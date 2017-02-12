Prep basketball: Ward shines as Vanlue boys knock off Raiders

VANLUE — Troy Ward nearly posted a 20-20 game as four Vanlue players scored in double figures to lead the Wildcats to a 62-56 win over Lakota in nonconference action.

Ward posted game highs with 18 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats (2-16) snagged their second win of the season despite turning the ball over 22 times and forcing just eight.

Jacob Kloepfer added 17 points for Vanlue, while Treg Price and Caleb Bonham each scored 11.

Andy Kagy led the Raiders (4-16) with 17 points and Tyler Gable scored 10 as Lakota was unable to capitalize on a host of Vanlue turnovers by shooting just 18 of 70 (25.7 percent).

Lakota used a 22-9 third quarter to take a one-point lead, but was outscored 24-17 in the final frame.

lakota (4-16)

A. Kagy 5-3–17, Gable 4-2–10, J. Kagy 3-2–9, Wehrle 2-3–7, Myers 1-3–6, White 2-0–5, Schaser 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-70 13-17–56.

vanlue (2-16)

Ward 6-5–18, Kloepfer 5-2–17, Price 4-2–11, Bonham 5-1–11, Sunderhaus 1-1–3, Davis 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-47 11-18–62.

Lakota 7 10 22 17 — 56

Vanlue 12 17 9 24 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 7-33 (A. Kagy 4, Myers, J. Kagy & White); Vanlue 7-21 (Kloepfer 5, Price & Ward).

rebounds: Lakota 26; Vanlue 42 (Ward 19).

turnovers: Lakota 8, Vanlue 22.

junior varsity: Lakota, 48-19.

RIDGEMONT 48

ARCADIA 45

ARCADIA — A poor third quarter doomed Arcadia as Ridgemont outscored the Redskins 19-6 in the frame en route to a 48-45 nonconference win Saturday.

Both teams are 4-15 overall.

Alex Pessell had 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Redskins while teammate Peyton Simon led all scorers with 15 points.

Jorge Salinas recorded a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

RIDGEMONT (4-15)

Smith 1-2–4, Sparks 3-0–7, Salinas 4-3–11, Stover 5-1–12, McKinley 4-0–8, James 1-0–2, Bennett 1-0–2, Martino 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-56 6-11–48.

ARCADIA (4-15)

Pessell 2-9–13, Palmer 1-2–4, Brubaker 1-1–3, Squire 3-0–9, Simon 7-1–15, Stoner 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-58 14-24–45.

Ridgemont 9 10 19 18 — 48

Arcadia 10 6 6 23 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 2-13 (Stover & Sparks); Arcadia 3-14 (Squire 3).

rebounds: Ridgemont 32 (Salinas 13); Arcadia 37 (Pessell 16).

turnovers: Ridgemont 12, Arcadia 13.

junior varsity: Ridgemont, 41-36.

COLONEL CRAWFORD 44

NEW RIEGEL 39

NEW RIEGEL — Colonel Crawford and New Riegel each had three players score in double figures but the Eagles prevailed 44-39 for a nonleague win.

Brandon Arbogast scored 13 points to lead New Riegel (11-7) while Lucas Williams and Ben Dryfuse each had 10 points.

Cameron McCreary led the Eagles (15-4) with 13 points.

COLONEL CRAWFORD (15-4)

Fenner 1-2–4, McCreary 5-0–13, Martin 3-1–10, Fichtner 0-1–1, Bute 2-0–4, Starkey 5-2–12. TOTALS: 16-35 6-9–44.

NEW RIEGEL (11-7)

Williams 3-2–10, Arbogast 5-3–13, Halcomb 1-0–3, Kramer 1-1–3, Dryfuse 4-2–10. TOTALS: 14-39 8-10–39.

Colonel Crawford 16 8 13 7 — 44

New Riegel 12 9 9 9 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Colonel Crawford 6-18 (Martin & McCreary 3); New Riegel 3-15 (Williams 2, Halcomb).

rebounds: Colonel Crawford 23 (Starkey 7); New Riegel 16 (Halcomb 4).

turnovers: Colonel Crawford 8; New Riegel 2.

junior varsity: Colonel Crawford, 44-29.

WAUSEON 55

ELMWOOD 37

BLOOMDALE — Wauseon, with just one loss on the season, held just a four-point halftime lead over Elmwood on Saturday.

But a 35-21 second half led to a 55-37 nonconference rout as the Indians, the No. 11 team in the latest Associated Press Division II boys basketball poll, improved to 18-1.

Austin Rotroff and Brooks Gype each both scored a team-high 13 points for Wauseon and Levi Seiler chipped in 11.

Tayte Lentz paced the Royals (11-8) with 11 points as their lone double-figure scorer.

wauseon (18-1)

Rotroff 5-3–13, Gype 5-2–13, Seiler 4-2–11, Bzovi 2-2–6, Newlove 2-2–6, Armstrong 1-0–3, Britsch 0-3–3. TOTALS: 19 14–55.

elmwood (11-8)

Lentz 4-2–11, Weiss 2-2–8, Uzelac 3-0–7, Duvall 1-2–4, Cline 1-0–3, M. Lentz 1-0–3, Jon. Childress 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12 7–37.

Wauseon 12 8 19 16 — 55

Elmwood 4 12 10 11 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Wauseon 3 (Armstrong, Seiler & Brooks), Elmwood 5 (Weiss 2, Uzelac, M. Lentz & T. Lentz).

Girls basketball

SENECA EAST 62

FOSTORIA 53

ATTICA — Bonnie Bivens and Megan Siesel combined for 47 points for Seneca East in the Tigers’ 62-53 win over Fostoria.

Evion Taylor led three Fostoria players in double figures with 17 points. Larai Williams popped in 12 points and Gabby Gregg netted 11. Tyriana Settles scored nine points with a game-high 21 rebounds for the Redmen (7-14).

Bivens scored 24 points with 17 rebounds and Siesel added 23 points.

FOSTORIA (7-14)

Gregg 4-1–11, Jones 0-0–0, Grine 0-0–0, Miller 0-0–0, Settles 4-1–9, Taylor 7-1–17, Williams 5-2–12, Robinson 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-57 4-7–53.

SENECA EAST (11-9)

Bivens 9-6–24, Siesel 7-6–23, Adachi 2-3–8, Saylors 0-5–5, Quiggle 1-0–2, Cook 0-0–0. TOTALS: 19-59 20-27–62.

Fostoria 16 15 15 9 — 53

Seneca East 15 15 13 19 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 5-12 (Gregg 3, Taylor 2); Seneca East 4-20 (Siesel 3, Adachi).

rebounds: Fostoria 44 (Settles 21); Seneca East 38 (Bivens 15).

turnovers: Fostoria 18, Seneca East 5.

OLD FORT 67

TIFFIN CALVERT 13

OLD FORT — Old Fort held Tiffin Calvert to two points in a quarter three times as the Stockaders earned a 67-13 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win Saturday.

Allison Adelsperger scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help the Stockaders (17-3, 10-1 SBC) build a 38-4 halftime edge.

Peyton Miller chipped in 14 points, three assists and thee steals for Old Fort.

Mallory Nielson had six points to lead the Senecas (3-16, 2-9).

TIFFIN CALVERT (3-16, 2-9 SBC)

Sullivan 1-3–5, Nielson 3-0–6, Bowers 1-0–2. TOTALS: 5 3-7–13.

OLD FORT (17-3, 10-1 SBC)

Adelsperger 6-6–19, S. Clouse 1-2–5, Menkhoff 1-1–4, Ward 2-0–5, P. Miller 5-1–14, M. Miller 2-0–5, Bilger 2-0–5, Hossler 3-0–6, J. Clouse 2-0–4. TOTALS: .

Tiffin Calvert 2 2 7 2 — 13

Old Fort 20 18 15 14 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 0; Old Fort 9 (P. Miller 3, M. Miller, Bilger, Adelsperger, S. Clouse, Menkhoff & Ward).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 17; Old Fort 34 (M. Miller 8).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 31; Old Fort 11.

ARCADIA 49

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 42

ARCADIA — Arcadia ratcheted up the defense a notch on Saturday as the Redskins stopped Fremont St. Joseph 49-42 in a nonconference game.

Arcadia (13-7) led just 35-33 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Crimson Streaks 14-9 in the final stanza.

Mariah Monday led a balanced Arcadia scoring attack with 14 points ans six rebounds. Emma Saltzman and Taylor Ware both added 12 points as Ware also pulled down seven board.

Brooke Casperson scored a game-high 17 points and Adrienne Wehring added 13 for St. Joseph (16-5).

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (16-5)

Stepanic 1-0–2, Wehring 5-3–13, Casperson 5-2–17, Kelbley 1-0–2, Reiter 0-1–1, Wammes 3-1–7, Wonderly 0-0–0, Michael 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-45 7-12–42.

ARCADIA (13-7)

Ward 1-0–3, Earl 0-0–0, Monday 4-3–14, Saltzman 4-4–12, Burnett 2-2–8, Kieffer 0-0–0, Ware 6-0–12. TOTALS: 17-39 9-9–49.

Fremont St. Joseph 13 5 15 9 — 42

Arcadia 6 16 13 14 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-16 (Monday 3, Burnett 2, Ward); Fremont St. Joseph 5-14 (Casperson 5).

rebounds: Arcadia 29 (Ware 7, Monday & Saltzman 6); Fremont St. Joseph 20 (Kelbley & Wammes 5).

turnovers: Arcadia 13, Fremont St. Joseph 7.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 48-22.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 43

LAKOTA 23

KANSAS — Kristen Wehner scored recorded a game-high 12 points and pulled down five rebounds as the Panthers topped Lakota 43-23 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

Rachele Windau added nine points with nine rebounds for the Panthers (12-9 overall, 7-5 SBC).

Lakota dropped to 3-18 and finished 0-12 in the SBC River with the defeat.

Comments

comments