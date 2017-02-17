Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Marion Harding 46, Buckeye Valley 37
North Union 54, River Valley 50
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington 56, Marion Elgin 47
Centerburg 60, Howard East Knox 41
Galion Northmor 42, Sparta Highland 41
Mount Gilead 65, Fredericktown 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Heritage Christian 77, Marion Christian 60
Around Ohio
Cols. Beechcroft 53, Cols. Eastmoor 52
Cols. Briggs 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53
Painesville Harvey 58, Cols. Independence 47
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Cory-Rawson
Arlington at Vanlue
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo St. John’s at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Lake at Eastwood
Otsego at Elmwood
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Lincolnview at Ada
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at St. Wendelin
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Huron at Vermilion
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg
Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Edon at Montpelier
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Hicksville at Ayersville
Holgate at Edgerton
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Minster at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Marion Local
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Clear Fork at West Holmes
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Waite at Lima Senior
Saturday’s Games
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Fredericktown
Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox
Sparta Highland at Cardington
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen
Antwerp at Hilltop
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Botkins at Lima Perry
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Continental at Tinora
Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Defiance at Archbold
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath
Elida at Delphos Jefferson
Fairview at Edon
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Bluffton
Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian
Lima Temple Christian at Ada
Lucas at Plymouth
Mansfield Madison at Willard
Mansfield Senior at Olentangy
Marion Local at Russia
McComb at Fort Recovery
Milan Edison at Western Reserve
Miller City at Columbus Grove
Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day
New Bremen at Spencerville
New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview
New London at Wynford
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
North Central at Edgerton
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Genoa
Ontario at Colonel Crawford
Ottoville at Leipsic
Paulding at Bryan
Pettisville at Wauseon
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central
Seneca East at Fostoria Senior
Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Kalida
Vanlue at Ridgemont
Versailles at Greenville
Wapakoneta at Coldwater
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 73, Riverdale 46
Leipsic 59, Van Buren 35
Liberty-Benton 59, McComb 38
North Baltimore 56, Hopewell-Loudon 55
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Arcadia 45
Vanlue 43, Cory-Rawson 22
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 60, Lima Senior 52
Tol. Cent. Catholic 37, Fremont Ross 34
Toledo Notre Dame 54, Oregon Clay 41
Toledo Whitmer 58, Toledo St. Ursula 23
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 44, Seneca East 29
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 37, Otsego 36
Elmwood 75, Fostoria Senior 45
Genoa 55, Lake 51
Woodmore 50, Rossford 38
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 69, Bluffton 24
Convoy Crestview 55, Allen East 24
Delphos Jefferson 77, Spencerville 49
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 63, Delta 50
Patrick Henry 61, Bryan 57, 2-OT
Wauseon 57, Evergreen 52
Putnam County League
Kalida 50, Continental 24
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 46, New Riegel 45
Old Fort 73, Sandusky St. Mary’s 49
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 53, Van Wert 37
Lima Bath 58, Kenton 32
Lima Shawnee 56, Celina 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Elida 27
Wapakoneta 51, St. Marys Memorial 47
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 53, Port Clinton 22
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 62, Northwood 43
Danbury 75, Maumee Valley Country Day 63
Gibsonburg 49, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 47
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central 45, Hilltop 37
Stryker 82, Fayette 30
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 51
New London 58, Plymouth 41
Western Reserve 50, South Central 39
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 45, Fairview 27
Ayersville 37, Hicksville 30
Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 21
Midwest Athletic Conference
Minster 48, Fort Recovery 42
New Bremen 44, Delphos St. John’s 38
New Knoxville 37, Marion Local 31
St. Henry 75, Parkway 53
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 49
Perrysburg 44, Napoleon 28
Springfield 37, Maumee 20
Sylvania Northview 42, Bowling Green 32
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 52, Clear Fork 32
Other NW Ohio Games
Bucyrus 48, Ontario 30
Clyde 75, Vermilion 43
Lincolnview 56, Ada 50
Mansfield St. Peter’s 43, Colonel Crawford 38
Montpelier 44, Edon 41
Norwalk St. Paul 62, Ashland Mapleton 35
Oak Harbor 64, Milan Edison 37
Ottoville 65, Coldwater 40
Pettisville 37, Toledo Christian 23
Sandusky Perkins 63, Huron 33
St. Wendelin 37, Tiffin Calvert 19
Upper Scioto Valley 38, Mohawk 36
Wooster Senior 57, Mount Vernon 52
Around Ohio
Delaware Christian 53, Gahanna Christian 9
Gates Mills Gilmour 70, Hudson WRA 38
Grove City Christian 50, New Hope Christian 42
Smithville 35, Creston Norwayne 25
West Salem Northwestern High School 55, Dalton 27
Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 58
Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. NW 33
Batavia 50, Cin. Shroder 33
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Waverly 44
Germantown Valley View 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
Goshen 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, McArthur Vinton County 50
Monroe 55, Day. Dunbar 30
Vincent Warren 47, Marietta 38
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 34
Versailles 86, N. Lewisburg Triad 16
Casstown Miami E. 35, New Paris National Trail 14
Fairfield 59, Portsmouth Clay 52
Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Waterford 51, Glouster Trimble 24
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 102, Hundred, W.Va. 16
Friday’s Games
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Miller City
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
River Valley at North Union
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Riverdale
Lakota at Woodmore
McComb at Fort Recovery
North Baltimore at New Riegel
Ottoville at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
St. Wendelin at Van Buren
Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen
Wellington at Western Reserve
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0
Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8
Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167
Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158
Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 56 36 13 7 79 201 158
Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138
N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151
N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167
Philadelphia 57 27 23 7 61 148 171
New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191
Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190
Colorado 55 15 38 2 32 109 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141
Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147
Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 162 148
Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168
Arizona 55 19 29 7 45 131 174
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 5, Toronto 2
St. Louis 2, Detroit 0
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1
Florida 6, San Jose 5, OT
Thursday’s Results
Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Colorado 0
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Philadelphia at Edmonton, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Colorado at Carolina, 7:30
Florida at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Buffalo, 1
Winnipeg at Montreal, 2
Washington at Detroit, 2
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
Edmonton at Chicago, 7
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
San Jose at Arizona, 8
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Florida at Los Angeles, 10
Sunday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 5
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6
Nashville at Columbus, 6
Chicago at Buffalo, 6
Toronto at Carolina, 7
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8
Boston at San Jose, 8:30
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Indiana 104
San Antonio 107, Orlando 79
Boston 116, Philadelphia 108
Detroit 98, Dallas 91
Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125
Toronto 90, Charlotte 85
Miami 117, Houston 109
New Orleans 95, Memphis 91
Minnesota 112, Denver 99
Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101
Utah 111, Portland 88
Oklahoma City 116, New York 105
Golden State 109, Sacramento 86
L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84
Thursday’s Results
Washington 111, Indiana 98
Chicago 104, Boston 103
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Results
2017 NBA All-Star Game
Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No games scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday, Feb. 24
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 81, Robert Morris 73
Castleton 69, Lyndon St. 68
Coll. of Charleston 76, Hofstra 72
Delaware 68, Drexel 67
Florida Gulf Coast 80, NJIT 73
Monmouth (NJ) 93, Niagara 75
Old Westbury 87, St. Joseph’s (LI) 86
Sacred Heart 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Siena 94, Manhattan 71
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 71
Towson 85, Elon 66
UNC Wilmington 66, Northeastern 65
Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 82, McNeese St. 78
Austin Peay 85, E. Illinois 80
Belmont 76, E. Kentucky 72
Brescia 87, Midway 61
Christian Brothers 92, Mississippi College 86
Cumberlands 65, Lindsey Wilson 55
Jacksonville 79, Kennesaw St. 78
James Madison 95, William & Mary 92, OT
Kentucky Wesleyan 76, Cedarville 68
Lee 77, West Alabama 75
Louisiana Tech 95, FAU 69
Marshall 74, UAB 59
Martin Methodist 80, Bethel (Tenn.) 63
Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Nicholls 96, Cent. Arkansas 89, OT
North Florida 93, Lipscomb 82
Pikeville 83, Cumberland (Tenn.) 78, OT
Southern Miss. 69, FIU 66, OT
Stetson 83, SC-Upstate 72
Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67
MIDWEST
Evangel 68, Culver-Stockton 62
Grand View 83, Benedictine 65
Michigan 64, Wisconsin 58
N. Kentucky 62, Cleveland St. 60
Omaha 83, Oral Roberts 76, OT
Park 79, Harris-Stowe 69
Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 81
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 88, Sam Houston St. 77
Rice 80, UTSA 68
UTEP 77, North Texas 71, OT
FAR WEST
North Dakota 77, Idaho St. 61
Weber St. 69, N. Colorado 63
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Brooklyn 79, Farmingdale 66
Canisius 61, St. Peter’s 56
Castleton 80, Lyndon St. 62
Georgian Court 86, Philadelphia 81
Manhattan 75, Monmouth (NJ) 61
Marist 68, Fairfield 62
NC State 70, Boston College 58
Pittsburgh 72, Virginia Tech 64
Siena 70, Niagara 68
SOUTH
Alabama 65, Tennessee 57
Bellarmine 46, McKendree 27
Bethel (Tenn.) 53, Martin Methodist 50
Brescia 66, Midway 57
Cedarville 63, Kentucky Wesleyan 51
Coastal Carolina 61, South Alabama 45
Duke 79, Wake Forest 53
ETSU 72, W. Carolina 55
Elon 72, Hofstra 61
LSU 67, Texas A&M 63
Lee 71, West Alabama 58
Lindsey Wilson 79, Cumberlands 64
Louisiana Tech 76, Furman 52
Malone 77, Davis & Elkins 72
Mercer 61, Wofford 46
Mississippi College 79, Christian Brothers 67
Mississippi St. 58, Georgia 49
Missouri 74, Florida 67
New Orleans 92, McNeese St. 85
North Carolina 89, Georgia Tech 88
Northwestern St. 89, SE Louisiana 71
Notre Dame 84, Clemson 80
Pikeville 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 65
Randolph-Macon 82, Gallaudet 44
South Carolina 82, Vanderbilt 51
Southern Miss. 75, FIU 37
Texas St. 62, Georgia St. 51
Texas-Arlington 69, Georgia Southern 60
Trevecca Nazarene 58, Ohio Valley 54
Troy 86, Appalachian St. 77
UAB 71, Marshall 55
UNC-Greensboro 75, Chattanooga 72
Virginia 60, Florida St. 51
W. Kentucky 82, Middle Tennessee 75
MIDWEST
Benedictine (Kan.) 74, Grand View 67
Evangel 61, Culver-Stockton 49
Freed-Hardeman 76, Columbia (Mo.) 64
Indiana 72, Michigan 61
Iowa 78, Northwestern 59
Michigan St. 85, Minnesota 69
North Dakota 63, Idaho St. 56
Oakland 98, Valparaiso 60
Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 69
UIC 63, Detroit 62
Wright St. 65, Cleveland St. 60
Youngstown St. 77, N. Kentucky 73
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 80, Stephen F. Austin 73
Kentucky 69, Arkansas 62
Rice 66, UTSA 61
FAR WEST
Loyola Marymount 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57
UC Riverside 73, UC Santa Barbara 69
PRO GOLF
LPGA Tour
Women’s Australian Open
First Round
(a-amateur)
Katherine Kirk 33-32 — 65 -8
Min Lee 33-34 — 67 -6
Chella Choi 34-33 — 67 -6
Jane Park 34-33 — 67 -6
Marissa L Steen 34-33 — 67 -6
Lizette Salas 34-34 — 68 -5
Pornanong Phatlum 33-35 — 68 -5
Michele Thomson 33-35 — 68 -5
Lindy Duncan 34-35 — 69 -4
Laetitia Beck 34-35 — 69 -4
Caroline Hedwall 36-33 — 69 -4
Ally McDonald 35-34 — 69 -4
Hannah Green 36-33 — 69 -4
Gaby Lopez 35-34 — 69 -4
Marina Alex 36-33 — 69 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 36-33 — 69 -4
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 36-34 — 70 -3
Su Oh 34-36 — 70 -3
Peiyun Chien 37-33 — 70 -3
Michelle Wie 36-34 — 70 -3
Simin Feng 36-34 — 70 -3
Xi Yu Lin 37-33 — 70 -3
Sarah Jane Smith 34-36 — 70 -3
Ha Na Jang 35-35 — 70 -3
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 35-36 — 71 -2
a-Hye Jin Choi 36-35 — 71 -2
Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -2
Rebecca Artis 38-33 — 71 -2
Karine Icher 36-35 — 71 -2
Alena Sharp 39-32 — 71 -2
Beth Allen 37-34 — 71 -2
Amy Anderson 34-37 — 71 -2
Carlota Ciganda 38-33 — 71 -2
Azahara Munoz 36-35 — 71 -2
Mo Martin 36-35 — 71 -2
Jacqui Concolino 37-34 — 71 -2
Lydia Ko 36-35 — 71 -2
Katherine Perry 35-36 — 71 -2
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 34-37 — 71 -2
Kelly Tan 34-37 — 71 -2
Kim Kaufman 37-35 — 72 -1
Minjee Lee 35-37 — 72 -1
Charley Hull 35-37 — 72 -1
Ariya Jutanugarn 36-36 — 72 -1
Stacey Peters 39-33 — 72 -1
a-Karis Davidson 36-36 — 72 -1
Lauren M Hibbert 37-35 — 72 -1
Min Seo Kwak 36-36 — 72 -1
Charlotte Thomas 34-38 — 72 -1
Sun Young Yoo 37-35 — 72 -1
Laura Davies 38-34 — 72 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 37-35 — 72 -1
Sakura Yokomine 36-36 — 72 -1
Wichanee Meechai 38-34 — 72 -1
Madelene Sagstrom 36-36 — 72 -1
Eui Kyung Shin 38-34 — 72 -1
Amy Boulden 38-34 — 72 -1
Adriana Brent 33-39 — 72 -1
Celine Herbin 36-36 — 72 -1
Olafia Kristinsdottir 37-35 — 72 -1
a-Tze-Han Lin 37-36 — 73 E
Dori Carter 39-34 — 73 E
Maria Parra 38-35 — 73 E
Whitney Hillier 37-36 — 73 E
Sarah Kemp 37-36 — 73 E
Mariajo Uribe 38-35 — 73 E
Gemma Dryburgh 39-34 — 73 E
Stephanie Na 37-36 — 73 E
Sadena A Parks 37-36 — 73 E
Cydney Clanton 38-35 — 73 E
Nanna Madsen 37-36 — 73 E
Nontaya Srisawang 38-35 — 73 E
Megan Khang 35-38 — 73 E
Christina Kim 37-36 — 73 E
Yani Tseng 37-36 — 73 E
Mi Hyang Lee 37-36 — 73 E
Nelly Korda 36-37 — 73 E
Mel Reid 38-35 — 73 E
a-Alizza Hetherington 36-37 — 73 E
Marianne Skarpnord 37-36 — 73 E
Nasa Hataoka 37-37 — 74 +1
P.K. Kongkraphan 37-37 — 74 +1
Prima Thammaraks 38-36 — 74 +1
Therese O’Hara 38-36 — 74 +1
Lee Lopez 38-36 — 74 +1
Jing Yan 38-36 — 74 +1
Austin Ernst 35-39 — 74 +1
Cheyenne Woods 36-38 — 74 +1
Karen Chung 37-37 — 74 +1
Amelia Lewis 39-35 — 74 +1
Leticia Ras Anderica 37-37 — 74 +1
Ellen Davies-Graham 39-35 — 74 +1
Wei-Ling Hsu 36-38 — 74 +1
Vicky Hurst 38-36 — 74 +1
Jenny Shin 37-37 — 74 +1
Aditi Ashok 39-35 — 74 +1
Giulia Molinaro 38-36 — 74 +1
Jessica Speechley 36-38 — 74 +1
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 40-35 — 75 +2
Katie Burnett 39-36 — 75 +2
Caroline Masson 37-38 — 75 +2
Beatriz Recari 37-38 — 75 +2
Angela Stanford 39-36 — 75 +2
Haru Nomura 37-38 — 75 +2
Angel Yin 40-35 — 75 +2
Brittany Altomare 38-37 — 75 +2
Ilhee Lee 39-36 — 75 +2
Ann-Kathrin Lindner 39-36 — 75 +2
Pavarisa Yoktuan 37-38 — 75 +2
Jennifer Ha 37-38 — 75 +2
Sandra Gal 38-38 — 76 +3
Catriona Matthew 36-40 — 76 +3
a-Jo-Hua Hung 38-38 — 76 +3
Ayaka Matsumori 38-38 — 76 +3
Mariah Stackhouse 39-37 — 76 +3
Ashleigh Buhai 37-39 — 76 +3
Julie Yang 40-36 — 76 +3
Dana Finkelstein 37-39 — 76 +3
Cathryn Bristow 38-38 — 76 +3
Karrie Webb 38-38 — 76 +3
Emma de Groot 39-37 — 76 +3
Ayako Uehara 39-38 — 77 +4
Paula Reto 41-36 — 77 +4
Danielle Kang 36-41 — 77 +4
Kris Tamulis 39-38 — 77 +4
Holly Clyburn 39-38 — 77 +4
a-Han-Hsuan Yu 41-36 — 77 +4
Jackie Stoelting 38-39 — 77 +4
Katelyn Must 39-38 — 77 +4
Kelly W Shon 39-38 — 77 +4
Belen Mozo 37-40 — 77 +4
Ssu-Chia Cheng 41-37 — 78 +5
a-Yu Lu Hsin 40-38 — 78 +5
Tonje Daffinrud 40-38 — 78 +5
Perrine Delacour 41-37 — 78 +5
Dani Holmqvist 41-38 — 79 +6
Felicity Johnson 42-37 — 79 +6
Hanee Song 40-39 — 79 +6
Liv Cheng 40-39 — 79 +6
Grace Lennon 39-40 — 79 +6
Becky Morgan 41-38 — 79 +6
Joanna Klatten 40-40 — 80 +7
Elmay Viking 37-44 — 81 +8
Rong Ji 40-45 — 85 +12
PGA Tour
Genesis Open
Partial First Round
Sam Saunders 32-32 — 64 -7
Dustin Johnson 34-32 — 66 -5
J.T. Poston 32-34 — 66 -5
Daniel Summerhays 32-34 — 66 -5
Brett Stegmaier 30-36 — 66 -5
Cameron Percy 31-35 — 66 -5
Marc Leishman 35-32 — 67 -4
Padraig Harrington 34-33 — 67 -4
Billy Hurley III 32-35 — 67 -4
Phil Mickelson 35-32 — 67 -4
Pat Perez 34-33 — 67 -4
Branden Grace 31-36 — 67 -4
Kevin Na 30-37 — 67 -4
Byeong Hun An 32-35 — 67 -4
Ollie Schniederjans 35-33 — 68 -3
Scott Brown 34-34 — 68 -3
Patrick Rodgers 35-33 — 68 -3
Adam Scott 34-34 — 68 -3
Charley Hoffman 33-35 — 68 -3
Luke Donald 31-37 — 68 -3
Charlie Beljan 35-33 — 68 -3
Adam Hadwin 33-35 — 68 -3
Whee Kim 35-33 — 68 -3
Cameron Smith 36-33 — 69 -2
Brian Harman 35-34 — 69 -2
Shawn Stefani 33-36 — 69 -2
Robert Streb 35-34 — 69 -2
Matt Kuchar 35-34 — 69 -2
Jim Furyk 31-38 — 69 -2
Justin Rose 34-35 — 69 -2
Brendan Steele 34-35 — 69 -2
Paul Casey 34-35 — 69 -2
J.J. Henry 34-35 — 69 -2
Cameron Tringale 34-35 — 69 -2
Keegan Bradley 34-35 — 69 -2
Tony Finau 36-33 — 69 -2
Graeme McDowell 34-35 — 69 -2
Patton Kizzire 33-37 — 70 -1
Anirban Lahiri 35-35 — 70 -1
Thomas Pieters 37-33 — 70 -1
Camilo Villegas 36-34 — 70 -1
Stewart Cink 33-37 — 70 -1
James Hahn 34-36 — 70 -1
Ryan Moore 34-36 — 70 -1
Jimmy Walker 35-35 — 70 -1
Charles Howell III 34-36 — 70 -1
Aaron Baddeley 34-36 — 70 -1
Jamie Lovemark 37-33 — 70 -1
David Hearn 33-37 — 70 -1
Zac Blair 33-37 — 70 -1
Martin Laird 33-37 — 70 -1
John Senden 34-36 — 70 -1
Troy Merritt 33-37 — 70 -1
Chad Campbell 34-37 — 71 E
J.B. Holmes 34-37 — 71 E
Webb Simpson 35-36 — 71 E
Peter Malnati 38-33 — 71 E
Seung-Yul Noh 35-36 — 71 E
Michael Kim 35-36 — 71 E
Spencer Levin 34-37 — 71 E
Sung Kang 35-36 — 71 E
Harris English 35-36 — 71 E
Luke List 34-38 — 72 +1
Kyle Stanley 37-35 — 72 +1
Vijay Singh 33-39 — 72 +1
Sergio Garcia 36-36 — 72 +1
Greg Chalmers 35-37 — 72 +1
Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 +1
Ricky Barnes 34-38 — 72 +1
Jonathan Garrick 34-38 — 72 +1
Ryo Ishikawa 35-37 — 72 +1
Francesco Molinari 37-35 — 72 +1
Mark Hubbard 35-38 — 73 +2
Graham DeLaet 33-40 — 73 +2
Brandt Snedeker 38-35 — 73 +2
Harold Varner III 34-39 — 73 +2
Morgan Hoffmann 37-36 — 73 +2
Ben Martin 35-38 — 73 +2
Nick Taylor 38-36 — 74 +3
Jon Curran 35-39 — 74 +3
Kevin Dougherty 35-39 — 74 +3
Kyle Reifers 35-39 — 74 +3
Soren Kjeldsen 39-35 — 74 +3
Si Woo Kim 36-39 — 75 +4
Hudson Swafford 39-36 — 75 +4
Ernie Els 37-38 — 75 +4
Kevin Streelman 37-38 — 75 +4
Rob Oppenheim 38-37 — 75 +4
Ryan Blaum 39-36 — 75 +4
Bob Estes 36-39 — 75 +4
Matt Every 36-40 — 76 +5
Carl Pettersson 36-41 — 77 +6
John Merrick 38-39 — 77 +6
Johnson Wagner 41-37 — 78 +7
Steven Bowditch 41-37 — 78 +7
Kevin Hall 41-38 — 79 +8
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with P Scott Alexander, Brian Flynn, Jake Junis, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Ramon Torres and OFs Billy Burns, Terrance Gore and Bubba Starling on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES –Agreed to terms with 1B Chris Carter on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Mike Napoli on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mat Latos on a minor league contract. Assigned LHP Chad Girodo outright to Buffalo (IL).
American Association
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Juan Silverio.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Tommy Mendonca.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Alixon Suarez. Traded RHP Brandon Shimo to New Britain for future considerations.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Joe Mello and RHP Andrew Moralez.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Robert Robbins to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Connor Oliver to a contract extension.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Tyler Ihrig.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Evan Raynor. Traded INF Paul Kronenfeld to New Britain (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Christopher Fornaci.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Berger.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Named Shane Battier director of basketball development and analytics.
National Basketball Association Developmental League
LOS ANGELES D-FENDERS — Announced C Jeff Ayres is leaving the team.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Ramon Humber.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OT Branden Albert, DE Mario Williams, DT Earl Mitchell and CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Travon Van and DE Aston Whiteside.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Sam Hurl. Signed DB Sam Brown and LB Will Smith. Agreed to terms with QB Dan LeFevour. HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Anaheim Ducks F Antoine Vermette for 10 games, without pay, for violating Rule 40.3 during a game in Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Marek Langhamer from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Matt Bartkowski to a two-year contract through the end of the 2017-18 season.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz from Rockford (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Beau Bennett off injured reserve. Placed D Kyle Quincey on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 4.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley D Samuel Morin two games for a cross-checking incident in a Feb. 14 game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Stephon Williams to Missouri (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Curt Gogol indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for receiving a game misconduct and aggressor penalty, and suspended Orlando’s Austin Block one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for slew-footing during a Feb. 15 game. Fined Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Feb. 14 game at Kalamazoo. SOCCER
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the team and sporting director Ali Curtis have parted ways.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M John Stertzer.
North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Richard Menjivar.
U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Named Miriam Hickey director of the girls’ development academy.
College
BARUCH — Named Tara Diesel and Marie Oneto assistant softball coaches.
BAYLOR — Named Matt Lubick co-offensive coordinators and receivers coach, Jeff Nixon co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Phil Snow defensive coordinator, George DeLeone offensive line coach, Joey McGuire tight ends coach, Elijah Robinson defensive line coach and Mike Siravo linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.
N.C. STATE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried, effective at the end of the season.
SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Sean Cronin as defensive tackles coach and Damon Cogdell defensive ends coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Girls Bowling
Lakota & Fostoria in Division II sectional tournament at Port Clinton Star Harbor Lanes, 5
Prep Swimming
Fostoria, Upper Sandusky, Ada & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University, 3
LOCAL & AREA
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.