Girls basketball: No let down for Riverdale girls

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s girls basketball team has had some close losses and fourth quarter leads slip away the past couple weeks.

There was no letdown for the Falcons on Thursday.

Riverdale raced to a 13-0 lead three minutes into its game with Arcadia as the Falcons cruised to a 66-41 Blanchard Valley Conference win.

“That’s one of the things we talked about in the locker room before the game is we wanted to put four quarters together tonight, which I felt has been lacking in past games,” Riverdale coach Maryann Holderman said. “It seems like we’ve always had a lull in one of the quarters … We were able to start off strong, we got some quick steals we were able to capitalize on.”

Riverdale, which entered Thursday’s contest having four single-digit losses in its last five games, improved to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in the conference. Holderman improved her record to 199-80 in her 12th season at Riverdale (291-163 overall).

Arcadia, playing without three key players including leading scorer and rebounder Kennedy Pratt (17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds per game), slipped to 12-7 and 5-5 in the BVC.

Riverdale’s Lexie Wright (5-foot-9 junior) scored a career-high 21 points while pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds. Sydney Holderman (5-4 senior guard), who leads the league in scoring (20.7 ppg), scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half and snatched eight steals for the Falcons.

Wright had a pair of 3-point plays in the first quarter. She also scored on a pass from Holderman off an Arcadia turnover with 30 seconds left in the frame to give the Falcons a 24-9 lead.

Holderman had 10 points and three steals in the first quarter and started the Falcons’ scoring in the second with a drive to the basket.

She scored five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to give the Falcons a 38-19 lead with 2:34 left in the half.

“They played hard, they attacked the basket,” Arcadia coach Randy Baker said. “We were passive when they pressed us early to get the lead. They’re up there with their press and we’re passing and we back off instead of attacking the press.”

Riverdale built a 40-21 halftime lead and extended it to 58-28 late in the third quarter. Wright had another 3-point play and converted a steal into a layup as well.

Janessa Taylor had five of her 13 points in the third quarter and grabbed seven rebounds for Riverdale, while Reygan Frey added seven points and five boards.

Taylor Ware led Arcadia with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench. She scored six in the first quarter, including a bucket off a pass from Haley Kieffer to cut the Redskins’ deficit to 19-9.

Emma Saltzman added 11 points and six boards for Arcadia, while Mariah Monday chipped in six points and five rebounds.

“You just got to step up. You do the best you can with what you’ve got,” Baker said. “We’ve been playing pretty good defense with what we’ve got out there until today, then we ran into a pretty athletic team here. We’re missing some good kids, so hopefully they’ll be back here when we get ready for tournaments.”

Riverdale, which closes its regular season against state-ranked Arlington (17-2, No. 5 in Division IV Associated Press poll) on Thursday and Carey (14-5) on Feb. 18, is hoping to use Thursday’s win as a confidence builder for the rest of the season.

The Falcons were outscored 22-13 in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s 69-64 loss to Kenton; dropped an overtime game to Pandora-Gilboa a week ago and were outscored 18-4 in the final frame of a 59-56 loss to McComb on Jan. 26.

“I felt tonight was a total team win and hopefully, this is something we can build on because right now, you want to playing your best basketball (at this time),” Holderman said.

“Any win feels good. It’s just a matter of, those girls got to learn that it’s one quarter at a time and we can’t look ahead because we have seen games where we’ve had a nice lead and we think we’ve got it, and then they fall apart, or we’ve seen games where just the opposite is true where we’re down and we fight back and we battle and make it a close game.”

ARCADIA (12-7, 5-5 BVC)

Ware 7-2–16, Saltzman 4-3–11, Monday 2-1–6, Kieffer 0-2–2, Ward 1-0–2, Peters 0-2–2, Burnett 0-1–1, Brubaker 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-58 12-16 — 41.

RIVERDALE (10-10, 5-5 BVC)

Holderman 8-4–21, Wright 8-5–21, Taylor 6-1–13, Frey 2-2–7, VandenBosch 2-0–4. TOTALS: 26-53 12-13 — 66.

Arcadia 9 12 10 10 — 41

Riverdale 24 16 18 8 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 1-15 (Monday 1); Riverdale 2-9 (Holderman & Frey 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 37 (Ware 9); Riverdale 35 (Wright 11).

turnovers: Arcadia 19, Riverdale 15.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 41-11.

