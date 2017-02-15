Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Cin. College Prep. 68, Middletown Madison Senior 51

Cin. Deer Park 106, Cin. Riverview East 37

Cle. VASJ 57, Akr. SVSM 56

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Cle. John Marshall 44

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Corning Miller 53

Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Seaman N. Adams 49, OT

Warren Harding 46, Youngs. Ursuline 43

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at North Union

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington at Marion Elgin

Fredericktown at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland

Howard East Knox at Centerburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Christian at Heritage Christian

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Cory-Rawson

Arlington at Vanlue

Hopewell-Loudon at Leipsic

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at McComb

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo St. John’s at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Lake at Eastwood

Otsego at Elmwood

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Spencerville

Lincolnview at Ada

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Delta

Bryan at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Swanton

Wauseon at Evergreen

Putnam County League

Kalida at Continental

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at St. Wendelin

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Kenton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Elida

St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta

Van Wert at Defiance

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Huron at Vermilion

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Gibsonburg

Danbury at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Edon at Montpelier

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Fairview

Hicksville at Ayersville

Holgate at Edgerton

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Versailles

Delphos St. John’s at New Bremen

Minster at Fort Recovery

New Knoxville at Marion Local

Parkway at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Clear Fork at West Holmes

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville

Other NW Ohio Games

Toledo Waite at Lima Senior

Saturday’s Games

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Fredericktown

Marion Elgin at Howard East Knox

Sparta Highland at Cardington

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Waynesfield-Goshen

Antwerp at Hilltop

Ashland Crestview at Bucyrus

Bellevue at Oak Harbor

Botkins at Lima Perry

Castalia Margaretta at Tiffin Calvert

Celina at Lima Cent. Cath.

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Continental at Tinora

Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern

Danbury at Fremont St. Joseph

Defiance at Archbold

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Bath

Elida at Delphos Jefferson

Fairview at Edon

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Kenton at Bluffton

Lenawee Christian at Toledo Christian

Lima Temple Christian at Ada

Lucas at Plymouth

Mansfield Madison at Willard

Mansfield Senior at Olentangy

Marion Local at Russia

McComb at Fort Recovery

Milan Edison at Western Reserve

Miller City at Columbus Grove

Montpelier at Maumee Valley Country Day

New Bremen at Spencerville

New Knoxville at Convoy Crestview

New London at Wynford

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

North Central at Edgerton

Norwalk St. Paul at Sandusky Perkins

Old Fort at Genoa

Ontario at Colonel Crawford

Ottoville at Leipsic

Paulding at Bryan

Pettisville at Wauseon

Riverside at Jackson Center

Sandusky St. Mary’s at South Central

Seneca East at Fostoria Senior

Sidney Fairlawn at Sidney Lehman

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mount Vernon

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Upper Scioto Valley at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Kalida

Vanlue at Ridgemont

Versailles at Greenville

Wapakoneta at Coldwater

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Northwest Ohio Games

Bellevue 64, Willard 55

Toledo Rogers 71, Toledo Scott 34

Toledo Start 68, Toledo Bowsher 22

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 53, Akr. Springfield 49, 2OT

Akr. Hoban 67, Chardon NDCL 27

Akr. SVSM 63, Rocky River Magnificat 60

Amherst Steele 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 45

Aurora 38, Tallmadge 27

Austintown Fitch 49, Youngs. Mooney 45

Bedford 54, Maple Hts. 44

Berea-Midpark 59, Cle. St. Joseph 37

Bloom-Carroll 66, Delaware Buckeye Valley 58

Brookfield 42, Girard 38

Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Louisville 49, OT

Can. McKinley 66, Massillon Washington 39

Can. South 55, Akr. Kenmore 39

Canfield 44, Canfield S. Range 40

Carrollton 38, Dover 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 47, Willoughby S. 43

Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Youngs. Valley Christian 47

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Brooklyn 17

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Cle. Lincoln W. 17

Elyria 42, Strongsville 35

Fairview 55, Lorain Clearview 24

Garrettsville Garfield 60, Atwater Waterloo 25

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Hudson 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 44

Leetonia 75, Campbell Memorial 41

Lewis Center Olentangy 44, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Lodi Cloverleaf 61, Ravenna SE 51

Mayfield 46, Parma Normandy 41

Medina 44, Brunswick 42

Medina Buckeye 63, Sullivan Black River 38

Medina Highland 51, Kent Roosevelt 48

New Philadelphia 66, Philo 47

Oberlin Firelands 52, Sheffield Brookside 41

Painesville Riverside 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 45

Parma Padua 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 46

Richfield Revere 37, Aurora 27

Rootstown 39, Alliance 37

Salem 56, Lisbon David Anderson 39

Solon 65, Mentor 49

Wadsworth 56, Macedonia Nordonia 24

Warren Howland 52, Geneva 28

Westlake 47, Rocky River 29

Williamstown, W.Va. 80, Belpre 75

Worthington Christian 45, Johnstown-Monroe 39

Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. Boardman 51

OHSAA Tournaments

Division IV

Bainbridge Paint Valley 78, Manchester 48

Corning Miller 67, Crown City S. Gallia 20

Latham Western 54, Beaver Eastern 32

Racine Southern 66, Franklin Furnace Green 28

Division III

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Lucasville Valley 22

Ironton Rock Hill 53, McDermott Scioto NW 38

New Lexington 68, Wellston 41

Portsmouth 50, Portsmouth W. 47

W. Union 59, Frankfort Adena 42

Williamsport Westfall 65, Bidwell River Valley 57, OT

Division II

Chillicothe 61, Circleville Logan Elm 26

Greenfield McClain 50, Circleville 30

Kettering Alter 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11

Pomeroy Meigs 44, Jackson 42

Thornville Sheridan 99, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Division I

Morrow Little Miami 57, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Ursuline Academy 62, Oxford Talawanda 46

OVAC Playoffs

Class 4A

Consolation Final

Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49

Class 3A

Consolation Final

Bellaire 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 57, OT

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at McComb

North Baltimore at Hopewell-Loudon

Riverdale at Arlington

Van Buren at Leipsic

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Putnam County League

Continental at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Van Wert

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Celina

Wapakoneta at St. Marys Memorial

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Stryker at Fayette

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Hicksville

Fairview at Antwerp

Wayne Trace at Tinora

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at Minster

Marion Local at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry at Parkway

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lincolnview

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin

Colonel Crawford at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Lima Shawnee at Allen East

Montpelier at Edon

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Ontario at Bucyrus

Ottoville at Coldwater

Pettisville at Toledo Christian

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert

Upper Scioto Valley at Mohawk

Vermilion at Clyde

Friday’s Games

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Miller City

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

River Valley at North Union

Saturday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Western Buckeye League

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior at Ontario

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Bellevue

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Riverdale

Lakota at Woodmore

McComb at Fort Recovery

North Baltimore at New Riegel

Ottoville at Liberty-Benton

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

St. Wendelin at Van Buren

Toledo St. Ursula at Evergreen

Wellington at Western Reserve

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(7) Oregon Clay vs. (9) Toledo Whitmer, 6

(6) Anthony Wayne vs. (8) Perrysburg, 8

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(6) Anthony Wayne-(8) Perrysburg winner vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 6

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (10) Sylvania Southview, 8

Tuesday’s Feb. 21 District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay-(9) Toledo Whitmer winner, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 54 29 19 6 64 145 146

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167

Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153

Buffalo 57 24 23 10 58 141 161

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Pittsburgh 55 35 13 7 77 197 155

Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138

N.Y. Rangers 56 37 18 1 75 192 147

Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168

N.Y. Islanders 55 25 20 10 60 162 165

New Jersey 56 24 22 10 58 131 159

Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 56 37 13 6 80 187 130

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 57 30 22 5 65 163 165

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Winnipeg 59 26 29 4 56 171 187

Dallas 58 22 26 10 54 160 187

Colorado 54 15 37 2 32 109 184

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135

Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147

Edmonton 57 30 19 8 68 162 148

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Calgary 57 28 26 3 59 149 164

Vancouver 57 25 26 6 56 135 164

Arizona 55 19 29 7 45 131 174

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 0

New Jersey 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 3, Ottawa 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 2

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Edmonton 5, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 5, Toronto 2

St. Louis 2, Detroit 0

Philadelphia at Calgary, late

Florida at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Colorado at Buffalo, 7:30

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Colorado at Carolina, 7:30

Florida at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Buffalo, 1

Washington at Detroit, 2

Winnipeg at Montreal, 2

Ottawa at Toronto, 7

Edmonton at Chicago, 7

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8

San Jose at Arizona, 8

Calgary at Vancouver, 10

Florida at Los Angeles, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 19 .661 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4½

New York 23 33 .411 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 16

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 28

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 33 21 .611 —

Atlanta 32 23 .582 1½

Miami 25 32 .439 9½

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10

Orlando 21 37 .362 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 27 .518 10½

Chicago 27 29 .482 12½

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 22 .607 —

Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 3

Denver 25 30 .455 8½

Portland 23 32 .418 10½

Minnesota 21 35 .375 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 46 9 .836 —

L.A. Clippers 34 21 .618 12

Sacramento 24 32 .429 22½

L.A. Lakers 19 38 .333 28

Phoenix 17 39 .304 29½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Chicago 105, Toronto 94

Cleveland 116, Minnesota 108

Sacramento 97, L.A. Lakers 96

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 113, Indiana 104

San Antonio 107, Orlando 79

Boston 116, Philadelphia 108

Detroit 98, Dallas 91

Milwaukee 129, Brooklyn 125

Toronto 90, Charlotte 85

Miami 117, Houston 109

New Orleans 95, Memphis 91

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Denver, late

Portland at Utah, late

New York at Oklahoma City, late

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

Boston at Chicago, 8

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference at New Orleans, LA, 8:30

Monday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’S GAMES

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II

Men’s Top 25

1, Northwest Missouri State (16) 400 23-0 1

2, Fairmont State 374 23-1 5

3, Indiana (Pa.) 370 23-2 4

4, Bellarmine 341 22-3 7

5, Cal Baptist 334 22-2 8

6, Kutztown 315 20-2 9

7, West Liberty 301 22-2 2

8, Hawai’i Pacific 285 22-2 3

9, Tarleton State 273 22-3 11

10, Queens (N.C.) 248 22-2 6

11, Fort Lewis 244 22-3 12

12, Shippensburg 226 21-2 13

13, Kentucky Wesleyan 217 22-2 14

14, Southern Indiana 195 23-2 15

15, Lincoln Memorial 158 20-4 16

16, Arkansas-Monticello 142 19-2 17

17, San Francisco State 132 20-3 21

18, Barry 118 19-4 10

19, Alabama-Huntsville 100 19-5 22

20, Western Washington 84 19-5 23

21, MSU-Moorhead 78 22-4 24

22, Colorado School of Mines 70 20-4 25

23, Wheeling Jesuit 37 19-5 18

24, Ferris State 33 21-4 20

25, Valdosta State 28 20-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Findlay, 24; UT-Permian Basin, 23; UC San Diego, 14; Pfeiffer (N.C.), 10; LeMoyne (N.Y.), 7; Alaska Anchorage, 6; St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), 5; Sonoma State (Calif.), 5; Delta State (Miss.), 1; West Texas A&M, 1; Wisconsin-Parkside 1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 75, Lafayette 45

Army 60, Holy Cross 41

Boston U. 65, Colgate 51

Bucknell 57, Loyola (Md.) 39

Caldwell 81, Felician 56

Chowan 82, Lincoln (Pa.) 64

George Washington 63, St. Bonaventure 57

Hartford 62, Stony Brook 40

LIU Brooklyn 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 45

Montclair St. 76, Rutgers-Camden 72

Navy 79, Lehigh 44

New Hampshire 64, Maine 57

Post (Conn.) 56, Dominican (NY) 52

Purdue 55, Rutgers 42

RIT 79, William Smith 50

Saint Louis 79, La Salle 74

Temple 66, SMU 52

UMBC 63, Albany (NY) 60

Vermont 60, Mass.-Lowell 36

West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 59

SOUTH

Allen 81, Tenn. Wesleyan 79

Belmont 73, E. Kentucky 67

Bluefield (Va.) 49, St. Andrews 36

Carson-Newman 72, Tusculum 59

Clayton St. 50, Young Harris 46

Emory & Henry 63, Washington & Lee 61

George Mason 60, Rhode Island 51

Johns Hopkins 66, Washington (Md.) 46

Limestone 94, Southern Wesleyan 59

Maryland 89, Wisconsin 40

Memphis 72, East Carolina 50

Milligan 80, Bryan 68

Morehead St. 87, Tennessee St. 74

Mount Olive 78, Barton 71

Norfolk St. 83, SC State 68

Richmond 56, UMass 45

Saint Joseph’s 80, VCU 70

Thomas More 77, St. Vincent 40

Transylvania 67, Franklin 64

Tulane 62, Cincinnati 51

MIDWEST

Baker 72, Mid-Am Nazarene 60

Buffalo 56, E. Michigan 52

Calvin 63, Albion 50

Cardinal Stritch 64, Robert Morris-Chicago 57

Cent. Michigan 70, Ohio 64

Central Methodist 72, Peru St. 58

Clarke 74, William Penn 63

Concordia (Wis.) 80, Edgewood 39

Cornerstone 64, Aquinas 52

Davenport 83, Siena Heights 81

Dayton 66, Duquesne 47

Graceland 74, Mount Mercy 63

Hope 81, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 48

Indiana Tech 85, Marygrove 40

Iowa St. 79, Texas Tech 68

Kalamazoo 77, Olivet 62

Lakeland 64, Wis. Lutheran 52

Lawrence Tech 65, Concordia (Mich.) 52

Madonna 101, Lourdes 93

Milwaukee Engineering 55, Marian (Wis.) 43

Murray St. 66, E. Illinois 57

N. Dakota St. 67, Denver 58

N. Illinois 63, Miami (Ohio) 61

Northwestern Ohio 81, Michigan-Dearborn 50

Omaha 63, Fort Wayne 49

SIU-Edwardsville 76, Austin Peay 69

South Dakota 79, Oral Roberts 50

Toledo 61, Akron 57

Trine 89, Alma 40

W. Illinois 83, S. Dakota St. 77

W. Michigan 74, Bowling Green 53

Wis.-Eau Claire 44, Wis.-River Falls 41

Wis.-LaCrosse 72, Wis.-Stout 50

Wis.-Oshkosh 59, Wis.-Whitewater 58

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 69, Wis.-Platteville 55

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 75, Sam Houston St. 48

Houston 65, Tulsa 62

Incarnate Word 63, Texas A&M-CC 56

Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 53

Oklahoma St. 88, TCU 70

Wednesday Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, UMBC 69

Army 52, Holy Cross 47

Boston U. 69, Colgate 68

Caldwell 78, Felician 65

Duquesne 96, UMass 66

Fordham 53, Rhode Island 43

Hobart 88, RIT 73

Johns Hopkins 84, Washington (Md.) 65

LIU Brooklyn 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 45

Lafayette 78, American U. 65

Lehigh 74, Navy 55

Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 77

Montclair St. 66, Rutgers-Camden 57

NJ City 73, Stockton 63

New Hampshire 64, Maine 51

Post (Conn.) 73, Dominican (NY) 65

Providence 75, Xavier 63

Scranton 75, Susquehanna 66

Seton Hall 87, Creighton 81

St. Bonaventure 83, La Salle 65

St. Rose 70, Pace 49

Stony Brook 66, Hartford 54

Vermont 87, Mass.-Lowell 66

SOUTH

Allen 91, Tenn. Wesleyan 87

Arkansas 83, South Carolina 76

Barton 80, Mount Olive 74

Carson-Newman 75, Tusculum 74

Charleston Southern 72, Campbell 69

Chattanooga 74, VMI 68

Chowan 100, Lincoln (Pa.) 78

Cincinnati 68, South Florida 54

Davidson 74, George Washington 63

ETSU 79, Samford 77

East Carolina 78, Temple 64

Emory & Henry 65, Guilford 60

Furman 74, W. Carolina 62

Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 59

Limestone 77, Southern Wesleyan 67

Lynchburg 85, Hampden-Sydney 71

Maryville (Tenn.) 83, Covenant 76

Miami 70, Georgia Tech 61

Milligan 79, Bryan 55

Norfolk St. 81, SC State 70

North Carolina 97, NC State 73

Thomas More 87, St. Vincent 78

UNC Asheville 89, Presbyterian 48

UNC Greensboro 74, Wofford 55

Winthrop 83, Longwood 63

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 97, Incarnate Word 81

MIDWEST

Alabama 57, Missouri 54

Albion 70, Alma 67

Aquinas 87, Cornerstone 77

Augsburg 78, Macalester 70

Bethel (Minn.) 81, Concordia (Moor.) 68

Calvin 84, Adrian 58

Carleton 67, St. Olaf 49

Davenport 62, Siena Heights 59

Fort Wayne 77, N. Dakota St. 61

Iowa St. 87, Kansas St. 79

Lawrence Tech 81, Concordia (Mich.) 60

Lourdes 67, Madonna 62

Loyola of Chicago 64, Indiana St. 46

Marygrove 100, Indiana Tech 88

Maryland 74, Northwestern 64

Mount Mercy 79, Graceland 77

N. Iowa 64, Bradley 61

North Park 64, Carroll (Wis.) 53

Northwestern Ohio 73, Michigan-Dearborn 66

Peru St. 87, Central Methodist 85

Robert Morris-Chicago 88, Cardinal Stritch 78

S. Dakota St. 81, IUPUI 67

St. John’s (Minn.) 65, Hamline 63

St. Thomas (Minn.) 65, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 57

Wichita St. 87, S. Illinois 68

Wis.-La Crosse 77, Wis.-Stout 52

FAR WEST

Nevada 78, Air Force 59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado minor league INF Yeremi Rosario (DSL) 72 games after testing positive for Tamoxifen, a performance-enhancing substance Atlanta minor league INF Gabe Howell (Danville-Appalacjian) 68 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a performance-enhancing substance free agent minor league OF L.J. Hoes and St. Louis minor league LHP Corey Littrell (Memphis-PCL) 50 games each after second positive tests for a drug of abuse and Arizona minor league C Ryan January (Missoula-Pioneer) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Howie Clark assistant major league hitting coach. Agreed to terms with 1B-3B Chris Johnson, 1B-3B Juan Francisco and OF Michael Choice on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Travis Wood to a two-year contract. Placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yusmeiro Petit on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Sergio Romo to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Fernando Salas on a one-year contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Will Solomon and OF Kes Carter.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Shairon Martis.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded LHP Billy Waltrip to Laredo for OF Ty Morrison.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Eury De La Rosa and LHP Jim Fuller.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Steve Borkowski.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Reinaldo Lopez to Cleburne (AA) for a player to be named.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Juan Duran.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV, C Deyonta Davis and F Jarell Martin from Iowa (NBADL).

OOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Eric Kush to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Bene Benwikere.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB Chad Henne and DT Abry Jones.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Detroit F Gustav Nyquist six games for high-sticking Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon a Feb. 12 game against Minnesota.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Adrian Kempe and D Paul LaDue from Ontario (AHL). Assigned RW Devin Setoguchi to Ontario.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Tom Gilbert from Los Angeles a conditional 2017 draft pick and assigned him to Hershey (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded its No. 1 Allocation Ranking Order spot to Vancouver for $100,000 General Allocation Money in 2018 and $125,000 Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, and an international roster spot for the 2017 MLS season. Signed M Josh Gatt.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Maximiliano Moralez to a three-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Femi Hollinger-Janzen from Minnesota for G Bobby Shuttleworth.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Signed G Caleb Patterson-Sewell.

College

CINCINNATI — Named Willie Martinez cornerbacks coach.

HARVARD — Named Anthony Fucillo assistant defensive backs coach.

ILLINOIS — Named Donnie Abraham defensive assistant coach.

LSU — Announced junior DE Arden Key is taking a leave of absence from the football program for unspecified personal reasons.

LOCAL & AREA

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to Head Coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

