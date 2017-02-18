Boys basketball: Old Fort claims SBC crown

OLD FORT — Old Fort shot its way to a 30-22 halftime lead en route to a 55-45 victory over Tiffin Calvert Friday night to clinch the outright Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball championship.

The Stockaders, who posted their 10th straight victory, improved to 18-2 overall and walked off with the 2016-17 SBC River crown at 10-1.

Jacob Webb scored 17 points for Old Fort, Eric Bell had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and Hootie Cleveland finished with 11 points.

Calvert (8-12, 4-7 SBC) got 12 points from Alex Keller and 10 from Corbin Kanter.

tiffin calvert (8-12, 4-7 sbc river)

Myer 2-0–4, Deats 2-0–4, Kennedy 2-4–8, . Hemminger 3-0–7, Keller 5-2–12, Kanter 4-2–10. TOTALS: 17-31 8-13–45.

old fort (18-2, 10-1 sbc river)

Wagner 4-0–8, Cleveland 4-1–11, Bell 6-1–13, Webb 7-2–17, Hammond 1-0–3. TOTALS: 18-44 7-13–55.

Tiffin Calvert 8 14 11 12 — 45

Old Fort 14 16 11 14 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 1-9 (Hemminger); Old Fort 4-13 (Cleveland 2, Webb, Hammond).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 31; Old Fort 32 (Bell 10).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 16, Old Fort 9.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 70-63.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 60

LAKOTA 46

KANSAS — Lakota struggled shooting from the field and was outrebounded as Sandusky St. Mary’s topped the Raiders 60-46 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Lakota, which fell to 3-19 overall and 0-13 in the SBC River, shot just 17 of 62 (27.4 percent) from the field and was outrebounded 36-25. Levi Myers paced the Raiders with 12 points, Josh Kagy scored nine with six rebounds and Andy Kagy scored eight with six assists.

James Fischer led all scorers with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting for St. Mary’s (11-8, 7-4 SBC) and David Miller scored 17 with a game-high 14 rebounds and four steals.

sandusky st. mary’s (11-8, 7-4 sbc river)

Fischer 7-2–18, Dav. Miller 7-0–17, D. Baird 1-5–8, Morrow 4-0–8, Wimmer 2-0–4, Dan. Miller 1-0–2, J. Baird 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-47 7-8–60.

lakota (3-19, 0-13 sbc river)

Myers 4-0–12, J. Kagy 3-2–9, A. Kagy 3-1–8, Gable 3-1–8, Schaser 1-1–3, White 1-0–2, Knalley 1-0–2, Wehrle 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-62 5-12–46.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 12 15 20 13 — 60

Lakota 9 10 14 13 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-20 (Dav. Miller 3, Fischer 2, J. Baird & Dan. Miller), Lakota 7-25 (Myers 4, J. Kagy, A. Kagy & Gable).

rebounds: Sandusky St. Mary’s 36 (Dav. Miller 14), Lakota 25 (J. Kagy 6).

turnovers: Sandusky St. Mary’s 18, Lakota 9.

ELMWOOD 46

OTSEGO 28

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood won each quarter and tripled up Otsego in the second frame en route to a 46-28 Northern Buckeye Conference win.

The Royals, who improved to 12-8 overall and 7-6 in the NBC, were led by Tayte Lentz’s 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists; all team-highs. Zach Weiss added nine points for Elmwood.

Will Varner led all scorers with 13 points for the Knights (11-10, 6-7 NBC).

otsego (11-10, 6-7 nbc)

Varner 4-2–13, Beach 1-4–6, Downs 2-1–5, Silva 1-0–2, Gase 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9 7-15–28.

elmwood (12-8, 7-6 nbc)

T. Lentz 4-3–12, Weiss 3-3–9, Cline 3-0–7, Uzelac 3-0–6, Duvall 1-2–5, Curtis 1-2–4, Jon. Childress 1-1–3. TOTALS: 13 11-17–46.

Otsego 7 4 8 9 — 28

Elmwood 11 12 12 11 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 3 (Varner 3); Elmwood 3 (Duvall, T. Lentz & Cline).

VAN BUREN 64

NORTH BALTIMORE 51

NORTH BALTIMORE — Braxton Fasone scored a game-high 24 points and Van Buren had a big margin at the free-throw line as the Black Knights posted their eighth straight victory Friday night by defeating North Baltimore 64-51 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball.

The victory leaves the Black Knights at 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the BVC with a home conference game against Riverdale next Friday.

Van Buren led 33-27 at halftime before building a 47-36 cushion after three, benefitting from a 20 of 29 free-throw performance on the night compared to North Baltimore’s 3 of 6.

Fasone led the Knights free-throw parade by hitting 8 of 12 and Matt Iliff went 6 of 9 and finished with eight points. Ryan Turner was Van Buren’s other double-figure scorer with 12 points.

North Baltimore got 14 points from Julian Hagemyer with Levi Gazarek and Chase Naugle adding 13 each. Hagemyer also had four rebounds and Gazarek had five assists.

van buren (17-2, 9-1 bvc)

Saltzman 0-1–1, Fasone 8-8–24, Ayers 3-3″”7, Steveson 1-4–6, Iliff 1-6–8, Turner 5-1″”12, Adolph 2-0–6. TOTALS: 20-49 20-29–64.

north baltimore (9-10, 4-6 bvc)

Gazarek 6-0–13, Hagemyer 5-2–14, Flores 2-0–4, Franjic 1-0–2, Brian 2-0–5, Naugle 5-1–13. TOTALS: 21-57 3-6″”51.

Van Buren 19 14 14 17 — 64

North Baltimore 10 17 9 15 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-16 (Adolph 2, Ayers, Turner); North Baltimore 6-21 (Hagemyer & Naugle 2, Gazarek, Brian).

rebounds: North Baltimore 23 (Hagemyer 4).

turnovers: North Baltimore 13.

CORY-RAWSON 68

ARCADIA 50

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson’s Bryce Tuttle and Ethan Misamore combined for 36 points and 12 rebounds on Friday as the Hornets won their fifth straight game with a 68-50 victory over Arcadia in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball action.

Cory-Rawson (10-9, 6-4 BVC) reached double digits in wins in a season for the first time since the 2012-13 season (finished 13-11) and only the second time since 2003-04.

Tuttle had 22 points and six rebounds, while Misamore added 14 points and six boards as well. Eric Ritter chipped in 11 points and Nathan Zuercher dished out five assists.

Alex Pessell’s 15 points led Arcadia (4-16, 1-9 BVC), which fell behind 45-27 at halftime. Levin Squire drained four 3-pointers for 12 points.

ARCADIA (4-16, 1-9 BVC)

Pessell 7-1–15, Squire 4-0–12, Palmer 3-2–8, Simon 4-0–8, Stahl 1-2–4, Johnson 1-0–2, Brubaker 0-1–1. TOTALS: 20-46 6-8 — 50.

CORY-RAWSON (10-9, 6-4 BVC)

Tuttle 9-3–22, Misamore 7-0–14, Ritter 4-1–11, Abell 4-0–8, Zuercher 2-0–4, Kisseberth 2-0–4, Edwards 1-0–3, Schultz 1-0–2. TOTALS: 30-59 4-9 — 68.

Arcadia 10 17 8 15 — 50

Cory-Rawson 21 24 14 9 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 4-11 (Squire 4); Cory-Rawson 4-14 (Ritter 2, Tuttle & Edwards 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 25, Cory-Rawson 32 (Misamore & Tuttle 6).

turnovers: Arcadia 20, Cory-Rawson 14.

LEIPSIC 59

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 37

LEIPSIC — Grant Schroeder and Jordan Berger combined for 33 points and 20 rebounds and Leipsic earned an easy 59-37 Blanchard Valley Conference win Friday over Hopewell-Loudon.

Schroeder finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Berger had 15 points and a game-high 13 boards for the Vikings (12-7, 8-2 BVC), who led 31-15 at halftime and held a 48-21 rebounding advantage.

Gauge Sadler scored 10 points and handed out four assists, and Luke Bolte grabbed six rebounds to lead Hopewell-Loudon (13-7, 4-6).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-7, 4-6 BVC)

Sadler 4-2–10, Ardner 2-2–8, Jury 2-0–6, Hoover 2-0–4, Bolte 2-0–4, Milligan 1-0–3, Rumschlag 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-59 4-6 — 37.

LEIPSIC (12-7, 8-2 BVC)

G. Schroeder 6-4–18, Berger 7-0–15, Hiegel 3-0–6, Rieman 2-1–5, D. Schroeder 2-1–5, A. Schroeder 0-4–4, Morman 2-0–4, Gillespie 0-2–2. TOTALS: 22-44 12-20 — 59.

Hopewell-Loudon 7 8 10 12 — 37

Leipsic 17 14 13 15 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-29 (Ardner & Jury 2, Milligan); Leipsic 3-9 (Schroeder 2, Berger).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 21 (Bolte 6); Leipsic 48 (Berger 13).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 11; Leipsic 23.

ARLINGTON 52

VANLUE 40

VANLUE — Three Arlington players combined for 38 points and the Red Devils outscored Vanlue over the final two quarters to pull out a 52-40 Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night.

Arlington (6-4 BVC), which evened its record at 10-10, led 27-25 at halftime before outscoring Vanlue 15-10 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth.

Logan Speyer led Arlington with 16 points, Corbin Mains drained three 3-pointers en route to 13 points and Matt Crawford had nine points.

Caleb Bonham and Troy Ward each scored 13 points with Bonham grabbing nine rebounds.

arlington (10-10, 6-4 BVC)

Insley 3-1–7, Price 1-0–2, Crawford 2-3–9, Crist 1-0–2, Speyer 7-2–16, N . Russell 1-0–2, Mains 5-0–13. TOTALS: 20-52 7-14–52.

vanlue (2-16, 0-10 bvc)

Price 3-0–7, Bonham 5-3–13, Ward 5-0–13, Kloepfer 3-0–7. TOTALS: 16-46 3-6–40.

Arlington 11 16 15 10 — 52

Vanlue 13 12 10 5 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Arlington 5-21 (Mains 3, Crawford 2); Vanlue 5-19 (Ward 3, Price, Kloepfer).

rebounds: Arlington 23; Vanlue 34 (Bonham 9).

turnovers: Arlington 7, Vanlue 15.

junior varsity: Arlington, 59-10.

