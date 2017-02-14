Prep Basketball: H-L rallies past Rockets

PANDORA — Hopewell-Loudon rallied from deficits of 11 points after the first quarter and six points at halftime to outscore Pandora-Gilboa by 14 in the second half of a 57-49 Blanchard Valley Conference win Tuesday.

Alexis Feindel finished with a game-high 17 points and had six rebounds for Hopewell-Loudon (13-7, 6-4 BVC).

Hailey Coppus scored 13 points, Jacque Burns added 11 points and nine rebounds and Brooklyn Arbogast tallied a team-best 10 boards for the Chieftains, who outscored Pandora-Gilboa (13-7, 6-4) 19-7 in the third quarter to take over the game.

Paige Fenstermaker’s 14 points and three steals led Pandora-Gilboa. Kristen Mullins and Toria Hovest added 11 points each, and Alexa Maag had a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the Rockets.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-7, 6-4 BVC)

Feindel 5-6–17, Coppus 5-1–13, Burns 4-3–11, Arbogast 1-4–6, Pace 2-0–5, Siebenaller 1-1–3, Jameson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-64 15-24 — 57.

PANDORA-GILBOA (13-7, 6-4 BVC)

Fenstermaker 5-0–14, Mullins 4-3–11, T. Hovest 4-0–11, Maag 2-2–6, Ferguson 2-2–6, B. Hovest 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-47 8-12 — 49.

Hopewell-Loudon 8 15 19 15 — 57

Pandora-Gilboa 19 10 7 13 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-8 (Coppus 2, Feindel & Pace); Pandora-Gilboa 7-18 (Fenstermaker 4, T. Hovest 3).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 36 (Arbogast 10); Pandora-Gilboa 26 (Maag 12).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 13; Pandora-Gilboa 23.

ARCADIA 68

ADA 34

ADA — Four players scored in double figures for Arcadia as the Redskins raced ahead early and finished strong in doubling up Ada 68-34 in a nonconference game.

The girls bout was a rescheduled game from a December 17 cancellation.

Mariah Monday paced Arcadia (14-7) with 17 points and seven assists and Danielle Burnett chipped in 15 with three steals. Logan Ward and Taylor Ware (eight rebounds) each scored 10 for the Redskins.

Haley Wyss was the lone scorer in double figures for the Bulldogs, who fell to 7-14, with a game-high 18 points including four 3s.

arcadia (14-7)

Monday 7-0–17, Burnett 7-0–15, Ward 4-0–10, Ware 5-0–10, Kieffer 3-0–6, Saltzman 2-0–4, Brubaker 1-0–2, Earl 1-0–2, Mock 1-0–2. TOTALS: 31-54 0-2–68.

ada (7-14)

Wyss 6-2–18, Gossard 2-2–7, Vore 1-1–4, Archer 1-0–2, England 1-0–2, Coulson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-41 6-8–34.

Arcadia 17 18 16 17 — 68

Ada 12 8 7 7 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-11 (Monday 3, Ward 2, Burnett), Ada 6-22 (Wyss 4, Gossard & Vore).

rebounds: Arcadia 33 (Ware 8), Ada 19 (Vore 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 9, Ada 11.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 14-5.

Boys Basketball

OAK HARBOR 61

LAKOTA 36

OAK HARBOR — Oak Harbor held Lakota to single-digit scoring three of the four quarters Tuesday night as the Rockets posted a 61-36 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division victory over the Raiders.

Oak Harbor (6-13, 5-8 SBC) led 8-6 after one quarter, but outscored Lakota (4-17, 3-9) 35-21 over the middle two quarters.

Tate Smith’s 13 points led Oak Harbor with Raymmon Behlmer adding nine.

Lakota got a 16-point effort from Josh Kagy.

lakota (4-17, 3-9 sbc)

Myers 0-2–2, J. Kagy 4-6–16, A. Kagy 2-0–5, Wehrle 3-0–6, Schaser 0-2–2, Gabel 0-1–1, White 2-0–4. TOTALS: 11 11-19–36.

oak harbor (6-13, 5-8 sbc)

Poiry 0-1–1, Harris 2-0–4, Alexander 4-0–8, Behlmer 3-2–9, Gezo 1-0–3, Schulte 3-2–8, McAtee 2-0–5. TOTALS: 23 11-17–61.

Lakota 6 5 16 9 — 36

Oak Harbor 8 14 21 18 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 3 (J. Kagy 2, A. Kagy); Oak Harbor 4 (Behlmer , Gezo, Schulte, McAtee).

turnovers: Lakota 17, Oak Harbor 10.

junior varsity: Oak Harbor, 47-37.

