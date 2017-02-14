Prep Boys Basketball: Seneca East pounds Mohawks

By SCOTT COTTOS

ATTICA — Both St. Wendelin and Seneca East were needing a victory going into Tuesday night’s boys basketball game.

And each team’s coach cited energy as being vital in the host Tigers’ 59-27 rout of the Mohawks.

“We needed a win like that tonight,” Seneca East coach Todd Aichholz said after his team halted a six-game losing streak and improved its record to 9-11.

“We wanted to come out with a lot of energy tonight. Sometimes we’ve had a good practice and haven’t been able to carry it over to a game. Tonight I thought we brought the energy.”

The very opposite was true for St. Wendelin, Mohawks coach Tim Ritzler said.

His club fell behind 15-2 in the early going and never recovered.

“It’s hard to deflate (with a big early deficit) when we weren’t up to begin with,” he said after the Mohawks lost their fourth in a row and fell to 5-14.

“I mean, we didn’t come out with an effort; that’s why we were down 15-2. If we’d come out fired up and they hit a couple of shots and we missed a couple of shots and you get down by a little bit, that’s one thing.

“But when you come out flat to begin with … I thought we were flat from the opening tip. We didn’t have any energy to compete.”

Senior Johnny Diehm, who recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career, scored 11 points in the second half on his way to a game-high 15 for the Tigers, who also got 13 from Alex Forehand.

Brody Whetsel led St. Wendelin with eight points. Cyle Smith and Andrew Schetter scored six apiece.

Forehand did much of his damage early by scoring seven points in the first quarter, which ended with Seneca East up 20-4.

“I thought that was key,” Aichholz said of jumping out to the big early lead. “The last couple of games, we’ve been coming out and the other team’s been knocking down their first four or five shots on us, which puts us in a hole.

“Tonight, it was nice to get that lead to give us a little bit of momentum.”

Momentum was something that the Mohawks never found as they trailed 32-10 at halftime and 45-15 after three quarters. Only once did they score more than two unanswered points, with Brayden Moon’s 3-pointer following a Brody Whetsel bucket in the third quarter.

Seneca East, however, went on a 10-0 run at the end of the third period and the beginning of the fourth that made for a 49-17 advantage.

“We just didn’t compete tonight,” Ritzler said. “They came out and hit a couple of shots early … and offensively, we were very, very passive.

“We weren’t aggressive, looking to drive the gaps in their zone at all. Poor execution, offensively.

“You’re not going to score 10 points in a half and beat anybody, I don’t care how good your defense is. And that’s just kind of where it started.”

Despite the losing streak, Ritzler doesn’t think his players are simply playing out the string of the season.

“I think the kids really want to be good,” he said. “They really want to compete and win. I don’t think it’s a matter of mailing it in.

“I understand: They’re frustrated. We’re frustrated as coaches. But their effort in practice has been good. A team that mails it in will go through the motions in practice. I thought we kind of went through the motions tonight in the game, but usually when a team mails it in, it goes through the motions in practice. That hasn’t been the case.

“I thought we had a really good practice yesterday. We’ll see how they respond tomorrow coming into practice and see what kind of effort to give to get better.”

ST. WENDELIN (5-14)

Moon 1-0–3, Smith 2-2–6, Kelbley 0-0–0, Whetsel 4-0–8, Schetter 3-0–6, Lopez 2-0–4, Noel 0-0–0, Taylor 0-0–0, Colburn 0-0–0. TOTALS: 12 2-4 –27.

SENECA EAST (9-11)

Wurm 1-0–2, Diehm 6-3–15, Forehand 5-0–13, Chapman 3-0–8, Ferres 2-1–5, Vogt 2-1–6, Ruffing 0-0–0, Turek 2-2–6, Kling 1-0–2, Martin 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23 7-11 –59.

St. Wendelin 4 6 5 12 — 27

Seneca East 20 12 13 14 — 59

junior varsity: Seneca East, 57-18.

