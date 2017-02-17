Girls basketball: Old Fort earns SBC River title share

SANDUSKY — Alli Adelsperger scored 23 points and swiped six steals in leading Old Fort to not only a 73-49 blowout win over Sandusky St. Mary’s but the Stockaders’ first Sandusky Bay Conference title since 1978.

The Stockaders’ win clinched at least a share of the SBC River division title as they improved to 19-3 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

Peyton Miller added 15 points and seven assists for Old Fort and Jordan Magers scored six with 10 rebounds and four steals.

Rachele Windau paced St. Mary’s (11-10, 6-6 SBC) with 16 points and Ashley Huntley scored 15.

Old Fort outscored St. Mary’s 17-2 in the first quarter and St. Mary’s shot just 3 of 15 from the foul line for the game.

old fort (19-3, 11-1 sbc)

Adelsperger 8-6–23, P. Miller 3-7–15, S. Clouse 2-0–6, Menkhoff 2-0–6, Magers 3-0–6, Ward 1-3–5, Hossler 2-0–4, M. Miller 0-4–4, Gillett 1-0–2, J. Clouse 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-59 20-33–73.

sandusky st. mary’s (11-10, 6-6 sbc)

Windau 8-0″”16, Huntley 6-0–15, Lamb 3-0–7, Wehner 2-1–5, Fetter 1-2–4, McCarty 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-54 3-15–49.

Old Fort 17 25 18 13 — 73

Sandusky St. Mary’s 2 19 15 13 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 7-12 (P. Miller, Menkhoff & Clouse 2, Adelsperger), St. Mary’s 4-11 (Huntley 3, Lamb).

rebounds: Old Fort 38 (Magers 10), St. Mary’s 33.

turnovers: Old Fort 17, St. Mary’s 31.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 44-29.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 46

NEW RIEGEL 45

NEW RIEGEL — After managing only 23 total points through the first three periods, Fremont St. Joseph matched that total in the fourth quarter, outscoring New Riegel 23-12 over the game’s final eight minutes to eke out a 46-45 win Thursday in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

With the win, the Crimson Streaks earned a share of the SBC River Division championship with Old Fort.

Adrienne Wehring finished with 19 points and four rebounds to lead Fremont St. Joseph (17-5, 11-1 SBC) and Callie Kelbley added 11.

New Riegel (11-10, 7-5) got 25 points and eight rebounds from Brianna Gillig and 10 points from Haley Hoepf. Four other players combined for 10 points for New Riegel, which led 33-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (17-5, 11-1 SBC RIVER)

Wehring 8-3–19, Kelbley 3-3–11, Reiter 3-1–7, Stepnic 1-1–3, Casperson 1-0–3, Wammes 0-3–3. TOTALS: 16-41 11-22 — 46.

NEW RIEGEL (11-10, 7-5 SBC RIVER)

Bri. Gillig 10-4–25, Hoepf 5-0–10, Bouillon 2-0–4, Theis 1-0–2, Bro. Gillig 0-2–2, Kirian 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-40 6-9 — 45.

Fremont St. Joseph 8 9 6 23 — 46

New Riegel 10 15 8 12 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Fremont St. Joseph 3-6 (Kelbley 2, Casperson); New Riegel 1-8 (Bri. Gillig).

rebounds: Fremont St. Joseph 22 (Wehring 4); New Riegel 32 (Bri. Gillig).

turnovers: Fremont St. Joseph 15, New Riegel 27.

junior varsity: Fremont St. Joseph, 42-37.

ST. WENDELIN 37

TIFFIN CALVERT 19

TIFFIN — Hailee Burns canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points Thursday to lead St. Wendelin to a 37-19 victory over Tiffin Calvert in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Burns and Peighton Troike (seven points) each grabbed six rebounds, and Cailin Reineck scored eight points with three assists as St. Wendelin improved to 8-13, 5-7 SBC. Hannah Burns added six points and five rebounds.

Shelby Hemminger and Claire Thompson led Calvert (3-18, 2-10 SBC) with six points each. Hemminger and Claire Sullivan each had five rebounds.

St. Wendelin (8-13, 5-7 SBC RIVER)

Hai. Burns 4-1–11, Reineck 2-2–8, Troike 3-0–7, Han. Burns 3-0–6, Johnson 1-0–2, Johnson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 13-39 4-9 — 37.

tiffin calvert (3-18, 2-10 SBC RIVER)

Hemminger 1-4–6, Thompson 2-1–6, Nielson 2-0–4, Bowers 1-0–2, Beckley 0-1–1. TOTALS: 6-28 6-19 — 19.

St. Wendelin 10 2 16 9 — 37

Tiffin Calvert 1 5 5 8 — 19

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 7-21 (Hai. Burns 4, Reineck 2, Troike); Tiffin Calvert 1-11 (Thompson).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 37 (Troike & Hai. Burns 6); Tiffin Calvert 21 (Hemminger & Sullivan 5).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 15, Tiffin Calvert 15.

LEIPSIC 59

VAN BUREN 35

LEIPSIC — Leipsic coach Gary Kreinbrink notched his 400th career victory Thursday as the Vikings defeated Van Buren 59-35 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game.

Kreinbrink, in his 31st year, is 400-316 as Leipsic improved to 15-6 overall and 7-3 BVC.

Brooke Gerdeman scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Vikings. Heather Lammers had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Hope Lammers scored seven points. Eleven Leipsic players scored in the game.

Zoe Horne had a game-best 11 points for Van Buren (3-18, 1-10 BVC). Lydia Reineke had nine points and four rebounds and Mady Parker scored seven points.

Van Buren (3-18, 1-10 BVC)

Horne 4-0–11, Reineke 3-2–9, Parker 3-1–7, Nessler 2-0–4, Rampe 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-43 3-6 — 35.

Leipsic (15-6, 7-3 BVC)

Gerdeman 3-4–10, He. Lammers 4-0–9, Ho. Lammers 3-0–7, Ellerbrock 2-0–6, Rigel 3-0–6, Siefker 2-0–5, Meyer 2-0–5, Niese 2-0–4, Henry 1-0–3, Haselman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-63 4-7 — 59.

Van Buren 11 6 11 7 — 35

Leipsic 18 17 15 9 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-14 (Horne 3, Reineke); Leipsic 7-23 (Ellerbrock 2, He. Lammers, Ho. Lammers, Siefker, Meyer & Henry).

rebounds: Van Buren 29 (Reineke & Nessler 4); Leipsic 38 (Gerdeman 9).

turnovers: Van Buren 21, Leipsic 10.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 23-19.

PANDORA-GILBOA 48

ARCADIA 45

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa grabbed an early lead, lost it in the third quarter before edging Arcadia in overtime to claim a 48-45 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

The Rockets, who improved to 14-7 overall and 7-4 in the BVC, led 23-17 at halftime, were outscored 17-11 in the third, but took the overtime period 8-5 led by Brittany and Toria Hovest’s 12 points each. Brittany Hovest added seven rebounds, while Alexa Maag scored six with seven boards, three assists and three steals.

Mariah Monday led all scorers with 16 points for the Redskins (13-8, 5-6 BVC).

arcadia (13-8, 5-6 bvc)

Monday 6-0–16, Ward 2-0–6, Burnett 2-0–6, Kieffer 3-0–6, Saltzman 1-2–4, Pratt 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17-45 3-4–45.

pandora-gilboa (14-7, 7-4 bvc)

T. Hovest 4-2–12, B. Hovest 5-1–12, Fenstermaker 3-0–8, Mullins 3-1–7, Maag 3-0–6, Ferguson 1-1–3. TOTALS: 19-44 5-12–48.

Arcadia 10 7 17 6 5 — 45

Pandora-Gilboa 14 9 11 6 8 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 8-20 (Monday 4, Ward & Burnett), Pandora-Gilboa 5-17 (T. Hovest & Fenstermaker 2, B. Hovest).

rebounds: Arcadia 19; Pandora-Gilboa 22 (Maag & B. Hovest 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 11, Pandora-Gilboa 8.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 34-14.

NORTH BALTIMORE 56

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 55

BASCOM — North Baltimore trailed Hopewell-Loudon by four at halftime, but dominated the third quarter and held on to edge the Chieftains 56-55 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Bailey Boyer’s 14 points led a trio of double-figure scorers for the Tigers (14-7, 7-4 BVC), while Alivia Light scored 13 with four steals and Kiah Powell scored 10 with a team-high seven rebounds as the Tigers outscored H-L 13-6 in the third quarter.

North Baltimore had few answers for H-L’s Brooklyn Arbogast, though, as she scored a game-high 23 points on 50 percent (8-16) shooting, while grabbing a game-best 17 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. Jacque Burns added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Chieftains (14-8, 6-5 BVC).

Hopewell-Loudon outrebounded the Tigers 37-22, only committed one more turnover, but shot 28 percent (19 of 66) from the field, while the Tigers shot 41 percent (19-46).

north baltimore (14-7, 7-4 bvc)

Boyer 4-4–14, A. Light 4-4–13, Powell 3-4–10, Hiser 4-1–9, Weinandy 3-1–8, Cook 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-46 14-24–56.

hopewell-loudon (14-8, 6-5 bvc)

Arbogast 8-7–23, Burns 5-4–14, Coppus 2-1–7, Siebenaller 2-1–5, Pace 2-0–5, Jameson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-66 14-21–55.

North Baltimore 12 15 13 16 — 56

Hopewell-Loudon 18 11 6 20 — 55

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 4-9 (Boyer 2, A. Light & Weinandy), Hopewell-Loudon 3-10 (Coppus 2, Pace).

rebounds: North Baltimore 22 (Powell 7); Hopewell-Loudon 37 (Arbogast 17).

turnovers: North Baltimore 14, Hopewell-Loudon 15.

VANLUE 43

CORY-RAWSON 22

VANLUE — Amanda Clymer and Emma Biller combined for 35 points as Vanlue rolled to a 43-22 win over Cory-Rawson in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Clymer led all scorers with 18 points for the Wildcats (7-14, 2-9 BVC) and Biller scored 17, including nine in the first quarter.

The Hornets loss dropped them to 0-21 overall and 0-10 in the BVC for the season.

Mikaela Ricksecker led C-R with five points and Sarah Curth scored four with nine rebounds as it shot just 5 of 50 from the field as a team and 10 of 31 from the foul line.

cory-rawson (0-21, 0-10 bvc)

Ricksecker 2-0–5, Curth 0-4–4, Biery 1-2–4, S. Roth 1-2–4, Yant 1-0–3, B. Roth 0-2–2. TOTALS: 5-50 10-31–22.

vanlue (7-14, 2-9 bvc)

Clymer 4-10–18, Biller 7-2–17, B. Smith 2-0–4, Czarnecki 1-0–2, Yeater 0-1–1, Snook 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14 14-25–43.

Cory-Rawson 3 3 3 13 — 22

Vanlue 13 11 12 7 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 2-15 (Ricksecker & Yant), Vanlue 1 (Biller).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 30 (Curth 9).

