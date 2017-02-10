Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 51, McComb 38
Cory-Rawson 66, Riverdale 43
Liberty-Benton 68, Hopewell-Loudon 51
North Baltimore 69, Arcadia 36
Pandora-Gilboa 65, Vanlue 25
Van Buren 68, Leipsic 48
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 63, Toledo St. Francis 61
Lima Senior 66, Fremont Ross 49
Toledo St. John’s 63, Oregon Clay 29
Toledo Whitmer 66, Tol. Cent. Catholic 63
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 57, Rossford 39
Elmwood 50, Lake 33
Genoa 43, Woodmore 38
Otsego 50, Fostoria Senior 35
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 48, Allen East 46
Delphos Jefferson 51, Paulding 36
Spencerville 43, Convoy Crestview 41
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 69, Liberty Center 42
Bryan 61, Delta 32
Evergreen 46, Patrick Henry 37
Wauseon 48, Swanton 32
Putnam County League
Continental 45, Ottoville 34
Kalida 65, Miller City 57
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 53, St. Wendelin 27
Old Fort 64, Lakota 35
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 76, Lima Temple Christian 37
Riverside 71, Upper Scioto Valley 69
Sidney Lehman 86, Ridgemont 57
Waynesfield-Goshen 59, Hardin Northern 57, OT
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 53, St. Marys Memorial 33
Elida 65, Kenton 57
Lima Shawnee 53, Lima Bath 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Wapakoneta 41
Van Wert 58, Celina 52
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 61, Oak Harbor 56
Huron 63, Clyde 43
Northern Ohio League
Norwalk Senior 65, Willard 50
Ontario 69, Tiffin Columbian 60
Sandusky Senior 74, Bellevue 47
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 63, Maumee Valley Country Day 56
Gibsonburg 50, Danbury 32
Toledo Christian 60, Ottawa Hills 43
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop 46, Pettisville 42
Stryker 71, North Central 53
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 42, New London 40
South Central 64, Plymouth 63
Western Reserve 68, Ashland Crestview 46
Green Meadows Conference
Edgerton 49, Antwerp 35
Fairview 34, Tinora 32
Holgate 41, Ayersville 36
Wayne Trace 85, Hicksville 65
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 66, Fort Recovery 63
Marion Local 55, Delphos St. John’s 47
Minster 64, New Knoxville 59
Parkway 57, New Bremen 42
Versailles 61, St. Henry 36
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 51, Sylvania Northview 36
Maumee 53, Bowling Green 50
Napoleon 72, Springfield 58
Perrysburg 66, Sylvania Southview 63
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 90, West Holmes 60
Mansfield Senior 43, Mansfield Madison 41
Wooster Senior 71, Clear Fork 64
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward 60, Toledo Start 59
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian 59, Danville 49
Lucas 69, Loudonville 51
Mansfield St. Peter’s 63, Mansfield Christian 42
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Jonathan Alder 54, River Valley 42
Marion Harding 59, North Union 53
Marion Pleasant 69, Galion Senior 39
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington 77, Centerburg 69
Galion Northmor 51, Fredericktown 43
Sparta Highland 51, Marion Elgin 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton 74, Monroeville 57
Bluffton 57, Ada 45
High Street Christian Academy 61, Heritage Christian 57
Milan Edison 51, Port Clinton 34
Montpelier 44, Fayette 36
Mount Vernon 59, Lexington 35
New Riegel 62, Tiffin Calvert 41
Sandusky Perkins 61, Vermilion 58
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 64, Akr. Springfield 28
Akr. Garfield 66, Kent Roosevelt 48
Akr. Hoban 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 59
Akr. Manchester 58, Wooster Triway 48
Alliance 58, Beloit W. Branch 40
Alliance Marlington 64, Salem 59
Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 63, 0
Arcanum 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53
Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 47
Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Chillicothe Huntington 50
Batavia Amelia 45, Batavia 39
Beachwood 49, Painesville Harvey 48
Beavercreek 53, Riverside Stebbins 46
Bellefontaine 73, Spring. Kenton Ridge 29
Belpre 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Bethel-Tate 68, Blanchester 55
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 38
Bidwell River Valley 69, Nelsonville-York 66
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, N. Royalton 32
Bristol 78, Windham 57
Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Middletown Madison Senior 33
Can. Glenoak 61, Can. McKinley 52
Cardington-Lincoln 77, Centerburg 69
Carrollton 41, Minerva 40
Casstown Miami E. 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42
Chillicothe 71, Hillsboro 50
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 36
Cin. Christian 71, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38
Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Lockland 57
Cin. Country Day 79, Hamilton New Miami 47
Cin. Hughes 83, Cin. Aiken 50
Cin. Indian Hill 69, Cin. Deer Park 48
Cin. La Salle 52, Cin. Elder 34
Cin. Madeira 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51
Cin. McNicholas 42, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. St. Xavier 40
Cin. NW 72, Oxford Talawanda 71
Cin. Oak Hills 51, Cin. Princeton 34
Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35
Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Milford 75, 3
Cin. Withrow 52, Cin. Glen Este 36
Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 45
Cin. Wyoming 87, Reading 45
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Greenfield McClain 50
Cle. Benedictine 63, Chardon NDCL 51
Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 23
Cle. VASJ 69, Cle. JFK 57
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Chesapeake 35
Cols. Africentric 64, Cols. Independence 49
Cols. East 100, Cols. International 40
Cols. Eastmoor 63, Cols. Briggs 49
Cols. Hartley 52, Cols. DeSales 41
Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Centennial 35
Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 56
Cols. South 93, Cols. West 42
Cols. St. Charles 38, Cols. Watterson 36
Cols. Upper Arlington 90, Marysville 57
Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 49
Cols. Wellington 59, Worthington Christian 42
Covington 65, Newton Local 49
Creston Norwayne 67, Apple Creek Waynedale 60
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35
Day. Carroll 65, Day. Chaminade Julienne 63
Day. Oakwood 39, Monroe 30
Dublin Coffman 78, Grove City Cent. Crossing 56
E. Cle. Shaw 37, Bedford 31
Elyria 68, Medina 55
Elyria Cath. 82, Bay Village Bay 67
Fairborn 58, W. Carrollton 38
Fairfield 66, Cin. Colerain 38
Frankfort Adena 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 48
Garfield Hts. 65, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52
Garrettsville Garfield 73, Atwater Waterloo 54
Gates Mills Hawken 72, Chesterland W. Geauga 67
Glouster Trimble 68, Corning Miller 63
Grove City Christian 74, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44
Groveport Madison Christian 41, Granville Christian 29
Hubbard 55, Jefferson Area 51
Ironton 50, S. Point 36
Jackson Center 40, Ft. Loramie 35, 0
Kings Mills Kings 57, Cin. Turpin 47
Leesburg Fairfield 66, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60
Lewistown Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Hamilton 39
London Madison Plains 55, Cedarville 50
Lorain 80, Warrensville Hts. 49
Louisville 84, Can. South 56
Lynchburg-Clay 68, Fayetteville-Perry 62
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Cuyahoga Falls 36
Madison 62, Willoughby S. 59
Malvern 67, E. Can. 58
Manchester 84, W. Union 67
Mantua Crestwood 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 58
Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 40
Massillon Perry 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 38
McArthur Vinton County 70, Albany Alexander 45
Mentor 83, Shaker Hts. 74
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 72, Conneaut 46
Middletown Fenwick 61, Kettering Alter 57
N. Can. Hoover 61, Green 49
New Concord John Glenn 61, Philo 46
New Middletown Spring. 75, Columbiana Crestview 54
New Philadelphia 58, Cambridge 48
New Richmond 55, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48
Oak Hill 53, Portsmouth W. 48
Painesville Riverside 73, Mayfield 57
Parma 74, Cle. John Marshall 70
Parma Hts. Holy Name 74, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 50
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Hebron Lakewood 46
Peebles 46, Seaman N. Adams 45
Peninsula Woodridge 63, Norton 59
Pickerington Cent. 85, Grove City 60
Pickerington N. 62, Reynoldsburg 46
Piketon 65, Williamsport Westfall 51
Pomeroy Meigs 42, Wellston 37
Portsmouth 73, Ironton Rock Hill 64
Portsmouth Clay 70, Latham Western 49
Portsmouth Sciotoville 89, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69
Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, Westerville Cent. 56
Proctorville Fairland 88, Gallipolis Gallia 53
Racine Southern 61, Fremont St. Joseph 52
Rayland Buckeye 65, Weir, W.Va. 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Brooklyn 48
S. Charleston SE 51, Jamestown Greeneview 42
S. Webster 69, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38
Solon 84, Euclid 81
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. NE 48
Spring. Shawnee 48, Spring. NW 46
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, Hamilton Badin 37
St. Paris Graham 59, Spring. Greenon 50
Steubenville 70, Brooke, W.Va. 44
Streetsboro 77, Ravenna 38
Struthers 52, Cortland Lakeview 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40
Trotwood-Madison 97, Xenia 76
Urbana 72, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Vincent Warren 62, Jackson 51
Wahama, W.Va. 46, Crown City S. Gallia 45
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 81, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50
Waterford 76, Reedsville Eastern 37
West Salem Northwestern High School 72, Jeromesville Hillsdale 58
Westerville S. 77, Westerville N. 59
Westlake 57, Lakewood 44
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 74, St. Clairsville 71
Wickliffe 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 62
Williamsburg 77, Felicity-Franklin 50
Wilmington 51, Washington C.H. 45
Wooster 71, Bellville Clear Fork 64
Youngs. Boardman 68, Youngs. East 62
Youngs. Ursuline 58, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 33, Coshocton 32, 0
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Miller City
Ashland Senior at Akron Buchtel
Black River at New London
Bryan at Napoleon
Celina at Troy
Colonel Crawford at New Riegel
Columbus Watterson at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Convoy Crestview at Wayne Trace
Delta at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Antwerp
Fayette at Evergreen
Fort Recovery at Triad
Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg
Genoa at Clyde
Hilltop at Fairview
Holgate at Patrick Henry
Jackson Center at Lima Temple Christian
Kalida at Ayersville
Kenton at Allen East
Lakota at Vanlue
Leipsic at Edgerton
Lexington at Ottawa-Glandorf
Liberty Center at Paulding
Lincolnview at Sidney Fairlawn
Mansfield Christian at Ontario
McComb at Ada
Milan Edison at South Central
Minster at St. Marys Memorial
New Bremen at Fort Jennings
Parkway at Hardin Northern
Pettisville at Hicksville
Ridgemont at Arcadia
Riverdale at Bluffton
Riverside at Ansonia
Sandusky Perkins at Shelby
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul
Sidney Lehman at Miami East
Spencerville at Marion Local
Sylvania Southview at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Rogers
Tri-Village at Coldwater
Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson
Van Wert at St. Henry
Versailles at Urbana
Wauseon at Elmwood
Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins
Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 56, Colonel Crawford 49
Carey 64, Bucyrus 36
Mohawk 52, Ridgedale 36
Upper Sandusky 46, Wynford 21
Around Ohio
Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Aiken 39
Circleville 54, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Cols. Upper Arlington 67, Marysville 65
London 59, Cols. Grandview Hts. 48
Northside Christian 35, Gahanna Christian 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Westerville Cent. 27
Reynoldsburg 66, Pickerington N. 52
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33
W. Jefferson 52, Worthington Christian 45
Westerville N. 33, Westerville S. 22
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 18
Saturday’s Games
Putnam County League
Kalida at Leipsic
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at St. Wendelin
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Huron at Vermilion
Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins
Northern Ohio League
Ontario at Willard
Shelby at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
Monroeville at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Danville at Lucas
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
North Union at Buckeye Valley
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Fredericktown
Mount Gilead at Galion Northmor
Elgin at Howard East Knox
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at Minster
Arlington at Columbus Grove
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Bluffton at Miller City
Bradford at Riverside
Defiance at Findlay
Delaware Hayes at Toledo Waite
Edgerton at Hilltop
Fostoria Senior at Seneca East
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Holgate at Delta
Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen
Lima Perry at Spencerville
Lima Temple Christian at Deerfield, Mich.
Lincolnview at Hicksville
Maumee at Toledo Bowsher
Otsego at Swanton
Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s
Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley
Patrick Henry at Continental
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Whitmer
Sparta Highland at Cardington Lincoln
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne
Tri-Village at Fort Recovery
Troy Christian at Sidney Lehman
Watkins Memorial at Mount Vernon
PREP WRESTLING
OHSAA State Team Tournament
At St. John Arena
Sunday’s State Quarterfinals
Division I
(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.
(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.
(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15
(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15
Division II
(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.
(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15
(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15
Division III
(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.
(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.
(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15
(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15
NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 19 .642 —
Toronto 32 22 .593 2½
New York 22 33 .400 13
Philadelphia 19 34 .358 15
Brooklyn 9 45 .167 25½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 21 .604 —
Atlanta 31 22 .585 1
Charlotte 24 29 .453 8
Miami 24 30 .444 8½
Orlando 20 35 .364 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 16 .692 —
Indiana 29 24 .547 7½
Chicago 26 27 .491 10½
Detroit 25 29 .463 12
Milwaukee 22 30 .423 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 41 12 .774 —
Houston 39 17 .696 3½
Memphis 33 23 .589 9½
Dallas 21 32 .396 20
New Orleans 21 33 .389 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 20 .630 —
Oklahoma City 31 23 .574 3
Denver 24 29 .453 9½
Portland 23 31 .426 11
Minnesota 20 34 .370 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 45 8 .849 —
L.A. Clippers 32 21 .604 13
Sacramento 21 32 .396 24
L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½
Phoenix 16 37 .302 29
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Houston 107, Charlotte 95
Philadelphia 112, Orlando 111
Oklahoma City 118, Cleveland 109
Dallas 112, Utah 105, OT
Boston 120, Portland 111
Friday’s Results
Denver 131, New York 123
Miami 108, Brooklyn 99
San Antonio 103, Detroit 92
Golden State 122, Memphis 107
L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106
Washington 112, Indiana 107
Atlanta at Sacramento, late
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 5
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8:30
Orlando at Dallas, 9
Phoenix at Houston, 9
Boston at Utah, 10
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:30
San Antonio at New York, 3:30
Detroit at Toronto, 6
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7
San Antonio at Indiana, 7
Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8
Oklahoma City at Washington, 8
Boston at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at Denver, 9
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9
Atlanta at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 56 31 17 8 70 163 142
Ottawa 52 28 18 6 62 140 143
Toronto 53 25 17 11 61 164 158
Boston 56 27 23 6 60 149 152
Florida 53 23 20 10 56 127 149
Tampa Bay 55 24 24 7 55 150 159
Buffalo 54 22 22 10 54 133 154
Detroit 54 22 22 10 54 137 161
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 55 38 11 6 82 186 117
Pittsburgh 53 34 13 6 74 190 151
Columbus 53 34 14 5 73 173 132
N.Y. Rangers 54 35 18 1 71 185 143
Philadelphia 55 26 22 7 59 145 167
N.Y. Islanders 52 24 18 10 58 156 154
New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153
Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 54 36 12 6 78 181 126
Chicago 56 34 17 5 73 161 146
St. Louis 55 28 22 5 61 157 163
Nashville 54 26 20 8 60 149 141
Winnipeg 57 25 28 4 54 165 181
Dallas 55 21 24 10 52 150 175
Colorado 51 15 34 2 32 104 172
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 55 33 18 4 70 151 132
Anaheim 56 29 17 10 68 147 141
Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141
Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136
Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159
Vancouver 54 24 24 6 54 128 154
Arizona 52 17 28 7 41 120 166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday’s Results
Washington 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3
Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2
Boston 6, San Jose 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 3, Columbus 0
St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles 6, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 1
Montreal 5, Arizona 4, OT
Friday’s Results
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Boston, 1
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 1
San Jose at Philadelphia, 1
Florida at Nashville, 2
Carolina at Dallas, 2
Detroit at Columbus, 5
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7
St. Louis at Montreal, 7
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Anaheim at Washington, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8
Chicago at Edmonton, 10
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at New Jersey, 12:30
Detroit at Minnesota, 3
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6
Dallas at Nashville, 6
Montreal at Boston, 7:30
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7:30
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7:30
Arizona at Calgary, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT
Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74
Harvard 87, Brown 74
Niagara 94, Canisius 81
Penn 70, Columbia 62
Princeton 69, Cornell 60
Utica 71, Houghton 59
Yale 73, Dartmouth 64
MIDWEST
Akron 87, E. Michigan 76
Oakland 89, Detroit 80
Ohio 79, Ball St. 77
FAR WEST
Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Canisius 52, Niagara 41
Drexel 65, William & Mary 48
Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 60
Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81
Houghton 72, Utica 63
Monmouth (NJ) 58, St. Peter’s 42
Penn 64, Columbia 54
Princeton 58, Cornell 54
Rider 52, Iona 36
Siena 67, Manhattan 62
Skidmore 75, William Smith 57
UMBC 64, Hartford 47
UNC Wilmington 48, Towson 42
Villanova 66, St. John’s 56
SOUTH
Chattanooga 70, ETSU 62
Duke 72, Syracuse 55
Elon 70, Northeastern 58
James Madison 77, Delaware 42
Rhodes 61, Centre 37
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 74, Sioux Falls 72
Bethany Lutheran 60, Northland 56
DePaul 70, Xavier 43
Drake 101, Illinois St. 49
Finlandia at Martin Luther, ppd.
Marquette 72, Butler 66
Minn. St. (Mankato) 65, Upper Iowa 48
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 88, Bemidji St. 56
Minn.-Morris 60, Northwestern (Minn.) 54
Minot St. 78, Minn. Duluth 71
Missouri St. 73, S. Illinois 59
N. Iowa 70, Bradley 50
North Central (Minn.) 67, Crown (Minn.) 52
Northern St. (SD) 83, Minn.-Crookston 52
St. Cloud St. 82, Mary 74
Wayne (Neb.) 71, SW Minnesota St. 60
Wichita St. 69, Evansville 68
Winona St. 69, Concordia (St.P) 59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Agreed to terms with LHP Luis Perez on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract and with UTL Jake Elmore on a minor league contract. Designated C A.J. Jimenez and LHP Chad Girodofor assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager; Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting, assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting; Jason Parks to special assistant to the president and general manager; Greg Davey, promoted to coordinator, baseball operations; Albert Lyu to developer, research and development; Andrew Bassett to assistant director, pro scouting; Min Sung to supervisor, Pacific Rim scouting/special assignment professional scout; John Baker to coordinator, mental skills; Jason Cooper to special assignment scout; Jake Ciarrachi to MLB scout; Shane Farrell to Upper Midwest area scout; Ella Cahill to amateur scouting assistant; and Garrett Chiado to assistant, research and development. Named Joe Nelson MLB scout and Nic Jackson pro scout; Jacob Eisenberg assistant, research and development; and John Pedrotty trainee, baseball operations.
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore for cash.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Phil Gosselin from Arizona for RHP Frank Duncan.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Alexander and C Charlie Valerio.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed RHP Carlos Misell and RHP Cody Culp off waivers from Texas.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Tyler Ihrig, INF Cory Morales, RHP Tyler Harris and C Michael Valadez.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Icezack Flemming and RHP Dan Minor.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Brian Joynt.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Cameron Monger and OF Carl Thomore. Released OF Dominique Taylor, RHP Josh Wood and LHP Ryan Kulik.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B Marc Flores to a contract extension. Signed RHP Nick Cunningham.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Hector Hernandez.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired RHP Cody Culp from Gary SouthShore (AA) for future considerations.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Phoenix C Alex Len one game for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation in the Feb. 8 game at Memphis. Fined Phoenix G Tyler Ulis and F Marquese Chriss and Memphis G Troy Daniels $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Delaware (NBADL).
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Danuel House Jr. to Delaware (NBADL).
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox. Named Bryant Young defensive line coach and Raheem Morris wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach. Promoted Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator and Doug Mallory to defensive backs coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Justin Perillo.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released Gs Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris.
NEW YORK JETS — Voided the contract of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced they have given Jack Del Rio coach a new four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Jon Embree assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Bobby Turner running backs coach, Rich Scangarello quarterbacks coach, Ray Wright strength and conditioning coach, T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach and Nick Kray administrative assistant to the head coach.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of OL Kory Lichtensteiger.
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Eric Gelinas to San Antonio (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jimmy Howard from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on long-term injured reserve.
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Cody Corbett from Colorado (ECHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced F Chris McCarthy was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu.
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G DiDi Haracic.
College
INDIANA — Named Darren Hiller run game coordinator and offensive line coach and Nick Sheridan quarterbacks coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Josh Henson offensive line coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Harrison Barlow assistant baseball coach.
ST. LEO — Named Tony Paris men’s soccer coach.
WASHINGTON — Suspended men’s senior basketball F Malik Dime.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach
Partial Second Round
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links
m-Monterey Peninsula Country Club
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Jordan Spieth 68m-65s — 133 -10
Martin Flores 70m-68s — 138 -5
Jon Rahm 73s-67p — 140 -4
Dustin Johnson 70m-69s — 139 -4
James Hahn 73m-67s — 140 -3
Mackenzie Hughes 70m-70s — 140 -3
Scott Stallings 72s-70p — 142 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71p-70m — 141 -2
Jimmy Walker 72p-69m — 141 -2
Chad Collins 72p-70m — 142 -1
Phil Mickelson 70m-72s — 142 -1
Webb Simpson 71m-72s — 143 E
Jim Furyk 70s-74p — 144 E
Matt Kuchar 74p-69m — 143 E
Steven Alker 77s-67p — 144 E
Ryan Palmer 75s-70p — 145 +1
Martin Laird 71m-73s — 144 +1
Steve Marino 74s-71p — 145 +1
Ryan Brehm 74s-71p — 145 +1
Chris Stroud 76p-69m — 145 +2
Billy Hurley III 72p-73m — 145 +2
Mike Weir 74s-73p — 147 +3
Henrik Norlander 76s-71p — 147 +3
Steven Bowditch 76s-72p — 148 +4
Zack Sucher 74s-76p — 150 +6
Brendon Todd 77p-72m — 149 +6
Brendon de Jonge 78m-72s — 150 +7
Matt Every 72s-79p — 151 +7
Smylie Kaufman 79m-72s — 151 +8
Steve Wheatcroft 75p-76m — 151 +8
Andrew Loupe 80s-73p — 153 +9
Jonathan Randolph 79s-74p — 153 +9
Vijay Singh 78p-78m — 156 +13
Champions Tour
Allianz Championship
First Round
Olin Browne 30-33 — 63 -9
Kenny Perry 31-34 — 65 -7
Tom Byrum 35-31 — 66 -6
Marco Dawson 32-34 — 66 -6
Scott McCarron 34-32 — 66 -6
David Toms 34-33 — 67 -5
Jay Don Blake 33-34 — 67 -5
Joe Durant 35-32 — 67 -5
Colin Montgomerie 36-32 — 68 -4
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-34 — 68 -4
Fred Couples 34-34 — 68 -4
Hale Irwin 33-35 — 68 -4
Doug Garwood 35-33 — 68 -4
Carlos Franco 35-33 — 68 -4
Jerry Smith 30-38 — 68 -4
Scott Dunlap 37-31 — 68 -4
Fred Funk 33-35 — 68 -4
Bob Tway 35-34 — 69 -3
Paul McGinley 34-35 — 69 -3
Kevin Sutherland 34-35 — 69 -3
Larry Mize 35-34 — 69 -3
Woody Austin 33-36 — 69 -3
Esteban Toledo 36-33 — 69 -3
Jay Haas 34-35 — 69 -3
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-34 — 69 -3
Paul Broadhurst 33-36 — 69 -3
Willie Wood 34-35 — 69 -3
Kirk Triplett 34-35 — 69 -3
Mike Goodes 34-36 — 70 -2
Mark Brooks 34-36 — 70 -2
Gene Sauers 35-35 — 70 -2
Paul Goydos 35-35 — 70 -2
Tom Kite 34-36 — 70 -2
Lee Janzen 34-36 — 70 -2
Bobby Gage 35-35 — 70 -2
Fran Quinn 35-35 — 70 -2
Loren Roberts 37-34 — 71 -1
John Daly 36-35 — 71 -1
Brandt Jobe 37-34 — 71 -1
Guy Boros 36-35 — 71 -1
Michael Bradley 36-35 — 71 -1
Jose Maria Olazabal 34-37 — 71 -1
Bernhard Langer 35-36 — 71 -1
Billy Andrade 38-33 — 71 -1
Wes Short, Jr. 38-33 — 71 -1
Rocco Mediate 34-37 — 71 -1
Mark Calcavecchia 36-35 — 71 -1
Ian Woosnam 36-35 — 71 -1
Scott Parel 34-37 — 71 -1
Phillip Price 37-34 — 71 -1
Bart Bryant 36-36 — 72 E
Gary Koch 38-34 — 72 E
Stephen Ames 34-38 — 72 E
David Frost 35-37 — 72 E
John Cook 38-34 — 72 E
Jeff Sluman 37-35 — 72 E
Sandy Lyle 36-36 — 72 E
Mark O’Meara 35-37 — 72 E
Skip Kendall 36-36 — 72 E
Joey Sindelar 36-37 — 73 +1
Billy Mayfair 36-37 — 73 +1
Brad Faxon 35-38 — 73 +1
Kirk Hanefeld 37-36 — 73 +1
Russ Cochran 37-37 — 74 +2
Tim Petrovic 35-39 — 74 +2
Steve Lowery 37-37 — 74 +2
Michael Allen 38-36 — 74 +2
Duffy Waldorf 35-39 — 74 +2
Tommy Armour III 37-38 — 75 +3
Bob Gilder 36-39 — 75 +3
Jeff Maggert 36-39 — 75 +3
Todd Hamilton 39-37 — 76 +4
Glen Day 38-38 — 76 +4
Scott Hoch 38-38 — 76 +4
Gary Hallberg 40-37 — 77 +5
Jim Thorpe 39-38 — 77 +5
Jean-Francois Remesy 36-41 — 77 +5
Jesper Parnevik 38-40 — 78 +6
Jim Rutledge 40-40 — 80 +8
Jim Carter 37-44 — 81 +9
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Fostoria, 10 a.m.
St. Wendelin, McComb, North Baltimore at Margaretta Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.