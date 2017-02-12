Monday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 50, Bucyrus 42
Carey 85, Ridgedale 48
Upper Sandusky 80, Mohawk 44
Wynford 74, Seneca East 44
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 65, Crestline 58
Other NW Ohio Games
Akron Buchtel 60, Ashland Senior 50
Ansonia 66, Riverside 56
Antwerp 83, Edon 30
Ayersville 66, Kalida 63
Bluffton 45, Riverdale 32
Botkins 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 28
Bryan 62, Napoleon 56
Colonel Crawford 44, New Riegel 39
Cory-Rawson 65, Upper Scioto Valley 53
Fayette 44, Evergreen 38
Fort Jennings 57, New Bremen 52
Fort Recovery 51, Triad 42
Genoa 79, Clyde 56
Gibsonburg 71, Fremont St. Joseph 46
Hicksville 57, Pettisville 40
Hilltop 41, Fairview 35
Jackson Center 57, Lima Temple Christian 48
Kenton 66, Allen East 61
Leipsic 49, Edgerton 39
Liberty Center 63, Paulding 62
Mansfield St. Peter’s 46, Columbus Watterson 39
McComb 49, Ada 43
Miami East 56, Sidney Lehman 41
Milan Edison 61, South Central 45
Miller City 66, Arlington 59
Minster 73, St. Marys Memorial 44
New London 73, Black River 45
Norwalk Senior 51, Western Reserve 42
Norwalk St. Paul 75, Sandusky St. Mary’s 56
Ontario 45, Mansfield Christian 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Lexington 57
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Delta 24
Parkway 79, Hardin Northern 38
Patrick Henry 32, Holgate 31
Ridgemont 48, Arcadia 45
Shelby 48, Sandusky Perkins 44
Sidney Fairlawn 78, Lincolnview 60
Spencerville 58, Marion Local 55
Sylvania Southview 96, Oregon Clay 78
Toledo St. John’s 84, Toledo Rogers 59
Tri-Village 52, Coldwater 44
Troy 63, Celina 52
Van Wert 65, St. Henry 55
Vanlue 62, Lakota 56
Versailles 52, Urbana 50
Wauseon 55, Elmwood 37
Wayne Trace 69, Convoy Crestview 44
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 51, Baltimore Liberty Union 48
Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Conneaut 65, 2
Bethel-Tate 57, Hamilton Ross 48
Can. Glenoak 53, Akr. Kenmore 52, 0
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 114, Trinity, Ind. 25
Carrollton 68, Alliance Marlington 62
Centerville, Ind. 58, New Paris National Trail 49
Chardon NDCL 84, Mayfield 48
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Washington C.H. 44
Cin. Country Day 71, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 65
Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Anderson 46
Cin. Moeller 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 38
Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Mariemont 36
Cin. Taft 88, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
Cin. Walnut Hills 60, Cin. St. Xavier 43
Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Purcell Marian 39
Circleville Logan Elm 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52
Clayton Northmont 53, Cin. Elder 48
Cle. Benedictine 80, Hunting Valley University 53
Cle. Cent. Cath. 89, Parma Hts. Holy Name 67
Cols. Bexley 39, London 36
Cols. DeSales 66, Cols. Briggs 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Gahanna Cols. Academy 50
Cols. Hartley 89, Patriot Preparatory Academy 36
Cols. St. Charles 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Columbiana Crestview 63, Mineral Ridge 51
Day. Dunbar 87, Springboro 73
Day. Miami Valley 58, Franklin Middletown Christian 35
Day. Northridge 58, Milton-Union 50
Day. Oakwood 54, Riverside Stebbins 51
Day. Thurgood Marshall 44, Cin. Winton Woods 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 39
Ft. Loramie 65, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42
Greenville 74, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52
Heath 69, Cols. Centennial 66
Lancaster Fairfield Union 65, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Lebanon 48, Kings Mills Kings 33
McArthur Vinton County 56, Logan 47
Mentor 62, Cle. Glenville 39
Mentor Lake Cath. 69, Jefferson Area 64
Mowrystown Whiteoak 63, Lees Creek E. Clinton 62
New Hope Christian 74, Chillicothe Huntington 68
Newton Local 60, Bradford 57
Parma 40, Cuyahoga Hts. 37
Pomeroy Meigs 60, Athens 49
Portsmouth Clay 79, Ironton St. Joseph 38
Portsmouth Sciotoville 97, New Boston Glenwood 43
Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Worthington Kilbourne 39
Reedsville Eastern 66, Hannan, W.Va. 50
Rittman 68, Can. Heritage Christian 46
Springfield 75, Cols. Northland 56
Union City Mississinawa Valley 57, Houston 43
Vincent Warren 60, Waterford 50
Warren Lordstown 65, Middlefield Cardinal 62
Waverly 56, Lynchburg-Clay 54
Whitehall-Yearling 60, W. Jefferson 47
Youngs. Mooney 40, Youngs. Valley Christian 27
Zanesville 62, Can. Cent. Cath. 31
Monday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Mount Gilead at Galion Northmor
Other NW Ohio Games
New Knoxville at Lima Shawnee
Upper Scioto Valley at Van Buren
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s 43, Lakota 23
St. Wendelin 26, New Riegel 25
Old Fort 67, Tiffin Calvert 13
Western Buckeye League
Van Wert 52, Celina 48
Putnam County League
Leipsic 39, Kalida 26
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Clyde 53, Castalia Margaretta 51
Oak Harbor 58, Port Clinton 27
Sandusky Perkins 58, Milan Edison 39
Vermilion 39, Huron 36
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior 63, Tiffin Columbian 39
Ontario 47, Willard 32
Shelby 70, Sandusky Senior 38
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 35, Toledo Christian 30
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 52, South Central 25
New London 56, Ashland Mapleton 49
Monroeville 58, Plymouth 42
Norwalk St. Paul 58, Western Reserve 47
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 36, Clear Fork 30
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 49, Mansfield Christian 35
Danville 65, Lucas 44
Loudonville 53, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Marion Harding 42, Galion Senior 37
North Union 47, Buckeye Valley 37
River Valley 69, Marion Pleasant 66
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg 60, Fredericktown 42
Galion Northmor 57, Mount Gilead 29
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 49, Fremont St. Joseph 42
Bluffton 65, Miller City 52
Coldwater 45, Fort Recovery 40
Columbus Grove 71, Arlington 44
Delta 59, Holgate 37
Edgerton 44, Hilltop 32
Elgin 42, Howard East Knox 37
Findlay 62, Defiance 58
Hicksville 40, Lincolnview 37
Kenton 56, Waynesfield-Goshen 47
Maumee 45, Toledo Bowsher 23
Minster 66, Anna 35
Mount Vernon 48, Watkins Memorial 31
Otsego 46, Swanton 31
Ottoville 57, Delphos St. John’s 33
Patrick Henry 55, Continental 39
Riverside 47, Bradford 43
Seneca East 62, Fostoria Senior 53
Sparta Highland at Cardington Lincoln, postponed
Spencerville 62, Lima Perry 34
Tol. Cent. Catholic 38, Anthony Wayne 36
Toledo Waite 46, Cleveland Max Hayes 23
Toledo Whitmer 71, Rocky River Magnificat 55
Troy Christian 47, Sidney Lehman 42
Upper Scioto Valley 58, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Versailles 40, Jackson Center 28
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Around Ohio
Akr. Elms 45, Jeromesville Hillsdale 24
Akr. SVSM 54, Stow-Munroe Falls 52
Alliance Marlington 59, Akr. North 33
Amherst Steele 62, N. Olmsted 44
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 44
Ashville Teays Valley 57, Worthington Kilbourne 55
Atwater Waterloo 52, Akr. East 44
Aurora 47, Willoughby S. 37
Austintown Fitch 52, Warren Howland 51
Avon 54, N. Ridgeville 52
Batavia Amelia 30, Bethel-Tate 28
Bedford 60, Lorain 46
Blanchester 35, Batavia 27
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 64, Garfield Hts. 44
Brunswick 51, Euclid 50
Burton Berkshire 47, Orwell Grand Valley 44
Can. Cent. Cath. 36, Minerva 33
Can. Glenoak 85, Akr. Kenmore 26
Can. McKinley 62, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 48
Cin. Country Day 35, Hamilton New Miami 23
Cin. Glen Este 55, Loveland 37
Cin. McAuley 45, Day. Carroll 36
Cin. NW 43, Harrison 37
Cin. Princeton 69, Hamilton 58
Cin. Turpin 49, Cin. Anderson 21
Cin. Withrow 49, Milford 46
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 31
Cols. Africentric 74, Cols. Northland 41
Cols. Ready 52, Newark Cath. 51
Covington 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 29
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48, Chardon NDCL 34
Day. Thurgood Marshall 55, Day. Dunbar 45
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 48
E. Can. 53, Strasburg-Franklin 33
Eastlake N. 62, Ravenna 31
Elyria Cath. 52, Massillon Washington 49
Fairborn 41, Xenia 40
Fairfield 49, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Fairview 37, Brooklyn 31
Garfield Hts. Trinity 50, Cle. VASJ 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 84, Cle. Hay 38
Girard 42, Warren Champion 35
Glouster Trimble 45, Racine Southern 37
Green 54, Kent Roosevelt 36
Greenfield McClain 67, Hillsboro 35
Hamilton Badin 51, Seton 27
Jamestown Greeneview 77, Spring. NE 33
Jefferson Area 52, Hubbard 43
Kettering Alter 81, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33
Kings Mills Kings 44, Cin. Walnut Hills 37
Lakewood 46, Westlake 42
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Colerain 43
Lincoln County, W.Va. 59, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43
Louisville Aquinas 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24
Macedonia Nordonia 54, Chagrin Falls Kenston 44
Maple Hts. 60, E. Cle. Shaw 52
Massillon Jackson 56, Cortland Lakeview 34
Mechanicsburg 66, N. Lewisburg Triad 31
Mentor 49, Elyria 34
Mentor Lake Cath. 59, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47
N. Can. Hoover 69, Carrollton 31
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Mogadore 32
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Richmond Hts. 41
New Concord John Glenn 61, Zanesville Maysville 48
New Lexington 72, McConnelsville Morgan 29
Newton Local 54, St. Paris Graham 46
Oxford Talawanda 53, Hamilton Ross 21
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Piketon 25
Ravenna SE 56, Barberton 44
Richfield Revere 53, Cols. Wellington 47
Rittman 35, Lodi Cloverleaf 29, 0
Riverside Stebbins 96, W. Carrollton 41
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Columbia 34
S. Charleston SE 73, London Madison Plains 30
S. Point 62, Tolsia, W.Va. 45
Shekinah Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 35
South Charleston, W.Va. 75, Marietta 24
Trenton Edgewood 37, Cin. Mt. Healthy 24
Union City Mississinawa Valley 74, Twin Valley S. 49
Vincent Warren 45, Logan 42
W. Chester Lakota W. 84, Middletown 33
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27
Warsaw River View 44, Utica 31
Washington C.H. 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42
Wheelersburg 50, Seaman N. Adams 26
Williamsburg 42, Goshen 37
Worthington Christian 66, Cols. Franklin Hts. 35
Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 38
Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Warren JFK 42
Zanesville 38, Cols. DeSales 29
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Akr. Manchester 37
Belmont Union Local 50, St. Clairsville 36
Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, Linsly, W.Va. 42
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44
New Matamoras Frontier 51, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 46
Monday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren at Arlington
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Parkway at New Bremen
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Scott
Other NW Ohio Games
Convoy Crestview at Wayne Trace
Danville at Coshocton
Delphos Jefferson at Fort Jennings
Doylestown Chippewa at Wooster Senior
Lima Bath at Sylvania Northview
Lima Perry at Vanlue
Marion Harding at Pataskala Licking Heights
Miller City at Liberty-Benton
Monclova Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
New Bremen at Parkway
Northwestern at New London
Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Ursula
Tiffin Calvert at Hopewell-Loudon
Toledo Start at Perrysburg
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Whitmer
PREP WRESTLING
OHSAA State Team Tournament
At St. John Arena
Sunday’s State QUARTERFINALS
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 57, Dublin Coffman 16
Mason 39, Brecksville 21
Massillon Perry 40, Cincinnati LaSalle 21
Elyria 60, Westerville North 11
SEMIFINALS
Lakewood St. Edward 35, Mason 24
Massillon Perry 31, Elyria 27
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lakewood St. Edward 39, Masillon Perry 24
Division II
St. Paris Graham 65, Washington Court House Miami Trace 12
Mentor Lake Catholic 31, Mount Orab Western Brown 30
Carrollton 34, Ashland 32
Wauseon 57, Peninsula Woodridge 10
SEMIFINALS
St. Paris Graham 57, Mentor Lake Catholic 13
Wauseon 34, Carollton 30
CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Paris Graham 48, Wauseon 9
Division III
Mechanicsburg 49, Bethel-Tate 25
Edison 42, Swanton 22
Massillon Tuslaw 61, Amanda-Clearcreek 12
Oak Harbor 54, Shadyside 18
SEMIFINALS
Edison 32, Mechanicsburg 31
Massillon Tuslaw 34, Oak Harbor 30
CHAMPIONSHIP
Edison 29, Massillon Tuslaw 25
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 53 29 18 6 64 143 143
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 54 25 18 11 61 165 161
Florida 54 24 20 10 58 134 153
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Buffalo 56 23 23 10 56 138 159
Detroit 56 22 24 10 54 141 169
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Columbus 54 35 14 5 75 175 133
Pittsburgh 54 34 13 7 75 193 155
N.Y. Rangers 55 36 18 1 73 189 145
Philadelphia 56 27 22 7 61 147 168
N.Y. Islanders 54 25 19 10 60 161 158
New Jersey 55 23 22 10 56 128 157
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 55 37 12 6 80 187 129
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 56 29 22 5 63 161 165
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Dallas 57 22 25 10 54 158 182
Winnipeg 58 25 29 4 54 166 185
Colorado 53 15 36 2 32 107 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 57 34 18 5 73 156 135
Anaheim 57 29 18 10 68 151 147
Edmonton 56 29 19 8 66 157 146
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159
Vancouver 56 25 25 6 56 135 160
Arizona 53 18 28 7 43 124 169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s Results
Boston 4, Vancouver 3
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1, OT
Dallas 5, Carolina 2
Florida 7, Nashville 4
Columbus 2, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 1
Washington 6, Anaheim 4
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Chicago 5, Edmonton 1
Sunday’s Results
San Jose 4, New Jersey 1
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 1
Nashville 5, Dallas 3
Boston 4, Montreal 0
Vancouver 4, Buffalo 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7:30
Arizona at Calgary, 9
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7
Colorado at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8
Arizona at Edmonton, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7
St. Louis at Detroit, 8
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9:30
Florida at San Jose, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 35 19 .648 —
Toronto 32 23 .582 3½
New York 23 33 .411 13
Philadelphia 20 34 .370 15
Brooklyn 9 45 .167 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 21 .604 —
Atlanta 31 23 .574 1½
Charlotte 24 30 .444 8½
Miami 24 31 .436 9
Orlando 20 36 .357 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 16 .698 —
Indiana 29 25 .537 8½
Chicago 26 29 .473 12
Detroit 26 29 .473 12
Milwaukee 23 30 .434 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 41 13 .759 —
Houston 40 17 .702 2½
Memphis 33 23 .589 9
Dallas 22 32 .407 19
New Orleans 21 33 .389 20
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 21 .618 —
Oklahoma City 31 24 .564 3
Denver 24 30 .444 9½
Portland 23 31 .426 10½
Minnesota 21 34 .382 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 46 8 .852 —
L.A. Clippers 33 21 .611 13
Sacramento 22 32 .407 24
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 28
Phoenix 17 38 .309 29½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 107, Charlotte 102
Milwaukee 116, Indiana 100
Cleveland 125, Denver 109
Philadelphia 117, Miami 109
Golden State 130, Oklahoma City 114
Dallas 112, Orlando 80
Houston 133, Phoenix 102
Boston 112, Utah 104
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 117, Chicago 89
New York 94, San Antonio 90
Detroit 102, Toronto 101
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7
San Antonio at Indiana, 7
Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8
Oklahoma City at Washington, 8
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at Denver, 9
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9
Atlanta at Portland, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Cleveland, 7
San Antonio at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30
Miami at Houston, 8
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9
Minnesota at Denver, 9
Portland at Utah, 9
New York at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bryn Athyn 59, Cobleskill 54
Carnegie-Mellon 94, NYU 58
Cazenovia 114, st. elizabeth 89
Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84
Holy Cross 61, Lehigh 45
Iona 90, Niagara 76
Morrisville St. 88, penn college 66
NYU-Poly 83, Penn St.-Abington 78
New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55
Penn 82, Cornell 63
Stony Brook 67, Maine 66
Vermont 77, UMBC 74
Wells 80, Wilson 63
Williams 65, Bates 62
Yeshiva 81, St. jospeh’s (NY) 69
SOUTH
Piedmont 82, Greensboro 76
Temple 74, Memphis 62
MIDWEST
Case Western 88, Brandeis 66
Emory 99, Chicago 88
Michigan 75, Indiana 63
N. Iowa 55, Missouri St. 52
Wichita St. 81, Loyola of Chicago 64
SOUTHWEST
SMU 60, Cincinnati 51
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 70, Nevada 56
UCLA 78, Oregon St. 60
Saturday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 61, Army 58
Amherst 86, Hamilton 75
Bloomfield 78, Goldey Beacom 76
Boston U. 78, Loyola (Md.) 63
Bowdoin 77, Connecticut Coll. 70
Bridgeport 90, Molloy 79
Brockport 89, Oneonta 86
Bryant 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 69
Cabrini 90, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 75
Concordia (N.Y.) 100, Chestnut Hill 81
Cortland St. 75, Fredonia St. 56
Dartmouth 77, Brown 74
DeSales 77, King’s (Pa.) 65
Dominican (NY) 82, Georgian Court 52
Eastern 69, Manhattanville 60
Franklin & Marshall 74, Washington (Md.) 63
Geneseo St. 82, New Paltz 57
George Washington 76, St. Bonaventure 70
Georgetown 80, Marquette 62
Gordon 70, Wentworth 61
Gwynedd-Mercy 101, Keystone 67
Harvard 75, Yale 67
Hofstra 74, Northeastern 64
Husson 85, Castleton 59
Kutztown 113, Cheyney 75
LIU Brooklyn 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 69
Lycoming 90, Albright 83
Lyndon St. 70, Johnson St. 55
Maine Maritime 93, Green Mountain 78
Maine-Farmington 70, New England Coll. 68
McDaniel 72, Haverford 60
Middlebury 97, Trinity (Conn.) 80
Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63
Montclair St. 70, College of NJ 63
Mount St. Mary’s 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
NY Maritime 82, Mount St. Mary (NY) 72
NYU-Poly 72, Bryn Athyn 68
Navy 68, Lafayette 60
Neumann 103, Cairn 74
Nichols 97, Salve Regina 79
Oswego St. 69, Buffalo St. 68
Philadelphia 71, Caldwell 62
Pitt.-Johnstown 78, Mercyhurst 70
Pittsburgh 80, Syracuse 75
Post (Conn.) 78, Wilmington (Del.) 72
Princeton 61, Columbia 59
Providence 71, Butler 65
Purchase 73, Sarah Lawrence 68
Richmond 64, La Salle 52
Rider 112, Quinnipiac 107
Robert Morris 50, Wagner 48
Rosemont 92, Centenary (NJ) 74
Rutgers-Camden 82, William Paterson 72
S. Vermont 103, Wheelock 86
Sacred Heart 77, CCSU 62
Sage 78, Merchant Marine 55
Salem St. 82, Westfield St. 74
Shippensburg 81, Mansfield 63
Siena 84, Marist 77
St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70
St. Joseph’s (LI) 82, Mount St. Vincent 66
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 94, Norwich 88, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Queens (NY) 69
Stockton 82, Kean 57
Thomas (Maine) 90, Colby-Sawyer 77
Towson 69, Drexel 65
UMass 87, Saint Joseph’s 76
Utica 66, Alfred 62
Wells 88, Gallaudet 82
Wesleyan (Conn.) 82, Colby 67
West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66
Worcester St. 69, Bridgewater (Mass.) 65
Worcester Tech 71, Coast Guard 67
SOUTH
Alabama St. 97, Alabama A&M 89, 3OT
Alcorn St. 88, MVSU 77
Appalachian St. 77, Georgia St. 72
Arkansas 78, LSU 70
Bethel (Tenn.) 101, Dalton 89
Brescia 84, Alice Lloyd 75
Bryan 81, Montreat 71
Campbell 70, Presbyterian 57
Carson-Newman 93, Lenoir-Rhyne 65
Central Baptist 78, Freed-Hardeman 64
Chattanooga 73, Wofford 65
Coastal Carolina 82, Georgia Southern 70
Coppin St. 76, Bethune-Cookman 72
Delaware 58, James Madison 57
Delaware St. 56, Morgan St. 45
Duke 64, Clemson 62
E. Mennonite 94, Randolph 63
ETSU 88, Mercer 71
Elon 77, UNC Wilmington 76
FIU 90, North Texas 71
Florida 71, Texas A&M 62
Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 63
Furman 90, Samford 73
George Mason 73, Fordham 67
Georgia 76, Tennessee 75
Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 54
Hampton 75, Howard 61
Jackson St. 78, Prairie View 69
Jacksonville 76, NJIT 73
Jacksonville St. 63, Tennessee St. 57
Kentucky 67, Alabama 58
LaGrange 91, Greensboro 72
Lane 66, LeMoyne-Owen 60
Liberty 76, Charleston Southern 69
Lincoln Memorial 92, Newberry 85
Lipscomb 97, Stetson 85
Louisville 71, Miami 66
Marshall 84, W. Kentucky 79
Martin Methodist 90, Middle Georgia 86
Maryland 86, Ohio St. 77
Maryville (Tenn.) 79, Ferrum 66
Middle Tennessee 70, Charlotte 55
Mississippi 90, Auburn 84
Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 62
Mount Olive 75, King (Tenn.) 72, OT
Murray St. 102, Austin Peay 58
N. Kentucky 69, Milwaukee 63
NC Central 85, SC State 62
New Orleans 60, SE Louisiana 52
Norfolk St. 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 69
Old Dominion 83, UAB 62
Peace 104, NC Wesleyan 90
Piedmont 84, Methodist 68
Pikeville 71, Campbellsville 65
Radford 69, High Point 68, OT
Rice 81, FAU 75, OT
SC-Upstate 84, North Florida 71
South Alabama 66, Louisiana-Monroe 63
South Carolina 77, Mississippi St. 73
South Florida 64, East Carolina 57
Tenn. Wesleyan 89, St. Andrews 64
Tennessee Tech 83, Belmont 70
Texas Southern 77, Grambling St. 70
Transylvania 82, Defiance 75
Troy 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 88
UConn 66, UCF 63
UNC Asheville 91, Longwood 69
UNC Greensboro 76, W. Carolina 68
Union (Ky.) 98, Bluefield 78
VCU 74, Davidson 60
VMI 101, The Citadel 78
Wake Forest 88, NC State 58
William & Mary 89, Coll. of Charleston 79
Wingate 86, Brevard 71
Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71
MIDWEST
Albertus Magnus 87, Anna Maria 66
Alvernia 96, Arcadia 84
Aquinas 94, Concordia (Mich.) 72
Augustana (SD) 97, SW Minnesota St. 79
Aurora 75, Concordia (Wis.) 73
Baldwin-Wallace 71, Capital 68
Bemidji St. 63, Northern St. (SD) 59
Benedictine (Ill.) 107, Edgewood 67
Bethany Lutheran 78, Finlandia 75
Bethel (Minn.) 83, Augsburg 62
Buffalo 88, Bowling Green 74
Calvin 64, Kalamazoo 56
Carleton 79, St. Thomas (Minn.) 63
Carroll (Wis.) 75, Augustana (Ill.) 70
Cleveland St. 66, UIC 63
Cornerstone 79, Davenport 66
Creighton 93, DePaul 58
Denison 98, Allegheny 78
E. Illinois 86, SE Missouri 80, OT
Evangel 52, Grand View 42
Evansville 75, S. Illinois 70
Ferris St. 107, Northwood (Mich.) 71
Fort Wayne 108, Omaha 101, OT
Grand Valley St. 71, Lake Superior St. 69
Hamline 79, Concordia (Moor.) 74
Heidelberg 97, Mount Union 94, OT
Hope 82, Adrian 62
Illinois St. 64, Bradley 50
Illinois Wesleyan 90, Carthage 78
Indiana St. 84, Drake 60
Iowa St. 80, Oklahoma 64
John Carroll 90, Ohio Northern 82
Lawrence 68, Monmouth (Ill.) 65
Macalester 64, St. Olaf 61
Marian (Wis.) 86, Rockford 82
Mary 81, Minn. Duluth 66
Marygrove 94, Siena Heights 78
Miami (Ohio) 81, Cent. Michigan 76
Michigan St. 77, Iowa 66
Michigan-Dearborn 79, Madonna 71
Milwaukee Engineering 92, Dominican (Ill.) 63
Minn. St.-Mankato 69, Winona St. 68
Minn. St.-Moorhead 103, Minn.-Crookston 68
Minn.-Morris 60, North Central (Minn.) 53
Missouri 72, Vanderbilt 52
Mount Ida 102, Rivier 79
Muskingum 80, Otterbein 67
N. Dakota St. 81, Denver 63
North Dakota 88, Idaho 65
Northland 100, Martin Luther 75
Northwestern (Minn.) 85, Crown (Minn.) 60
Notre Dame 84, Florida St. 72
Ohio Wesleyan 81, Wooster 72
Oral Roberts 74, IUPUI 68
Penn St. 83, Illinois 70
Saint Louis 87, Duquesne 81
South Dakota 91, S. Dakota St. 89
St. Cloud St. 96, Minot St. 91
St. John’s (Minn.) 90, Gustavus 65
St. Scholastica 83, Wis.-Superior 74
Toledo 78, Kent St. 58
Trine 81, Alma 66
Truman St. 64, Wis.-Parkside 61
UMKC 102, Seattle 72
UT Martin 80, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Upper Iowa 75, Concordia (St.P.) 61
Utah Valley 87, Chicago St. 54
Valparaiso 82, Youngstown St. 72
Villanova 73, Xavier 57
Wabash 65, Oberlin 59
Wayne (Mich.) 70, N. Michigan 64
Wayne (Neb.) 80, Sioux Falls 68
Wis.-Eau Claire 88, Wis.-La Crosse 69
Wis.-Oshkosh 77, Wis.-Platteville 69
Wis.-River Falls 68, Wis.-Whitewater 63
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 76, Wis.-Stout 64
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 76, Northwestern St. 72
Ark.-Pine Bluff 68, Southern U. 61
Baylor 70, TCU 52
Cent. Arkansas 106, Nicholls 83
Houston Baptist 94, Lamar 87
Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79
Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 66
Oklahoma St. 84, Texas 71
Texas St. 56, UALR 49
Texas-Arlington 81, Arkansas St. 75
UTEP 80, Southern Miss. 50
FAR WEST
Arizona 62, California 57
Arizona St. 75, Stanford 69
BYU 68, San Francisco 52
CS Bakersfield 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 53
CS Northridge 77, UC Santa Barbara 55
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Long Beach St. 69
Coll. of Idaho 87, S. Oregon 70
Colorado St. 78, Fresno St. 62
E. Oregon 83, Oregon Tech 73
E. Washington 70, N. Colorado 44
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 64
Grand Canyon 83, New Mexico St. 71
Loyola Marymount 66, Portland 60
Montana 76, N. Arizona 59
Montana St. 83, S. Utah 78
NW Christian 94, Warner Pacific 74
Northwest U. 110, Walla Walla 79
Oregon 81, Southern Cal 70
Pepperdine 65, San Diego 60
Sacramento St. 75, Idaho St. 63
Santa Clara 64, Pacific 47
UC Davis 77, UC Riverside 63
Utah 85, Washington 61
Utah St. 81, Wyoming 74
Weber St. 96, Portland St. 93, OT
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Brown 65, Dartmouth 62
Bryn Athyn 78, Cobleskill 71
Delaware 56, Hofstra 45
Drexel 76, UNC Wilmington 51
Duquesne 70, VCU 51
Fairfield 64, Manhattan 43
George Washington 52, Dayton 39
Hartford 84, Mass.-Lowell 64
Harvard 76, Yale 56
Keuka 84, Gallaudet 54
Maine 78, Stony Brook 71
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Iona 65
NYU-Poly 74, Penn St.-Abington 50
New Hampshire 76, Binghamton 69
Niagara 68, Marist 53
Northeastern 61, Coll. of Charleston 44
Quinnipiac 76, Siena 60
Rider 61, Canisius 50
Saint Joseph’s 67, La Salle 58
St. Elizabeth 86, Cazenovia 60
St. John’s 65, Georgetown 54
Syracuse 95, North Carolina 64
UMBC 64, Vermont 52
Villanova 87, Seton Hall 52
Wells 63, Wilson 42
Williams 91, Bates 65
Yeshiva 65, Purchase St. 53
SOUTH
Averett 51, Ferrum 36
Berry 59, Birmingham-Southern 58
Duke 62, Pittsburgh 48
Florida 66, Alabama 56
Georgia 57, Auburn 51
Greensboro 88, Methodist 51
James Madison 61, Elon 54
LaGrange 68, Agnes Scott 45
Louisville 68, Boston College 43
Meredith 58, Mary Baldwin 31
Miami 81, Clemson 57
Mississippi St. 66, Mississippi 44
NC State 85, Virginia Tech 71
Oglethorpe 84, Millsaps 60
Richmond 70, George Mason 58
Sewanee 95, Rhodes 91
South Florida 66, Tulane 56
Texas A&M 61, Tennessee 59
Virginia 60, Wake Forest 57
William & Mary 68, Towson 55
MIDWEST
DePaul 92, Butler 62
Drake 98, Bradley 46
Indiana St. 53, Loyola of Chicago 32
Marquette 86, Xavier 71
Maryland 89, Michigan St. 72
Michigan 75, Wisconsin 66
N. Iowa 82, Illinois St. 51
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 69
Ohio St. 88, Iowa 81
S. Illinois 61, Wichita St. 58
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 91, TCU 73
Hendrix 50, Centre 40
FAR WEST
Arizona 70, Washington St. 62
New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 60
Oregon 73, Southern Cal 50
Oregon St. 68, Utah 61
Saturday Women’s Scores
EAST
Army 68, American U. 57
Boston U. 67, Loyola (Md.) 55
Bowie St. 50, Chowan 47
Bryant 63, St. Francis Brooklyn 54
Bucknell 79, Colgate 49
Caldwell 88, Philadelphia 50
Castleton 59, Husson 54
Chestnut Hill 89, Concordia (NY) 72
Dominican (NY) 79, Georgian Court 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 67, LIU Brooklyn 54
Fordham 74, UMass 43
Franklin & Marshall 68, Washington (Md.) 62
Harvard 69, Brown 59
Lehigh 80, Holy Cross 64
Mount St. Mary (NY) 63, Farmingdale 59
Mount St. Mary’s 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
N. Illinois 89, Buffalo 80
Navy 68, Lafayette 65
Old Westbury 79, St. Joseph’s (NY) 63
Penn 61, Cornell 55
Penn St. 79, Purdue 73
Princeton 62, Columbia 52
RPI 66, William Smith 52
Robert Morris 74, Wagner 41
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 61
Sage 52, Merchant Marine 43
Saint Louis 74, St. Bonaventure 58
UConn 83, SMU 41
Wells 62, Gallaudet 52
West Virginia 79, Oklahoma St. 53
Wilmington (Del.) 79, Post (Conn.) 63
SOUTH
Alabama St. 62, Alabama A&M 35
Alcorn St. 68, MVSU 60
Alice Lloyd 63, Brescia 52
Augusta 76, Armstrong St. 66
Barton 87, Lees-McRae 64
Belmont 85, Tennessee Tech 66
Bethel (Tenn.) 70, Brenau 61
Bethune-Cookman 76, Coppin St. 56
Bryan 78, Montreat 62
Campbell 61, UNC Asheville 60
Campbellsville 70, Pikeville 58
Carson-Newman 82, Lenoir-Rhyne 75
Cent. Arkansas 61, Nicholls 52
Davidson 74, Rhode Island 64
E. Kentucky 65, Morehead St. 58
Emory & Henry 81, Bridgewater (Va.) 48
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Kennesaw St. 35
Freed-Hardeman 94, Central Baptist 40
Furman 65, Wofford 60
Georgia Southern 65, Coastal Carolina 62
Georgia St. 59, Appalachian St. 55
Grambling St. 64, Texas Southern 52
High Point 84, Gardner-Webb 65
Howard 67, Hampton 62
Jackson St. 74, Prairie View 60
Jacksonville 75, NJIT 59
Jacksonville St. 69, Tennessee St. 56
Johnson C. Smith 64, Livingstone 50
Kentucky St. 80, Central St. (Ohio) 68
King (Tenn.) 74, Mount Olive 61
Lane 60, LeMoyne-Owen 55
Longwood 83, Winthrop 78
Louisiana Tech 77, UTSA 71
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Troy 72
Martin Methodist 70, Middle Georgia 68
McNeese St. 78, Incarnate Word 61
Mercer 58, UNC-Greensboro 47
Middle Tennessee 70, Charlotte 55
Morgan St. 74, Delaware St. 47
Murray St. 67, Austin Peay 62
NC Central 52, SC State 41
Norfolk St. 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
North Florida 77, SC-Upstate 74
Old Dominion 73, UAB 61
Presbyterian 56, Liberty 55
Radford 67, Charleston Southern 59
Randolph-Macon 77, Lynchburg 75
SE Louisiana 85, New Orleans 70
Samford 51, W. Carolina 50
Shaw 79, St. Augustine’s 49
South Alabama 74, Louisiana-Monroe 44
Southern Miss. 73, UTEP 48
Stetson 66, Lipscomb 60
Temple 76, East Carolina 43
Tenn. Wesleyan 89, St. Andrews 64
Transylvania 78, Defiance 55
Valparaiso 41, N. Kentucky 32
W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 64
MIDWEST
Albion 78, Alma 62
Augustana (Ill.) 72, Carroll (Wis.) 51
Benedictine (Ill.) 56, Edgewood 45
Bethany Lutheran 83, Finlandia 50
Bethel (Ind.) 77, Mount Vernon Nazarene 64
Bethel (Minn.) 68, Augsburg 59
CS Bakersfield 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Calvin 82, Adrian 52
Cent. Michigan 94, W. Michigan 83
Clarke 82, Peru St. 65
Columbia (Mo.) 110, Missouri Baptist 58
Concordia (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 60
Concordia (Moor.) 81, Hamline 66
Concordia (Wis.) 81, Aurora 48
Creighton 88, Providence 57
Davenport 61, Cornerstone 59
Detroit 71, Oakland 61
Evangel 52, Grand View 42
Fort Wayne 72, N. Dakota St. 68
Graceland 82, Mid-Am Nazarene 72
Grand Valley St. 78, Lake Superior St. 50
Green Bay 75, Youngstown St. 41
Gustavus 61, St. Benedict 56
Hope 75, Olivet 35
IUPUI 64, S. Dakota St. 59
Illinois Wesleyan 80, Carthage 49
Indiana 66, Northwestern 38
Indiana Tech 65, Northwestern Ohio 40
Indiana-East 90, WVU Tech 72
Indiana-Southeast 73, Asbury 64
Kansas St. 80, Iowa St. 68
Kent St. 72, Akron 58
Lakeland 83, Alverno 74
Macalester 60, St. Olaf 53
Madonna 88, Michigan-Dearborn 60
Marian (Ind.) 84, Huntington 74
Martin Luther 81, Northland 67
Mary 65, Minn. Duluth 51
Miami (Ohio) 79, E. Michigan 63
Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley St. 60
Milwaukee 76, Cleveland St. 72
Milwaukee Engineering 73, Dominican (Ill.) 48
Minn. St. (Mankato) 78, Winona St. 71
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65, Minn.-Crookston 55
Minn.-Morris 77, North Central (Minn.) 58
Minnesota 80, Rutgers 46
Monmouth (Ill.) 72, Lawrence 39
Mount Mary 78, Moody Bible 38
Mount Mercy 65, Avila 61
N. Michigan 79, Wayne (Mich.) 60
Northern St. (SD) 76, Bemidji St. 55
Northwestern (Minn.) 62, Crown (Minn.) 50
Northwood (Mich.) 75, Ferris St. 70
Ohio 72, Ball St. 68
Ohio Christian 74, Rio Grande 67
Park 70, William Woods 53
Rockford 75, Marian (Wis.) 61
SE Missouri 107, E. Illinois 65
Saint Catherine 55, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 52
Siena Heights 82, Marygrove 75
St. Cloud St. 76, Minot St. 69
St. Francis (Ind.) 54, Indiana Wesleyan 46
St. Thomas (Minn.) 91, Carleton 51
St. Xavier 103, Roosevelt 78
Taylor 72, Goshen 55
Toledo 74, Bowling Green 59
Truman St. 63, Wis.-Parkside 58
UT Martin 80, SIU-Edwardsville 73
Upper Iowa 51, Concordia (St.P) 43
Wayne (Neb.) 67, Sioux Falls 57
Wis.-LaCrosse 62, Wis.-Eau Claire 44
Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Wis.-Platteville 71
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 81, Wis.-Stout 54
Wis.-Whitewater 57, Wis.-River Falls 37
Wright St. 62, UIC 51
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 79, Northwestern St. 57
Ark.-Pine Bluff 63, Southern U. 59
Cincinnati 71, Houston 62
North Texas 69, FIU 49
Oklahoma 66, Texas Tech 56
Omaha 64, Oral Roberts 49
Sam Houston St. 78, Houston Baptist 63
Stephen F. Austin 74, Lamar 66
Texas 75, Kansas 42
Texas St. 64, UALR 47
Texas-Arlington 69, Arkansas St. 58
UCF 62, Tulsa 58
FAR WEST
BYU 73, San Francisco 61
Boise St. 69, Air Force 59
CS Northridge 70, UC Riverside 67
Cal Poly 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 45
Colorado St. 66, Fresno St. 64
E. Washington 67, N. Colorado 61
Gonzaga 59, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58
Idaho 74, North Dakota 61
Idaho St. 79, Sacramento St. 60
Montana 60, N. Arizona 59
Montana St. 71, S. Utah 68
Pepperdine 57, San Diego 40
Portland 71, Loyola Marymount 56
UC Santa Barbara 67, Hawaii 52
UMKC 102, Seattle 72
Utah Valley 73, Chicago St. 54
W. Illinois 80, Denver 68
Wyoming 59, Utah St. 40
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
x-Ferris State 15 3 21 4
x-Michigan Tech 12 6 14 11
Grand Valley State 11 7 15 10
Lake Superior State 11 7 14 8
Wayne State 11 7 14 8
Saginaw Valley State 8 10 15 10
Northern Michigan 5 13 7 16
Northwood 3 15 5 22
South Division
League Overall
x-Findlay 13 4 19 5
Ashland 10 7 15 8
Hillsdale 9 9 13 11
Walsh 8 9 15 9
Ohio Dominican 8 10 13 11
Tiffin 6 11 11 14
Lake Erie 3 15 4 22
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Wayne State 70, Northern Michigan 64
Michigan Tech 66, Saginaw Valley State 60
Grand Valley State 71, Lake Superior State 69
Hillsdale 85, Tiffin 70
Findlay 92, Lake Erie 55
Walsh 98, Ohio Dominican 65
Ferris State 107, Northwood 71
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 7:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 7:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 7:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 8
Wayne State at Northwood, 8
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 8
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 8
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 15 3 19 5
x-Grand Valley State 13 5 18 6
x-Michigan Tech 13 5 17 6
x-Northern Michigan 11 7 16 9
Northwood 10 8 13 10
Wayne State 4 14 7 18
Ferris State 4 14 5 19
Lake Superior State 3 15 5 20
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 17 0 25 0
x-Ohio Dominican 11 7 16 9
Walsh 9 8 13 11
Hillsdale 7 11 13 12
Findlay 6 11 12 13
Lake Erie 6 12 8 16
Tiffin 4 13 6 16
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Michigan 79, Wayne State 60
Michigan Tech 82, Saginaw Valley State 57
Grand Valley State 78, Lake Superior State 50
Hillsdale 80, Tiffin 69
Lake Erie 74, Findlay 69
Walsh 80, Ohio Dominican 75
Northwood 75, Ferris State 70
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Walsh at Ashland, 5:30
Tiffin at Findlay, 5:30
Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State, 5:30
Lake Erie at Hillsdale, 6
Wayne State at Northwood, 6
Northern Michigan at Ferris State, 6
Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State, 6
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
m-Monterey Peninsula Country Club
Final round played at Pebble Beach
Final Results
Jordan Spieth (500), $1,296,000 68m-65s-65p-70–268 -19
Kelly Kraft (300), $777,600 69m-70s-66p-67–272 -15
Dustin Johnson (190), $489,600 70m-69s-66p-68–273 -14
Brandt Snedeker (135), $345,600 68m-69s-67p-70–274 -13
Jason Day (100), $262,800 69m-64s-75p-67–275 -12
Jon Rahm (100), $262,800 73s-67p-67m-68–275 -12
Gary Woodland (100), $262,800 70m-73s-67p-65–275 -12
Seung-Yul Noh (83), $216,000 68s-71p-69m-70–278 -9
Rob Oppenheim, $216,000 69m-69s-68p-72–278 -9
Mackenzie Hughes (68), $172,800 70m-70s-68p-71–279 -8
Kevin Kisner (68), $172,800 72m-67s-71p-69–279 -8
Cameron Percy (68), $172,800 73p-66m-71s-69–279 -8
Nick Taylor (68), $172,800 70s-70p-68m-71–279 -8
Martin Flores (49), $108,160 70m-68s-72p-70–280 -7
Shane Lowry (49), $108,160 70p-68m-72s-70–280 -7
Will MacKenzie (49), $108,160 70m-68s-74p-68–280 -7
Trey Mullinax (49), $108,160 73s-69p-68m-70–280 -7
Geoff Ogilvy (49), $108,160 71m-70s-66p-73–280 -7
Pat Perez (49), $108,160 73p-64m-74s-69–280 -7
Scott Stallings (49), $108,160 72s-70p-65m-73–280 -7
Kevin Streelman (49), $108,160 74m-70s-67p-69–280 -7
Nick Watney (49), $108,160 70p-71m-69s-70–280 -7
Luke Donald (32), $56,520 75p-69m-65s-72–281 -6
Ken Duke (32), $56,520 73m-70s-69p-69–281 -6
Derek Fathauer (32), $56,520 70s-64p-73m-74–281 -6
Tony Finau (32), $56,520 71m-68s-72p-70–281 -6
Robert Garrigus (32), $56,520 69s-71p-70m-71–281 -6
J.B. Holmes (32), $56,520 70m-75s-69p-67–281 -6
Matt Jones (32), $56,520 72p-67m-71s-71–281 -6
Jason Kokrak (32), $56,520 77m-68s-69p-67–281 -6
Patrick Reed (32), $56,520 71p-66m-74s-70–281 -6
Steve Stricker (32), $56,520 72m-70s-70p-69–281 -6
Brett Drewitt (21), $38,040 71s-74p-69m-68–282 -5
Julian Etulain (21), $38,040 75p-68m-70s-69–282 -5
Brad Fritsch (21), $38,040 74p-68m-69s-71–282 -5
Andres Gonzales (21), $38,040 73m-69s-72p-68–282 -5
Brandon Hagy (21), $38,040 71m-69s-72p-70–282 -5
Tag Ridings (21), $38,040 72p-68m-74s-68–282 -5
Alex Cejka (13), $26,640 72p-66m-74s-71–283 -4
Adam Hadwin (13), $26,640 73m-69s-68p-73–283 -4
Tom Hoge (13), $26,640 72m-71s-71p-69–283 -4
Chris Kirk (13), $26,640 70m-73s-67p-73–283 -4
Henrik Norlander, $26,640 76s-71p-65m-71–283 -4
D.A. Points (13), $26,640 72m-73s-69p-69–283 -4
Seamus Power (13), $26,640 70s-70p-72m-71–283 -4
Justin Rose (13), $26,640 72m-70s-68p-73–283 -4
Tim Wilkinson (13), $26,640 69p-70m-74s-70–283 -4
Ricky Barnes (8), $17,897 71m-68s-73p-72–284 -3
Joel Dahmen (8), $17,897 68s-72p-72m-72–284 -3
Zac Blair (8), $17,897 70s-75p-68m-71–284 -3
Patrick Cantlay (8), $17,897 70m-71s-71p-72–284 -3
Kevin Chappell (8), $17,897 73m-67s-67p-77–284 -3
Rory Sabbatini (8), $17,897 74p-68m-72s-70–284 -3
Kevin Tway (8), $17,897 70p-69m-74s-71–284 -3
Stewart Cink (6), $16,416 70p-70m-73s-72–285 -2
Scott Piercy (6), $16,416 73m-68s-73p-71–285 -2
Jimmy Walker (6), $16,416 72p-69m-72s-72–285 -2
Jonas Blixt (5), $15,912 75p-66m-73s-72–286 -1
Scott Brown (5), $15,912 70s-71p-71m-74–286 -1
James Hahn (5), $15,912 74m-67s-71p-74–286 -1
Richy Werenski (5), $15,912 72s-74p-68m-72–286 -1
Mark Hubbard (4), $15,408 69p-70m-75s-73–287 E
Rick Lamb (4), $15,408 68s-70p-74m-75–287 E
Scott Langley, $15,408 73p-70m-71s-73–287 E
Phil Mickelson (4), $15,120 70m-72s-69p-77–288 +1
Made cut did not finish
Tyler Aldridge (3), $14,184 76s-68p-71m–215 E
Rich Berberian, Jr., $14,184 73p-72m-70s–215 E
Ryan Brehm (3), $14,184 74s-71p-70m–215 E
Jim Furyk (3), $14,184 70s-74p-71m–215 E
Brian Gay (3), $14,184 70m-73s-72p–215 E
Martin Laird (3), $14,184 71m-73s-71p–215 E
Steve Marino (3), $14,184 74s-71p-70m–215 E
William McGirt (3), $14,184 73m-71s-71p–215 E
Sean O’Hair (3), $14,184 76p-70m-69s–215 E
J.T. Poston (3), $14,184 74s-74p-67m–215 E
Xander Schauffele (3), $14,184 74s-69p-72m–215 E
Robert Streb (3), $14,184 70s-76p-69m–215 E
Champions Tour
Allianz Championship
Final Results
Scott McCarron, $262,500 66-66-67–199 -17
Carlos Franco, $140,000 68-67-65–200 -16
Kenny Perry, $140,000 65-69-66–200 -16
Paul Broadhurst, $94,500 69-68-64–201 -15
Doug Garwood, $94,500 68-64-69–201 -15
Stephen Ames, $52,000 72-63-67–202 -14
Fred Couples, $52,000 68-65-69–202 -14
Joe Durant, $52,000 67-65-70–202 -14
Fred Funk, $52,000 68-66-68–202 -14
Colin Montgomerie, $52,000 68-68-66–202 -14
Kevin Sutherland, $52,000 69-69-64–202 -14
Esteban Toledo, $52,000 69-67-66–202 -14
Olin Browne, $33,250 63-69-71–203 -13
Tom Pernice Jr., $33,250 69-64-70–203 -13
Willie Wood, $33,250 69-69-65–203 -13
Billy Andrade, $27,169 71-68-65–204 -12
Jay Don Blake, $27,169 67-67-70–204 -12
Scott Dunlap, $27,169 68-66-70–204 -12
Paul Goydos, $27,169 70-65-69–204 -12
Billy Mayfair, $21,700 73-65-67–205 -11
Fran Quinn, $21,700 70-70-65–205 -11
Wes Short, Jr., $21,700 71-69-65–205 -11
Tom Byrum, $16,042 66-71-69–206 -10
Marco Dawson, $16,042 66-70-70–206 -10
Jay Haas, $16,042 69-70-67–206 -10
Lee Janzen, $16,042 70-69-67–206 -10
Jeff Sluman, $16,042 72-65-69–206 -10
David Toms, $16,042 67-72-67–206 -10
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $16,042 68-68-70–206 -10
Jerry Smith, $16,042 68-67-71–206 -10
Kirk Triplett, $16,042 69-65-72–206 -10
Russ Cochran, $12,075 74-68-65–207 -9
Scott Parel, $12,075 71-68-68–207 -9
Ian Woosnam, $12,075 71-67-69–207 -9
Brandt Jobe, $10,763 71-70-67–208 -8
Phillip Price, $10,763 71-68-69–208 -8
Bobby Gage, $9,450 70-73-66–209 -7
Gary Koch, $9,450 72-69-68–209 -7
Bernhard Langer, $9,450 71-71-67–209 -7
Larry Mize, $9,450 69-69-71–209 -7
Woody Austin, $7,700 69-72-69–210 -6
Hale Irwin, $7,700 68-71-71–210 -6
Paul McGinley, $7,700 69-72-69–210 -6
Jose Maria Olazabal, $7,700 71-67-72–210 -6
Tim Petrovic, $7,700 74-67-69–210 -6
Duffy Waldorf, $7,700 74-66-70–210 -6
Michael Bradley, $5,425 71-70-70–211 -5
Mark Calcavecchia, $5,425 71-70-70–211 -5
David Frost, $5,425 72-70-69–211 -5
Kirk Hanefeld, $5,425 73-66-72–211 -5
Loren Roberts, $5,425 71-68-72–211 -5
Gene Sauers, $5,425 70-71-70–211 -5
Bob Tway, $5,425 69-69-73–211 -5
Tommy Armour III, $4,113 75-70-67–212 -4
Mark Brooks, $4,113 70-73-69–212 -4
Michael Allen, $3,413 74-69-70–213 -3
Guy Boros, $3,413 71-70-72–213 -3
Mike Goodes, $3,413 70-74-69–213 -3
Skip Kendall, $3,413 72-68-73–213 -3
Rocco Mediate, $3,413 71-71-71–213 -3
Mark O’Meara, $3,413 72-70-71–213 -3
Brad Faxon, $2,538 73-72-69–214 -2
Scott Hoch, $2,538 76-74-64–214 -2
Tom Kite, $2,538 70-68-76–214 -2
Jim Rutledge, $2,538 80-69-65–214 -2
John Cook, $2,013 72-73-70–215 -1
Gary Hallberg, $2,013 77-68-70–215 -1
Jeff Maggert, $1,698 75-69-72–216 E
Jesper Parnevik, $1,698 78-68-70–216 E
Steve Lowery, $1,488 74-69-74–217 +1
Sandy Lyle, $1,488 72-69-76–217 +1
Jim Carter, $1,330 81-70-67–218 +2
Glen Day, $1,190 76-71-72–219 +3
Jean-Francois Remesy, $1,190 77-73-69–219 +3
Joey Sindelar, $1,085 73-74-75–222 +6
Jim Thorpe, $1,015 77-70-76–223 +7
Bob Gilder, $910 75-78-72–225 +9
Todd Hamilton, $910 76-77-72–225 +9
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts and RHP Jeremy Guthrie on minor league contracts.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Gustav Forsling and Fs Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Michal Rozsival from injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D John Moore from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Ryan Rupert froim Wichita (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Reece Willcox from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Erik Condra and Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL).
American Hockey League
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Jarrett Burton from Wheeling (ECHL).
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned D Akim Aliu to Cleveland (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Claimed D Travis Armstrong off waivers from Idaho. Signed D Andrew Huckleby and F Michael Neal.
WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed F Maxime St-Cyr off waivers from Greenville. Loaned D Jamie Doornbosch to Binghamton (AHL).
LOCAL & AREA
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.