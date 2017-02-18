Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 52, Vanlue 40
Cory-Rawson 68, Arcadia 50
Leipsic 59, Hopewell-Loudon 37
Liberty-Benton 67, Pandora-Gilboa 63
Riverdale 55, McComb 49
Van Buren 64, North Baltimore 51
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 53, Oregon Clay 41
Toledo St. Francis 64, Tol. Cent. Catholic 60
Toledo St. John’s 54, Findlay 48
Toledo Whitmer 77, Lima Senior 74
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 84, Bucyrus 60
Colonel Crawford 58, Buckeye Central 51
Mohawk 48, Ridgedale 40
Upper Sandusky 96, Wynford 56
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 76, Lake 35
Elmwood 46, Otsego 28
Genoa 54, Rossford 34
Woodmore 49, Fostoria Senior 42
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 39
Convoy Crestview 72, Allen East 55
Spencerville 49, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 76, Delta 38
Bryan 62, Patrick Henry 56
Swanton 64, Liberty Center 46
Wauseon 53, Evergreen 20
Putnam County League
Continental 62, Kalida 52
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel 53, St. Wendelin 46
Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Lakota 46
Western Buckeye League
Celina 79, Lima Shawnee 60
Kenton 71, Lima Bath 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Elida 34
Van Wert 49, Defiance 48
Wapakoneta 71, St. Marys Memorial 35
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Clyde 80, Castalia Margaretta 77, 2-OT
Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 60
Northern Ohio League
Ontario 55, Norwalk Senior 42
Sandusky Senior 64, Tiffin Columbian 63
Shelby 55, Bellevue 54
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 43, Gibsonburg 28
Maumee Valley Country Day 66, Ottawa Hills 61
Toledo Christian 81, Northwood 52
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop 68, North Central 55
Stryker 64, Fayette 49
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 52, Plymouth 51
South Central 69, Ashland Crestview 56
Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 51
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville 70, Hicksville 38
Fairview 51, Antwerp 37
Holgate 46, Edgerton 41
Wayne Trace 61, Tinora 36
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 60, New Bremen 41
Fort Recovery 86, Minster 82, 4-OT
Marion Local 74, New Knoxville 60
St. Henry 55, Parkway 46
Versailles 70, Coldwater 56
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 71, Springfield 37
Napoleon 66, Bowling Green 54
Perrysburg 71, Maumee 45
Sylvania Northview 51, Sylvania Southview 48
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior 56, Lexington 53
West Holmes 64, Clear Fork 58
Wooster Senior 69, Ashland Senior 60
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 99, Toledo Woodward 38
Toledo Rogers 59, Toledo Start 57
Toledo Waite 70, Toledo Scott 58
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 43
Mansfield St. Peter’s 106, Danville 67
Other NW Ohio Games
Huron 74, Vermilion 59
Lincolnview 68, Ada 39
Montpelier 91, Edon 51
Mount Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 51, 2-OT
New London 92, Ashland Mapleton 90, 2-OT
Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 45
Sandusky Perkins 50, Milan Edison 45
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 77, Norton 56
Akr. Hoban 62, Parma Padua 53
Alliance 69, Alliance Marlington 42
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Dalton 59, OT
Athens 75, Nelsonville-York 47
Atwater Waterloo 56, Rootstown 54
Avon 67, Berea-Midpark 56
Avon Lake 61, Grafton Midview 44
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Piketon 57
Batavia 60, Norwood 53
Batavia Amelia 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 59
Beaver Eastern 88, New Boston Glenwood 48
Bellbrook 55, Eaton 48
Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 38
Brookville 46, Monroe 40
Brunswick 66, Euclid 59
Cambridge 69, Philo 55
Can. McKinley 70, Warren Harding 61
Canfield S. Range 48, New Middletown Spring. 44
Carlisle 60, Day. Northridge 52
Centerville 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 53
Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 56
Chillicothe Huntington 58, Williamsport Westfall 43
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Cin. Anderson 36, Cin. Turpin 34
Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Shroder 49
Cin. Indian Hill 64, Reading 35
Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Mariemont 27
Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Elder 35
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Trenton Edgewood 54
Cin. NW 44, Harrison 43
Cin. Oak Hills 43, Fairfield 25
Cin. Princeton 57, Hamilton 45
Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Hamilton Badin 53
Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Kings Mills Kings 51
Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 52
Cin. Wyoming 78, Cin. Deer Park 38
Circleville Logan Elm 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 73, Lees Creek E. Clinton 57
Clayton Northmont 71, Miamisburg 54
Cle. Benedictine 77, Mentor Lake Cath. 55
Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Louisville Aquinas 62
Cle. St. Ignatius 82, Massillon Washington 55
Cols. Bexley 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48
Cols. DeSales 49, Cols. Ready 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 84, London 46
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 69, Amanda-Clearcreek 43
Cols. St. Charles 49, Cols. Hartley 46
Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Dublin Coffman 57
Copley 89, Kent Roosevelt 38
Corning Miller 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Crooksville 60, New Lexington 48
Dover 46, New Philadelphia 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville Maysville 57
Dublin Scioto 71, Dublin Jerome 69
Eastlake N. 70, Mayfield 56
Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55
Fairview 64, Brooklyn 36
Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 43
Gallipolis Gallia 81, Portsmouth 57
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Gates Mills Hawken 50
Glouster Trimble 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 25
Goshen 51, New Richmond 36
Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
Greenfield McClain 57, Hillsboro 45
Grove City Cent. Crossing 83, Galloway Westland 74
Hamilton Ross 60, Oxford Talawanda 53
Hartville Lake Center Christian 95, Ravenna SE 58
Heath 66, Utica 43
Hilliard Davidson 60, Marysville 52
Hudson WRA 61, Cle. John Adams 53
Huron 74, Vermilion 59
Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47
Jefferson Area 85, Girard 71
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 55
Johnstown-Monroe 60, Johnstown Northridge 45
Kettering Alter 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 49
Kettering Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 53
Lakewood St. Edward 82, Cle. JFK 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Bloom-Carroll 41
Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Warren Howland 60
Lebanon 68, Springboro 64
Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Colerain 40
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Salineville Southern 42
Logan 53, Vincent Warren 46
Lorain Clearview 75, Oberlin 63
Louisville 70, Carrollton 41
Loveland 38, Cin. Glen Este 35
Lucasville Valley 45, McDermott Scioto NW 35
Malvern 82, Newcomerstown 49
Manchester 51, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48
Mantua Crestwood 81, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Marietta 80, Zanesville 67
Mason 65, Cin. Sycamore 56
McArthur Vinton County 96, Wellston 57
McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Concord John Glenn 53
McDonald 92, Sebring McKinley 54
Medina Highland 54, Barberton 41
Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 53
Millersburg W. Holmes 64, Bellville Clear Fork 58
Millersport 54, Granville Christian 44
Minerva 64, Salem 52
Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 35
Monroeville 53, Plymouth 52, OT
Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Seaman N. Adams 56, OT
N. Can. Hoover 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 36
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66, Mineral Ridge 55
N. Ridgeville 59, Lakewood 50
New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59
Newark 85, Canal Winchester 45
Newark Licking Valley 47, Hebron Lakewood 33
Newton Falls 66, Youngs. Liberty 59
Oak Hill 58, S. Webster 51
Olmsted Falls 46, N. Olmsted 45
Peebles 68, Leesburg Fairfield 58
Peninsula Woodridge 71, Akr. Springfield 31
Pickerington Cent. 75, Gahanna Lincoln 64
Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 48
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Casstown Miami E. 43
Poland Seminary 55, Canfield 53
Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 50
Portsmouth Clay 84, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49
Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, OT
Proctorville Fairland 64, Chesapeake 26
Reedsville Eastern 59, Racine Southern 56
Reynoldsburg 58, Lancaster 42
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 50
Rittman 60, Smithville 49
Russia 46, Ft. Loramie 45
S. Point 70, Ironton Rock Hill 51
Sidney 62, Greenville 60
Sidney Fairlawn 77, Anna 60
Solon 93, Strongsville 63
Spring. NW 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. McNicholas 44
St. Paris Graham 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47
Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39
Streetsboro 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Berlin Hiland 47
Thomas Worthington 51, Worthington Kilbourne 31
Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
Tipp City Bethel 81, Newton Local 46
Trotwood-Madison 88, Springfield 73
Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Covington 51
W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 38
W. Liberty-Salem 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 30
Warren JFK 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 50
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Washington C.H. 49
Waterford 81, Belpre 42
Waverly 73, Minford 59
West Salem Northwestern High School 53, Creston Norwayne 50
Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47
Westerville S. 73, Westerville Cent. 44
Wheelersburg 75, Portsmouth W. 55
Wickliffe 64, Perry 45
Wooster Triway 55, Orrville 52
Worthington Christian 66, W. Jefferson 49
Xenia 66, Fairborn 60
Youngs. Mooney 42, Austintown Fitch 40
Youngs. Ursuline 59, Massillon Perry 56
Saturday’s Games
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Fredericktown
Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox
Sparta Highland at Cardington
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen
Antwerp at Hilltop
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Botkins at Lima Perry
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Continental at Tinora
Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Defiance at Archbold
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath
Elida at Delphos Jefferson
Fairview at Edon
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Bluffton
Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian
Lima Temple Christian at Ada
Lucas at Plymouth
Mansfield Madison at Willard
Mansfield Senior at Olentangy
Marion Local at Russia
McComb at Fort Recovery
Milan Edison at Western Reserve
Miller City at Columbus Grove
Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day
New Bremen at Spencerville
New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview
New London at Wynford
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
North Central at Edgerton
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Genoa
Ontario at Colonel Crawford
Ottoville at Leipsic
Paulding at Bryan
Pettisville at Wauseon
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central
Seneca East at Fostoria Senior
Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Kalida
Vanlue at Ridgemont
Versailles at Greenville
Wapakoneta at Coldwater
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Putnam County League
Miller City 49, Fort Jennings 37
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
River Valley 65, North Union 51
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Riverdale
Lakota at Woodmore
McComb at Fort Recovery
North Baltimore at New Riegel
Ottoville at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
St. Wendelin at Van Buren
Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen
Wellington at Western Reserve
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0
Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8
Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167
Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158
Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 57 36 13 8 80 202 160
Columbus 57 37 15 5 79 184 139
N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151
N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167
Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177
New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162
Carolina 54 24 22 8 56 141 158
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191
Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190
Colorado 56 16 38 2 34 111 187
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141
Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 168 151
Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147
Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165
Los Angeles 56 28 24 4 60 141 141
Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168
Arizona 56 20 29 7 47 136 177
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Colorado 0
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday’s Results
Columbus 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Colorado 2, Carolina 1, OT
Florida at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Buffalo, 1
Winnipeg at Montreal, 2
Washington at Detroit, 2
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Chicago, 7
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
San Jose at Arizona, 8
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8
Florida at Los Angeles, 10
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 5
Chicago at Buffalo, 6
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6
Nashville at Columbus, 6
Toronto at Carolina, 7
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8
Boston at San Jose, 8:30
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10
Monday’s Games
Florida at St. Louis, 8
Anaheim at Arizona, 9
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Indiana 104
San Antonio 107, Orlando 79
Boston 116, Philadelphia 108
Detroit 98, Dallas 91
Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125
Toronto 90, Charlotte 85
Miami 117, Houston 109
New Orleans 95, Memphis 91
Minnesota 112, Denver 99
Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101
Utah 111, Portland 88
Oklahoma City 116, New York 105
Golden State 109, Sacramento 86
L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84
Thursday’s Results
Washington 111, Indiana 98
Chicago 104, Boston 103
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s GAMES
2017 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30
Monday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday, Feb. 24
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Canisius 85, Rider 77
Cornell 69, Dartmouth 65
Harvard 78, Columbia 72
Iona 95, Marist 88
Penn 96, Brown 72
Princeton 71, Yale 52
MIDWEST
Kent St. 70, Akron 67
Oakland 82, Valparaiso 71
UIC 74, Detroit 69
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 67, UALR 58
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Cornell 72, Dartmouth 57
Drexel 80, Towson 65
Georgetown 83, Butler 72
Harvard 58, Columbia 55
Northeastern 50, Delaware 41
Penn 71, Brown 68
Princeton 69, Yale 47
Quinnipiac 53, Iona 45
St. John’s 71, Providence 47
Villanova 76, Xavier 71
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 71, William & Mary 69
James Madison 70, UNC Wilmington 59
Liberty 67, Charleston Southern 56
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 73, Winona St. 67
Bethany Lutheran 72, North Central (Minn.) 60
Concordia (St.P) 75, Sioux Falls 68
Creighton 61, Seton Hall 44
Drake 64, Indiana St. 45
Evansville 74, S. Illinois 61
Illinois St. 54, Wichita St. 50
Mary 64, Bemidji St. 52
Milwaukee 72, Green Bay 60
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 81, St. Cloud St. 77
Minn.-Crookston 86, Minot St. 70
Minn.-Morris 61, St. Scholastica 52
N. Iowa 89, Loyola of Chicago 43
Northern St. (SD) 60, Minn. Duluth 57
Northwestern (Minn.) 67, Martin Luther 60
Wayne (Neb.) 91, Upper Iowa 51
Wis.-Superior 75, Crown (Minn.) 53
SOUTHWEST
UALR 60, Arkansas St. 35
FAR WEST
Oregon 73, Utah 61
UC Davis 69, Hawaii 50
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
yx-Ferris State 16 3 22 4
x-Wayne State 11 7 15 8
x-Grand Valley State 12 7 16 10
x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 12
Lake Superior State 11 8 14 9
Saginaw Valley State 9 10 16 10
Northern Michigan 5 14 7 17
Northwood 3 16 5 23
South Division
League Overall
xy-Findlay 14 4 20 5
x-Ashland 11 7 16 8
x-Hillsdale 10 9 14 11
Walsh 8 10 15 10
Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11
Tiffin 6 12 11 15
Lake Erie 3 16 4 23
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game
THURSDAY’S Results
Ashland 78, Walsh 69
Findlay 105, Tiffin 87
Saginaw Valley 81, Lake Superior State 74
Hillsdale 92, Lake Erie 71
Wayne State 77, Northwood 68
Ferris State 96, Northern Michigan 74
Grand Valley State 74, Michigan Tech 57
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Northern Michigan at Grand Valley State, 3
Hillsdale at Ohio Dominican, 3
Walsh at Tiffin, 3
Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 3
Ashland at Findlay,3
Wayne State at Lake Superior State, 3
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 7:30
Findlay at Walsh, 7:30
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:30
Tiffin at Ashland, 7:30
Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 7:30
Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 8
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 8
END REGULAR SEASON
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 16 3 20 5
x-Grand Valley State 14 5 19 6
x-Michigan Tech 13 6 17 7
x-Northern Michigan 12 7 17 9
x-Northwood 11 8 14 10
Wayne State 4 15 7 19
Ferris State 4 15 5 20
Lake Superior State 3 16 5 21
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 18 0 26 0
x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9
Walsh 9 9 13 12
Hillsdale 8 11 14 12
Findlay 7 11 13 13
Lake Erie 6 13 8 17
Tiffin 4 14 6 17
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
THURSDAY’S Results
Ashland 92, Walsh 50
Findlay 75, Tiffin 70
Saginaw Valley 60, Lake Superior State 51
Hillsdale 88, Lake Erie 68
Northwood 66, Wayne State 61
Northern Michigan 67, Ferris State 53
Grand Valley State 64, Michigan Tech 52
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Northern Michigan at Grand Valley State, 1
Hillsdale at Ohio Dominican, 1
Walsh at Tiffin, 1
Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1
Ashland at Findlay,1
Wayne State at Lake Superior State, 1
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 4
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 5:30
Findlay at Walsh, 5:30
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 5:30
Tiffin at Ashland, 5:30
Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 5:30
Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 6
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6
END REGULAR SEASON
PRO GOLF
PGA
Genesis Open
Partinal Second Round (119 golfers did not complete the round)
Cameron Percy 66-71 — 137 -5
Zac Blair 70-68 — 138 -4
Martin Laird 70-68 — 138 -4
Graeme McDowell 69-70 — 139 -3
Keegan Bradley 69-70 — 139 -3
Byeong Hun An 67-73 — 140 -2
Brett Stegmaier 66-75 — 141 -1
Whee Kim 68-74 — 142 E
Kyle Reifers 74-69 — 143 +1
Tony Finau 69-74 — 143 +1
Harold Varner III 73-71 — 144 +2
Harris English 71-73 — 144 +2
John Senden 70-74 — 144 +2
Soren Kjeldsen 74-71 — 145 +3
Matt Every 76-69 — 145 +3
Francesco Molinari 72-75 — 147 +5
Troy Merritt 70-77 — 147 +5
Ryo Ishikawa 72-79 — 151 +9
Morgan Hoffmann 73-78 — 151 +9
Ben Martin 73-78 — 151 +9
Ryan Blaum 75-77 — 152 +10
Bob Estes 75-77 — 152 +10
John Merrick 77-76 — 153 +11
Bryson DeChambeau 73-WD
LEADERBOARD
Golfer Score Thru
Jhonattan Vegas -7 14
Sam Saunders -7 DNS
Jason Kokrak -6 10
Cameron Percy -5 F
Jordan Spieth -5 16
Ben Crane -5 11
John Huh -5 10
Dustin Johnson -5 DNS
J.T. Poston -5 DNS
Zac Blair -4 F
Martin Laird -4 F
Wesley Bryan -4 11
Marc Leishman -4 DNS
Padraig Harrington -4 DNS
Billy Hurley III -4 DNS
Phil Mickelson -4 DNS
Pat Perez -4 DNS
Branden Grace -4 DNS
Kevin Na -4 DNS
Champions Tour-Chubb
First Round
Doug Garwood 32-33 — 65 -7
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33 — 65 -7
Scott Parel 33-32 — 65 -7
Mike Goodes 32-34 — 66 -6
Scott Hoch 33-34 — 67 -5
Tommy Armour III 35-32 — 67 -5
Bob Tway 33-34 — 67 -5
Duffy Waldorf 33-34 — 67 -5
John Elliott 33-34 — 67 -5
Rod Spittle 34-34 — 68 -4
Tom Byrum 32-36 — 68 -4
Skip Kendall 34-34 — 68 -4
John Daly 35-33 — 68 -4
Billy Andrade 33-35 — 68 -4
Fred Couples 35-33 — 68 -4
Jeff Sluman 34-34 — 68 -4
Jerry Kelly 32-36 — 68 -4
Larry Mize 34-35 — 69 -3
Mark Brooks 35-34 — 69 -3
Joey Sindelar 34-35 — 69 -3
Joe Durant 35-34 — 69 -3
Jerry Smith 36-33 — 69 -3
Mark Calcavecchia 35-34 — 69 -3
Bernhard Langer 37-32 — 69 -3
Scott McCarron 34-35 — 69 -3
Billy Mayfair 35-34 — 69 -3
Kevin Sutherland 34-36 — 70 -2
Tim Petrovic 36-34 — 70 -2
Michael Bradley 34-36 — 70 -2
Brandt Jobe 34-36 — 70 -2
Stephen Ames 34-36 — 70 -2
Marco Dawson 34-36 — 70 -2
Michael Allen 37-33 — 70 -2
Olin Browne 35-35 — 70 -2
Wes Short, Jr. 33-37 — 70 -2
Woody Austin 35-35 — 70 -2
Mark O’Meara 37-33 — 70 -2
Jay Haas 35-35 — 70 -2
Glen Day 35-36 — 71 -1
Loren Roberts 37-34 — 71 -1
Gary Hallberg 34-37 — 71 -1
Brad Faxon 34-37 — 71 -1
Jim Carter 36-35 — 71 -1
Rocco Mediate 34-37 — 71 -1
Lee Janzen 38-33 — 71 -1
Tom Kite 35-36 — 71 -1
Carlos Franco 35-36 — 71 -1
Paul Broadhurst 38-33 — 71 -1
Kenny Perry 35-36 — 71 -1
Colin Montgomerie 36-35 — 71 -1
David Toms 36-35 — 71 -1
Bobby Gage 36-35 — 71 -1
Russ Cochran 37-35 — 72 E
Gary Koch 37-35 — 72 E
Willie Wood 35-37 — 72 E
Esteban Toledo 37-35 — 72 E
Ian Woosnam 36-36 — 72 E
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-36 — 72 E
Jeff Maggert 36-36 — 72 E
Todd Hamilton 37-36 — 73 +1
Fred Funk 36-37 — 73 +1
Tom Lehman 36-37 — 73 +1
Larry Nelson 38-35 — 73 +1
John Cook 36-37 — 73 +1
Jesper Parnevik 38-35 — 73 +1
P.H. Horgan III 37-36 — 73 +1
Phillip Price 38-35 — 73 +1
Sandy Lyle 39-35 — 74 +2
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37 — 74 +2
Gene Sauers 40-34 — 74 +2
Paul Goydos 38-36 — 74 +2
Hale Irwin 38-36 — 74 +2
Fran Quinn 38-37 — 75 +3
Scott Dunlap 40-35 — 75 +3
Guy Boros 36-39 — 75 +3
Steve Lowery 38-38 — 76 +4
Jay Don Blake 38-38 — 76 +4
David Frost 42-34 — 76 +4
Jim Thorpe 38-41 — 79 +7
LPGA Women’s Australian Open
Second Round
(a-amateur)
Sarah Jane Smith, Australia 70-67 — 137 -9
Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand 68-70 — 138 -8
Lizette Salas, United States 68-70 — 138 -8
Marissa Steen, United States 67-71 — 138 -8
Caroline Hedwall, Sweden 69-69 — 138 -8
Min Lee, Taiwan 67-72 — 139 -7
Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Canada 71-68 — 139 -7
Katherine Kirk, Australia 65-74 — 139 -7
Alena Sharp, Canada 71-69 — 140 -6
Amy Boulden, Wales 72-68 — 140 -6
Hannah Green, Australia 69-71 — 140 -6
Xi Yulin, China 70-70 — 140 -6
Michelle Wie, United States 70-71 — 141 -5
Rebecca Artis, Australia 71-70 — 141 -5
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England 70-71 — 141 -5
Celine Herbin, France 72-69 — 141 -5
Chella Choi, South Korea 67-74 — 141 -5
Nanna Madsen, Denmark 73-68 — 141 -5
Ally McDonald, United States 69-72 — 141 -5
Gemma Dryburgh, Scotland 73-69 — 142 -4
Minjee Lee, Australia 72-70 — 142 -4
Lindy Duncan, United States 69-73 — 142 -4
Nasa Hataoka, Japan 74-68 — 142 -4
Sherman Santiwiwatthanap, Tha. 71-71 — 142 -4
Michele Thomson, Scotland 68-74 — 142 -4
Lee Mi-hyang, South Korea 73-69 — 142 -4
Mo Martin, United States 71-71 — 142 -4
Marina Alex, United States 69-73 — 142 -4
Carlota Ciganda, Spain 71-71 — 142 -4
Beth Allen, United States 71-71 — 142 -4
Kim Kaufman, United States 72-71 — 143 -3
Su Oh, Australia 70-73 — 143 -3
a-Hye Jin Choi, South Korea 71-72 — 143 -3
Kelly Tan, Malaysia 71-72 — 143 -3
Ha Na Jang, South Korea 70-73 — 143 -3
Azahara Munoz, Spain 71-72 — 143 -3
Gaby Lopez, Mexico 69-74 — 143 -3
Laetitia Beck, Israel 69-74 — 143 -3
Stephanie Na, Australia 73-71 — 144 -2
Amelia Lewis, United States 74-70 — 144 -2
Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand 72-72 — 144 -2
Haru Nomura, Japan 75-69 — 144 -2
Whitney Hillier, Australia 73-71 — 144 -2
Aditi Ashok, India 74-70 — 144 -2
Jacqui Concolino, United States 71-73 — 144 -2
Dana Finkelstein, United States 76-68 — 144 -2
Hsu Wei-ling, Taiwan 74-70 — 144 -2
Karen Chung, United States 74-71 — 145 -1
Peiyun Chien, Taiwan 70-75 — 145 -1
Cheyenne Woods, United States 74-71 — 145 -1
Sarah Kemp, Australia 73-72 — 145 -1
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 73-72 — 145 -1
Angela Stanford, United States 75-70 — 145 -1
Austin Ernst, United States 74-71 — 145 -1
Lee Lopez, United States 74-71 — 145 -1
Dani Holmqvist, Sweden 79-66 — 145 -1
Jane Park, United States 67-78 — 145 -1
Nelly Korda, United States 73-72 — 145 -1
Sakura Yokomine, Japan 72-73 — 145 -1
Christina Kim, United States 73-72 — 145 -1
Amy Anderson, United States 71-74 — 145 -1
Yoo Sun-young, South Korea 72-73 — 145 -1
Min Seo-kwak, South Korea 72-73 — 145 -1
Brittany Altomare, United States 75-71 — 146 E
Charley Hull, England 72-74 — 146 E
Sandra Gal, Germany 76-70 — 146 E
Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand 71-75 — 146 E
Caroline Masson, Germany 75-71 — 146 E
a-Tze-Han Lin, Taiwan 73-73 — 146 E
Katherine Perry, United States 71-75 — 146 E
Belen Mozo, Spain 77-69 — 146 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir, Iceland 72-74 — 146 E
Brooke Henderson, Canada 69-77 — 146 E
Lydia Ko, New Zealand 71-75 — 146 E
Jenny Shin, South Korea 74-72 — 146 E
Failed to make the cut
Ilhee Lee, South Korea 75-72 — 147 +1
Leticia Ras Anderica, Germany 74-73 — 147 +1
a-Karis Davidson, Australia 72-75 — 147 +1
Angel Yin, United States 75-72 — 147 +1
Ayaka Matsumori, Japan 76-71 — 147 +1
Karine Icher, France 71-76 — 147 +1
Therese O’Hara, Denmark 74-73 — 147 +1
Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden 72-75 — 147 +1
Megan Khang, United States 73-74 — 147 +1
Simin Feng, China 70-77 — 147 +1
Nontaya Srisawang, Thailand 73-74 — 147 +1
Charlotte Thomas, England 72-75 — 147 +1
Mariah Stackhouse, United States 76-72 — 148 +2
Stacey Peters, Australia 72-76 — 148 +2
Danielle Kang, United States 77-71 — 148 +2
Jing Yan, China 74-74 — 148 +2
Ayako Uehara, Japan 77-71 — 148 +2
Emma de Groot, Australia 76-72 — 148 +2
Jessica Speechley, Australia 74-74 — 148 +2
Mel Reid, England 73-75 — 148 +2
Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden 72-76 — 148 +2
Maria Parra, Spain 73-76 — 149 +3
Laura Gonzalez Escallon, Belgium 75-74 — 149 +3
Dori Carter, United States 73-76 — 149 +3
Felicity Johnson, England 79-70 — 149 +3
P.K. Kongkraphan, Thailand 74-75 — 149 +3
Prima Thammaraks, Thailand 74-75 — 149 +3
Wichanee Meechai, Thailand 72-77 — 149 +3
Giulia Molinaro, Italy 74-75 — 149 +3
Karrie Webb, Australia 76-73 — 149 +3
Yani Tseng, Taiwan 73-76 — 149 +3
Cydney Clanton, United States 73-76 — 149 +3
Katelyn Must, Australia 77-72 — 149 +3
Ellen Davies-Graham, Australia 74-75 — 149 +3
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 76-73 — 149 +3
Pavarisa Yoktuan, Thailand 75-74 — 149 +3
Beatriz Recari, Spain 75-75 — 150 +4
Paula Reto, South Africa 77-73 — 150 +4
Marianne Skarpnord, Norway 73-77 — 150 +4
Adriana Brent, Australia 72-78 — 150 +4
Laura Davies, England 72-78 — 150 +4
Julie Yang, South Korea 76-74 — 150 +4
Lauren Hibbert, Australia 72-79 — 151 +5
Jackie Stoelting, United States 77-74 — 151 +5
Catriona Matthew, Scotland 76-75 — 151 +5
Eui Kyung Shin, Australia 72-79 — 151 +5
Perrine Delacour, France 78-73 — 151 +5
a-Han-Hsuan Yu, Taiwan 77-75 — 152 +6
a-Alizza Hetherington, Australia 73-79 — 152 +6
Vicky Hurst, United States 74-78 — 152 +6
Holly Clyburn, England 77-76 — 153 +7
Tonje Daffinrud, Norway 78-75 — 153 +7
Kris Tamulis, United States 77-76 — 153 +7
Katie Burnett, United States 75-78 — 153 +7
Cheng Ssu-chia, Taiwan 78-75 — 153 +7
Kelly Shon, United States 77-76 — 153 +7
Sadena Parks, United States 73-80 — 153 +7
Jennifer Ha, Canada 75-78 — 153 +7
a-Hung Jo-Hua, Taiwan 76-78 — 154 +8
Hanee Song, New Zealand 79-75 — 154 +8
Becky Morgan, Wales 79-77 — 156 +10
Grace Lennon, Australia 79-77 — 156 +10
a-Lu Hsin-lu, Taiwan 78-78 — 156 +10
Cathryn Bristow, New Zealand 76-80 — 156 +10
Ann-Kathrin Lindner, Germany 75-81 — 156 +10
Liv Cheng, New Zealand 79-78 — 157 +11
Elmay Viking, Cook Islands 81-81 — 162 +16
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with INF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Peter Moylan to a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Hunter on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C A.J. Jimenez to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jose Miguel Fernandez on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Aaron Hill and OF Slade Heathcott on a minor league contracts.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Charle Rosario.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF BJ Guinn.
Basketball
Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Odyssey Sims and a 2017 first-round (No. 11) draft pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2017 first-round (No. 4) draft pick.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Kyle Flood assistant offensive line coach; Bush Hamdan quarterbacks coach; Dave Brock, Justin Outten and Jess Simpson defensive assistant coaches, and Charlie Jackson and Charlie Weis Jr. offensive assistant coaches.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed T Josh Wells.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Robert Saleh defensive coordinator, Richard Hightower special teams coordinator, Johnny Holland linebackers coach, Jeff Zgonina defensive line coach, Marquis Johnson and Dustin Perry strength and conditioning assistants and Bobby Slowik defensive quality control. Retained the service of Jason Tarver senior defensive assistant and Jeff Hafley defensive backs coach.
NFL Referees Association
NFLRA — Announced the resignation of president Jeff Triplette. Named Tony Steratore president.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Clarence Denmark.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brett Kulak to Stockton (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Juuse Saros from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned G Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Kyle Brodziak from injured reserve. Assigned F Wade Megan to Chicago (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Curt Gogol two additional games for his actions in Feb. 15 against Orlando.
Soccer
North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed M Zach Steinberger.
College
CLEMSON — Announced senior DT Scott Pagano will transfer.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Boys Bowling
Lakota & Fostoria in Division II sectional tournament at Port Clinton Star Harbor Lanes, noon
Prep Wrestling
Liberty-Benton, Arcadia, Riverdale, McComb, North Baltimore in Blanchard Valley Conference championships at Cory-Rawson, 10 a.m.
St. Wendelin in Sandusky Bay Conference championships at Lakota, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach
CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m today (Feb. 18) and on Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.