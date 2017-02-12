Local roundup: Royal wrestlers second at NBC

FOSTORIA — Elmwood wrestling coach Dave Lee thinks Jace Grossman and Dylan Hinton are going to be tough to beat when the postseason finally begins in two weeks.

On Saturday, at least, Grossman and Hinton were unbeatable.

Both captured individual championships, as did teammates Dalton Merritt and Noah Baker, as the Royals were second as a team at Saturday’s Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Fostoria.

Genoa racked up 192½ points to continue its hold on the league’s top spot. Elmwood outscored Otsego 141-123½ for second place. A young Fostoria team failed to win a match and finished last in the team standings.

Merritt, a senior with an 11-4 record, earned his NBC crown by pinning Rossford’s Carlton Roberts in 5:11 at 145 pounds.

It was Baker, a senior returning state qualifier, who got the first of three straight championships for the Royals beginning at 170 pounds.

Baker, now 33-9, was in control from the outset in a 9-0 win over Rossford’s Jacob LaPlante.

Grossman improved his record to 38-3 at 182 pounds by doubling up Genoa’s Xavier Beach 16-8. Hinton is also 38-3 as he whipped Eastwood’s Zane Zientek 15-5 for the NBC championship at 195 pounds.

Elmwood’s Griffin Sperry knocked off returning state qualifier Matt Herrick of Genoa in the semifinals before falling to NBC Wrestler of the Year Tyler Tudor of Eastwood 11-8 in the 220-pound final.

Christian Aldaco (138) was third and Garrett Wright (160), Jacob Corral (152) and Daniel Shoemaker (126) were all fourth for the Royals.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Genoa 192½. 2, Elmwood 141. 3, Otsego 123½. 4, Rossford 121. 5, Eastwood 111. 6, Woodmore 64½. 7, Lake 54. 8, Fostoria 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Manley (O) dec. Lecki (L) 5-2

113 — O. Sanchez (G) tech. fall T. Sandwisch (W) 16-1

120 — Dy. D’Emilio (G) pinned Wright (O) 4:39

126 — J. Sanchez (G) maj. dec. Mancuso 16-3

132 — Krotzer (R) dec. Emch (W) 4-2 OT

138 — McNett (O) dec. Eick (R) 3-0

145 — Merritt (Elm) pinned Roberts (R) 5:11

152 — Burket (East) pinned Burlage (R) 1:26

160 — Limogi (G) pinned Hussar (R) :57

170 — Baker (Elm) maj. dec. LaPlante (R) 9-0

182 — Grossman (Elm) maj. dec. Beach (G) 16-8

195 — Hinton (Elm) maj. dec. Zientek (East)

220 — Tudor (East) dec. Sperry (Elm) 11-8

285 — Moore (Lake) pinned Koch (G) 3:24

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Glaze (East) pinned B. Sandwisch (W) 4:19

113 — Pollard (O) dec. Encalado (R) 6-1

120 — Amstutz (W) maj. dec. Collins (East) 14-5

126 — Fugate (R) maj. dec. Shoemaker (Elm) 13-4

132 — Morgillo (G) maj. dec. Hahn (East) 15-6

138 — Aldaco (Elm) dec. Neumann (G) 10-6

145 — Edwards (O) dec. Muir (G) 9-2

152 — Moore (G) pinned Corral (Elm) 3:50

160 — Steele (O) dec. Wright (Elm) 4-3

170 — Quezada (G) dec. Welch (East) 2-1 OT

182 — Magsig (W) pinned Krompak (O) 2:00

195 — Scott (G) dec. McNalley (L) 9-3

220 — Tudor (East) dec. Sperry (Elm) 11-8

285 — Farley (O) pinned Clark (East) 3:47

SW’s Gonzalez second

CASTALIA — St. Wendelin’s Maco Gonzalez was second in the 152-pound weight class to lead the Mohawks’ wrestling team at Saturday’s Margaretta Invitational.

Gonzalez and two other wrestlers all finished 3-1 at 152 pounds. He was awarded second place on criteria.

He pinned Lucas’ Jacob Cadle in 1:26 in his opener before being pinned by Bellevue’s Logan Vannest in 5:48 in his next bout. Gonzalez rebounded to pin New London’s Dylan Bess in 3:16 and Plymouth’s Austen Sexton in 59 seconds to finish the day.

Drew Meyers was 1-2 at 138 pounds for the Mohawks.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, New London & Plymouth 162. 3, Monroeville 137. 4, McComb 126. 5, Sandusky Perkins 122. 6, Antwerp 88½. 7, Bellevue 87. 8, Port Clinton 86½. 9, Margaretta 80. 10, North Baltimore 65½. 11, Lucas 63. 12, South Central 59. 13, Danbury 49. 14, St. Wendelin 30. 15, Buckeye Central 27. 16, Toledo Rogers 9.

Costello leads Redmen

NAPOLEON — Fostoria’s Tony Costello was second in one event and third in two others to lead area swimmers at the Division II sectional swimming and diving meet at Napoleon.

The top 32 individuals and 24 relay teams from Saturday’s six Northwest District sectional meets qualify for next week’s Division II district championships at Bowling Green State University’s Cooper Pool.

Costello was second in the 100 freestyle (53.48) and third in the 200 free (2:00.24). He also teamed with Tyler Rusk, Justin Jordan and Calob Keller for third in the 400 free relay (4:05.97).

Rusk added a third-place finish for the Redmen in the 50 free (25.21).

Fostoria’s best finish in the girls meet was in the 400 free relay as Hope Nowicki, Alexis Silva, Macy Sheets and Livia Radziejewski were third in 5:40.52.

Team scores from the Napoleon Sectional were unavailable.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Not available

AREA TOP 16 BOYS FINISHES

200 FREE — 3, Tony Costello (Fos) 2:00.24. 8, David Stosio (SW) 2:11.01. 50 FREE — 3, Tyler Rusk (Fos) 25.21. 5, Stosio (SW) 26.11. 9, Krout (SW) 27.33. 10, Justin Jordan (Fos) 28.41. 12, Manuel Collazo (Fos) 28.52. 13, Sam Seibert (SW) 29.78. 14, Tony Cabrelas (Fos) 29.79. 100 FREE — 2, Costello (Fos) 53.48. 10, Calob Keller (Fos) 1:04.65. 11, Krout (SW) 1:04.71. 12, Jordan (Fos) 1:05.39. 14, Collazo (Fos) 1:06.91. 14, Seibert (SW) 1:07.43. 200 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Rusk, Collazo, Keller, Costello) 1:43.34. 100 BREAST — 8, Rusk (Fos) 1:21.53. 400 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Rusk, Keller, Jordan, Costello) 4:05.97.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Not available

AREA TOP 16 GIRLS FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 5, Fostoria (Oriana Settles, Maddie Gillig, Alice James, Hope Nowicki) 2:41.81. 200 FREE — 10, Macy Sheets (Fos) 2:50.55. 50 FREE — 9, Jaden Ogg (SW) 29.26. 12, Samantha Nicholson (SW) 31.48. 14, Settles (Fos) 32.85. 15, Sheets (Fos) 33.38. 100 FREE — 7, Ogg (SW) 1:05.94. 11, Gillig (Fos) 1:11.8. 13, Nicholson (SW) 1:13.68. 14, James (Fos) 1:14.26. 16, Nowicki (Fos) 1:28.44. 500 FREE — 9, James (Fos) 7:12.83. 200 FREE RELAY — 4, Fostoria (Settles, James, Sheets, Gillig) 2:09.2. 100 BREAST — 8, Gillig (Fos) 1:29.32. 11, Livia Radziejewski (Fos) 1:38.49. 400 FREE RELAY — 3, Fostoria (Nowicki, Alexis Silva, Radziejewski, Sheets) 5:40.52.

Comments

comments