Girls basketball: Schramko comes up big for Elmwood

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s girls basketball team finished the regular season with a flourish.

The Royals started well, never trailed and got a huge performance from sophomore Maddie Schramko on Thursday night in a 75-45 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Fostoria High School.

Elmwood suffered a number of close setbacks on its way to going 10-12 overall and 7-7 in the NBC, including a 63-62 heartbreaker at Fostoria on Jan. 6.

This time around, the Lady Red (7-15, 4-10 NBC) couldn’t hang with the Royals, whose 75 points enable fans to receive free French fries from an area fast-food establishment.

“It’s a great time for it to happen,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said of his team’s performance, which saw the 6-foot Schramko collect 24 points, 16 rebounds and three steals while the team shot 62.2 percent (28 of 45) from the field.

“We’ve been looking for this all year. The first time we played them, we got beat by one over there and gave up 63 points. We weren’t happy with that. And all those games we lost by three or four points — we were looking for a game like this to get us ready for the tournament.”

Tyriana Settles’ 12 points and 13 rebounds paced the Lady Red.

“We just have not been playing well the last few weeks,” Fostoria coach Gabe Sierra said. “It’s that part of the season where your record isn’t so hot and it’s tough to get these kids a little bit motivated. The extra running, those kinds of things at this time of year just don’t help. I’m afraid a few of them just want it to be over. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how we come out and play if we only have a couple of girls who are ready play. It’s not very much of a team effort.”

Elmwood needed little time to assume command of the contest, as Schramko scored four points and Mattison Hillard netted a 3-pointer in a 14-3 run through parts of the first and second quarters that made the count 19-7 with 7:05 left in the first half.

“They were ready to play,” Sierra said. “Of course, it’s senior night and they had that first game in their mind. I knew they would come out after us.”

The Royals finished the first half with a 7-0 burst that made the score 33-12, and they went on to lead by as many as 37 points in the second half.

“I’ll tell you what — holding them to 12 in the first half was huge,” Reynolds said. “And with our scoring tonight, they were passing the basketball so well. When we’re all scoring, we’re doing better.”

Ten Elmwood players reached the scoring column. Zoe Shank followed Schramko with 15 points to go with three steals, and Mattison Hillard tallied nine points and six assists.

Gabby Gregg dropped in all of her nine points for Fostoria on 3-pointers and added two assists. Evion Taylor made three steals.

FOSTORIA (7-15, 3-11)

Gregg 3-0–9, Grine 2-2–8, Settles 3-6–12, Taylor 1-1–3, Williams 1-0–2, Robinson 1-1–4, Jones 1-0–2, Miller 0-2–2, Baeder 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0, Weimerskirch 1-1–3, Cook 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13 13-21 — 45.

Elmwood (10-12, 7-7 NBC)

Gnepper 1-0–2, Kynard 3-1–7, Foster 1-0–3, Schramko 9-6–24, Shank 6-2–15, Zimmerman 0-0–0, Kynard 3-1–7, Arnold 1-0–3, Hannah 2-1–6, Veryser 0-0–0, McKenzie 1-0–2, Meyer 1-1–4, Hillard 3-2–9, Pennington 0-0–0. TOTALS: 28-45 14-22 — 75.

Fostoria 7 5 12 21 — 45

Elmwood 14 19 23 18 — 75

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 6 (Gregg 3, Grine 2, Robinson 1); Elmwood 5-10 (Arnold, Hannah, Foster, Meyer & Hillard 1).

rebounds: Fostoria 21 (Settles 13); Elmwood 34 (Schramko 16).

turnovers: Fostoria 15, Elmwood 10.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 41-26.

