1

Jesper Parnevik 38-35 — 73 +1

P.H. Horgan III 37-36 — 73 +1

Phillip Price 38-35 — 73 +1

Sandy Lyle 39-35 — 74 +2

Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37 — 74 +2

Gene Sauers 40-34 — 74 +2

Paul Goydos 38-36 — 74 +2

Hale Irwin 38-36 — 74 +2

Fran Quinn 38-37 — 75 +3

Scott Dunlap 40-35 — 75 +3

Guy Boros 36-39 — 75 +3

Steve Lowery 38-38 — 76 +4

Jay Don Blake 38-38 — 76 +4

David Frost 42-34 — 76 +4

Jim Thorpe 38-41 — 79 +7

LPGA Women’s Australian Open

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Sarah Jane Smith, Australia 70-67 — 137 -9

Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand 68-70 — 138 -8

Lizette Salas, United States 68-70 — 138 -8

Marissa Steen, United States 67-71 — 138 -8

Caroline Hedwall, Sweden 69-69 — 138 -8

Min Lee, Taiwan 67-72 — 139 -7

Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Canada 71-68 — 139 -7

Katherine Kirk, Australia 65-74 — 139 -7

Alena Sharp, Canada 71-69 — 140 -6

Amy Boulden, Wales 72-68 — 140 -6

Hannah Green, Australia 69-71 — 140 -6

Xi Yulin, China 70-70 — 140 -6

Michelle Wie, United States 70-71 — 141 -5

Rebecca Artis, Australia 71-70 — 141 -5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England 70-71 — 141 -5

Celine Herbin, France 72-69 — 141 -5

Chella Choi, South Korea 67-74 — 141 -5

Nanna Madsen, Denmark 73-68 — 141 -5

Ally McDonald, United States 69-72 — 141 -5

Gemma Dryburgh, Scotland 73-69 — 142 -4

Minjee Lee, Australia 72-70 — 142 -4

Lindy Duncan, United States 69-73 — 142 -4

Nasa Hataoka, Japan 74-68 — 142 -4

Sherman Santiwiwatthanap, Tha. 71-71 — 142 -4

Michele Thomson, Scotland 68-74 — 142 -4

Lee Mi-hyang, South Korea 73-69 — 142 -4

Mo Martin, United States 71-71 — 142 -4

Marina Alex, United States 69-73 — 142 -4

Carlota Ciganda, Spain 71-71 — 142 -4

Beth Allen, United States 71-71 — 142 -4

Kim Kaufman, United States 72-71 — 143 -3

Su Oh, Australia 70-73 — 143 -3

a-Hye Jin Choi, South Korea 71-72 — 143 -3

Kelly Tan, Malaysia 71-72 — 143 -3

Ha Na Jang, South Korea 70-73 — 143 -3

Azahara Munoz, Spain 71-72 — 143 -3

Gaby Lopez, Mexico 69-74 — 143 -3

Laetitia Beck, Israel 69-74 — 143 -3

Stephanie Na, Australia 73-71 — 144 -2

Amelia Lewis, United States 74-70 — 144 -2

Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand 72-72 — 144 -2

Haru Nomura, Japan 75-69 — 144 -2

Whitney Hillier, Australia 73-71 — 144 -2

Aditi Ashok, India 74-70 — 144 -2

Jacqui Concolino, United States 71-73 — 144 -2

Dana Finkelstein, United States 76-68 — 144 -2

Hsu Wei-ling, Taiwan 74-70 — 144 -2

Karen Chung, United States 74-71 — 145 -1

Peiyun Chien, Taiwan 70-75 — 145 -1

Cheyenne Woods, United States 74-71 — 145 -1

Sarah Kemp, Australia 73-72 — 145 -1

Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 73-72 — 145 -1

Angela Stanford, United States 75-70 — 145 -1

Austin Ernst, United States 74-71 — 145 -1

Lee Lopez, United States 74-71 — 145 -1

Dani Holmqvist, Sweden 79-66 — 145 -1

Jane Park, United States 67-78 — 145 -1

Nelly Korda, United States 73-72 — 145 -1

Sakura Yokomine, Japan 72-73 — 145 -1

Christina Kim, United States 73-72 — 145 -1

Amy Anderson, United States 71-74 — 145 -1

Yoo Sun-young, South Korea 72-73 — 145 -1

Min Seo-kwak, South Korea 72-73 — 145 -1

Brittany Altomare, United States 75-71 — 146 E

Charley Hull, England 72-74 — 146 E

Sandra Gal, Germany 76-70 — 146 E

Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand 71-75 — 146 E

Caroline Masson, Germany 75-71 — 146 E

a-Tze-Han Lin, Taiwan 73-73 — 146 E

Katherine Perry, United States 71-75 — 146 E

Belen Mozo, Spain 77-69 — 146 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir, Iceland 72-74 — 146 E

Brooke Henderson, Canada 69-77 — 146 E

Lydia Ko, New Zealand 71-75 — 146 E

Jenny Shin, South Korea 74-72 — 146 E

Failed to make the cut

Ilhee Lee, South Korea 75-72 — 147 +1

Leticia Ras Anderica, Germany 74-73 — 147 +1

a-Karis Davidson, Australia 72-75 — 147 +1

Angel Yin, United States 75-72 — 147 +1

Ayaka Matsumori, Japan 76-71 — 147 +1

Karine Icher, France 71-76 — 147 +1

Therese O’Hara, Denmark 74-73 — 147 +1

Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden 72-75 — 147 +1

Megan Khang, United States 73-74 — 147 +1

Simin Feng, China 70-77 — 147 +1

Nontaya Srisawang, Thailand 73-74 — 147 +1

Charlotte Thomas, England 72-75 — 147 +1

Mariah Stackhouse, United States 76-72 — 148 +2

Stacey Peters, Australia 72-76 — 148 +2

Danielle Kang, United States 77-71 — 148 +2

Jing Yan, China 74-74 — 148 +2

Ayako Uehara, Japan 77-71 — 148 +2

Emma de Groot, Australia 76-72 — 148 +2

Jessica Speechley, Australia 74-74 — 148 +2

Mel Reid, England 73-75 — 148 +2

Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden 72-76 — 148 +2

Maria Parra, Spain 73-76 — 149 +3

Laura Gonzalez Escallon, Belgium 75-74 — 149 +3

Dori Carter, United States 73-76 — 149 +3

Felicity Johnson, England 79-70 — 149 +3

P.K. Kongkraphan, Thailand 74-75 — 149 +3

Prima Thammaraks, Thailand 74-75 — 149 +3

Wichanee Meechai, Thailand 72-77 — 149 +3

Giulia Molinaro, Italy 74-75 — 149 +3

Karrie Webb, Australia 76-73 — 149 +3

Yani Tseng, Taiwan 73-76 — 149 +3

Cydney Clanton, United States 73-76 — 149 +3

Katelyn Must, Australia 77-72 — 149 +3

Ellen Davies-Graham, Australia 74-75 — 149 +3

Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 76-73 — 149 +3

Pavarisa Yoktuan, Thailand 75-74 — 149 +3

Beatriz Recari, Spain 75-75 — 150 +4

Paula Reto, South Africa 77-73 — 150 +4

Marianne Skarpnord, Norway 73-77 — 150 +4

Adriana Brent, Australia 72-78 — 150 +4

Laura Davies, England 72-78 — 150 +4

Julie Yang, South Korea 76-74 — 150 +4

Lauren Hibbert, Australia 72-79 — 151 +5

Jackie Stoelting, United States 77-74 — 151 +5

Catriona Matthew, Scotland 76-75 — 151 +5

Eui Kyung Shin, Australia 72-79 — 151 +5

Perrine Delacour, France 78-73 — 151 +5

a-Han-Hsuan Yu, Taiwan 77-75 — 152 +6

a-Alizza Hetherington, Australia 73-79 — 152 +6

Vicky Hurst, United States 74-78 — 152 +6

Holly Clyburn, England 77-76 — 153 +7

Tonje Daffinrud, Norway 78-75 — 153 +7

Kris Tamulis, United States 77-76 — 153 +7

Katie Burnett, United States 75-78 — 153 +7

Cheng Ssu-chia, Taiwan 78-75 — 153 +7

Kelly Shon, United States 77-76 — 153 +7

Sadena Parks, United States 73-80 — 153 +7

Jennifer Ha, Canada 75-78 — 153 +7

a-Hung Jo-Hua, Taiwan 76-78 — 154 +8

Hanee Song, New Zealand 79-75 — 154 +8

Becky Morgan, Wales 79-77 — 156 +10

Grace Lennon, Australia 79-77 — 156 +10

a-Lu Hsin-lu, Taiwan 78-78 — 156 +10

Cathryn Bristow, New Zealand 76-80 — 156 +10

Ann-Kathrin Lindner, Germany 75-81 — 156 +10

Liv Cheng, New Zealand 79-78 — 157 +11

Elmay Viking, Cook Islands 81-81 — 162 +16

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Peter Moylan to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Hunter on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C A.J. Jimenez to a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Miguel Fernandez on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Aaron Hill and OF Slade Heathcott on a minor league contracts.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Charle Rosario.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF BJ Guinn.

Basketball

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Odyssey Sims and a 2017 first-round (No. 11) draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2017 first-round (No. 4) draft pick.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Kyle Flood assistant offensive line coach; Bush Hamdan quarterbacks coach; Dave Brock, Justin Outten and Jess Simpson defensive assistant coaches, and Charlie Jackson and Charlie Weis Jr. offensive assistant coaches.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Robert Saleh defensive coordinator, Richard Hightower special teams coordinator, Johnny Holland linebackers coach, Jeff Zgonina defensive line coach, Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry strength and conditioning assistants and Bobby Slowik defensive quality control. Retained the service of Jason Tarver senior defensive assistant and Jeff Hafley defensive backs coach.

NFL Referees Association

NFLRA — Announced the resignation of president Jeff Triplette. Named Tony Steratore president.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Clarence Denmark.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brett Kulak to Stockton (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Kyle Brodziak from injured reserve. Assigned F Wade Megan to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Curt Gogol two additional games for his actions in Feb. 15 against Orlando.

Soccer

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed M Zach Steinberger.

College

CLEMSON — Announced senior DT Scott Pagano will transfer.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Boys Bowling

Lakota & Fostoria in Division II sectional tournament at Port Clinton Star Harbor Lanes, noon

Prep Wrestling

Liberty-Benton, Arcadia, Riverdale, McComb, North Baltimore in Blanchard Valley Conference championships at Cory-Rawson, 10 a.m.

St. Wendelin in Sandusky Bay Conference championships at Lakota, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach

CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m today (Feb. 18) and on Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

