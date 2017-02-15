Area League Wrestling Tournament Capsules

BVC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, 10 a.m. at Cory-Rawson.

SCHOOLS COMPETING: Cory-Rawson, Van Buren, Arcadia, McComb, Liberty-Benton,North Baltimore, Riverdale, Hopewell-Loudon.

ADMISSION: $6 for adults, $4 for students.

DEFENDING CHAMP: Van Buren.

WHAT TO WATCH: Blanchard Valley Conference wrestlers past and future will be on display as Cory-Rawson will host both the junior high and varsity BVC championships on Saturday.

It’s been a struggle for most of the teams in the conference this season. The last time all eight were in one place McComb finished ahead of the rest of its conference foes at the Van Buren Invitational.

The team race could come down to defending champion Van Buren and the Panthers.

McComb junior Dylan Montgomery (120) is seeking his third BVC title while teammate Jake Crouse (195) is also a defending champ. Matthew Pierce(126) won an individual title last weekend at Margaretta. Jacob Dillon (138), Brice Markel (220) and Matt Smith (285)are other Panthers to watch.

Tyler Ludwig (145) and Justin Waller (138) have won BVC titles for Van Buren in the past. Jake Emerine (160), Tanner Schroer (220) and Rolando Romero (285) could also wrestle their way to championship contention.

Riverdale’s Wayne Frey (138), North Baltimore’s David Patterson(132),Hopewell-Loudon’s Logan Holcomb (120), Cory-Rawson’s Daniel White (113) and Arcadia’s John Hill(285) are also past BVC champs.

Owen Karcher (106), Isaiah Colvin (138) and Blaine Peterson (170) have all had solid seasons for a young Cory-Rawson team that has no seniors.

Sophomore Wyatt Lucas (120) and senior Cole Cramer (152) are among the wrestlers to watch for Arcadia.

SBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, 10 a.m. at Lakota High School.

SCHOOLS COMPETING: Lakota, St. Wendelin, Sandusky St. Mary’s, Tiffin Calvert, Fremont St. Joseph, Edison, Margaretta, Clyde, Sandusky Perkins, Vermilion, Huron, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton.

DEFENDING CHAMP: Oak Harbor.

WHAT TO WATCH: The SBC expanded last season and will expand again next season to a 19-team league tournament when the Northern Ohio League schools join the fold.

How tough will this year’s tournament be? Edison won the Division III state dual meet championship last weekend in Columbus. Oak Harbor lost a narrow decision in the state semifinals just missing an all-SBC final in Division III.

This year’s tournament will be tough for the area’s SBC schools. Darry Endicott returns for Lakota after finishing second in the conference a year ago. Freshman Trevor Franks (152) and senior Brenden Biddle (145) are other wrestlers to watch for the Raiders.

Comments

comments