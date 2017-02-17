Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Marion Harding 46, Buckeye Valley 37

North Union 54, River Valley 50

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington 56, Marion Elgin 47

Centerburg 60, Howard East Knox 41

Galion Northmor 42, Sparta Highland 41

Mount Gilead 65, Fredericktown 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Heritage Christian 77, Marion Christian 60

Around Ohio

Cols. Beechcroft 53, Cols. Eastmoor 52

Cols. Briggs 78, Pataskala Licking Hts. 53

Painesville Harvey 58, Cols. Independence 47

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson

Arlington at Vanlue

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo St. John’s at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Lake at Eastwood

Otsego at Elmwood

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Lincolnview at Ada

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at St. Wendelin

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Huron at Vermilion

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg

Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Edon at Montpelier

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Hicksville at Ayersville

Holgate at Edgerton

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Minster at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Marion Local

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Clear Fork at West Holmes

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Waite at Lima Senior

Saturday’s Games

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Fredericktown

Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox

Sparta Highland at Cardington

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Botkins at Lima Perry

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Continental at Tinora

Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Defiance at Archbold

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath

Elida at Delphos Jefferson

Fairview at Edon

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Bluffton

Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian

Lima Temple Christian at Ada

Lucas at Plymouth

Mansfield Madison at Willard

Mansfield Senior at Olentangy

Marion Local at Russia

McComb at Fort Recovery

Milan Edison at Western Reserve

Miller City at Columbus Grove

Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day

New Bremen at Spencerville

New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview

New London at Wynford

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

North Central at Edgerton

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Genoa

Ontario at Colonel Crawford

Ottoville at Leipsic

Paulding at Bryan

Pettisville at Wauseon

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central

Seneca East at Fostoria Senior

Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Kalida

Vanlue at Ridgemont

Versailles at Greenville

Wapakoneta at Coldwater

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 73, Riverdale 46

Leipsic 59, Van Buren 35

Liberty-Benton 59, McComb 38

North Baltimore 56, Hopewell-Loudon 55

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Arcadia 45

Vanlue 43, Cory-Rawson 22

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 60, Lima Senior 52

Tol. Cent. Catholic 37, Fremont Ross 34

Toledo Notre Dame 54, Oregon Clay 41

Toledo Whitmer 58, Toledo St. Ursula 23

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 44, Seneca East 29

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 37, Otsego 36

Elmwood 75, Fostoria Senior 45

Genoa 55, Lake 51

Woodmore 50, Rossford 38

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 69, Bluffton 24

Convoy Crestview 55, Allen East 24

Delphos Jefferson 77, Spencerville 49

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 63, Delta 50

Patrick Henry 61, Bryan 57, 2-OT

Wauseon 57, Evergreen 52

Putnam County League

Kalida 50, Continental 24

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 46, New Riegel 45

Old Fort 73, Sandusky St. Mary’s 49

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 53, Van Wert 37

Lima Bath 58, Kenton 32

Lima Shawnee 56, Celina 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Elida 27

Wapakoneta 51, St. Marys Memorial 47

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 53, Port Clinton 22

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 62, Northwood 43

Danbury 75, Maumee Valley Country Day 63

Gibsonburg 49, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 47

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central 45, Hilltop 37

Stryker 82, Fayette 30

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 51

New London 58, Plymouth 41

Western Reserve 50, South Central 39

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 45, Fairview 27

Ayersville 37, Hicksville 30

Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 21

Midwest Athletic Conference

Minster 48, Fort Recovery 42

New Bremen 44, Delphos St. John’s 38

New Knoxville 37, Marion Local 31

St. Henry 75, Parkway 53

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 49

Perrysburg 44, Napoleon 28

Springfield 37, Maumee 20

Sylvania Northview 42, Bowling Green 32

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 52, Clear Fork 32

Other NW Ohio Games

Bucyrus 48, Ontario 30

Clyde 75, Vermilion 43

Lincolnview 56, Ada 50

Mansfield St. Peter’s 43, Colonel Crawford 38

Montpelier 44, Edon 41

Norwalk St. Paul 62, Ashland Mapleton 35

Oak Harbor 64, Milan Edison 37

Ottoville 65, Coldwater 40

Pettisville 37, Toledo Christian 23

Sandusky Perkins 63, Huron 33

St. Wendelin 37, Tiffin Calvert 19

Upper Scioto Valley 38, Mohawk 36

Wooster Senior 57, Mount Vernon 52

Around Ohio

Delaware Christian 53, Gahanna Christian 9

Gates Mills Gilmour 70, Hudson WRA 38

Grove City Christian 50, New Hope Christian 42

Smithville 35, Creston Norwayne 25

West Salem Northwestern High School 55, Dalton 27

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 58

Cin. Sycamore 57, Cin. NW 33

Batavia 50, Cin. Shroder 33

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Waverly 44

Germantown Valley View 61, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

Goshen 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 32

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, McArthur Vinton County 50

Monroe 55, Day. Dunbar 30

Vincent Warren 47, Marietta 38

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53, Washington C.H. 34

Versailles 86, N. Lewisburg Triad 16

Casstown Miami E. 35, New Paris National Trail 14

Fairfield 59, Portsmouth Clay 52

Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Waterford 51, Glouster Trimble 24

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 102, Hundred, W.Va. 16

Friday’s Games

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Miller City

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

River Valley at North Union

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Riverdale

Lakota at Woodmore

McComb at Fort Recovery

North Baltimore at New Riegel

Ottoville at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

St. Wendelin at Van Buren

Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen

Wellington at Western Reserve

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0

Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8

Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167

Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158

Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Pittsburgh 56 36 13 7 79 201 158

Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138

N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151

N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167

Philadelphia 57 27 23 7 61 148 171

New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162

Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191

Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190

Colorado 55 15 38 2 32 109 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141

Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147

Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 162 148

Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168

Arizona 55 19 29 7 45 131 174

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 5, Toronto 2

St. Louis 2, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Florida 6, San Jose 5, OT

Thursday’s Results

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Colorado 0

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Philadelphia at Edmonton, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Colorado at Carolina, 7:30

Florida at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Buffalo, 1

Winnipeg at Montreal, 2

Washington at Detroit, 2

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

Edmonton at Chicago, 7

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

San Jose at Arizona, 8

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Florida at Los Angeles, 10

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 5

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6

Nashville at Columbus, 6

Chicago at Buffalo, 6

Toronto at Carolina, 7

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8

Boston at San Jose, 8:30

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 34 .404 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½

Orlando 21 37 .362 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11

Chicago 28 29 .491 12

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 23 33 .411 11½

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 113, Indiana 104

San Antonio 107, Orlando 79

Boston 116, Philadelphia 108

Detroit 98, Dallas 91

Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125

Toronto 90, Charlotte 85

Miami 117, Houston 109

New Orleans 95, Memphis 91

Minnesota 112, Denver 99

Phoenix 137, L.A. Lakers 101

Utah 111, Portland 88

Oklahoma City 116, New York 105

Golden State 109, Sacramento 86

L.A. Clippers 99, Atlanta 84

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, Indiana 98

Chicago 104, Boston 103

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Results

2017 NBA All-Star Game

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday, Feb. 24

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 81, Robert Morris 73

Castleton 69, Lyndon St. 68

Coll. of Charleston 76, Hofstra 72

Delaware 68, Drexel 67

Florida Gulf Coast 80, NJIT 73

Monmouth (NJ) 93, Niagara 75

Old Westbury 87, St. Joseph’s (LI) 86

Sacred Heart 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Siena 94, Manhattan 71

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 71

Towson 85, Elon 66

UNC Wilmington 66, Northeastern 65

Wagner 69, Mount St. Mary’s 65

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 82, McNeese St. 78

Austin Peay 85, E. Illinois 80

Belmont 76, E. Kentucky 72

Brescia 87, Midway 61

Christian Brothers 92, Mississippi College 86

Cumberlands 65, Lindsey Wilson 55

Jacksonville 79, Kennesaw St. 78

James Madison 95, William & Mary 92, OT

Kentucky Wesleyan 76, Cedarville 68

Lee 77, West Alabama 75

Louisiana Tech 95, FAU 69

Marshall 74, UAB 59

Martin Methodist 80, Bethel (Tenn.) 63

Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Nicholls 96, Cent. Arkansas 89, OT

North Florida 93, Lipscomb 82

Pikeville 83, Cumberland (Tenn.) 78, OT

Southern Miss. 69, FIU 66, OT

Stetson 83, SC-Upstate 72

Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67

MIDWEST

Evangel 68, Culver-Stockton 62

Grand View 83, Benedictine 65

Michigan 64, Wisconsin 58

N. Kentucky 62, Cleveland St. 60

Omaha 83, Oral Roberts 76, OT

Park 79, Harris-Stowe 69

Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 81

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 88, Sam Houston St. 77

Rice 80, UTSA 68

UTEP 77, North Texas 71, OT

FAR WEST

North Dakota 77, Idaho St. 61

Weber St. 69, N. Colorado 63

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brooklyn 79, Farmingdale 66

Canisius 61, St. Peter’s 56

Castleton 80, Lyndon St. 62

Georgian Court 86, Philadelphia 81

Manhattan 75, Monmouth (NJ) 61

Marist 68, Fairfield 62

NC State 70, Boston College 58

Pittsburgh 72, Virginia Tech 64

Siena 70, Niagara 68

SOUTH

Alabama 65, Tennessee 57

Bellarmine 46, McKendree 27

Bethel (Tenn.) 53, Martin Methodist 50

Brescia 66, Midway 57

Cedarville 63, Kentucky Wesleyan 51

Coastal Carolina 61, South Alabama 45

Duke 79, Wake Forest 53

ETSU 72, W. Carolina 55

Elon 72, Hofstra 61

LSU 67, Texas A&M 63

Lee 71, West Alabama 58

Lindsey Wilson 79, Cumberlands 64

Louisiana Tech 76, Furman 52

Malone 77, Davis & Elkins 72

Mercer 61, Wofford 46

Mississippi College 79, Christian Brothers 67

Mississippi St. 58, Georgia 49

Missouri 74, Florida 67

New Orleans 92, McNeese St. 85

North Carolina 89, Georgia Tech 88

Northwestern St. 89, SE Louisiana 71

Notre Dame 84, Clemson 80

Pikeville 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 65

Randolph-Macon 82, Gallaudet 44

South Carolina 82, Vanderbilt 51

Southern Miss. 75, FIU 37

Texas St. 62, Georgia St. 51

Texas-Arlington 69, Georgia Southern 60

Trevecca Nazarene 58, Ohio Valley 54

Troy 86, Appalachian St. 77

UAB 71, Marshall 55

UNC-Greensboro 75, Chattanooga 72

Virginia 60, Florida St. 51

W. Kentucky 82, Middle Tennessee 75

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Kan.) 74, Grand View 67

Evangel 61, Culver-Stockton 49

Freed-Hardeman 76, Columbia (Mo.) 64

Indiana 72, Michigan 61

Iowa 78, Northwestern 59

Michigan St. 85, Minnesota 69

North Dakota 63, Idaho St. 56

Oakland 98, Valparaiso 60

Ohio St. 87, Nebraska 69

UIC 63, Detroit 62

Wright St. 65, Cleveland St. 60

Youngstown St. 77, N. Kentucky 73

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 80, Stephen F. Austin 73

Kentucky 69, Arkansas 62

Rice 66, UTSA 61

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 72, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 57

UC Riverside 73, UC Santa Barbara 69

PRO GOLF

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open

First Round

(a-amateur)

Katherine Kirk 33-32 — 65 -8

Min Lee 33-34 — 67 -6

Chella Choi 34-33 — 67 -6

Jane Park 34-33 — 67 -6

Marissa L Steen 34-33 — 67 -6

Lizette Salas 34-34 — 68 -5

Pornanong Phatlum 33-35 — 68 -5

Michele Thomson 33-35 — 68 -5

Lindy Duncan 34-35 — 69 -4

Laetitia Beck 34-35 — 69 -4

Caroline Hedwall 36-33 — 69 -4

Ally McDonald 35-34 — 69 -4

Hannah Green 36-33 — 69 -4

Gaby Lopez 35-34 — 69 -4

Marina Alex 36-33 — 69 -4

Brooke M. Henderson 36-33 — 69 -4

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 36-34 — 70 -3

Su Oh 34-36 — 70 -3

Peiyun Chien 37-33 — 70 -3

Michelle Wie 36-34 — 70 -3

Simin Feng 36-34 — 70 -3

Xi Yu Lin 37-33 — 70 -3

Sarah Jane Smith 34-36 — 70 -3

Ha Na Jang 35-35 — 70 -3

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 35-36 — 71 -2

a-Hye Jin Choi 36-35 — 71 -2

Moriya Jutanugarn 36-35 — 71 -2

Rebecca Artis 38-33 — 71 -2

Karine Icher 36-35 — 71 -2

Alena Sharp 39-32 — 71 -2

Beth Allen 37-34 — 71 -2

Amy Anderson 34-37 — 71 -2

Carlota Ciganda 38-33 — 71 -2

Azahara Munoz 36-35 — 71 -2

Mo Martin 36-35 — 71 -2

Jacqui Concolino 37-34 — 71 -2

Lydia Ko 36-35 — 71 -2

Katherine Perry 35-36 — 71 -2

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 34-37 — 71 -2

Kelly Tan 34-37 — 71 -2

Kim Kaufman 37-35 — 72 -1

Minjee Lee 35-37 — 72 -1

Charley Hull 35-37 — 72 -1

Ariya Jutanugarn 36-36 — 72 -1

Stacey Peters 39-33 — 72 -1

a-Karis Davidson 36-36 — 72 -1

Lauren M Hibbert 37-35 — 72 -1

Min Seo Kwak 36-36 — 72 -1

Charlotte Thomas 34-38 — 72 -1

Sun Young Yoo 37-35 — 72 -1

Laura Davies 38-34 — 72 -1

Pernilla Lindberg 37-35 — 72 -1

Sakura Yokomine 36-36 — 72 -1

Wichanee Meechai 38-34 — 72 -1

Madelene Sagstrom 36-36 — 72 -1

Eui Kyung Shin 38-34 — 72 -1

Amy Boulden 38-34 — 72 -1

Adriana Brent 33-39 — 72 -1

Celine Herbin 36-36 — 72 -1

Olafia Kristinsdottir 37-35 — 72 -1

a-Tze-Han Lin 37-36 — 73 E

Dori Carter 39-34 — 73 E

Maria Parra 38-35 — 73 E

Whitney Hillier 37-36 — 73 E

Sarah Kemp 37-36 — 73 E

Mariajo Uribe 38-35 — 73 E

Gemma Dryburgh 39-34 — 73 E

Stephanie Na 37-36 — 73 E

Sadena A Parks 37-36 — 73 E

Cydney Clanton 38-35 — 73 E

Nanna Madsen 37-36 — 73 E

Nontaya Srisawang 38-35 — 73 E

Megan Khang 35-38 — 73 E

Christina Kim 37-36 — 73 E

Yani Tseng 37-36 — 73 E

Mi Hyang Lee 37-36 — 73 E

Nelly Korda 36-37 — 73 E

Mel Reid 38-35 — 73 E

a-Alizza Hetherington 36-37 — 73 E

Marianne Skarpnord 37-36 — 73 E

Nasa Hataoka 37-37 — 74 +1

P.K. Kongkraphan 37-37 — 74 +1

Prima Thammaraks 38-36 — 74 +1

Therese O’Hara 38-36 — 74 +1

Lee Lopez 38-36 — 74 +1

Jing Yan 38-36 — 74 +1

Austin Ernst 35-39 — 74 +1

Cheyenne Woods 36-38 — 74 +1

Karen Chung 37-37 — 74 +1

Amelia Lewis 39-35 — 74 +1

Leticia Ras Anderica 37-37 — 74 +1

Ellen Davies-Graham 39-35 — 74 +1

Wei-Ling Hsu 36-38 — 74 +1

Vicky Hurst 38-36 — 74 +1

Jenny Shin 37-37 — 74 +1

Aditi Ashok 39-35 — 74 +1

Giulia Molinaro 38-36 — 74 +1

Jessica Speechley 36-38 — 74 +1

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 40-35 — 75 +2

Katie Burnett 39-36 — 75 +2

Caroline Masson 37-38 — 75 +2

Beatriz Recari 37-38 — 75 +2

Angela Stanford 39-36 — 75 +2

Haru Nomura 37-38 — 75 +2

Angel Yin 40-35 — 75 +2

Brittany Altomare 38-37 — 75 +2

Ilhee Lee 39-36 — 75 +2

Ann-Kathrin Lindner 39-36 — 75 +2

Pavarisa Yoktuan 37-38 — 75 +2

Jennifer Ha 37-38 — 75 +2

Sandra Gal 38-38 — 76 +3

Catriona Matthew 36-40 — 76 +3

a-Jo-Hua Hung 38-38 — 76 +3

Ayaka Matsumori 38-38 — 76 +3

Mariah Stackhouse 39-37 — 76 +3

Ashleigh Buhai 37-39 — 76 +3

Julie Yang 40-36 — 76 +3

Dana Finkelstein 37-39 — 76 +3

Cathryn Bristow 38-38 — 76 +3

Karrie Webb 38-38 — 76 +3

Emma de Groot 39-37 — 76 +3

Ayako Uehara 39-38 — 77 +4

Paula Reto 41-36 — 77 +4

Danielle Kang 36-41 — 77 +4

Kris Tamulis 39-38 — 77 +4

Holly Clyburn 39-38 — 77 +4

a-Han-Hsuan Yu 41-36 — 77 +4

Jackie Stoelting 38-39 — 77 +4

Katelyn Must 39-38 — 77 +4

Kelly W Shon 39-38 — 77 +4

Belen Mozo 37-40 — 77 +4

Ssu-Chia Cheng 41-37 — 78 +5

a-Yu Lu Hsin 40-38 — 78 +5

Tonje Daffinrud 40-38 — 78 +5

Perrine Delacour 41-37 — 78 +5

Dani Holmqvist 41-38 — 79 +6

Felicity Johnson 42-37 — 79 +6

Hanee Song 40-39 — 79 +6

Liv Cheng 40-39 — 79 +6

Grace Lennon 39-40 — 79 +6

Becky Morgan 41-38 — 79 +6

Joanna Klatten 40-40 — 80 +7

Elmay Viking 37-44 — 81 +8

Rong Ji 40-45 — 85 +12

PGA Tour

Genesis Open

Partial First Round

Sam Saunders 32-32 — 64 -7

Dustin Johnson 34-32 — 66 -5

J.T. Poston 32-34 — 66 -5

Daniel Summerhays 32-34 — 66 -5

Brett Stegmaier 30-36 — 66 -5

Cameron Percy 31-35 — 66 -5

Marc Leishman 35-32 — 67 -4

Padraig Harrington 34-33 — 67 -4

Billy Hurley III 32-35 — 67 -4

Phil Mickelson 35-32 — 67 -4

Pat Perez 34-33 — 67 -4

Branden Grace 31-36 — 67 -4

Kevin Na 30-37 — 67 -4

Byeong Hun An 32-35 — 67 -4

Ollie Schniederjans 35-33 — 68 -3

Scott Brown 34-34 — 68 -3

Patrick Rodgers 35-33 — 68 -3

Adam Scott 34-34 — 68 -3

Charley Hoffman 33-35 — 68 -3

Luke Donald 31-37 — 68 -3

Charlie Beljan 35-33 — 68 -3

Adam Hadwin 33-35 — 68 -3

Whee Kim 35-33 — 68 -3

Cameron Smith 36-33 — 69 -2

Brian Harman 35-34 — 69 -2

Shawn Stefani 33-36 — 69 -2

Robert Streb 35-34 — 69 -2

Matt Kuchar 35-34 — 69 -2

Jim Furyk 31-38 — 69 -2

Justin Rose 34-35 — 69 -2

Brendan Steele 34-35 — 69 -2

Paul Casey 34-35 — 69 -2

J.J. Henry 34-35 — 69 -2

Cameron Tringale 34-35 — 69 -2

Keegan Bradley 34-35 — 69 -2

Tony Finau 36-33 — 69 -2

Graeme McDowell 34-35 — 69 -2

Patton Kizzire 33-37 — 70 -1

Anirban Lahiri 35-35 — 70 -1

Thomas Pieters 37-33 — 70 -1

Camilo Villegas 36-34 — 70 -1

Stewart Cink 33-37 — 70 -1

James Hahn 34-36 — 70 -1

Ryan Moore 34-36 — 70 -1

Jimmy Walker 35-35 — 70 -1

Charles Howell III 34-36 — 70 -1

Aaron Baddeley 34-36 — 70 -1

Jamie Lovemark 37-33 — 70 -1

David Hearn 33-37 — 70 -1

Zac Blair 33-37 — 70 -1

Martin Laird 33-37 — 70 -1

John Senden 34-36 — 70 -1

Troy Merritt 33-37 — 70 -1

Chad Campbell 34-37 — 71 E

J.B. Holmes 34-37 — 71 E

Webb Simpson 35-36 — 71 E

Peter Malnati 38-33 — 71 E

Seung-Yul Noh 35-36 — 71 E

Michael Kim 35-36 — 71 E

Spencer Levin 34-37 — 71 E

Sung Kang 35-36 — 71 E

Harris English 35-36 — 71 E

Luke List 34-38 — 72 +1

Kyle Stanley 37-35 — 72 +1

Vijay Singh 33-39 — 72 +1

Sergio Garcia 36-36 — 72 +1

Greg Chalmers 35-37 — 72 +1

Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 +1

Ricky Barnes 34-38 — 72 +1

Jonathan Garrick 34-38 — 72 +1

Ryo Ishikawa 35-37 — 72 +1

Francesco Molinari 37-35 — 72 +1

Mark Hubbard 35-38 — 73 +2

Graham DeLaet 33-40 — 73 +2

Brandt Snedeker 38-35 — 73 +2

Harold Varner III 34-39 — 73 +2

Morgan Hoffmann 37-36 — 73 +2

Ben Martin 35-38 — 73 +2

Nick Taylor 38-36 — 74 +3

Jon Curran 35-39 — 74 +3

Kevin Dougherty 35-39 — 74 +3

Kyle Reifers 35-39 — 74 +3

Soren Kjeldsen 39-35 — 74 +3

Si Woo Kim 36-39 — 75 +4

Hudson Swafford 39-36 — 75 +4

Ernie Els 37-38 — 75 +4

Kevin Streelman 37-38 — 75 +4

Rob Oppenheim 38-37 — 75 +4

Ryan Blaum 39-36 — 75 +4

Bob Estes 36-39 — 75 +4

Matt Every 36-40 — 76 +5

Carl Pettersson 36-41 — 77 +6

John Merrick 38-39 — 77 +6

Johnson Wagner 41-37 — 78 +7

Steven Bowditch 41-37 — 78 +7

Kevin Hall 41-38 — 79 +8

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with P Scott Alexander, Brian Flynn, Jake Junis, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Ramon Torres and OFs Billy Burns, Terrance Gore and Bubba Starling on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES –Agreed to terms with 1B Chris Carter on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Mike Napoli on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mat Latos on a minor league contract. Assigned LHP Chad Girodo outright to Buffalo (IL).

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed INF Juan Silverio.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Tommy Mendonca.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Alixon Suarez. Traded RHP Brandon Shimo to New Britain for future considerations.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Joe Mello and RHP Andrew Moralez.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Robert Robbins to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Connor Oliver to a contract extension.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Tyler Ihrig.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Evan Raynor. Traded INF Paul Kronenfeld to New Britain (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Christopher Fornaci.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Berger.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Named Shane Battier director of basketball development and analytics.

National Basketball Association Developmental League

LOS ANGELES D-FENDERS — Announced C Jeff Ayres is leaving the team.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Ramon Humber.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a six-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OT Branden Albert, DE Mario Williams, DT Earl Mitchell and CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Travon Van and DE Aston Whiteside.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Sam Hurl. Signed DB Sam Brown and LB Will Smith. Agreed to terms with QB Dan LeFevour. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Anaheim Ducks F Antoine Vermette for 10 games, without pay, for violating Rule 40.3 during a game in Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Marek Langhamer from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Matt Bartkowski to a two-year contract through the end of the 2017-18 season.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz from Rockford (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Beau Bennett off injured reserve. Placed D Kyle Quincey on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 4.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley D Samuel Morin two games for a cross-checking incident in a Feb. 14 game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Stephon Williams to Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Curt Gogol indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for receiving a game misconduct and aggressor penalty, and suspended Orlando’s Austin Block one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for slew-footing during a Feb. 15 game. Fined Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Feb. 14 game at Kalamazoo. SOCCER

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the team and sporting director Ali Curtis have parted ways.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M John Stertzer.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Richard Menjivar.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Miriam Hickey director of the girls’ development academy.

College

BARUCH — Named Tara Diesel and Marie Oneto assistant softball coaches.

BAYLOR — Named Matt Lubick co-offensive coordinators and receivers coach, Jeff Nixon co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Phil Snow defensive coordinator, George DeLeone offensive line coach, Joey McGuire tight ends coach, Elijah Robinson defensive line coach and Mike Siravo linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

N.C. STATE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mark Gottfried, effective at the end of the season.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Sean Cronin as defensive tackles coach and Damon Cogdell defensive ends coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Girls Bowling

Lakota & Fostoria in Division II sectional tournament at Port Clinton Star Harbor Lanes, 5

Prep Swimming

Fostoria, Upper Sandusky, Ada & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University, 3

LOCAL & AREA

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments