Girls basketball: St. Wendelin falls on Dye’s jumper

DOLA — Ashton Dye scored more than half of Hardin Northern’s points and a game-high 22 points, but none were more important than her final three.

With the score tied at 39-39 with four seconds remaining, Dye scurried just across halfcourt and hoisted what was the game-winning 3-pointer as the Polar Bears downed St. Wendelin 42-39 in nonconference action.

The 3 was Dye’s second of the game, while Holly Wilson just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds as Hardin Northern improved to 9-13 overall.

Hannah Burns paced the Mohawks (6-13) with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Peighton Troike chipped in 10 points.

st. wendelin (6-13)

Han. Burns 4-3–11, Troike 4-1–10, Hai. Burns 3-1–9, Reineck 2-0–6, Prince 1-1–3. TOTALS: 14-47 6-17–39.

hardin northern (9-13)

A. Dye 7-6–22, Wilson 3-5–11, Ayers 1-1–3, Hopson 1-0–3, Waller 1-0–2, Stewart-Evans 0-1–1. TOTALS: 13-35 13-22–42.

St. Wendelin 0 8 19 12 — 39

Hardin Northern 7 13 12 10 — 42

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 5-19 (Reineck & Hai. Burns 2, Troike), Hardin Northern 3-6 (A. Dye 2, Hopson).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 26 (Han. Burns 12), Hardin Northern 20 (Wilson 9).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 15, Hardin Northern 15.

junior varsity: St. Wendelin, 13-11.

McCOMB 49

VANLUE 31

VANLUE — McComb shot just 28.8 percent from the field on Thursday.

But the Panthers outrebounded Vanlue and forced 32 turnovers as a big first half turned into a 49-31 Blanchard Valley Conference win for McComb.

Nora Hemminger led the way for the Panthers (9-11, 4-6 BVC), which outscored Vanlue 30-12 in the first half, with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, while Jenna Herr was close behind with 19 points, six rebounds, nine steals and four assists. Alyssa Herr added a team-high 11 rebounds as the team tallied 34 boards.

Amanda Clymer led the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9 BVC) with 14 points and seven of the their 26 rebounds and Emma Biller scored nine.

Mccomb (9-11, 4-6 bvc)

Hemminger 9-4–22, J. Herr 8-2–19, Schroeder 3-0–6, A. Herr 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-73 6-14–49.

vanlue (5-14, 1-9 bvc)

Clymer 5-3–14, Biller 3-2–9, Smith 2-0–5, Yeater 0-1–1, Kin 0-1–1, Snook 0-1–1. TOTALS: 10-35 8-16–31.

McComb 16 14 8 11 — 49

Vanlue 5 7 6 13 — 31

3-Point GOALS: McComb 1-12 (J. Herr), Vanlue 3-10 (Clymer, Smith & Biller).

rebounds: McComb 34 (A. Herr 11), Vanlue 26 (Snook 8).

turnovers: McComb 13, Vanlue 32.

WOODMORE 39

ELMWOOD 36

ELMORE — Elmwood took three of the four quarters against Woodmore on Thursday.

But the Wildcats drubbed the Royals 18-4 in the second quarter, and it proved to be enough to claim a close 39-36 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Elmwood.

The Royals, who took a 7-6 lead after the first quarter, fell behind 24-11 at halftime and were unable to dig themselves out of the hole despite 15 points from Zoe Shank, 11 points from Jaela Kynard and six points and eight rebounds from Maddie Schramko.

Lily Rothert paced the Woodmore attack with 14 points and Katie Brugger scored 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter.

elmwood (9-12, 6-7 nbc)

Shank 6-3–15, Kynard 5-0–11, Schramko 3-0–6, Hannah 1-2–4. TOTALS: 15-39 5-10–36.

woodmore (12-9, 9-4 nbc)

L. Rothert 5-2–14, Brugger 5-0–12, Lamonyon 1-0–3, Freund 1-0–3, Barbee 0-3–3, Koenig 1-0–2, Hoffman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14 5-12–39.

Elmwood 7 4 10 15 — 36

Woodmore 6 18 8 7 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 1-8 (Kynard), Woodmore 6 (Brugger & L. Rothert 2,Lamonyon & Freund).

rebounds: Elmwood 28 (Schramko 8).

turnovers: Elmwood 20.

junior varsity: Woodmore, 37-24.

