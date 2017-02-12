Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 50, Bucyrus 42

Carey 85, Ridgedale 48

Upper Sandusky 80, Mohawk 44

Wynford 74, Seneca East 44

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 65, Crestline 58

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron Buchtel 60, Ashland Senior 50

Ansonia 66, Riverside 56

Antwerp 83, Edon 30

Ayersville 66, Kalida 63

Bluffton 45, Riverdale 32

Botkins 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 28

Bryan 62, Napoleon 56

Colonel Crawford 44, New Riegel 39

Cory-Rawson 65, Upper Scioto Valley 53

Fayette 44, Evergreen 38

Fort Jennings 57, New Bremen 52

Fort Recovery 51, Triad 42

Genoa 79, Clyde 56

Gibsonburg 71, Fremont St. Joseph 46

Hicksville 57, Pettisville 40

Hilltop 41, Fairview 35

Jackson Center 57, Lima Temple Christian 48

Kenton 66, Allen East 61

Leipsic 49, Edgerton 39

Liberty Center 63, Paulding 62

Mansfield St. Peter’s 46, Columbus Watterson 39

McComb 49, Ada 43

Miami East 56, Sidney Lehman 41

Milan Edison 61, South Central 45

Miller City 66, Arlington 59

Minster 73, St. Marys Memorial 44

New London 73, Black River 45

Norwalk Senior 51, Western Reserve 42

Norwalk St. Paul 75, Sandusky St. Mary’s 56

Ontario 45, Mansfield Christian 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Lexington 57

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Delta 24

Parkway 79, Hardin Northern 38

Patrick Henry 32, Holgate 31

Ridgemont 48, Arcadia 45

Shelby 48, Sandusky Perkins 44

Sidney Fairlawn 78, Lincolnview 60

Spencerville 58, Marion Local 55

Sylvania Southview 96, Oregon Clay 78

Toledo St. John’s 84, Toledo Rogers 59

Tri-Village 52, Coldwater 44

Troy 63, Celina 52

Van Wert 65, St. Henry 55

Vanlue 62, Lakota 56

Versailles 52, Urbana 50

Wauseon 55, Elmwood 37

Wayne Trace 69, Convoy Crestview 44

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 48

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Conneaut 65, 2

Bethel-Tate 57, Hamilton Ross 48

Can. Glenoak 53, Akr. Kenmore 52, 0

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 114, Trinity, Ind. 25

Carrollton 68, Alliance Marlington 62

Centerville, Ind. 58, New Paris National Trail 49

Chardon NDCL 84, Mayfield 48

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Washington C.H. 44

Cin. Country Day 71, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 65

Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Anderson 46

Cin. Moeller 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 38

Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Mariemont 36

Cin. Taft 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. St. Xavier 43

Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 39

Circleville Logan Elm 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52

Clayton Northmont 53, Cin. Elder 48

Cle. Benedictine 80, Hunting Valley University 53

Cle. Cent. Cath. 89, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67

Cols. Bexley 39, London 36

Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Briggs 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Gahanna Cols. Academy 50

Cols. Hartley 89, Patriot Preparatory Academy 36

Cols. St. Charles 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40

Columbiana Crestview 63, Mineral Ridge 51

Day. Dunbar 87, Springboro 73

Day. Miami Valley 58, Franklin Middletown Christian 35

Day. Northridge 58, Milton-Union 50

Day. Oakwood 54, Riverside Stebbins 51

Day. Thurgood Marshall 44, Cin. Winton Woods 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 39

Ft. Loramie 65, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42

Greenville 74, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52

Heath 69, Cols. Centennial 66

Lancaster Fairfield Union 65, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Lebanon 48, Kings Mills Kings 33

McArthur Vinton County 56, Logan 47

Mentor 62, Cle. Glenville 39

Mentor Lake Cath. 69, Jefferson Area 64

Mowrystown Whiteoak 63, Lees Creek E. Clinton 62

New Hope Christian 74, Chillicothe Huntington 68

Newton Local 60, Bradford 57

Parma 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 37

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Athens 49

Portsmouth Clay 79, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Portsmouth Sciotoville 97, New Boston Glenwood 43

Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Worthington Kilbourne 39

Reedsville Eastern 66, Hannan, W.Va. 50

Rittman 68, Can. Heritage Christian 46

Springfield 75, Cols. Northland 56

Union City Mississinawa Valley 57, Houston 43

Vincent Warren 60, Waterford 50

Warren Lordstown 65, Middlefield Cardinal 62

Waverly 56, Lynchburg-Clay 54

Whitehall-Yearling 60, W. Jefferson 47

Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. Valley Christian 27

Zanesville 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 31

Monday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Mount Gilead at Galion Northmor

Other NW Ohio Games

New Knoxville at Lima Shawnee

Upper Scioto Valley at Van Buren

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s 43, Lakota 23

St. Wendelin 26, New Riegel 25

Old Fort 67, Tiffin Calvert 13

Western Buckeye League

Van Wert 52, Celina 48

Putnam County League

Leipsic 39, Kalida 26

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Clyde 53, Castalia Margaretta 51

Oak Harbor 58, Port Clinton 27

Sandusky Perkins 58, Milan Edison 39

Vermilion 39, Huron 36

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior 63, Tiffin Columbian 39

Ontario 47, Willard 32

Shelby 70, Sandusky Senior 38

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 35, Toledo Christian 30

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 52, South Central 25

New London 56, Ashland Mapleton 49

Monroeville 58, Plymouth 42

Norwalk St. Paul 58, Western Reserve 47

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 36, Clear Fork 30

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 49, Mansfield Christian 35

Danville 65, Lucas 44

Loudonville 53, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Marion Harding 42, Galion Senior 37

North Union 47, Buckeye Valley 37

River Valley 69, Marion Pleasant 66

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg 60, Fredericktown 42

Galion Northmor 57, Mount Gilead 29

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 49, Fremont St. Joseph 42

Bluffton 65, Miller City 52

Coldwater 45, Fort Recovery 40

Columbus Grove 71, Arlington 44

Delta 59, Holgate 37

Edgerton 44, Hilltop 32

Elgin 42, Howard East Knox 37

Findlay 62, Defiance 58

Hicksville 40, Lincolnview 37

Kenton 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 47

Maumee 45, Toledo Bowsher 23

Minster 66, Anna 35

Mount Vernon 48, Watkins Memorial 31

Otsego 46, Swanton 31

Ottoville 57, Delphos St. John’s 33

Patrick Henry 55, Continental 39

Riverside 47, Bradford 43

Seneca East 62, Fostoria Senior 53

Sparta Highland at Cardington Lincoln, postponed

Spencerville 62, Lima Perry 34

Tol. Cent. Catholic 38, Anthony Wayne 36

Toledo Waite 46, Cleveland Max Hayes 23

Toledo Whitmer 71, Rocky River Magnificat 55

Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 42

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Versailles 40, Jackson Center 28

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Around Ohio

Akr. Elms 45, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24

Akr. SVSM 54, Stow-Munroe Falls 52

Alliance Marlington 59, Akr. North 33

Amherst Steele 62, N. Olmsted 44

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 44

Ashville Teays Valley 57, Worthington Kilbourne 55

Atwater Waterloo 52, Akr. East 44

Aurora 47, Willoughby S. 37

Austintown Fitch 52, Warren Howland 51

Avon 54, N. Ridgeville 52

Batavia Amelia 30, Bethel-Tate 28

Bedford 60, Lorain 46

Blanchester 35, Batavia 27

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Garfield Hts. 44

Brunswick 51, Euclid 50

Burton Berkshire 47, Orwell Grand Valley 44

Can. Cent. Cath. 36, Minerva 33

Can. Glenoak 85, Akr. Kenmore 26

Can. McKinley 62, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 48

Cin. Country Day 35, Hamilton New Miami 23

Cin. Glen Este 55, Loveland 37

Cin. McAuley 45, Day. Carroll 36

Cin. NW 43, Harrison 37

Cin. Princeton 69, Hamilton 58

Cin. Turpin 49, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Withrow 49, Milford 46

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 31

Cols. Africentric 74, Cols. Northland 41

Cols. Ready 52, Newark Cath. 51

Covington 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 29

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48, Chardon NDCL 34

Day. Thurgood Marshall 55, Day. Dunbar 45

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 48

E. Can. 53, Strasburg-Franklin 33

Eastlake N. 62, Ravenna 31

Elyria Cath. 52, Massillon Washington 49

Fairborn 41, Xenia 40

Fairfield 49, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Fairview 37, Brooklyn 31

Garfield Hts. Trinity 50, Cle. VASJ 36

Gates Mills Gilmour 84, Cle. Hay 38

Girard 42, Warren Champion 35

Glouster Trimble 45, Racine Southern 37

Green 54, Kent Roosevelt 36

Greenfield McClain 67, Hillsboro 35

Hamilton Badin 51, Seton 27

Jamestown Greeneview 77, Spring. NE 33

Jefferson Area 52, Hubbard 43

Kettering Alter 81, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33

Kings Mills Kings 44, Cin. Walnut Hills 37

Lakewood 46, Westlake 42

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Colerain 43

Lincoln County, W.Va. 59, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43

Louisville Aquinas 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24

Macedonia Nordonia 54, Chagrin Falls Kenston 44

Maple Hts. 60, E. Cle. Shaw 52

Massillon Jackson 56, Cortland Lakeview 34

Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 31

Mentor 49, Elyria 34

Mentor Lake Cath. 59, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47

N. Can. Hoover 69, Carrollton 31

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Mogadore 32

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Richmond Hts. 41

New Concord John Glenn 61, Zanesville Maysville 48

New Lexington 72, McConnelsville Morgan 29

Newton Local 54, St. Paris Graham 46

Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Ross 21

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Piketon 25

Ravenna SE 56, Barberton 44

Richfield Revere 53, Cols. Wellington 47

Rittman 35, Lodi Cloverleaf 29, 0

Riverside Stebbins 96, W. Carrollton 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Columbia 34

S. Charleston SE 73, London Madison Plains 30

S. Point 62, Tolsia, W.Va. 45

Shekinah Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 35

South Charleston, W.Va. 75, Marietta 24

Trenton Edgewood 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 24

Union City Mississinawa Valley 74, Twin Valley S. 49

Vincent Warren 45, Logan 42

W. Chester Lakota W. 84, Middletown 33

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27

Warsaw River View 44, Utica 31

Washington C.H. 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42

Wheelersburg 50, Seaman N. Adams 26

Williamsburg 42, Goshen 37

Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 35

Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Warren JFK 42

Zanesville 38, Cols. DeSales 29

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Akr. Manchester 37

Belmont Union Local 50, St. Clairsville 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Linsly, W.Va. 42

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44

New Matamoras Frontier 51, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 46

Monday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Van Buren at Arlington

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Parkway at New Bremen

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott

Other NW Ohio Games

Convoy Crestview at Wayne Trace

Danville at Coshocton

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings

Doylestown Chippewa at Wooster Senior

Lima Bath at Sylvania Northview

Lima Perry at Vanlue

Marion Harding at Pataskala Licking Heights

Miller City at Liberty-Benton

Monclova Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

New Bremen at Parkway

Northwestern at New London

Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Ursula

Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon

Toledo Start at Perrysburg

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Whitmer

PREP WRESTLING

OHSAA State Team Tournament

At St. John Arena

Sunday’s State QUARTERFINALS

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 57, Dublin Coffman 16

Mason 39, Brecksville 21

Massillon Perry 40, Cincinnati LaSalle 21

Elyria 60, Westerville North 11

SEMIFINALS

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Mason 24

Massillon Perry 31, Elyria 27

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lakewood St. Edward 39, Masillon Perry 24

Division II

St. Paris Graham 65, Washington Court House Miami Trace 12

Mentor Lake Catholic 31, Mount Orab Western Brown 30

Carrollton 34, Ashland 32

Wauseon 57, Peninsula Woodridge 10

SEMIFINALS

St. Paris Graham 57, Mentor Lake Catholic 13

Wauseon 34, Carollton 30

CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Paris Graham 48, Wauseon 9

Division III

Mechanicsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 25

Edison 42, Swanton 22

Massillon Tuslaw 61, Amanda-Clearcreek 12

Oak Harbor 54, Shadyside 18

SEMIFINALS

Edison 32, Mechanicsburg 31

Massillon Tuslaw 34, Oak Harbor 30

CHAMPIONSHIP

Edison 29, Massillon Tuslaw 25

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150

Ottawa 53 29 18 6 64 143 143

Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155

Toronto 54 25 18 11 61 165 161

Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153

Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160

Buffalo 56 23 23 10 56 138 159

Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121

Columbus 54 35 14 5 75 175 133

Pittsburgh 54 34 13 7 75 193 155

N.Y. Rangers 55 36 18 1 73 189 145

Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168

N.Y. Islanders 54 25 19 10 60 161 158

New Jersey 55 23 22 10 56 128 157

Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 55 37 12 6 80 187 129

Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147

St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165

Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151

Dallas 57 22 25 10 54 158 182

Winnipeg 58 25 29 4 54 166 185

Colorado 53 15 36 2 32 107 181

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135

Anaheim 57 29 18 10 68 151 147

Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159

Vancouver 56 25 25 6 56 135 160

Arizona 53 18 28 7 43 124 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s Results

Boston 4, Vancouver 3

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1, OT

Dallas 5, Carolina 2

Florida 7, Nashville 4

Columbus 2, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Chicago 5, Edmonton 1

Sunday’s Results

San Jose 4, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 1

Nashville 5, Dallas 3

Boston 4, Montreal 0

Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7:30

Arizona at Calgary, 9

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7

Colorado at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8

Arizona at Edmonton, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7

St. Louis at Detroit, 8

Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30

Florida at San Jose, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 35 19 .648 —

Toronto 32 23 .582 3½

New York 23 33 .411 13

Philadelphia 20 34 .370 15

Brooklyn 9 45 .167 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 32 21 .604 —

Atlanta 31 23 .574 1½

Charlotte 24 30 .444 8½

Miami 24 31 .436 9

Orlando 20 36 .357 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 37 16 .698 —

Indiana 29 25 .537 8½

Chicago 26 29 .473 12

Detroit 26 29 .473 12

Milwaukee 23 30 .434 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 41 13 .759 —

Houston 40 17 .702 2½

Memphis 33 23 .589 9

Dallas 22 32 .407 19

New Orleans 21 33 .389 20

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 21 .618 —

Oklahoma City 31 24 .564 3

Denver 24 30 .444 9½

Portland 23 31 .426 10½

Minnesota 21 34 .382 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 46 8 .852 —

L.A. Clippers 33 21 .611 13

Sacramento 22 32 .407 24

L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 28

Phoenix 17 38 .309 29½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 107, Charlotte 102

Milwaukee 116, Indiana 100

Cleveland 125, Denver 109

Philadelphia 117, Miami 109

Golden State 130, Oklahoma City 114

Dallas 112, Orlando 80

Houston 133, Phoenix 102

Boston 112, Utah 104

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 117, Chicago 89

New York 94, San Antonio 90

Detroit 102, Toronto 101

New Orleans at Sacramento, late

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7

San Antonio at Indiana, 7

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8

Oklahoma City at Washington, 8

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Denver, 9

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9

Atlanta at Portland, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Cleveland, 7

San Antonio at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30

Miami at Houston, 8

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Portland at Utah, 9

New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bryn Athyn 59, Cobleskill 54

Carnegie-Mellon 94, NYU 58

Cazenovia 114, st. elizabeth 89

Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84

Holy Cross 61, Lehigh 45

Iona 90, Niagara 76

Morrisville St. 88, penn college 66

NYU-Poly 83, Penn St.-Abington 78

New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55

Penn 82, Cornell 63

Stony Brook 67, Maine 66

Vermont 77, UMBC 74

Wells 80, Wilson 63

Williams 65, Bates 62

Yeshiva 81, St. jospeh’s (NY) 69

SOUTH

Piedmont 82, Greensboro 76

Temple 74, Memphis 62

MIDWEST

Case Western 88, Brandeis 66

Emory 99, Chicago 88

Michigan 75, Indiana 63

N. Iowa 55, Missouri St. 52

Wichita St. 81, Loyola of Chicago 64

SOUTHWEST

SMU 60, Cincinnati 51

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 70, Nevada 56

UCLA 78, Oregon St. 60

Saturday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 61, Army 58

Amherst 86, Hamilton 75

Bloomfield 78, Goldey Beacom 76

Boston U. 78, Loyola (Md.) 63

Bowdoin 77, Connecticut Coll. 70

Bridgeport 90, Molloy 79

Brockport 89, Oneonta 86

Bryant 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

Cabrini 90, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 75

Concordia (N.Y.) 100, Chestnut Hill 81

Cortland St. 75, Fredonia St. 56

Dartmouth 77, Brown 74

DeSales 77, King’s (Pa.) 65

Dominican (NY) 82, Georgian Court 52

Eastern 69, Manhattanville 60

Franklin & Marshall 74, Washington (Md.) 63

Geneseo St. 82, New Paltz 57

George Washington 76, St. Bonaventure 70

Georgetown 80, Marquette 62

Gordon 70, Wentworth 61

Gwynedd-Mercy 101, Keystone 67

Harvard 75, Yale 67

Hofstra 74, Northeastern 64

Husson 85, Castleton 59

Kutztown 113, Cheyney 75

LIU Brooklyn 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 69

Lycoming 90, Albright 83

Lyndon St. 70, Johnson St. 55

Maine Maritime 93, Green Mountain 78

Maine-Farmington 70, New England Coll. 68

McDaniel 72, Haverford 60

Middlebury 97, Trinity (Conn.) 80

Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63

Montclair St. 70, College of NJ 63

Mount St. Mary’s 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

NY Maritime 82, Mount St. Mary (NY) 72

NYU-Poly 72, Bryn Athyn 68

Navy 68, Lafayette 60

Neumann 103, Cairn 74

Nichols 97, Salve Regina 79

Oswego St. 69, Buffalo St. 68

Philadelphia 71, Caldwell 62

Pitt.-Johnstown 78, Mercyhurst 70

Pittsburgh 80, Syracuse 75

Post (Conn.) 78, Wilmington (Del.) 72

Princeton 61, Columbia 59

Providence 71, Butler 65

Purchase 73, Sarah Lawrence 68

Richmond 64, La Salle 52

Rider 112, Quinnipiac 107

Robert Morris 50, Wagner 48

Rosemont 92, Centenary (NJ) 74

Rutgers-Camden 82, William Paterson 72

S. Vermont 103, Wheelock 86

Sacred Heart 77, CCSU 62

Sage 78, Merchant Marine 55

Salem St. 82, Westfield St. 74

Shippensburg 81, Mansfield 63

Siena 84, Marist 77

St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70

St. Joseph’s (LI) 82, Mount St. Vincent 66

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 94, Norwich 88, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Queens (NY) 69

Stockton 82, Kean 57

Thomas (Maine) 90, Colby-Sawyer 77

Towson 69, Drexel 65

UMass 87, Saint Joseph’s 76

Utica 66, Alfred 62

Wells 88, Gallaudet 82

Wesleyan (Conn.) 82, Colby 67

West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66

Worcester St. 69, Bridgewater (Mass.) 65

Worcester Tech 71, Coast Guard 67

SOUTH

Alabama St. 97, Alabama A&M 89, 3OT

Alcorn St. 88, MVSU 77

Appalachian St. 77, Georgia St. 72

Arkansas 78, LSU 70

Bethel (Tenn.) 101, Dalton 89

Brescia 84, Alice Lloyd 75

Bryan 81, Montreat 71

Campbell 70, Presbyterian 57

Carson-Newman 93, Lenoir-Rhyne 65

Central Baptist 78, Freed-Hardeman 64

Chattanooga 73, Wofford 65

Coastal Carolina 82, Georgia Southern 70

Coppin St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 72

Delaware 58, James Madison 57

Delaware St. 56, Morgan St. 45

Duke 64, Clemson 62

E. Mennonite 94, Randolph 63

ETSU 88, Mercer 71

Elon 77, UNC Wilmington 76

FIU 90, North Texas 71

Florida 71, Texas A&M 62

Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 63

Furman 90, Samford 73

George Mason 73, Fordham 67

Georgia 76, Tennessee 75

Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 54

Hampton 75, Howard 61

Jackson St. 78, Prairie View 69

Jacksonville 76, NJIT 73

Jacksonville St. 63, Tennessee St. 57

Kentucky 67, Alabama 58

LaGrange 91, Greensboro 72

Lane 66, LeMoyne-Owen 60

Liberty 76, Charleston Southern 69

Lincoln Memorial 92, Newberry 85

Lipscomb 97, Stetson 85

Louisville 71, Miami 66

Marshall 84, W. Kentucky 79

Martin Methodist 90, Middle Georgia 86

Maryland 86, Ohio St. 77

Maryville (Tenn.) 79, Ferrum 66

Middle Tennessee 70, Charlotte 55

Mississippi 90, Auburn 84

Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 62

Mount Olive 75, King (Tenn.) 72, OT

Murray St. 102, Austin Peay 58

N. Kentucky 69, Milwaukee 63

NC Central 85, SC State 62

New Orleans 60, SE Louisiana 52

Norfolk St. 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 69

Old Dominion 83, UAB 62

Peace 104, NC Wesleyan 90

Piedmont 84, Methodist 68

Pikeville 71, Campbellsville 65

Radford 69, High Point 68, OT

Rice 81, FAU 75, OT

SC-Upstate 84, North Florida 71

South Alabama 66, Louisiana-Monroe 63

South Carolina 77, Mississippi St. 73

South Florida 64, East Carolina 57

Tenn. Wesleyan 89, St. Andrews 64

Tennessee Tech 83, Belmont 70

Texas Southern 77, Grambling St. 70

Transylvania 82, Defiance 75

Troy 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 88

UConn 66, UCF 63

UNC Asheville 91, Longwood 69

UNC Greensboro 76, W. Carolina 68

Union (Ky.) 98, Bluefield 78

VCU 74, Davidson 60

VMI 101, The Citadel 78

Wake Forest 88, NC State 58

William & Mary 89, Coll. of Charleston 79

Wingate 86, Brevard 71

Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71

MIDWEST

Albertus Magnus 87, Anna Maria 66

Alvernia 96, Arcadia 84

Aquinas 94, Concordia (Mich.) 72

Augustana (SD) 97, SW Minnesota St. 79

Aurora 75, Concordia (Wis.) 73

Baldwin-Wallace 71, Capital 68

Bemidji St. 63, Northern St. (SD) 59

Benedictine (Ill.) 107, Edgewood 67

Bethany Lutheran 78, Finlandia 75

Bethel (Minn.) 83, Augsburg 62

Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 74

Calvin 64, Kalamazoo 56

Carleton 79, St. Thomas (Minn.) 63

Carroll (Wis.) 75, Augustana (Ill.) 70

Cleveland St. 66, UIC 63

Cornerstone 79, Davenport 66

Creighton 93, DePaul 58

Denison 98, Allegheny 78

E. Illinois 86, SE Missouri 80, OT

Evangel 52, Grand View 42

Evansville 75, S. Illinois 70

Ferris St. 107, Northwood (Mich.) 71

Fort Wayne 108, Omaha 101, OT

Grand Valley St. 71, Lake Superior St. 69

Hamline 79, Concordia (Moor.) 74

Heidelberg 97, Mount Union 94, OT

Hope 82, Adrian 62

Illinois St. 64, Bradley 50

Illinois Wesleyan 90, Carthage 78

Indiana St. 84, Drake 60

Iowa St. 80, Oklahoma 64

John Carroll 90, Ohio Northern 82

Lawrence 68, Monmouth (Ill.) 65

Macalester 64, St. Olaf 61

Marian (Wis.) 86, Rockford 82

Mary 81, Minn. Duluth 66

Marygrove 94, Siena Heights 78

Miami (Ohio) 81, Cent. Michigan 76

Michigan St. 77, Iowa 66

Michigan-Dearborn 79, Madonna 71

Milwaukee Engineering 92, Dominican (Ill.) 63

Minn. St.-Mankato 69, Winona St. 68

Minn. St.-Moorhead 103, Minn.-Crookston 68

Minn.-Morris 60, North Central (Minn.) 53

Missouri 72, Vanderbilt 52

Mount Ida 102, Rivier 79

Muskingum 80, Otterbein 67

N. Dakota St. 81, Denver 63

North Dakota 88, Idaho 65

Northland 100, Martin Luther 75

Northwestern (Minn.) 85, Crown (Minn.) 60

Notre Dame 84, Florida St. 72

Ohio Wesleyan 81, Wooster 72

Oral Roberts 74, IUPUI 68

Penn St. 83, Illinois 70

Saint Louis 87, Duquesne 81

South Dakota 91, S. Dakota St. 89

St. Cloud St. 96, Minot St. 91

St. John’s (Minn.) 90, Gustavus 65

St. Scholastica 83, Wis.-Superior 74

Toledo 78, Kent St. 58

Trine 81, Alma 66

Truman St. 64, Wis.-Parkside 61

UMKC 102, Seattle 72

UT Martin 80, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Upper Iowa 75, Concordia (St.P.) 61

Utah Valley 87, Chicago St. 54

Valparaiso 82, Youngstown St. 72

Villanova 73, Xavier 57

Wabash 65, Oberlin 59

Wayne (Mich.) 70, N. Michigan 64

Wayne (Neb.) 80, Sioux Falls 68

Wis.-Eau Claire 88, Wis.-La Crosse 69

Wis.-Oshkosh 77, Wis.-Platteville 69

Wis.-River Falls 68, Wis.-Whitewater 63

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 76, Wis.-Stout 64

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 76, Northwestern St. 72

Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Southern U. 61

Baylor 70, TCU 52

Cent. Arkansas 106, Nicholls 83

Houston Baptist 94, Lamar 87

Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 66

Oklahoma St. 84, Texas 71

Texas St. 56, UALR 49

Texas-Arlington 81, Arkansas St. 75

UTEP 80, Southern Miss. 50

FAR WEST

Arizona 62, California 57

Arizona St. 75, Stanford 69

BYU 68, San Francisco 52

CS Bakersfield 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 53

CS Northridge 77, UC Santa Barbara 55

Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Long Beach St. 69

Coll. of Idaho 87, S. Oregon 70

Colorado St. 78, Fresno St. 62

E. Oregon 83, Oregon Tech 73

E. Washington 70, N. Colorado 44

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64

Grand Canyon 83, New Mexico St. 71

Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 60

Montana 76, N. Arizona 59

Montana St. 83, S. Utah 78

NW Christian 94, Warner Pacific 74

Northwest U. 110, Walla Walla 79

Oregon 81, Southern Cal 70

Pepperdine 65, San Diego 60

Sacramento St. 75, Idaho St. 63

Santa Clara 64, Pacific 47

UC Davis 77, UC Riverside 63

Utah 85, Washington 61

Utah St. 81, Wyoming 74

Weber St. 96, Portland St. 93, OT

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brown 65, Dartmouth 62

Bryn Athyn 78, Cobleskill 71

Delaware 56, Hofstra 45

Drexel 76, UNC Wilmington 51

Duquesne 70, VCU 51

Fairfield 64, Manhattan 43

George Washington 52, Dayton 39

Hartford 84, Mass.-Lowell 64

Harvard 76, Yale 56

Keuka 84, Gallaudet 54

Maine 78, Stony Brook 71

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Iona 65

NYU-Poly 74, Penn St.-Abington 50

New Hampshire 76, Binghamton 69

Niagara 68, Marist 53

Northeastern 61, Coll. of Charleston 44

Quinnipiac 76, Siena 60

Rider 61, Canisius 50

Saint Joseph’s 67, La Salle 58

St. Elizabeth 86, Cazenovia 60

St. John’s 65, Georgetown 54

Syracuse 95, North Carolina 64

UMBC 64, Vermont 52

Villanova 87, Seton Hall 52

Wells 63, Wilson 42

Williams 91, Bates 65

Yeshiva 65, Purchase St. 53

SOUTH

Averett 51, Ferrum 36

Berry 59, Birmingham-Southern 58

Duke 62, Pittsburgh 48

Florida 66, Alabama 56

Georgia 57, Auburn 51

Greensboro 88, Methodist 51

James Madison 61, Elon 54

LaGrange 68, Agnes Scott 45

Louisville 68, Boston College 43

Meredith 58, Mary Baldwin 31

Miami 81, Clemson 57

Mississippi St. 66, Mississippi 44

NC State 85, Virginia Tech 71

Oglethorpe 84, Millsaps 60

Richmond 70, George Mason 58

Sewanee 95, Rhodes 91

South Florida 66, Tulane 56

Texas A&M 61, Tennessee 59

Virginia 60, Wake Forest 57

William & Mary 68, Towson 55

MIDWEST

DePaul 92, Butler 62

Drake 98, Bradley 46

Indiana St. 53, Loyola of Chicago 32

Marquette 86, Xavier 71

Maryland 89, Michigan St. 72

Michigan 75, Wisconsin 66

N. Iowa 82, Illinois St. 51

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 69

Ohio St. 88, Iowa 81

S. Illinois 61, Wichita St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 91, TCU 73

Hendrix 50, Centre 40

FAR WEST

Arizona 70, Washington St. 62

New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 60

Oregon 73, Southern Cal 50

Oregon St. 68, Utah 61

Saturday Women’s Scores

EAST

Army 68, American U. 57

Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 55

Bowie St. 50, Chowan 47

Bryant 63, St. Francis Brooklyn 54

Bucknell 79, Colgate 49

Caldwell 88, Philadelphia 50

Castleton 59, Husson 54

Chestnut Hill 89, Concordia (NY) 72

Dominican (NY) 79, Georgian Court 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 67, LIU Brooklyn 54

Fordham 74, UMass 43

Franklin & Marshall 68, Washington (Md.) 62

Harvard 69, Brown 59

Lehigh 80, Holy Cross 64

Mount St. Mary (NY) 63, Farmingdale 59

Mount St. Mary’s 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

N. Illinois 89, Buffalo 80

Navy 68, Lafayette 65

Old Westbury 79, St. Joseph’s (NY) 63

Penn 61, Cornell 55

Penn St. 79, Purdue 73

Princeton 62, Columbia 52

RPI 66, William Smith 52

Robert Morris 74, Wagner 41

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 61

Sage 52, Merchant Marine 43

Saint Louis 74, St. Bonaventure 58

UConn 83, SMU 41

Wells 62, Gallaudet 52

West Virginia 79, Oklahoma St. 53

Wilmington (Del.) 79, Post (Conn.) 63

SOUTH

Alabama St. 62, Alabama A&M 35

Alcorn St. 68, MVSU 60

Alice Lloyd 63, Brescia 52

Augusta 76, Armstrong St. 66

Barton 87, Lees-McRae 64

Belmont 85, Tennessee Tech 66

Bethel (Tenn.) 70, Brenau 61

Bethune-Cookman 76, Coppin St. 56

Bryan 78, Montreat 62

Campbell 61, UNC Asheville 60

Campbellsville 70, Pikeville 58

Carson-Newman 82, Lenoir-Rhyne 75

Cent. Arkansas 61, Nicholls 52

Davidson 74, Rhode Island 64

E. Kentucky 65, Morehead St. 58

Emory & Henry 81, Bridgewater (Va.) 48

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Kennesaw St. 35

Freed-Hardeman 94, Central Baptist 40

Furman 65, Wofford 60

Georgia Southern 65, Coastal Carolina 62

Georgia St. 59, Appalachian St. 55

Grambling St. 64, Texas Southern 52

High Point 84, Gardner-Webb 65

Howard 67, Hampton 62

Jackson St. 74, Prairie View 60

Jacksonville 75, NJIT 59

Jacksonville St. 69, Tennessee St. 56

Johnson C. Smith 64, Livingstone 50

Kentucky St. 80, Central St. (Ohio) 68

King (Tenn.) 74, Mount Olive 61

Lane 60, LeMoyne-Owen 55

Longwood 83, Winthrop 78

Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 71

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Troy 72

Martin Methodist 70, Middle Georgia 68

McNeese St. 78, Incarnate Word 61

Mercer 58, UNC-Greensboro 47

Middle Tennessee 70, Charlotte 55

Morgan St. 74, Delaware St. 47

Murray St. 67, Austin Peay 62

NC Central 52, SC State 41

Norfolk St. 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

North Florida 77, SC-Upstate 74

Old Dominion 73, UAB 61

Presbyterian 56, Liberty 55

Radford 67, Charleston Southern 59

Randolph-Macon 77, Lynchburg 75

SE Louisiana 85, New Orleans 70

Samford 51, W. Carolina 50

Shaw 79, St. Augustine’s 49

South Alabama 74, Louisiana-Monroe 44

Southern Miss. 73, UTEP 48

Stetson 66, Lipscomb 60

Temple 76, East Carolina 43

Tenn. Wesleyan 89, St. Andrews 64

Transylvania 78, Defiance 55

Valparaiso 41, N. Kentucky 32

W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 64

MIDWEST

Albion 78, Alma 62

Augustana (Ill.) 72, Carroll (Wis.) 51

Benedictine (Ill.) 56, Edgewood 45

Bethany Lutheran 83, Finlandia 50

Bethel (Ind.) 77, Mount Vernon Nazarene 64

Bethel (Minn.) 68, Augsburg 59

CS Bakersfield 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Calvin 82, Adrian 52

Cent. Michigan 94, W. Michigan 83

Clarke 82, Peru St. 65

Columbia (Mo.) 110, Missouri Baptist 58

Concordia (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 60

Concordia (Moor.) 81, Hamline 66

Concordia (Wis.) 81, Aurora 48

Creighton 88, Providence 57

Davenport 61, Cornerstone 59

Detroit 71, Oakland 61

Evangel 52, Grand View 42

Fort Wayne 72, N. Dakota St. 68

Graceland 82, Mid-Am Nazarene 72

Grand Valley St. 78, Lake Superior St. 50

Green Bay 75, Youngstown St. 41

Gustavus 61, St. Benedict 56

Hope 75, Olivet 35

IUPUI 64, S. Dakota St. 59

Illinois Wesleyan 80, Carthage 49

Indiana 66, Northwestern 38

Indiana Tech 65, Northwestern Ohio 40

Indiana-East 90, WVU Tech 72

Indiana-Southeast 73, Asbury 64

Kansas St. 80, Iowa St. 68

Kent St. 72, Akron 58

Lakeland 83, Alverno 74

Macalester 60, St. Olaf 53

Madonna 88, Michigan-Dearborn 60

Marian (Ind.) 84, Huntington 74

Martin Luther 81, Northland 67

Mary 65, Minn. Duluth 51

Miami (Ohio) 79, E. Michigan 63

Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley St. 60

Milwaukee 76, Cleveland St. 72

Milwaukee Engineering 73, Dominican (Ill.) 48

Minn. St. (Mankato) 78, Winona St. 71

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65, Minn.-Crookston 55

Minn.-Morris 77, North Central (Minn.) 58

Minnesota 80, Rutgers 46

Monmouth (Ill.) 72, Lawrence 39

Mount Mary 78, Moody Bible 38

Mount Mercy 65, Avila 61

N. Michigan 79, Wayne (Mich.) 60

Northern St. (SD) 76, Bemidji St. 55

Northwestern (Minn.) 62, Crown (Minn.) 50

Northwood (Mich.) 75, Ferris St. 70

Ohio 72, Ball St. 68

Ohio Christian 74, Rio Grande 67

Park 70, William Woods 53

Rockford 75, Marian (Wis.) 61

SE Missouri 107, E. Illinois 65

Saint Catherine 55, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 52

Siena Heights 82, Marygrove 75

St. Cloud St. 76, Minot St. 69

St. Francis (Ind.) 54, Indiana Wesleyan 46

St. Thomas (Minn.) 91, Carleton 51

St. Xavier 103, Roosevelt 78

Taylor 72, Goshen 55

Toledo 74, Bowling Green 59

Truman St. 63, Wis.-Parkside 58

UT Martin 80, SIU-Edwardsville 73

Upper Iowa 51, Concordia (St.P) 43

Wayne (Neb.) 67, Sioux Falls 57

Wis.-LaCrosse 62, Wis.-Eau Claire 44

Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Wis.-Platteville 71

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 81, Wis.-Stout 54

Wis.-Whitewater 57, Wis.-River Falls 37

Wright St. 62, UIC 51

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 79, Northwestern St. 57

Ark.-Pine Bluff 63, Southern U. 59

Cincinnati 71, Houston 62

North Texas 69, FIU 49

Oklahoma 66, Texas Tech 56

Omaha 64, Oral Roberts 49

Sam Houston St. 78, Houston Baptist 63

Stephen F. Austin 74, Lamar 66

Texas 75, Kansas 42

Texas St. 64, UALR 47

Texas-Arlington 69, Arkansas St. 58

UCF 62, Tulsa 58

FAR WEST

BYU 73, San Francisco 61

Boise St. 69, Air Force 59

CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 67

Cal Poly 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 45

Colorado St. 66, Fresno St. 64

E. Washington 67, N. Colorado 61

Gonzaga 59, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58

Idaho 74, North Dakota 61

Idaho St. 79, Sacramento St. 60

Montana 60, N. Arizona 59

Montana St. 71, S. Utah 68

Pepperdine 57, San Diego 40

Portland 71, Loyola Marymount 56

UC Santa Barbara 67, Hawaii 52

UMKC 102, Seattle 72

Utah Valley 73, Chicago St. 54

W. Illinois 80, Denver 68

Wyoming 59, Utah St. 40

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

x-Ferris State 15 3 21 4

x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11

Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10

Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8

Wayne State 11 7 14 8

Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10

Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16

Northwood 3 15 5 22

South Division

League Overall

x-Findlay 13 4 19 5

Ashland 10 7 15 8

Hillsdale 9 9 13 11

Walsh 8 9 15 9

Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11

Tiffin 6 11 11 14

Lake Erie 3 15 4 22

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Wayne State 70, Northern Michigan 64

Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley State 60

Grand Valley State 71, Lake Superior State 69

Hillsdale 85, Tiffin 70

Findlay 92, Lake Erie 55

Walsh 98, Ohio Dominican 65

Ferris State 107, Northwood 71

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 7:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8

Wayne State at Northwood, 8

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5

x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6

x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6

x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9

Northwood 10 8 13 10

Wayne State 4 14 7 18

Ferris State 4 14 5 19

Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0

x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9

Walsh 9 8 13 11

Hillsdale 7 11 13 12

Findlay 6 11 12 13

Lake Erie 6 12 8 16

Tiffin 4 13 6 16

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Northern Michigan 79, Wayne State 60

Michigan Tech 82, Saginaw Valley State 57

Grand Valley State 78, Lake Superior State 50

Hillsdale 80, Tiffin 69

Lake Erie 74, Findlay 69

Walsh 80, Ohio Dominican 75

Northwood 75, Ferris State 70

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Walsh at Ashland, 5:30

Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30

Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6

Wayne State at Northwood, 6

Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

m-Monterey Peninsula Country Club

Final round played at Pebble Beach

Final Results

Jordan Spieth (500), $1,296,000 68m-65s-65p-70–268 -19

Kelly Kraft (300), $777,600 69m-70s-66p-67–272 -15

Dustin Johnson (190), $489,600 70m-69s-66p-68–273 -14

Brandt Snedeker (135), $345,600 68m-69s-67p-70–274 -13

Jason Day (100), $262,800 69m-64s-75p-67–275 -12

Jon Rahm (100), $262,800 73s-67p-67m-68–275 -12

Gary Woodland (100), $262,800 70m-73s-67p-65–275 -12

Seung-Yul Noh (83), $216,000 68s-71p-69m-70–278 -9

Rob Oppenheim, $216,000 69m-69s-68p-72–278 -9

Mackenzie Hughes (68), $172,800 70m-70s-68p-71–279 -8

Kevin Kisner (68), $172,800 72m-67s-71p-69–279 -8

Cameron Percy (68), $172,800 73p-66m-71s-69–279 -8

Nick Taylor (68), $172,800 70s-70p-68m-71–279 -8

Martin Flores (49), $108,160 70m-68s-72p-70–280 -7

Shane Lowry (49), $108,160 70p-68m-72s-70–280 -7

Will MacKenzie (49), $108,160 70m-68s-74p-68–280 -7

Trey Mullinax (49), $108,160 73s-69p-68m-70–280 -7

Geoff Ogilvy (49), $108,160 71m-70s-66p-73–280 -7

Pat Perez (49), $108,160 73p-64m-74s-69–280 -7

Scott Stallings (49), $108,160 72s-70p-65m-73–280 -7

Kevin Streelman (49), $108,160 74m-70s-67p-69–280 -7

Nick Watney (49), $108,160 70p-71m-69s-70–280 -7

Luke Donald (32), $56,520 75p-69m-65s-72–281 -6

Ken Duke (32), $56,520 73m-70s-69p-69–281 -6

Derek Fathauer (32), $56,520 70s-64p-73m-74–281 -6

Tony Finau (32), $56,520 71m-68s-72p-70–281 -6

Robert Garrigus (32), $56,520 69s-71p-70m-71–281 -6

J.B. Holmes (32), $56,520 70m-75s-69p-67–281 -6

Matt Jones (32), $56,520 72p-67m-71s-71–281 -6

Jason Kokrak (32), $56,520 77m-68s-69p-67–281 -6

Patrick Reed (32), $56,520 71p-66m-74s-70–281 -6

Steve Stricker (32), $56,520 72m-70s-70p-69–281 -6

Brett Drewitt (21), $38,040 71s-74p-69m-68–282 -5

Julian Etulain (21), $38,040 75p-68m-70s-69–282 -5

Brad Fritsch (21), $38,040 74p-68m-69s-71–282 -5

Andres Gonzales (21), $38,040 73m-69s-72p-68–282 -5

Brandon Hagy (21), $38,040 71m-69s-72p-70–282 -5

Tag Ridings (21), $38,040 72p-68m-74s-68–282 -5

Alex Cejka (13), $26,640 72p-66m-74s-71–283 -4

Adam Hadwin (13), $26,640 73m-69s-68p-73–283 -4

Tom Hoge (13), $26,640 72m-71s-71p-69–283 -4

Chris Kirk (13), $26,640 70m-73s-67p-73–283 -4

Henrik Norlander, $26,640 76s-71p-65m-71–283 -4

D.A. Points (13), $26,640 72m-73s-69p-69–283 -4

Seamus Power (13), $26,640 70s-70p-72m-71–283 -4

Justin Rose (13), $26,640 72m-70s-68p-73–283 -4

Tim Wilkinson (13), $26,640 69p-70m-74s-70–283 -4

Ricky Barnes (8), $17,897 71m-68s-73p-72–284 -3

Joel Dahmen (8), $17,897 68s-72p-72m-72–284 -3

Zac Blair (8), $17,897 70s-75p-68m-71–284 -3

Patrick Cantlay (8), $17,897 70m-71s-71p-72–284 -3

Kevin Chappell (8), $17,897 73m-67s-67p-77–284 -3

Rory Sabbatini (8), $17,897 74p-68m-72s-70–284 -3

Kevin Tway (8), $17,897 70p-69m-74s-71–284 -3

Stewart Cink (6), $16,416 70p-70m-73s-72–285 -2

Scott Piercy (6), $16,416 73m-68s-73p-71–285 -2

Jimmy Walker (6), $16,416 72p-69m-72s-72–285 -2

Jonas Blixt (5), $15,912 75p-66m-73s-72–286 -1

Scott Brown (5), $15,912 70s-71p-71m-74–286 -1

James Hahn (5), $15,912 74m-67s-71p-74–286 -1

Richy Werenski (5), $15,912 72s-74p-68m-72–286 -1

Mark Hubbard (4), $15,408 69p-70m-75s-73–287 E

Rick Lamb (4), $15,408 68s-70p-74m-75–287 E

Scott Langley, $15,408 73p-70m-71s-73–287 E

Phil Mickelson (4), $15,120 70m-72s-69p-77–288 +1

Made cut did not finish

Tyler Aldridge (3), $14,184 76s-68p-71m–215 E

Rich Berberian, Jr., $14,184 73p-72m-70s–215 E

Ryan Brehm (3), $14,184 74s-71p-70m–215 E

Jim Furyk (3), $14,184 70s-74p-71m–215 E

Brian Gay (3), $14,184 70m-73s-72p–215 E

Martin Laird (3), $14,184 71m-73s-71p–215 E

Steve Marino (3), $14,184 74s-71p-70m–215 E

William McGirt (3), $14,184 73m-71s-71p–215 E

Sean O’Hair (3), $14,184 76p-70m-69s–215 E

J.T. Poston (3), $14,184 74s-74p-67m–215 E

Xander Schauffele (3), $14,184 74s-69p-72m–215 E

Robert Streb (3), $14,184 70s-76p-69m–215 E

Champions Tour

Allianz Championship

Final Results

Scott McCarron, $262,500 66-66-67–199 -17

Carlos Franco, $140,000 68-67-65–200 -16

Kenny Perry, $140,000 65-69-66–200 -16

Paul Broadhurst, $94,500 69-68-64–201 -15

Doug Garwood, $94,500 68-64-69–201 -15

Stephen Ames, $52,000 72-63-67–202 -14

Fred Couples, $52,000 68-65-69–202 -14

Joe Durant, $52,000 67-65-70–202 -14

Fred Funk, $52,000 68-66-68–202 -14

Colin Montgomerie, $52,000 68-68-66–202 -14

Kevin Sutherland, $52,000 69-69-64–202 -14

Esteban Toledo, $52,000 69-67-66–202 -14

Olin Browne, $33,250 63-69-71–203 -13

Tom Pernice Jr., $33,250 69-64-70–203 -13

Willie Wood, $33,250 69-69-65–203 -13

Billy Andrade, $27,169 71-68-65–204 -12

Jay Don Blake, $27,169 67-67-70–204 -12

Scott Dunlap, $27,169 68-66-70–204 -12

Paul Goydos, $27,169 70-65-69–204 -12

Billy Mayfair, $21,700 73-65-67–205 -11

Fran Quinn, $21,700 70-70-65–205 -11

Wes Short, Jr., $21,700 71-69-65–205 -11

Tom Byrum, $16,042 66-71-69–206 -10

Marco Dawson, $16,042 66-70-70–206 -10

Jay Haas, $16,042 69-70-67–206 -10

Lee Janzen, $16,042 70-69-67–206 -10

Jeff Sluman, $16,042 72-65-69–206 -10

David Toms, $16,042 67-72-67–206 -10

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $16,042 68-68-70–206 -10

Jerry Smith, $16,042 68-67-71–206 -10

Kirk Triplett, $16,042 69-65-72–206 -10

Russ Cochran, $12,075 74-68-65–207 -9

Scott Parel, $12,075 71-68-68–207 -9

Ian Woosnam, $12,075 71-67-69–207 -9

Brandt Jobe, $10,763 71-70-67–208 -8

Phillip Price, $10,763 71-68-69–208 -8

Bobby Gage, $9,450 70-73-66–209 -7

Gary Koch, $9,450 72-69-68–209 -7

Bernhard Langer, $9,450 71-71-67–209 -7

Larry Mize, $9,450 69-69-71–209 -7

Woody Austin, $7,700 69-72-69–210 -6

Hale Irwin, $7,700 68-71-71–210 -6

Paul McGinley, $7,700 69-72-69–210 -6

Jose Maria Olazabal, $7,700 71-67-72–210 -6

Tim Petrovic, $7,700 74-67-69–210 -6

Duffy Waldorf, $7,700 74-66-70–210 -6

Michael Bradley, $5,425 71-70-70–211 -5

Mark Calcavecchia, $5,425 71-70-70–211 -5

David Frost, $5,425 72-70-69–211 -5

Kirk Hanefeld, $5,425 73-66-72–211 -5

Loren Roberts, $5,425 71-68-72–211 -5

Gene Sauers, $5,425 70-71-70–211 -5

Bob Tway, $5,425 69-69-73–211 -5

Tommy Armour III, $4,113 75-70-67–212 -4

Mark Brooks, $4,113 70-73-69–212 -4

Michael Allen, $3,413 74-69-70–213 -3

Guy Boros, $3,413 71-70-72–213 -3

Mike Goodes, $3,413 70-74-69–213 -3

Skip Kendall, $3,413 72-68-73–213 -3

Rocco Mediate, $3,413 71-71-71–213 -3

Mark O’Meara, $3,413 72-70-71–213 -3

Brad Faxon, $2,538 73-72-69–214 -2

Scott Hoch, $2,538 76-74-64–214 -2

Tom Kite, $2,538 70-68-76–214 -2

Jim Rutledge, $2,538 80-69-65–214 -2

John Cook, $2,013 72-73-70–215 -1

Gary Hallberg, $2,013 77-68-70–215 -1

Jeff Maggert, $1,698 75-69-72–216 E

Jesper Parnevik, $1,698 78-68-70–216 E

Steve Lowery, $1,488 74-69-74–217 +1

Sandy Lyle, $1,488 72-69-76–217 +1

Jim Carter, $1,330 81-70-67–218 +2

Glen Day, $1,190 76-71-72–219 +3

Jean-Francois Remesy, $1,190 77-73-69–219 +3

Joey Sindelar, $1,085 73-74-75–222 +6

Jim Thorpe, $1,015 77-70-76–223 +7

Bob Gilder, $910 75-78-72–225 +9

Todd Hamilton, $910 76-77-72–225 +9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts and RHP Jeremy Guthrie on minor league contracts.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Gustav Forsling and Fs Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Michal Rozsival from injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D John Moore from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Ryan Rupert froim Wichita (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Reece Willcox from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Erik Condra and Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Jarrett Burton from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned D Akim Aliu to Cleveland (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Claimed D Travis Armstrong off waivers from Idaho. Signed D Andrew Huckleby and F Michael Neal.

WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed F Maxime St-Cyr off waivers from Greenville. Loaned D Jamie Doornbosch to Binghamton (AHL).

LOCAL & AREA

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments