Girls basketball: St. Wendelin upsets Blue Jackets

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

FOSTORIA — Aaron Smith was one happy man after Saturday’s game between his St. Wendelin girls basketball team and New Riegel.

The Mohawks’ coach watched his team scrap back from a seven-point deficit, shut out the Blue Jackets in the fourth quarter and emerge from the dramatic final seconds with a 26-25 victory in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

“That’s a really nice win,” Smith said after his team improved to 7-13 overall and 4-7 in River Division play. “To know that if we put a game plan together, and we follow the game plan and we do some certain things and the girls work hard, we’re capable of getting a team as good as New Riegel.

“There’s no doubt it was an upset, but we were due for one. We’ll take it and be happy.”

Hailee Burns led the Mohawks with 10 points, including the final two on a layup with 12.5 seconds remaining.

Burns made the basket after coming off a weak-side screen, cutting to the basket and taking an inbounds pass along the baseline from her sister, Hannah.

“It was just kind of luck because I got found,” Hailee Burns said. “So, I kind of just went into it saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, I hope I make it.'”

Smith said the inbounds pass was more or less an all-or-nothing effort.

“It’s actually a play that we picked up from Arlington when we scouted them,” said Smith, referring to the team his club beat in last year’s Division IV regional semifinals. “We do score quite often on it.

“Our problem is, we’re either going to score or we’re going to throw it away because nobody else moves. We had it set up before and it didn’t work and Hannah threw it out of bounds. It’s a high-risk thing, but we wanted to buy a basket. We weren’t just trying to get it in. We were trying to score.”

Brianna Gillig, a usually high-scoring junior, led the Blue Jackets (11-9, 7-4 SBC River) with eight points.

After Hailee Burns’ basket, Gillig gained possession off an inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds left, but her drive against Burns was unable to produce a shot.

New Riegel made good on only 11 of 33 shots from the field (33 percent) and 1 of 2 free throws and turned the ball over 17 times.

Blue Jackets coach Cindy Walerius was unhappy with the performance after her team, which fell after Shelby Mathias’ 3-pointer with 2:03 left in the third quarter provided a 25-18 advantage.

“It’s just that we didn’t come to play,” Walerius said. “I don’t understand. We worked on they would leave us outside to take these open shots and the kids just didn’t have any confidence. They’d taken the shots and after they missed a few, they just had no confidence. Then, they’d just panic and make turnovers and mistakes.

“Bri just got taken out of the game when they packed it in, then when we brought her outside she just forced a couple of shots when she wasn’t set at all. They packed it in and she just couldn’t get open and … the rest of the kids just aren’t used to stepping up and taking the big shots.”

Hannah Burns finished with seven points for St. Wendelin, which also struggled from the field at 25 percent (10 of 40). Hailee Burns added three steals to her day’s work and Peighton Troike had seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Elyssa Theis had six points and four assists for New Riegel. Mathias’ eight rebounds led the Blue Jackets to a 31-24 advantage on the boards.

new riegel (11-9, 7-4 SBC RIVER)

Hoepf 1-0–2, Mathias 1-0–3, E. Theis 3-0–6, Bri. Gillig 3-1–8, Bouillon 1-0–2, Bro. Gillig 1-0–2, Kirian 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11-33 1-2 — 25.

ST. WENDELIN (7-13, 4-7 SBC RIVER)

Prince 1-0–2, Troike 2-0–4, Hai. Burns 4-0–10, Han. Burns 2-3–7, Reineck 1-0–3. TOTALS: 10-40 3-8 — 26.

New Riegel 3 11 11 0 — 25

St. Wendelin 4 6 11 5 — 26

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 2-12 (Bri. Gillig & Mathias); St. Wendelin 3-18 (Hai. Burns 2, Reineck).

rebounds: New Riegel 31 (Mathias 8); St. Wendelin 24 (Troike 7).

turnovers: New Riegel 11, New Riegel 17.

junior varsity: St. Wendelin, 28-27.

Comments

comments