Boys basketball: Turnover-prone SW falls to St. Joseph

FREMONT — It wasn’t a question of effort but an obstacle of execution.

St. Wendelin turned the ball over six times in each quarter, 13 times in each half.

The Mohawks also shot 21 percent from the field in its lowest offensive output of the season and fell 53-29 to Fremont St. Joseph on Friday night in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

“We couldn’t catch the ball early, got us down in a big hole,” St. Wendelin coach Tim Ritzler said. “We didn’t really execute the offense we’ve been talking about all week that we had to get ready for it.

“Our kids played extremely hard; I think they’re trying too hard to make a play.”

The Mohawks (5-13, 2-7 SBC) went the entire first quarter without making a field goal to fall behind 14-2.

They missed all seven attempts from the field, five from downtown.

Their only points came as Cyle Smith was fouled on a three-pointer, sinking two free throws to pull within 7-2 at the 3:36 mark.

St. Wendelin played St. Joseph to a 10-10 draw in the second quarter but were outscored 9-3 in the third quarter where it only made one shot in 14 attempts.

“They’re trying to catch and finish a shot before they catch it so it goes through their hands and out of bounds,” Ritzler said. “We don’t mind taking threes if we’ve got the right guys shooting them.

“Usually we try to take a three off a post touch. I don’t think we did a very good job getting the ball inside against their zone.”

Ritzler said he saw improvement in his players better attacking the gaps of the zone but noted a poor performance from 3-point range (1 of 14) as not opening up things inside.

The Crimson Streaks (6-12, 4-6) stayed active in its zone all night long, forcing 17 steals and nine in the first half.

St. Joseph coach Jonathan Will said he’s been running a man mostly of late but saw good things in their first meeting against St. Wendelin, a 46-37 win.

“We got our hands on a lot of things,” Will said. “Even the shots (St. Wendelin) did take, our guys made it difficult.

“Tonight might have been our best defensive effort. We were on the floor for loose balls. I thought we’ve played as close to a complete game as we have all year.”

Zach Militello scored a game-high 20 points for the Crimson Streaks while teammate Spencer Harrison chipped in a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds.

St. Joseph’s Derek Rosengarten only scored two points, but had seven rebounds, six offensive, four steals and two blocks.

Brody Whetsel and Smith scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Whetsel grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking two shots.

Andrew Schetter grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.

Ritzler commended his team’s defensive effort against a St. Joseph team that likes to slash and attack the rim.

“Early on we were giving up too much defensive penetration,” Ritzler said. “After we settled down we did a much better job of one-on-one defending. Once you didn’t have to help, we were able to stay home and trap a little bit and get some turnovers, but at that point we were in such a hole it was hard to battle out of.”

The Mohawks had eight steals, getting two apiece from Joel Lopez, Brayden Moon and Nick Kelbley.

st. wendelin (5-13)

Lopez 1-0–3, Noel 1-0–2, Smith 2-6–10, Kelbley 0-1–1, Coburn 0-0–0, Whetsel 5-1–11, Moon 0-0–0, Schetter 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-46 9-15–29.

fremont st. joseph (6-12)

Wonderly 3-1–7, Militello 8-4–20, Foster 2-0–4, Filliater 1-0–2, S. Harrison 4-6–14, Morrisette 1-0–2, Meek 1-0–2, Rosengarten 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-50 11-18–53.

St. Wendelin 2 10 3 14 — 29

Fremont St. Joseph 14 10 9 20 — 53

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 1-14 (Smith), Fremont St. Joseph 0-6.

rebounds: St. Wendelin 28 (Whetsel 12); Fremont St. Joseph 37 (Harrison 10).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 26, Fremont St. Joseph 17.

junior varsity: Fremont St. Joseph, 43-34.

