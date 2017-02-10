Boys basketball: Poor shooting plagues FHS

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

It may not have been a championship game, but defense definitely won the night.

Parker Vollmer scored 17 points to lead Otsego past Fostoria High School 50-35 in Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball Friday.

Poor shooting plagued the Redmen, who were just 13-for-43 from the field and a dismal 6-of-16 from the free-throw line.

“When you shoot that poorly, you’re not going to win no matter you do anywhere else on the floor,” Fostoria coach J.T. Bates said after his team fell to 4-14 overall and 2-10 in the NBC. “That was the big thing tonight, that was the difference. We shot so poorly from the floor. We got 43 looks, we got some really good looks, we just missed a lot of open shots tonight and that cost us.

“It was a slow-paced game, we didn’t do anything (going) up and down — that’s hard to do when you’re missing. Otsego’s a very good team, a very well-coached team. They play very good defense which, obviously affected our shooting tonight. We still had our opportunites; we just didn’t cash them in.”

Otsego (10-9, 6-6 NBC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a 3-pointer from Vollmer in the opening minute and a pair of free throws from Luke Beach. The Redmen didn’t score until Armand Cousin’s 3-pointer at the 3:28 mark, which proved to be Fostoria’s only field goal of the first quarter.

The second quarter started with Fostoria narrowing the count to 9-8. But the Knights made 6 of 10 from the floor in the quarter, didn’t turn over the ball and built a 23-15 halftime lead.

“We came to play,” Knights coach Jim Bostdorff said. “We’ve had three really tight basketball games — our last three were all one-point basketball games.

“We wanted to get focused to come out ready to play and get going. We struggled scoring a little bit the last couple of games; we feel like we rectified that with some patience on offense, got some good back cuts and scored in the paint. We probably shot too many threes early and we refocused: we said we wanted to get the ball inside. We did and that really got us going.”

He added, “We always say we like to get the first punch in the game and get going,and tonight we did. We got out of the gate, scored the first five and got going and they never did catch up with us. We were just solid tonight.”

Otsego went up 29-16 before Cousin hit from beyond the arc with 3:47 left in the third quarter. This time the offense was able to close out the quarter with another six points from the field, but Otsego still outpaced the Redmen 14-10 in the third.

“We didn’t turn them over at all and our defensive intensity wasn’t where it needed to be either,” Bates said. “We tried to play a zone, we tried to play man and in both, we just didn’t have good rotation. We found ourselves chasing them a lot around the floor. … When you chase and get a disciplined team like them, they’re going to kill you with backdoor cuts and curl cuts and that’s what they did and got a lot of easy layups.”

Bostdorff said his team’s overall game was much improved from recent outings.

“We just played a really sound game all night tonight,” he said. “Credit to the kids: they came out to play. This is a hard place for us to play. It’s a long bus ride for us, and we were focused. We were able to get everyone in the game tonight and everybody contributed, which makes it even better.”

While Bates bemoaned his team’s defensive effort, Bostdorff praised his squad.

“I thought David Silva for us did a really good job of defending Jayden Stanton, just a really good job on him,” Bostdorff said. “They like to clear the floor out on the side for him and David was right there and he did a really good job.”

Beach was also in double figures for the Knights with 10 points, while Will Varner contribued nine points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Armand Cousin and Aneas Cousin each scored six points to pace the Redmen, while the latter pulled down a team-best six rebounds.

OTSEGO (10-9, 6-6 NBC)

Downs 1-0–2, Vollmer 4-7–17, Beach 3-3–10, Varner 4-0–9, Silva 1-0–3, Glassford 0-0–0, Avers 0-0–0, Greenhagen 1-0–2, Maher 0-1–1, Gase 1-0–2, Gonzales 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17-35 11-20 — 50.

FOSTORIA (4-14, 2-10 NBC)

Bunley 1-1–3, Sierra 1-0–2, Turner 1-2–4, Garcia 0-0–0, An. Cousin 3-0–6, Ar. Cousin 2-0–6, Stanton 1-2–4, Boff 1-0–3, Tucker 1-0–2, Milum 0-0–0, Johnson 1-0–2, Phillips 1-1–3, Mauricio 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13-43 6-16 — 35.

Otsego 7 16 14 13 — 50

Fostoria 4 11 10 10 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 5-15 (Vollmer 2, Beach, Varner, Silva); Fostoria 3-11 (Ar. Cousin 2, Boff).

rebounds: Otsego 26 (Varner 7); Fostoria 25 (An. Cousin 6).

turnovers: Otsego 3; Fostoria 10.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fostoria 57-38.

Comments

comments