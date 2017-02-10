Boys basketball: Van Buren boys stay in BVC title race

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

VAN BUREN — Coach Marc Bishop liked seeing his Van Buren boys basketball team excited after Friday night’s Blanchard Valley Conference game against Leipsic.

Bishop’s crew had every reason to be hyped after it led nearly the entire way in rolling to a 68-48 victory over Leipsic.

With their sixth consecutive win, the Black Knights improved to 15-2 overall and moved ahead of the Vikings into sole possession of second place in the BVC at 8-1.

Leipsic dropped to 10-7 and 7-2 in the conference, two games behind first-place Liberty-Benton.

“The biggest things is our guys are really pumped up,” Bishop said. “(Leipsic) is a good team, and now there’s only one team left with one loss in the BVC. So, we’re standing alone in second place and we’re just trying to do what we can and worry about ourselves.”

Braxton Fasone, Van Buren’s 6-foot-5 senior standout, gave the Vikings plenty to worry about with his 21-point, seven-rebound performance. Ryan Turner made three 3-point shots while scoring 12 points and Riley Adolph, in his best showing since returning three weeks ago from a lower-leg injury suffered during football season, knocked down four treys for all of his 12 points off the bench.

Matthew Ayers added 11 points for the Black Knights.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve struggled all year from the 3-point line,” Bishop said. “We had eight threes tonight (in 16 attempts), and that makes a big difference. Our margin for error grows.

“It’s good to have Riley hitting again. I think he’s starting to get his legs back, but we had other guys knocking down threes, too, so that was good to see.”

Grant Schroeder notched 16 points and a pair of steals for Leipsic, while Jordan Berger collected 14 points, six rebounds and two steals and Dylan Schroeder had nine points and two steals.

“Obviously, it’s a disappointing night for us,” Vikings coach Chris Kuhlman said. “Van Buren shot pretty well from three and made their foul shots (10 of 14), and we can’t dig ourselves a hole like we did in the first quarter. We played pretty close to even the rest of the way.”

A Grant Schroeder basket gave Leipsic a 5-4 lead early on, but Fasone scored seven points and Adolph connected on his first 3-pointer as Van Buren took control with a 15-2 run that raised the count to 21-7 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

“We talked all week about them running and getting out and trying to get transition, and I don’t think our guys realized the speed it was going to happen at,” Kuhlman said. “We just got off to a slow start. If we’d have made stops at the defensive end, it would have made it easier for us to get back (into the game), and we didn’t do that.”

The first-quarter run was just what the doctor ordered for Bishop, whose squad went on to lead 35-20 at halftime behind nine points apiece from Fasone and Adolph.

“We talk about that a lot, and I think in the last several games we’ve done a nice job of coming out and establishing ourselves early in the basketball game,” Bishop said. “I think when you do that against teams, it makes a big difference.”

leipsic (10-7, 7-2 bvc)

Rieman 1-1–3, G. Schroeder 6-5–17, D. Schroeder 3-3–9, Morman 0-0–0, Berger 4-5–13, Dunham 0-0–0, Gillepsie 1-0–3, Rader 1-1–3, Hiegel 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-41 13-24 — 48.

van buren (15-2, 8-1 BVC)

Saltzman 0-0–0, Fasone 7-7–21, Ayers 5-1–11, Steveson 3-0–6, Turner 4-1–12, Beitzel 1-0–2, Iliff 0-2–2, Ohlrich 0-0–0, Rickenbacher 0-0–0, Bell 1-0–2, Adolph 4-0–12. TOTALS: 25-51 10-14 — 68.

Leipsic 9 11 16 12 — 48

Van Buren 21 14 18 15 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 1-5 (Gillespie); Van Buren 8-16 (Adolph 4, Turner 3, Fasone 1).

rebounds: Leipsic 20 (Berger 6); Van Buren 30 (Fasone 7).

turnovers: Leipsic 12; Van Buren 12.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 46-43.

Comments

comments