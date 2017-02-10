Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 51, McComb 38

Cory-Rawson 66, Riverdale 43

Liberty-Benton 68, Hopewell-Loudon 51

North Baltimore 69, Arcadia 36

Pandora-Gilboa 65, Vanlue 25

Van Buren 68, Leipsic 48

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 63, Toledo St. Francis 61

Lima Senior 66, Fremont Ross 49

Toledo St. John’s 63, Oregon Clay 29

Toledo Whitmer 66, Tol. Cent. Catholic 63

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 57, Rossford 39

Elmwood 50, Lake 33

Genoa 43, Woodmore 38

Otsego 50, Fostoria Senior 35

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 48, Allen East 46

Delphos Jefferson 51, Paulding 36

Spencerville 43, Convoy Crestview 41

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 69, Liberty Center 42

Bryan 61, Delta 32

Evergreen 46, Patrick Henry 37

Wauseon 48, Swanton 32

Putnam County League

Continental 45, Ottoville 34

Kalida 65, Miller City 57

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 53, St. Wendelin 27

Old Fort 64, Lakota 35

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 76, Lima Temple Christian 37

Riverside 71, Upper Scioto Valley 69

Sidney Lehman 86, Ridgemont 57

Waynesfield-Goshen 59, Hardin Northern 57, OT

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 53, St. Marys Memorial 33

Elida 65, Kenton 57

Lima Shawnee 53, Lima Bath 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Wapakoneta 41

Van Wert 58, Celina 52

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 61, Oak Harbor 56

Huron 63, Clyde 43

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior 65, Willard 50

Ontario 69, Tiffin Columbian 60

Sandusky Senior 74, Bellevue 47

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 63, Maumee Valley Country Day 56

Gibsonburg 50, Danbury 32

Toledo Christian 60, Ottawa Hills 43

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop 46, Pettisville 42

Stryker 71, North Central 53

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 42, New London 40

South Central 64, Plymouth 63

Western Reserve 68, Ashland Crestview 46

Green Meadows Conference

Edgerton 49, Antwerp 35

Fairview 34, Tinora 32

Holgate 41, Ayersville 36

Wayne Trace 85, Hicksville 65

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 66, Fort Recovery 63

Marion Local 55, Delphos St. John’s 47

Minster 64, New Knoxville 59

Parkway 57, New Bremen 42

Versailles 61, St. Henry 36

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 51, Sylvania Northview 36

Maumee 53, Bowling Green 50

Napoleon 72, Springfield 58

Perrysburg 66, Sylvania Southview 63

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 90, West Holmes 60

Mansfield Senior 43, Mansfield Madison 41

Wooster Senior 71, Clear Fork 64

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward 60, Toledo Start 59

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 59, Danville 49

Lucas 69, Loudonville 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 63, Mansfield Christian 42

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Jonathan Alder 54, River Valley 42

Marion Harding 59, North Union 53

Marion Pleasant 69, Galion Senior 39

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington 77, Centerburg 69

Galion Northmor 51, Fredericktown 43

Sparta Highland 51, Marion Elgin 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton 74, Monroeville 57

Bluffton 57, Ada 45

High Street Christian Academy 61, Heritage Christian 57

Milan Edison 51, Port Clinton 34

Montpelier 44, Fayette 36

Mount Vernon 59, Lexington 35

New Riegel 62, Tiffin Calvert 41

Sandusky Perkins 61, Vermilion 58

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 64, Akr. Springfield 28

Akr. Garfield 66, Kent Roosevelt 48

Akr. Hoban 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 59

Akr. Manchester 58, Wooster Triway 48

Alliance 58, Beloit W. Branch 40

Alliance Marlington 64, Salem 59

Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 63, 0

Arcanum 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 53

Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 47

Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Chillicothe Huntington 50

Batavia Amelia 45, Batavia 39

Beachwood 49, Painesville Harvey 48

Beavercreek 53, Riverside Stebbins 46

Bellefontaine 73, Spring. Kenton Ridge 29

Belpre 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Bethel-Tate 68, Blanchester 55

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, New Matamoras Frontier 38

Bidwell River Valley 69, Nelsonville-York 66

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, N. Royalton 32

Bristol 78, Windham 57

Byesville Meadowbrook 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Middletown Madison Senior 33

Can. Glenoak 61, Can. McKinley 52

Cardington-Lincoln 77, Centerburg 69

Carrollton 41, Minerva 40

Casstown Miami E. 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42

Chillicothe 71, Hillsboro 50

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Southeastern 36

Cin. Christian 71, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 38

Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Lockland 57

Cin. Country Day 79, Hamilton New Miami 47

Cin. Hughes 83, Cin. Aiken 50

Cin. Indian Hill 69, Cin. Deer Park 48

Cin. La Salle 52, Cin. Elder 34

Cin. Madeira 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 51

Cin. McNicholas 42, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Cin. Moeller 62, Cin. St. Xavier 40

Cin. NW 72, Oxford Talawanda 71

Cin. Oak Hills 51, Cin. Princeton 34

Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35

Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Milford 75, 3

Cin. Withrow 52, Cin. Glen Este 36

Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 45

Cin. Wyoming 87, Reading 45

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Greenfield McClain 50

Cle. Benedictine 63, Chardon NDCL 51

Cle. Cent. Cath. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 23

Cle. VASJ 69, Cle. JFK 57

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Chesapeake 35

Cols. Africentric 64, Cols. Independence 49

Cols. East 100, Cols. International 40

Cols. Eastmoor 63, Cols. Briggs 49

Cols. Hartley 52, Cols. DeSales 41

Cols. Linden McKinley 53, Cols. Centennial 35

Cols. Northland 76, Cols. Mifflin 56

Cols. South 93, Cols. West 42

Cols. St. Charles 38, Cols. Watterson 36

Cols. Upper Arlington 90, Marysville 57

Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 49

Cols. Wellington 59, Worthington Christian 42

Covington 65, Newton Local 49

Creston Norwayne 67, Apple Creek Waynedale 60

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35

Day. Carroll 65, Day. Chaminade Julienne 63

Day. Oakwood 39, Monroe 30

Dublin Coffman 78, Grove City Cent. Crossing 56

E. Cle. Shaw 37, Bedford 31

Elyria 68, Medina 55

Elyria Cath. 82, Bay Village Bay 67

Fairborn 58, W. Carrollton 38

Fairfield 66, Cin. Colerain 38

Frankfort Adena 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 48

Garfield Hts. 65, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52

Garrettsville Garfield 73, Atwater Waterloo 54

Gates Mills Hawken 72, Chesterland W. Geauga 67

Glouster Trimble 68, Corning Miller 63

Grove City Christian 74, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

Groveport Madison Christian 41, Granville Christian 29

Hubbard 55, Jefferson Area 51

Ironton 50, S. Point 36

Jackson Center 40, Ft. Loramie 35, 0

Kings Mills Kings 57, Cin. Turpin 47

Leesburg Fairfield 66, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 60

Lewistown Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Hamilton 39

London Madison Plains 55, Cedarville 50

Lorain 80, Warrensville Hts. 49

Louisville 84, Can. South 56

Lynchburg-Clay 68, Fayetteville-Perry 62

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Cuyahoga Falls 36

Madison 62, Willoughby S. 59

Malvern 67, E. Can. 58

Manchester 84, W. Union 67

Mantua Crestwood 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 58

Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 40

Massillon Perry 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 38

McArthur Vinton County 70, Albany Alexander 45

Mentor 83, Shaker Hts. 74

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 72, Conneaut 46

Middletown Fenwick 61, Kettering Alter 57

N. Can. Hoover 61, Green 49

New Concord John Glenn 61, Philo 46

New Middletown Spring. 75, Columbiana Crestview 54

New Philadelphia 58, Cambridge 48

New Richmond 55, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48

Oak Hill 53, Portsmouth W. 48

Painesville Riverside 73, Mayfield 57

Parma 74, Cle. John Marshall 70

Parma Hts. Holy Name 74, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 50

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Hebron Lakewood 46

Peebles 46, Seaman N. Adams 45

Peninsula Woodridge 63, Norton 59

Pickerington Cent. 85, Grove City 60

Pickerington N. 62, Reynoldsburg 46

Piketon 65, Williamsport Westfall 51

Pomeroy Meigs 42, Wellston 37

Portsmouth 73, Ironton Rock Hill 64

Portsmouth Clay 70, Latham Western 49

Portsmouth Sciotoville 89, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69

Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, Westerville Cent. 56

Proctorville Fairland 88, Gallipolis Gallia 53

Racine Southern 61, Fremont St. Joseph 52

Rayland Buckeye 65, Weir, W.Va. 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Brooklyn 48

S. Charleston SE 51, Jamestown Greeneview 42

S. Webster 69, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Solon 84, Euclid 81

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. NE 48

Spring. Shawnee 48, Spring. NW 46

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52, Hamilton Badin 37

St. Paris Graham 59, Spring. Greenon 50

Steubenville 70, Brooke, W.Va. 44

Streetsboro 77, Ravenna 38

Struthers 52, Cortland Lakeview 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40

Trotwood-Madison 97, Xenia 76

Urbana 72, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Vincent Warren 62, Jackson 51

Wahama, W.Va. 46, Crown City S. Gallia 45

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 81, Lees Creek E. Clinton 50

Waterford 76, Reedsville Eastern 37

West Salem Northwestern High School 72, Jeromesville Hillsdale 58

Westerville S. 77, Westerville N. 59

Westlake 57, Lakewood 44

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 74, St. Clairsville 71

Wickliffe 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 62

Williamsburg 77, Felicity-Franklin 50

Wilmington 51, Washington C.H. 45

Wooster 71, Bellville Clear Fork 64

Youngs. Boardman 68, Youngs. East 62

Youngs. Ursuline 58, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 50

Zanesville Rosecrans 33, Coshocton 32, 0

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Miller City

Ashland Senior at Akron Buchtel

Black River at New London

Bryan at Napoleon

Celina at Troy

Colonel Crawford at New Riegel

Columbus Watterson at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Convoy Crestview at Wayne Trace

Delta at Pandora-Gilboa

Edon at Antwerp

Fayette at Evergreen

Fort Recovery at Triad

Fremont St. Joseph at Gibsonburg

Genoa at Clyde

Hilltop at Fairview

Holgate at Patrick Henry

Jackson Center at Lima Temple Christian

Kalida at Ayersville

Kenton at Allen East

Lakota at Vanlue

Leipsic at Edgerton

Lexington at Ottawa-Glandorf

Liberty Center at Paulding

Lincolnview at Sidney Fairlawn

Mansfield Christian at Ontario

McComb at Ada

Milan Edison at South Central

Minster at St. Marys Memorial

New Bremen at Fort Jennings

Parkway at Hardin Northern

Pettisville at Hicksville

Ridgemont at Arcadia

Riverdale at Bluffton

Riverside at Ansonia

Sandusky Perkins at Shelby

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Norwalk St. Paul

Sidney Lehman at Miami East

Spencerville at Marion Local

Sylvania Southview at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Toledo Rogers

Tri-Village at Coldwater

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson

Van Wert at St. Henry

Versailles at Urbana

Wauseon at Elmwood

Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins

Western Reserve at Norwalk Senior

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 56, Colonel Crawford 49

Carey 64, Bucyrus 36

Mohawk 52, Ridgedale 36

Upper Sandusky 46, Wynford 21

Around Ohio

Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. Aiken 39

Circleville 54, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Cols. Upper Arlington 67, Marysville 65

London 59, Cols. Grandview Hts. 48

Northside Christian 35, Gahanna Christian 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Westerville Cent. 27

Reynoldsburg 66, Pickerington N. 52

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

W. Jefferson 52, Worthington Christian 45

Westerville N. 33, Westerville S. 22

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 18

Saturday’s Games

Putnam County League

Kalida at Leipsic

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at St. Wendelin

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Huron at Vermilion

Milan Edison at Sandusky Perkins

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Willard

Shelby at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

Monroeville at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Danville at Lucas

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

North Union at Buckeye Valley

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Fredericktown

Mount Gilead at Galion Northmor

Elgin at Howard East Knox

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at Minster

Arlington at Columbus Grove

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Bluffton at Miller City

Bradford at Riverside

Defiance at Findlay

Delaware Hayes at Toledo Waite

Edgerton at Hilltop

Fostoria Senior at Seneca East

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Holgate at Delta

Kenton at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lima Perry at Spencerville

Lima Temple Christian at Deerfield, Mich.

Lincolnview at Hicksville

Maumee at Toledo Bowsher

Otsego at Swanton

Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s

Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley

Patrick Henry at Continental

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Whitmer

Sparta Highland at Cardington Lincoln

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne

Tri-Village at Fort Recovery

Troy Christian at Sidney Lehman

Watkins Memorial at Mount Vernon

PREP WRESTLING

OHSAA State Team Tournament

At St. John Arena

Sunday’s State Quarterfinals

Division I

(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.

(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.

(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15

(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15

Division II

(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.

(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.

(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15

(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15

Division III

(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.

(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.

(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15

(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15

NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 34 19 .642 —

Toronto 32 22 .593 2½

New York 22 33 .400 13

Philadelphia 19 34 .358 15

Brooklyn 9 45 .167 25½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 32 21 .604 —

Atlanta 31 22 .585 1

Charlotte 24 29 .453 8

Miami 24 30 .444 8½

Orlando 20 35 .364 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 36 16 .692 —

Indiana 29 24 .547 7½

Chicago 26 27 .491 10½

Detroit 25 29 .463 12

Milwaukee 22 30 .423 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 41 12 .774 —

Houston 39 17 .696 3½

Memphis 33 23 .589 9½

Dallas 21 32 .396 20

New Orleans 21 33 .389 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 20 .630 —

Oklahoma City 31 23 .574 3

Denver 24 29 .453 9½

Portland 23 31 .426 11

Minnesota 20 34 .370 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 45 8 .849 —

L.A. Clippers 32 21 .604 13

Sacramento 21 32 .396 24

L.A. Lakers 19 37 .339 27½

Phoenix 16 37 .302 29

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Houston 107, Charlotte 95

Philadelphia 112, Orlando 111

Oklahoma City 118, Cleveland 109

Dallas 112, Utah 105, OT

Boston 120, Portland 111

Friday’s Results

Denver 131, New York 123

Miami 108, Brooklyn 99

San Antonio 103, Detroit 92

Golden State 122, Memphis 107

L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106

Washington 112, Indiana 107

Atlanta at Sacramento, late

Chicago at Phoenix, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 5

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8:30

Orlando at Dallas, 9

Phoenix at Houston, 9

Boston at Utah, 10

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:30

San Antonio at New York, 3:30

Detroit at Toronto, 6

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7

San Antonio at Indiana, 7

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7:30

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8

Oklahoma City at Washington, 8

Boston at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at Denver, 9

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9

Atlanta at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 56 31 17 8 70 163 142

Ottawa 52 28 18 6 62 140 143

Toronto 53 25 17 11 61 164 158

Boston 56 27 23 6 60 149 152

Florida 53 23 20 10 56 127 149

Tampa Bay 55 24 24 7 55 150 159

Buffalo 54 22 22 10 54 133 154

Detroit 54 22 22 10 54 137 161

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 55 38 11 6 82 186 117

Pittsburgh 53 34 13 6 74 190 151

Columbus 53 34 14 5 73 173 132

N.Y. Rangers 54 35 18 1 71 185 143

Philadelphia 55 26 22 7 59 145 167

N.Y. Islanders 52 24 18 10 58 156 154

New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153

Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 54 36 12 6 78 181 126

Chicago 56 34 17 5 73 161 146

St. Louis 55 28 22 5 61 157 163

Nashville 54 26 20 8 60 149 141

Winnipeg 57 25 28 4 54 165 181

Dallas 55 21 24 10 52 150 175

Colorado 51 15 34 2 32 104 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 55 33 18 4 70 151 132

Anaheim 56 29 17 10 68 147 141

Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141

Los Angeles 55 28 23 4 60 138 136

Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159

Vancouver 54 24 24 6 54 128 154

Arizona 52 17 28 7 41 120 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday’s Results

Washington 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3

Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 3, Columbus 0

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles 6, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 1

Montreal 5, Arizona 4, OT

Friday’s Results

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Boston, 1

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 1

San Jose at Philadelphia, 1

Florida at Nashville, 2

Carolina at Dallas, 2

Detroit at Columbus, 5

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7

St. Louis at Montreal, 7

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Anaheim at Washington, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8

Chicago at Edmonton, 10

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at New Jersey, 12:30

Detroit at Minnesota, 3

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6

Dallas at Nashville, 6

Montreal at Boston, 7:30

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7:30

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7:30

Arizona at Calgary, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74

Harvard 87, Brown 74

Niagara 94, Canisius 81

Penn 70, Columbia 62

Princeton 69, Cornell 60

Utica 71, Houghton 59

Yale 73, Dartmouth 64

MIDWEST

Akron 87, E. Michigan 76

Oakland 89, Detroit 80

Ohio 79, Ball St. 77

FAR WEST

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Canisius 52, Niagara 41

Drexel 65, William & Mary 48

Georgetown 77, Seton Hall 60

Hofstra 85, Coll. of Charleston 81

Houghton 72, Utica 63

Monmouth (NJ) 58, St. Peter’s 42

Penn 64, Columbia 54

Princeton 58, Cornell 54

Rider 52, Iona 36

Siena 67, Manhattan 62

Skidmore 75, William Smith 57

UMBC 64, Hartford 47

UNC Wilmington 48, Towson 42

Villanova 66, St. John’s 56

SOUTH

Chattanooga 70, ETSU 62

Duke 72, Syracuse 55

Elon 70, Northeastern 58

James Madison 77, Delaware 42

Rhodes 61, Centre 37

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 74, Sioux Falls 72

Bethany Lutheran 60, Northland 56

DePaul 70, Xavier 43

Drake 101, Illinois St. 49

Finlandia at Martin Luther, ppd.

Marquette 72, Butler 66

Minn. St. (Mankato) 65, Upper Iowa 48

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 88, Bemidji St. 56

Minn.-Morris 60, Northwestern (Minn.) 54

Minot St. 78, Minn. Duluth 71

Missouri St. 73, S. Illinois 59

N. Iowa 70, Bradley 50

North Central (Minn.) 67, Crown (Minn.) 52

Northern St. (SD) 83, Minn.-Crookston 52

St. Cloud St. 82, Mary 74

Wayne (Neb.) 71, SW Minnesota St. 60

Wichita St. 69, Evansville 68

Winona St. 69, Concordia (St.P) 59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Agreed to terms with LHP Luis Perez on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract and with UTL Jake Elmore on a minor league contract. Designated C A.J. Jimenez and LHP Chad Girodofor assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager; Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting, assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting; Jason Parks to special assistant to the president and general manager; Greg Davey, promoted to coordinator, baseball operations; Albert Lyu to developer, research and development; Andrew Bassett to assistant director, pro scouting; Min Sung to supervisor, Pacific Rim scouting/special assignment professional scout; John Baker to coordinator, mental skills; Jason Cooper to special assignment scout; Jake Ciarrachi to MLB scout; Shane Farrell to Upper Midwest area scout; Ella Cahill to amateur scouting assistant; and Garrett Chiado to assistant, research and development. Named Joe Nelson MLB scout and Nic Jackson pro scout; Jacob Eisenberg assistant, research and development; and John Pedrotty trainee, baseball operations.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Phil Gosselin from Arizona for RHP Frank Duncan.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Alexander and C Charlie Valerio.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed RHP Carlos Misell and RHP Cody Culp off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Tyler Ihrig, INF Cory Morales, RHP Tyler Harris and C Michael Valadez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Icezack Flemming and RHP Dan Minor.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Brian Joynt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Cameron Monger and OF Carl Thomore. Released OF Dominique Taylor, RHP Josh Wood and LHP Ryan Kulik.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 1B Marc Flores to a contract extension. Signed RHP Nick Cunningham.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Hector Hernandez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Acquired RHP Cody Culp from Gary SouthShore (AA) for future considerations.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix C Alex Len one game for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation in the Feb. 8 game at Memphis. Fined Phoenix G Tyler Ulis and F Marquese Chriss and Memphis G Troy Daniels $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Delaware (NBADL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Danuel House Jr. to Delaware (NBADL).

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox. Named Bryant Young defensive line coach and Raheem Morris wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach. Promoted Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator and Doug Mallory to defensive backs coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Justin Perillo.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released Gs Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Voided the contract of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced they have given Jack Del Rio coach a new four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Jon Embree assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Bobby Turner running backs coach, Rich Scangarello quarterbacks coach, Ray Wright strength and conditioning coach, T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach and Nick Kray administrative assistant to the head coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of OL Kory Lichtensteiger.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Eric Gelinas to San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jimmy Howard from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Jonathan Ericsson on long-term injured reserve.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Cody Corbett from Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Chris McCarthy was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G DiDi Haracic.

College

INDIANA — Named Darren Hiller run game coordinator and offensive line coach and Nick Sheridan quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Josh Henson offensive line coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Harrison Barlow assistant baseball coach.

ST. LEO — Named Tony Paris men’s soccer coach.

WASHINGTON — Suspended men’s senior basketball F Malik Dime.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach

Partial Second Round

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links

m-Monterey Peninsula Country Club

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Jordan Spieth 68m-65s — 133 -10

Martin Flores 70m-68s — 138 -5

Jon Rahm 73s-67p — 140 -4

Dustin Johnson 70m-69s — 139 -4

James Hahn 73m-67s — 140 -3

Mackenzie Hughes 70m-70s — 140 -3

Scott Stallings 72s-70p — 142 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 71p-70m — 141 -2

Jimmy Walker 72p-69m — 141 -2

Chad Collins 72p-70m — 142 -1

Phil Mickelson 70m-72s — 142 -1

Webb Simpson 71m-72s — 143 E

Jim Furyk 70s-74p — 144 E

Matt Kuchar 74p-69m — 143 E

Steven Alker 77s-67p — 144 E

Ryan Palmer 75s-70p — 145 +1

Martin Laird 71m-73s — 144 +1

Steve Marino 74s-71p — 145 +1

Ryan Brehm 74s-71p — 145 +1

Chris Stroud 76p-69m — 145 +2

Billy Hurley III 72p-73m — 145 +2

Mike Weir 74s-73p — 147 +3

Henrik Norlander 76s-71p — 147 +3

Steven Bowditch 76s-72p — 148 +4

Zack Sucher 74s-76p — 150 +6

Brendon Todd 77p-72m — 149 +6

Brendon de Jonge 78m-72s — 150 +7

Matt Every 72s-79p — 151 +7

Smylie Kaufman 79m-72s — 151 +8

Steve Wheatcroft 75p-76m — 151 +8

Andrew Loupe 80s-73p — 153 +9

Jonathan Randolph 79s-74p — 153 +9

Vijay Singh 78p-78m — 156 +13

Champions Tour

Allianz Championship

First Round

Olin Browne 30-33 — 63 -9

Kenny Perry 31-34 — 65 -7

Tom Byrum 35-31 — 66 -6

Marco Dawson 32-34 — 66 -6

Scott McCarron 34-32 — 66 -6

David Toms 34-33 — 67 -5

Jay Don Blake 33-34 — 67 -5

Joe Durant 35-32 — 67 -5

Colin Montgomerie 36-32 — 68 -4

Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-34 — 68 -4

Fred Couples 34-34 — 68 -4

Hale Irwin 33-35 — 68 -4

Doug Garwood 35-33 — 68 -4

Carlos Franco 35-33 — 68 -4

Jerry Smith 30-38 — 68 -4

Scott Dunlap 37-31 — 68 -4

Fred Funk 33-35 — 68 -4

Bob Tway 35-34 — 69 -3

Paul McGinley 34-35 — 69 -3

Kevin Sutherland 34-35 — 69 -3

Larry Mize 35-34 — 69 -3

Woody Austin 33-36 — 69 -3

Esteban Toledo 36-33 — 69 -3

Jay Haas 34-35 — 69 -3

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-34 — 69 -3

Paul Broadhurst 33-36 — 69 -3

Willie Wood 34-35 — 69 -3

Kirk Triplett 34-35 — 69 -3

Mike Goodes 34-36 — 70 -2

Mark Brooks 34-36 — 70 -2

Gene Sauers 35-35 — 70 -2

Paul Goydos 35-35 — 70 -2

Tom Kite 34-36 — 70 -2

Lee Janzen 34-36 — 70 -2

Bobby Gage 35-35 — 70 -2

Fran Quinn 35-35 — 70 -2

Loren Roberts 37-34 — 71 -1

John Daly 36-35 — 71 -1

Brandt Jobe 37-34 — 71 -1

Guy Boros 36-35 — 71 -1

Michael Bradley 36-35 — 71 -1

Jose Maria Olazabal 34-37 — 71 -1

Bernhard Langer 35-36 — 71 -1

Billy Andrade 38-33 — 71 -1

Wes Short, Jr. 38-33 — 71 -1

Rocco Mediate 34-37 — 71 -1

Mark Calcavecchia 36-35 — 71 -1

Ian Woosnam 36-35 — 71 -1

Scott Parel 34-37 — 71 -1

Phillip Price 37-34 — 71 -1

Bart Bryant 36-36 — 72 E

Gary Koch 38-34 — 72 E

Stephen Ames 34-38 — 72 E

David Frost 35-37 — 72 E

John Cook 38-34 — 72 E

Jeff Sluman 37-35 — 72 E

Sandy Lyle 36-36 — 72 E

Mark O’Meara 35-37 — 72 E

Skip Kendall 36-36 — 72 E

Joey Sindelar 36-37 — 73 +1

Billy Mayfair 36-37 — 73 +1

Brad Faxon 35-38 — 73 +1

Kirk Hanefeld 37-36 — 73 +1

Russ Cochran 37-37 — 74 +2

Tim Petrovic 35-39 — 74 +2

Steve Lowery 37-37 — 74 +2

Michael Allen 38-36 — 74 +2

Duffy Waldorf 35-39 — 74 +2

Tommy Armour III 37-38 — 75 +3

Bob Gilder 36-39 — 75 +3

Jeff Maggert 36-39 — 75 +3

Todd Hamilton 39-37 — 76 +4

Glen Day 38-38 — 76 +4

Scott Hoch 38-38 — 76 +4

Gary Hallberg 40-37 — 77 +5

Jim Thorpe 39-38 — 77 +5

Jean-Francois Remesy 36-41 — 77 +5

Jesper Parnevik 38-40 — 78 +6

Jim Rutledge 40-40 — 80 +8

Jim Carter 37-44 — 81 +9

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood & Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

St. Wendelin, McComb, North Baltimore at Margaretta Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Feb. 19 at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont and the teams will play in five or six tournaments from March through May. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

Registration sessions for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Feb. 18 and 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments