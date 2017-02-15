Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Around Ohio
Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51
Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview East 37
Cle. VASJ 57, Akr. SVSM 56
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Cle. John Marshall 44
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Corning Miller 53
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT
Warren Harding 46, Youngs. Ursuline 43
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at North Union
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington at Marion Elgin
Fredericktown at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland
Howard East Knox at Centerburg
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Christian at Heritage Christian
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Cory-Rawson
Arlington at Vanlue
Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic
Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at McComb
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo St. John’s at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Lake at Eastwood
Otsego at Elmwood
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville
Lincolnview at Ada
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Delta
Bryan at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Swanton
Wauseon at Evergreen
Putnam County League
Kalida at Continental
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at St. Wendelin
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Shawnee
Lima Bath at Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida
St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta
Van Wert at Defiance
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Huron at Vermilion
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg
Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Northwood
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Edon at Montpelier
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Fairview
Hicksville at Ayersville
Holgate at Edgerton
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Versailles
Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen
Minster at Fort Recovery
New Knoxville at Marion Local
Parkway at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Clear Fork at West Holmes
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville
Other NW Ohio Games
Toledo Waite at Lima Senior
Saturday’s Games
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Fredericktown
Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox
Sparta Highland at Cardington
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen
Antwerp at Hilltop
Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus
Bellevue at Oak Harbor
Botkins at Lima Perry
Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert
Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Continental at Tinora
Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern
Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph
Defiance at Archbold
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath
Elida at Delphos Jefferson
Fairview at Edon
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Kenton at Bluffton
Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian
Lima Temple Christian at Ada
Lucas at Plymouth
Mansfield Madison at Willard
Mansfield Senior at Olentangy
Marion Local at Russia
McComb at Fort Recovery
Milan Edison at Western Reserve
Miller City at Columbus Grove
Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day
New Bremen at Spencerville
New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview
New London at Wynford
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
North Central at Edgerton
Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins
Old Fort at Genoa
Ontario at Colonel Crawford
Ottoville at Leipsic
Paulding at Bryan
Pettisville at Wauseon
Riverside at Jackson Center
Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central
Seneca East at Fostoria Senior
Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Kalida
Vanlue at Ridgemont
Versailles at Greenville
Wapakoneta at Coldwater
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Northwest Ohio Games
Bellevue 64, Willard 55
Toledo Rogers 71, Toledo Scott 34
Toledo Start 68, Toledo Bowsher 22
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 53, Akr. Springfield 49, 2OT
Akr. Hoban 67, Chardon NDCL 27
Akr. SVSM 63, Rocky River Magnificat 60
Amherst Steele 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45
Aurora 38, Tallmadge 27
Austintown Fitch 49, Youngs. Mooney 45
Bedford 54, Maple Hts. 44
Berea-Midpark 59, Cle. St. Joseph 37
Bloom-Carroll 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58
Brookfield 42, Girard 38
Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Louisville 49, OT
Can. McKinley 66, Massillon Washington 39
Can. South 55, Akr. Kenmore 39
Canfield 44, Canfield S. Range 40
Carrollton 38, Dover 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 47, Willoughby S. 43
Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Youngs. Valley Christian 47
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 17
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Cle. Lincoln W. 17
Elyria 42, Strongsville 35
Fairview 55, Lorain Clearview 24
Garrettsville Garfield 60, Atwater Waterloo 25
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Hudson 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44
Leetonia 75, Campbell Memorial 41
Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 51
Mayfield 46, Parma Normandy 41
Medina 44, Brunswick 42
Medina Buckeye 63, Sullivan Black River 38
Medina Highland 51, Kent Roosevelt 48
New Philadelphia 66, Philo 47
Oberlin Firelands 52, Sheffield Brookside 41
Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 45
Parma Padua 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 46
Richfield Revere 37, Aurora 27
Rootstown 39, Alliance 37
Salem 56, Lisbon David Anderson 39
Solon 65, Mentor 49
Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 24
Warren Howland 52, Geneva 28
Westlake 47, Rocky River 29
Williamstown, W.Va. 80, Belpre 75
Worthington Christian 45, Johnstown-Monroe 39
Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Boardman 51
OHSAA Tournaments
Division IV
Bainbridge Paint Valley 78, Manchester 48
Corning Miller 67, Crown City S. Gallia 20
Latham Western 54, Beaver Eastern 32
Racine Southern 66, Franklin Furnace Green 28
Division III
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Lucasville Valley 22
Ironton Rock Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 38
New Lexington 68, Wellston 41
Portsmouth 50, Portsmouth W. 47
W. Union 59, Frankfort Adena 42
Williamsport Westfall 65, Bidwell River Valley 57, OT
Division II
Chillicothe 61, Circleville Logan Elm 26
Greenfield McClain 50, Circleville 30
Kettering Alter 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11
Pomeroy Meigs 44, Jackson 42
Thornville Sheridan 99, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Division I
Morrow Little Miami 57, Cin. St. Ursula 46
Ursuline Academy 62, Oxford Talawanda 46
OVAC Playoffs
Class 4A
Consolation Final
Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49
Class 3A
Consolation Final
Bellaire 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 57, OT
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at McComb
North Baltimore at Hopewell-Loudon
Riverdale at Arlington
Van Buren at Leipsic
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Columbus Grove
Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Putnam County League
Continental at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Van Wert
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Kenton at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Celina
Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Stryker at Fayette
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Hicksville
Fairview at Antwerp
Wayne Trace at Tinora
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at Minster
Marion Local at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
St. Henry at Parkway
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lincolnview
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin
Colonel Crawford at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Lima Shawnee at Allen East
Montpelier at Edon
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Ontario at Bucyrus
Ottoville at Coldwater
Pettisville at Toledo Christian
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert
Upper Scioto Valley at Mohawk
Vermilion at Clyde
Friday’s Games
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Miller City
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
River Valley at North Union
Saturday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior at Ontario
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Bellevue
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Riverdale
Lakota at Woodmore
McComb at Fort Recovery
North Baltimore at New Riegel
Ottoville at Liberty-Benton
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
St. Wendelin at Van Buren
Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen
Wellington at Western Reserve
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6
(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8
Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 54 29 19 6 64 145 146
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167
Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153
Buffalo 57 24 23 10 58 141 161
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 55 35 13 7 77 197 155
Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138
N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147
Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168
N.Y. Islanders 55 25 20 10 60 162 165
New Jersey 56 24 22 10 58 131 159
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 56 37 13 6 80 187 130
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 57 30 22 5 65 163 165
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Winnipeg 59 26 29 4 56 171 187
Dallas 58 22 26 10 54 160 187
Colorado 54 15 37 2 32 109 184
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135
Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147
Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 162 148
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Calgary 57 28 26 3 59 149 164
Vancouver 57 25 26 6 56 135 164
Arizona 55 19 29 7 45 131 174
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0
New Jersey 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Islanders 1
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2
Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0
Edmonton 5, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 5, Toronto 2
St. Louis 2, Detroit 0
Philadelphia at Calgary, late
Florida at San Jose, late
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Colorado at Carolina, 7:30
Florida at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Buffalo, 1
Washington at Detroit, 2
Winnipeg at Montreal, 2
Ottawa at Toronto, 7
Edmonton at Chicago, 7
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8
San Jose at Arizona, 8
Calgary at Vancouver, 10
Florida at Los Angeles, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 19 .661 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4½
New York 23 33 .411 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 16
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 21 .611 —
Atlanta 32 23 .582 1½
Miami 25 32 .439 9½
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10
Orlando 21 37 .362 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 27 .518 10½
Chicago 27 29 .482 12½
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 22 .607 —
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3
Denver 25 30 .455 8½
Portland 23 32 .418 10½
Minnesota 21 35 .375 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 9 .836 —
L.A. Clippers 34 21 .618 12
Sacramento 24 32 .429 22½
L.A. Lakers 19 38 .333 28
Phoenix 17 39 .304 29½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Chicago 105, Toronto 94
Cleveland 116, Minnesota 108
Sacramento 97, L.A. Lakers 96
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Indiana 104
San Antonio 107, Orlando 79
Boston 116, Philadelphia 108
Detroit 98, Dallas 91
Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125
Toronto 90, Charlotte 85
Miami 117, Houston 109
New Orleans 95, Memphis 91
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Denver, late
Portland at Utah, late
New York at Oklahoma City, late
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, late
Sacramento at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7
Boston at Chicago, 8
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30
Monday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’S GAMES
No games scheduled.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No games scheduled.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II
Men’s Top 25
1, Northwest Missouri State (16) 400 23-0 1
2, Fairmont State 374 23-1 5
3, Indiana (Pa.) 370 23-2 4
4, Bellarmine 341 22-3 7
5, Cal Baptist 334 22-2 8
6, Kutztown 315 20-2 9
7, West Liberty 301 22-2 2
8, Hawai’i Pacific 285 22-2 3
9, Tarleton State 273 22-3 11
10, Queens (N.C.) 248 22-2 6
11, Fort Lewis 244 22-3 12
12, Shippensburg 226 21-2 13
13, Kentucky Wesleyan 217 22-2 14
14, Southern Indiana 195 23-2 15
15, Lincoln Memorial 158 20-4 16
16, Arkansas-Monticello 142 19-2 17
17, San Francisco State 132 20-3 21
18, Barry 118 19-4 10
19, Alabama-Huntsville 100 19-5 22
20, Western Washington 84 19-5 23
21, MSU-Moorhead 78 22-4 24
22, Colorado School of Mines 70 20-4 25
23, Wheeling Jesuit 37 19-5 18
24, Ferris State 33 21-4 20
25, Valdosta State 28 20-4 NR
Others receiving votes: Findlay, 24; UT-Permian Basin, 23; UC San Diego, 14; Pfeiffer (N.C.), 10; LeMoyne (N.Y.), 7; Alaska Anchorage, 6; St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), 5; Sonoma State (Calif.), 5; Delta State (Miss.), 1; West Texas A&M, 1; Wisconsin-Parkside 1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 75, Lafayette 45
Army 60, Holy Cross 41
Boston U. 65, Colgate 51
Bucknell 57, Loyola (Md.) 39
Caldwell 81, Felician 56
Chowan 82, Lincoln (Pa.) 64
George Washington 63, St. Bonaventure 57
Hartford 62, Stony Brook 40
LIU Brooklyn 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 45
Montclair St. 76, Rutgers-Camden 72
Navy 79, Lehigh 44
New Hampshire 64, Maine 57
Post (Conn.) 56, Dominican (NY) 52
Purdue 55, Rutgers 42
RIT 79, William Smith 50
Saint Louis 79, La Salle 74
Temple 66, SMU 52
UMBC 63, Albany (NY) 60
Vermont 60, Mass.-Lowell 36
West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 59
SOUTH
Allen 81, Tenn. Wesleyan 79
Belmont 73, E. Kentucky 67
Bluefield (Va.) 49, St. Andrews 36
Carson-Newman 72, Tusculum 59
Clayton St. 50, Young Harris 46
Emory & Henry 63, Washington & Lee 61
George Mason 60, Rhode Island 51
Johns Hopkins 66, Washington (Md.) 46
Limestone 94, Southern Wesleyan 59
Maryland 89, Wisconsin 40
Memphis 72, East Carolina 50
Milligan 80, Bryan 68
Morehead St. 87, Tennessee St. 74
Mount Olive 78, Barton 71
Norfolk St. 83, SC State 68
Richmond 56, UMass 45
Saint Joseph’s 80, VCU 70
Thomas More 77, St. Vincent 40
Transylvania 67, Franklin 64
Tulane 62, Cincinnati 51
MIDWEST
Baker 72, Mid-Am Nazarene 60
Buffalo 56, E. Michigan 52
Calvin 63, Albion 50
Cardinal Stritch 64, Robert Morris-Chicago 57
Cent. Michigan 70, Ohio 64
Central Methodist 72, Peru St. 58
Clarke 74, William Penn 63
Concordia (Wis.) 80, Edgewood 39
Cornerstone 64, Aquinas 52
Davenport 83, Siena Heights 81
Dayton 66, Duquesne 47
Graceland 74, Mount Mercy 63
Hope 81, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 48
Indiana Tech 85, Marygrove 40
Iowa St. 79, Texas Tech 68
Kalamazoo 77, Olivet 62
Lakeland 64, Wis. Lutheran 52
Lawrence Tech 65, Concordia (Mich.) 52
Madonna 101, Lourdes 93
Milwaukee Engineering 55, Marian (Wis.) 43
Murray St. 66, E. Illinois 57
N. Dakota St. 67, Denver 58
N. Illinois 63, Miami (Ohio) 61
Northwestern Ohio 81, Michigan-Dearborn 50
Omaha 63, Fort Wayne 49
SIU-Edwardsville 76, Austin Peay 69
South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 50
Toledo 61, Akron 57
Trine 89, Alma 40
W. Illinois 83, S. Dakota St. 77
W. Michigan 74, Bowling Green 53
Wis.-Eau Claire 44, Wis.-River Falls 41
Wis.-LaCrosse 72, Wis.-Stout 50
Wis.-Oshkosh 59, Wis.-Whitewater 58
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 69, Wis.-Platteville 55
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 75, Sam Houston St. 48
Houston 65, Tulsa 62
Incarnate Word 63, Texas A&M-CC 56
Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 53
Oklahoma St. 88, TCU 70
Wednesday Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, UMBC 69
Army 52, Holy Cross 47
Boston U. 69, Colgate 68
Caldwell 78, Felician 65
Duquesne 96, UMass 66
Fordham 53, Rhode Island 43
Hobart 88, RIT 73
Johns Hopkins 84, Washington (Md.) 65
LIU Brooklyn 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 45
Lafayette 78, American U. 65
Lehigh 74, Navy 55
Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 77
Montclair St. 66, Rutgers-Camden 57
NJ City 73, Stockton 63
New Hampshire 64, Maine 51
Post (Conn.) 73, Dominican (NY) 65
Providence 75, Xavier 63
Scranton 75, Susquehanna 66
Seton Hall 87, Creighton 81
St. Bonaventure 83, La Salle 65
St. Rose 70, Pace 49
Stony Brook 66, Hartford 54
Vermont 87, Mass.-Lowell 66
SOUTH
Allen 91, Tenn. Wesleyan 87
Arkansas 83, South Carolina 76
Barton 80, Mount Olive 74
Carson-Newman 75, Tusculum 74
Charleston Southern 72, Campbell 69
Chattanooga 74, VMI 68
Chowan 100, Lincoln (Pa.) 78
Cincinnati 68, South Florida 54
Davidson 74, George Washington 63
ETSU 79, Samford 77
East Carolina 78, Temple 64
Emory & Henry 65, Guilford 60
Furman 74, W. Carolina 62
Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59
Limestone 77, Southern Wesleyan 67
Lynchburg 85, Hampden-Sydney 71
Maryville (Tenn.) 83, Covenant 76
Miami 70, Georgia Tech 61
Milligan 79, Bryan 55
Norfolk St. 81, SC State 70
North Carolina 97, NC State 73
Thomas More 87, St. Vincent 78
UNC Asheville 89, Presbyterian 48
UNC Greensboro 74, Wofford 55
Winthrop 83, Longwood 63
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 97, Incarnate Word 81
MIDWEST
Alabama 57, Missouri 54
Albion 70, Alma 67
Aquinas 87, Cornerstone 77
Augsburg 78, Macalester 70
Bethel (Minn.) 81, Concordia (Moor.) 68
Calvin 84, Adrian 58
Carleton 67, St. Olaf 49
Davenport 62, Siena Heights 59
Fort Wayne 77, N. Dakota St. 61
Iowa St. 87, Kansas St. 79
Lawrence Tech 81, Concordia (Mich.) 60
Lourdes 67, Madonna 62
Loyola of Chicago 64, Indiana St. 46
Marygrove 100, Indiana Tech 88
Maryland 74, Northwestern 64
Mount Mercy 79, Graceland 77
N. Iowa 64, Bradley 61
North Park 64, Carroll (Wis.) 53
Northwestern Ohio 73, Michigan-Dearborn 66
Peru St. 87, Central Methodist 85
Robert Morris-Chicago 88, Cardinal Stritch 78
S. Dakota St. 81, IUPUI 67
St. John’s (Minn.) 65, Hamline 63
St. Thomas (Minn.) 65, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 57
Wichita St. 87, S. Illinois 68
Wis.-La Crosse 77, Wis.-Stout 52
FAR WEST
Nevada 78, Air Force 59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado minor league INF Yeremi Rosario (DSL) 72 games after testing positive for Tamoxifen, a performance-enhancing substance Atlanta minor league INF Gabe Howell (Danville-Appalacjian) 68 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a performance-enhancing substance free agent minor league OF L.J. Hoes and St. Louis minor league LHP Corey Littrell (Memphis-PCL) 50 games each after second positive tests for a drug of abuse and Arizona minor league C Ryan January (Missoula-Pioneer) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Howie Clark assistant major league hitting coach. Agreed to terms with 1B-3B Chris Johnson, 1B-3B Juan Francisco and OF Michael Choice on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Travis Wood to a two-year contract. Placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Sergio Romo to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Fernando Salas on a one-year contract.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Will Solomon and OF Kes Carter.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Shairon Martis.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded LHP Billy Waltrip to Laredo for OF Ty Morrison.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Eury De La Rosa and LHP Jim Fuller.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Steve Borkowski.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Reinaldo Lopez to Cleburne (AA) for a player to be named.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Juan Duran.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV, C Deyonta Davis and F Jarell Martin from Iowa (NBADL).
OOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Eric Kush to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne and DT Abry Jones.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Detroit F Gustav Nyquist six games for high-sticking Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon a Feb. 12 game against Minnesota.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Adrian Kempe and D Paul LaDue from Ontario (AHL). Assigned RW Devin Setoguchi to Ontario.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Tom Gilbert from Los Angeles a conditional 2017 draft pick and assigned him to Hershey (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded its No. 1 Allocation Ranking Order spot to Vancouver for $100,000 General Allocation Money in 2018 and $125,000 Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, and an international roster spot for the 2017 MLS season. Signed M Josh Gatt.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Maximiliano Moralez to a three-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Femi Hollinger-Janzen from Minnesota for G Bobby Shuttleworth.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League.
North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed G Caleb Patterson-Sewell.
College
CINCINNATI — Named Willie Martinez cornerbacks coach.
HARVARD — Named Anthony Fucillo assistant defensive backs coach.
ILLINOIS — Named Donnie Abraham defensive assistant coach.
LSU — Announced junior DE Arden Key is taking a leave of absence from the football program for unspecified personal reasons.
LOCAL & AREA
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.