Prep basketball: L-B surges past Chieftains

BASCOM — Anthony Masterlasco sparked a second half surge by Liberty-Benton Friday night as the Eagles rallied to post a 68-51 victory over Hopewell-Loudon and stay unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball.

The win leaves L-B at 16-3 overall and 9-0 in the BVC, one game ahead of 8-1 Van Buren, which handled Leipsic 68-48 Friday night. The Eagles can clinch a title share next Friday at home against Pandora-Gilboa and win it outright Feb. 22 at home against Leipsic.

Hopewell-Loudon trailed L-B just 32-29 at the half after Derek Feindel scored 12 of his team-leading 18 points and Trent Ardner drained three of the Chieftains’ six 3-pointers over the first two quarters and had nine points.

Ardner finished with 16 points.

Masterlasco then took over in the second half, scoring seven points in a 16-point L-B third quarter and adding six in a 20-point final period to finish with 23 points on the night.

Austin May added 12 points and Will Poling and Conor Greer each had nine points.

liberty-benton (16-3, 9-0 bvc)

Masterlasco 9-5–23, George 1-0–3, May 6-0–12, Poling 3-2–9, Lenhart 1-1″”3, Greer 4-1–9, Frankart 4-1–9, Vermilya 0-0–0. TOTALS: 28 10-15–68.

hopewell-loudon (13-6, 4-5 bvc)

Feindel 7-0–18, Ardner 6-0–16, Milligan 1-0–3, Jury 2-0–5, Bolte 3-1″”7, Rumschlag 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20 1-7–51.

Liberty-Benton 18 14 16 20 — 68

Hopewell-Loudon 14 15 9 13 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Liberty-Benton 2 (George & Poling); Hopewell-Loudon 10 (Feindel & Ardner 4, Milligan, Jury).

ELMWOOD 50

LAKE 33

MILLBURY — Elmwood led by just one point at halftime, but doubled up Lake in the second half in securing a 50-33 Northern Buckeye Conference win.

Tayte Lentz led the Royals, who improved to 11-7 overall and 6-6 in the NBC, with 17 points and Nate Uzelac chipped in 10 as Elmwood outscored Lake 32-16 in the second half.

Jimmy Urias paced the Flyers (6-14, 3-9 NBC) with 10 points and Jordan Bekier scored nine.

elmwood (11-7, 6-6 nbc)

T. Lentz 7-1–17, Uzelac 4-1–10, Curtis 4-0–8, Weiss 2-0–5, Jon. Childress 1-2–4, Duvall 1-2–4, Stearns 0-1–1, M. Lentz 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-8–50.

lake (6-14, 3-9 nbc)

Urias 4-2–10, Bekier 3-0–9, Ellison 3-0–6, Mata 2-2–6, Hornyak 0-2–2. TOTALS: 12-6–33.

Elmwood 13 5 18 14 — 50

Lake 9 8 11 5 — 33

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4 (T. Lentz 2, Uzelac & Weiss), Lake 3 (Bekier 3).

NEW RIEGEL 62

TIFFIN CALVERT 41

TIFFIN — Mitchell Kramer and Lucas Williams each scored 14 points Friday to lead New Riegel to a 62-41 victory over Tiffin Calvert in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

Shane Halcomb added 12 points and Ben Dryfuse scored 11 for the Blue Jackets (11-6, 7-3 SBC). Brandon Arbogast grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and Cole Noftz led New Riegel with five assists.

Nic Somodi led Tiffin Calvert (8-11, 4-6 SBC) with 10 points and three steals. Connor Kennedy and Conner Meyer each scored eight points.

New RIEGEL (11-6, 7-3 SBC River)

Williams 4-4–14, Arbogast 1-3–5, Noftz 1-0–2, Halcomb 6-0–12, Lescallett 1-0–2, Kramer 6-0–14, Dryfuse 4-2–11, Smith 0-2–2. TOTALS: 23-45 11-13 — 62.

TIFFIN CALVERT (8-11, 4-6 SBC RIVER)

Meyer 3-0–8, Deats 1-0–2, Kennedy 3-2–8, Hemminger 1-1–3, Keller 2-1–5, Somedi 3-2–10, Kantner 2-1–5. TOTALS: 15-51 7-14 — 41.

New Riegel 15 18 14 15 — 62

Tiffin Calvert 5 11 16 9 — 41

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 5-14 (Williams 2, Kramer 2, Dryfuse); Tiffin Calvert 4-14 (Somedi 2, Meyer 2).

rebounds: New Riegel 30 (Arbogast 8); Tiffin Calvert 25 (Keller 4).

turnovers: New Riegel 15, Tiffin Calvert 16.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 55-49 OT.

NORTH BALTIMORE 69

ARCADIA 34

ARCADIA — Julian Hagemeyer scored 31 points, North Baltimore built and early lead and then held Arcadia to single-digit scoring over the last three quarters in a 69-34 Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball victory Friday night.

Arcadia (4-14, 1-8 BVC) was stalled by poor shooting (10 of 36) and turnovers (26). The Redskins did convert 10 of 11 free throws.

Hagemeyer went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, 5 of 11 from 2-point range and was 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. He also had a team-leading nine rebounds.

Levi Gazarek had 10 points for the Tigers.

Alex Pessell and Levi Squire each had nine points for Arcadia with Pessell also grabbing eight rebounds.

north baltimore (9-9, 4-5 BVC)

Gazarek 5-0–10, Brian 2-0–5, Hagemeyer 11-3–31, Rader 4-0–8, Naugle 1-1–3, Franjic 1-0–2, Flores 4-0–8, Cotterman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 29-60 4-7–69.

arcadia (4-14, 1-8 bvc)

Pessell 2-5–9, Palmer 0-4–4, Brubaker 1-0–3, Squire 4-0–9, Stoner 1-0–2, Coppus 2-0–5, Stahl 0-0–0, Simon 0-0–0, Metzger 0-0–0. TOTALS: 10-36 10-11–34.

North Baltimore 26 18 19 6 — 69

Arcadia 14 7 4 9 — 34

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 7-13 (Hagemeyer 6, Brian); Arcadia 3-13 (Brubaker, Squire, Coppus).

rebounds: North Baltimore 25 (Hagemeyer 9); Arcadia 16 (Pessell 8).

turnovers: North Baltimore 12, Arcadia 26.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 47-37.

PANDORA-GILBOA 66

VANLUE 25

PANDORA — Jared Breece and Cooper McCullough led an assault from 3-point range and Pandora-Gilboa held Vanlue to single-digit scoring in three quarters as the Rockets rolled over Vanlue 66-25 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball play Friday night.

P-G (11-2, 6-2 BVC) shot its way to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and never let up, hitting 10 of 22 treys on the night.

Breece hit three of those long-range buckets and finished with 15 points, while McCullough’s four treys keyed a 14-point effort. Drew Johnson provided 12 points for the Rockets.

McCullough led P-G in rebounding with seven, while recording three assists.

Vanlue (1-16, 0-9), which hit just 10 of 37 field goal attempts, got 12 points from Caleb Bonham with Troy Ward leads the Wildcats in rebounds (7), steals (2) and assists (2).

vanlue (1-16, 0-9 bvc)

Price 0-0–0, Bonham 5-2–12, Davis 1-0–3, Ward 1-1–3, Kloepfer 3-0–7. TOTALS: 10-37 3-7–25.

pandora-gilboa (11-5, 6-2 bvc)

Huffman 1-0–3, Wauters 1-0–3, Breece 5-2–15, McCullough 5-0–14, Johnson 5-2–12, Larcom 2-0–4, Niese 2-0–4, Murphy 1-0–2, Dawson 2-0–4, Schwab 2-0–5. TOTALS: 26-54 4-5–66.

Vanlue 2 7 12 4 — 25

Pandora-Gilboa 18 15 21 12 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-18 (Davis & Kloepfer); Pandora-Gilboa 10-22 (McCullough 4, Breece 3, Huffman & Wauters).

rebounds: Vanlue 18 (Ward 7); Pandora-Gilboa 26 (McCullough 7).

turnovers: Vanlue 17, Pandora-Gilboa 7.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pandora-Gilboa, 47-3.

OLD FORT 64

LAKOTA 35

OLD FORT — Four Old Fort players accounted for 55 points Friday night as the Stockaders overpowered Lakota 64-35 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game.

Jacob Webb led the Old Fort (16-2, 9-1 SBC) attack with 16 points, while Eric Bell had 15, Hootie Cleveland 13 and Jacob Hammond 11.

Cleveland also had four steals and six assists.

Lakota (4-15, 3-8) got eight points from Josh Kagy with Tyler Gabel adding seventh and Levi Myers six.

lakota (4-15, 3-8 sbc)

Myers 2-2–6, J. Kagy 2-2–8, A. Kagy 0-1–1, Wehrle 2-0–4, Balderson 1-0–2, Schaser 1-2–4, Gabel 2-3″”7, White 1-0–3. TOTALS: 11 10-13″”35.

old fort (16-2, 9-1 sbc)

Wagner 1-0–2, Cleveland 4-3–13, Baker 1-1–3, Bell 7-1–15, Steyer 0-2–2, Clark 1-0–2, Webb 7-2–16, Hammond 4-3–11. TOTALS: 25 12-23″”64.

Lakota 11 2 12 10 — 35

Old Fort 7 22 20 15 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 3-18 (J. Kagy 2, White); Old Fort 2-13 (Cleveland 2).

rebounds: Lakota 29, Old Fort 34.

turnovers: Lakota 20, Old Fort 12.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 59-38.

