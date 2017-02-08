Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Newark (18) 21-0 180
2. W. Chester Lakota W. 18-2 141
3. Tol. Start 17-1 129
4. Can. Glenoak 16-1 107
5. New Carlisle Tecumseh 19-2 77
6. Mason 17-3 66
7. Reynoldsburg 18-2 65
8. Solon 16-2 61
9. N. Can. Hoover 18-2 35
10. Dublin Coffman 17-2 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Eastlake N. 20. Berea-Midpark 19. Lyndhurst Brush 16.
Division II
1. Ottawa-Glandorf (13) 18-0 154
2. Kettering Alter (3) 18-2 146
3. Day. Carroll 17-3 128
4. Perry 16-1 97
5. Beloit W. Branch (2) 20-2 82
6. Upper Sandusky 19-1 76
7. Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-3 73
8. Trotwood-Madison 14-4 31
9. Elyria Cath. 17-2 23
10. Warren Howland 15-4 21
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: London 20. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. Clyde 17. Wilmington 13. Oak Harbor 13. Poland Seminary 12.
Division III
1. Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 20-0 166
2. Archbold (2) 19-0 152
3. Columbiana (2) 22-0 135
4. Ft. Recovery 15-1 89
5. Cols. Africentric 18-3 83
6. Columbus Grove 16-1 80
7. Versailles 16-3 66
8. Waynesville 19-1 39
9. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 15-4 34
10. Liberty-Benton 15-2 31
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Richwood N. Union 22. W. Liberty-Salem 18.
Division IV
1. Berlin Hiland (13) 19-1 165
2. New Madison Tri-Village (4) 19-0 151
3. Fairfield Christian 18-1 124
4. Waterford 16-2 90
5. Arlington 17-2 87
6. Minster 16-2 78
7. Ottoville 16-3 72
8. Wayne Trace 17-1 65
9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 17-2 55
10. Norwalk St. Paul 15-2 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Jackson Center 16.
Tuesday’s Results
Northern Ohio League
Ontario 52, Sandusky Senior 36
Shelby 64, Norwalk Senior 60
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 54, New Knoxville 45
Bellevue 70, Mansfield Senior 15
Bowling Green 50, Wauseon 34
Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary’s 46
Convoy Crestview 53, Celina 24
Elida 55, Parkway 42
Evergreen 68, Ottawa Hills 26
Fostoria Senior 72, Ada 61
Fremont St. Joseph 68, North Baltimore 37
Hicksville 35, Pettisville 27
Hopewell-Loudon 37, St. Wendelin 26
Kalida 45, Holgate 34
Kenton 69, Riverdale 64
Lakota 55, Gibsonburg 49
Liberty-Benton 63, Bluffton 27
Marion Local 46, Lima Bath 40
Milan Edison 62, Norwalk St. Paul 51
Miller City 71, Van Buren 42
Monroeville 62, Hardin Northern 57
Montpelier 44, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 43
New Bremen 52, Spencerville 38
Oak Harbor 51, Old Fort 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Napoleon 27
Ridgemont 52, Sidney Fairlawn 34
Stryker 52, Antwerp 47
Tiffin Columbian 64, New Riegel 59
Upper Scioto Valley 73, Fairbanks 43
Van Wert 53, Bryan 39
Wapakoneta 45, Coldwater 33
Wayne Trace 67, Continental 29
Around Ohio
Ashtabula Edgewood 81, Struthers 71
Canal Winchester 103, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45
Cin. Woodward 49, Cin. Aiken 37
Cols. School for Girls 40, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20
Cols. Upper Arlington 73, Galloway Westland 20
Cornerstone Christian 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 45
Dublin Coffman 78, Marysville 47
Ft. Loramie 56, Sidney 33
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Grove City 49
Girard 63, Youngs. Liberty 57
Groveport Madison Christian 41, Liberty Christian Academy 14
Hilliard Bradley 43, Dublin Jerome 26
Hilliard Davidson 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
Lancaster 34, Pickerington N. 27
Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Westerville Cent. 31
Mentor 68, Chardon 42
New Albany 37, Groveport-Madison 29
Newark 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 33
Pickerington Cent. 59, Reynoldsburg 56
Powell Olentangy Liberty 39, Westerville N. 38
Thomas Worthington 48, Dublin Scioto 38
Tree of Life 36, Gahanna Christian 18
Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 34
Westerville S. 37, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27
Worthington Kilbourne 54, Delaware Hayes 31
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Vanlue
Van Buren at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Lake at Eastwood
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Liberty Center
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Swanton
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Edgerton
Holgate at Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at New Knoxville
Parkway at New Bremen
Versailles at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
West Holmes at Clear Fork
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at North Union
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Howard East Knox
Fredericktown at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland
Other NW Ohio Games
Bluffton at Ada
Cardington Lincoln at Elgin
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin
Castalia Margaretta at Norwalk Senior
Edon at Maumee Valley Country Day
Fayette at Montpelier
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Howard East Knox at Centerburg
Kingsway Christian School at Kidron Central Christian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Lincolnview
Lucas at South Central
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Old Fort at Seneca East
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
St. Wendelin at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 64, Buckeye Central 59
Colonel Crawford 51, Ridgedale 40
Mohawk 59, Seneca East 53, OT
Upper Sandusky 83, Bucyrus 45
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 69, Woodmore 55
Elmwood 66, Rossford 62
Genoa 67, Fostoria Senior 32
Lake 53, Otsego 52
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 60, Danbury 46
Toledo Christian 65, Gibsonburg 54
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 62, Perrysburg 50
Bowling Green 67, Springfield 62
Sylvania Northview 66, Napoleon 41
Sylvania Southview 68, Maumee 28
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior 45, West Holmes 31
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 79, Toledo Start 56
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 66, Edon 32
Coldwater 78, Arcanum 51
Delphos St. John’s 55, Ottoville 41
Fort Jennings 80, Delphos Jefferson 71
Fremont Ross 55, Port Clinton 47
Galion Northmor 41, Lucas 38
Greenville 64, Fort Recovery 49
Harvest Temple 67, Heritage Christian 66, OT
Hicksville 61, Paulding 56
Hilltop 52, Delta 31
Lima Temple Christian 68, Lincolnview 60
Loudonville 68, Fredericktown 57
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Columbus Grove 31
Plymouth 71, Galion Senior 64
Riverside 52, Houston 51
Smithville 48, Kidron Central Christian 45
Toledo Whitmer 62, Defiance 53
Woodlan, Ind. 66, Antwerp 47
Wooster Senior 66, Mount Vernon 44
Wynford 62, Crestline 49
Around Ohio
Akr. SVSM 59, Akr. Hoban 57, OT
Alliance 71, Salem 49
Ansonia 73, Randolph Southern, Ind. 58
Ashtabula Lakeside 64, Austintown Fitch 52
Athens 48, Albany Alexander 31
Bellaire 69, Toronto 56
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42, Bellefontaine 34
Belpre 66, Glouster Trimble 52
Berlin Center Western Reserve 78, Mineral Ridge 66
Bloom-Carroll 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 74, Coshocton 69, 2OT
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, E. Liverpool 53
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 100, Millersport 41
Canfield 61, Youngs. East 56
Carrollton 56, Can. South 50
Casstown Miami E. 43, Newton Local 40
Centerville 53, Cin. Taft 49
Chillicothe 56, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Cin. Anderson 48, Norwood 37
Cin. La Salle 59, Lebanon 36
Cin. Madeira 50, Cin. Indian Hill 45
Cin. Mariemont 54, Reading 51
Cin. McNicholas 60, Hamilton Badin 46
Cin. Moeller 67, Cin. Western Hills 37
Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Colerain 41
Cin. Princeton 74, W. Chester Lakota W. 37
Cin. Sycamore 59, Hamilton 49
Cin. Winton Woods 66, Cin. Shroder 61
Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Finneytown 44
Circleville Logan Elm 62, Ashville Teays Valley 47
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Washington C.H. 56
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Bedford 45
Cle. VASJ 60, Gates Mills Gilmour 55
Cols. Bexley 52, Worthington Christian 47
Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46
Cols. Centennial 94, Cols. International 37
Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 48
Cols. Grandview Hts. 71, Whitehall-Yearling 66
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Circleville 51
Cols. Independence 61, Cols. West 53
Cols. Linden McKinley 71, Cols. Beechcroft 62
Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Whetstone 51
Cols. Northland 94, Cols. East 48
Cols. Upper Arlington 80, Galloway Westland 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 53, Cols. Africentric 51
Cols. Wellington 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42
Copley 69, Wadsworth 60
Cuyahoga Hts. 64, Sheffield Brookside 42
Dover 49, Marietta 46
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49
Dublin Scioto 46, Thomas Worthington 44
Elyria Cath. 70, Rocky River 45
Fairfield 43, Middletown 41
Frankfort Adena 77, Wheelersburg 75
Franklin 64, Brookville 53
Gahanna Lincoln 76, Grove City 71
Garfield Hts. 74, Beachwood 41
Girard 63, Youngs. Liberty 57
Granville 61, Utica 53
Grove City Christian 73, Newark Cath. 62
Groveport Madison Christian 85, Liberty Christian Academy 17
Groveport-Madison 59, New Albany 46
Heath 65, Hebron Lakewood 38
Hilliard Bradley 63, Dublin Jerome 29
Hilliard Davidson 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36
Hudson 59, Cle. John Marshall 43
Hunting Valley University 64, Gates Mills Hawken 53
Ironton 51, Chesapeake 42
Jackson 45, Wellston 40
Jefferson Area 70, Niles McKinley 67
Johnstown-Monroe 70, Pataskala Licking Hts. 54
Kettering Alter 52, Day. Carroll 51
Kinsman Badger 75, N. Bloomfield 19
Lakewood 59, Avon 53
Lakewood St. Edward 79, E. Cle. Shaw 33
Lancaster Fairfield Union 81, Baltimore Liberty Union 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 89, Warren Champion 65
Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Westerville Cent. 13
Lima Sr. 60, Oregon Clay 50
Lisbon David Anderson 68, Leetonia 51
Lore City Buckeye Trail 93, Barnesville 53
Louisville 61, Minerva 51
Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, E. Can. 46
Maple Hts. 64, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63
Mason 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44
McArthur Vinton County 104, Bidwell River Valley 51
McConnelsville Morgan 50, New Lexington 43
Medina Highland 64, Twinsburg 40
Mentor Lake Cath. 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 51
Miamisburg 61, W. Carrollton 34
Morrow Little Miami 56, Cin. Turpin 49
N. Can. Hoover 86, Massillon Washington 79
N. Olmsted 51, N. Ridgeville 36
New Carlisle Tecumseh 66, Spring. Greenon 54
New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville Maysville 37
New Middletown Spring. 58, Hanoverton United 46
New Paris National Trail 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 50
Newark 70, Sunbury Big Walnut 37
Olmsted Falls 55, Berea-Midpark 41
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 66, Vincent Warren 63
Parma Hts. Holy Name 94, Parma 46
Parma Normandy 62, Cle. Lincoln W. 55
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48, Johnstown Northridge 45
Patriot Preparatory Academy 68, Williamsport Westfall 55
Peebles 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 38
Pickerington Cent. 71, Reynoldsburg 58
Pickerington N. 55, Lancaster 31
Piketon 54, Lucasville Valley 38
Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 48
Pomeroy Meigs 80, Nelsonville-York 53
Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Ironton St. Joseph 36
Proctorville Fairland 65, Portsmouth 55
Racine Southern 65, Stewart Federal Hocking 23
Reedsville Eastern 40, Crown City S. Gallia 38
S. Point 70, Gallipolis Gallia 53
S. Webster 62, New Boston Glenwood 47
Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, New Matamoras Frontier 22
Seaman N. Adams 47, Manchester 44, 2OT
Shaker Hts. 60, Richfield Revere 42
Spring. Cath. Cent. 56, W. Liberty-Salem 46
Spring. Shawnee 63, St. Paris Graham 46
Stow-Munroe Falls 78, Barberton 60
Strasburg-Franklin 47, Berlin Hiland 45, OT
Streetsboro 57, Kent Roosevelt 42
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36
Thornville Sheridan 51, Philo 44
Urbana 66, Spring. NW 39
W. Jefferson 57, London 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 40
Warren Harding 72, Warren Howland 59
Warren JFK 75, Malvern 52
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Greenfield McClain 37
Westerville N. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Westlake 44, Grafton Midview 37
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 78, Shadyside 45
Wilmington 61, Hillsboro 55
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 82, Beallsville 30
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Delaware Hayes 33
Xenia 70, Riverside Stebbins 60
Youngs. Boardman 65, Cortland Lakeview 61
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63, Akr. Manchester 57
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at St. Wendelin
Hardin Northern at North Baltimore
PREP WRESTLING
OHSAA State Team Tournament
At St. John Arena
Sunday’s State Quarterfinals
Division I
(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.
(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.
(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15
(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15
Division II
(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.
(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15
(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15
Division III
(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.
(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.
(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15
(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15
NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
State Coaches Poll
1. Toledo St. Francis (5) 95
2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (5) 94
3. Hunting Valley University School 74
4. Lakewood St. Edward 71
5. Columbus St. Charles 54
6. Bowling Green 47
7. Olentangy Liberty 28
8. (tie) Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 27
8. (tie) Upper Arlington 27
10. Shaker Heights 25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 18 .647 —
Toronto 32 21 .604 2
New York 22 31 .415 12
Philadelphia 18 33 .353 15
Brooklyn 9 43 .173 24½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 30 21 .588 —
Atlanta 30 22 .577 ½
Charlotte 24 28 .462 6½
Miami 22 30 .423 8½
Orlando 20 34 .370 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 15 .700 —
Indiana 29 22 .569 6½
Chicago 26 26 .500 10
Detroit 24 28 .462 12
Milwaukee 22 28 .440 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 39 12 .765 —
Houston 38 17 .691 3
Memphis 32 22 .593 8½
Dallas 20 31 .392 19
New Orleans 20 32 .385 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 33 19 .635 —
Oklahoma City 30 23 .566 3½
Denver 23 28 .451 9½
Portland 22 30 .423 11
Minnesota 19 33 .365 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 8 .843 —
L.A. Clippers 31 21 .596 12½
Sacramento 20 32 .385 23½
L.A. Lakers 18 36 .333 26½
Phoenix 16 36 .308 27½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT
Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107
Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96
Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109
Utah 120, Atlanta 95
Miami 115, Minnesota 113
New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106
Denver 110, Dallas 87
Memphis 89, San Antonio 74
Chicago 112, Sacramento 107
Tuesday’s Results
Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 107
Houston 128, Orlando 104
Portland at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at New York, 8
Miami at Milwaukee, 8
Phoenix at Memphis, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
Utah at New Orleans, 8
Boston at Sacramento, 10:30
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8
Utah at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Denver at New York, 7:30
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
San Antonio at Detroit, 7:30
Golden State at Memphis, 8
Indiana at Washington, 8
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8
Atlanta at Sacramento, 10:30
Chicago at Phoenix, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 54 30 16 8 68 158 134
Ottawa 51 27 18 6 60 137 141
Toronto 52 25 17 10 60 163 156
Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149
Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143
Detroit 53 22 21 10 54 134 155
Buffalo 53 22 21 10 54 131 149
Tampa Bay 54 24 24 6 54 149 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 37 11 6 80 180 114
Columbus 52 34 13 5 73 173 129
Pittsburgh 52 33 13 6 72 186 150
N.Y. Rangers 53 34 18 1 69 181 140
Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164
N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153
New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153
Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 52 35 12 5 75 176 121
Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141
Nashville 53 26 19 8 60 146 137
St. Louis 54 27 22 5 59 155 162
Winnipeg 56 25 27 4 54 163 176
Dallas 54 21 23 10 52 148 172
Colorado 49 14 33 2 30 99 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 54 33 17 4 70 148 126
Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141
Anaheim 55 28 17 10 66 142 139
Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159
Los Angeles 54 27 23 4 58 132 133
Vancouver 53 23 24 6 52 125 154
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 5, OT
New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 5, San Jose 4, OT
Calgary 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Washington 5, Carolina 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 6, Ottawa 0
Toronto 3, Dallas 1
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 0
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 4, Vancouver 2
Montreal at Colorado, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7
Vancouver at Columbus, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7
San Jose at Boston, 7
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30
Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30
Montreal at Arizona, 9
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 73, Hunter 71
Bloomfield 76, Post (Conn.) 65
Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45
Hartwick 87, Utica 72
Old Westbury 94, Yeshiva 81
Penn St. 70, Maryland 64
Princeton 64, Penn 49
Rhode Island 70, UMass 62
Siena 81, Iona 79
Villanova 75, Georgetown 64
SOUTH
Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT
Brescia 91, Asbury 85
Florida 72, Georgia 60
Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58
Kentucky 92, LSU 85
Kentucky Christian 99, Boyce 81
King (Tenn.) 87, Erskine 70
Limestone 69, North Greenville 54
Memphis 66, Tulsa 44
NC A&T 86, Allen 78
Syracuse 82, Clemson 81
MIDWEST
Akron 65, Ball St. 63
Bethel (Ind.) 76, Spring Arbor 74
Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT
Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87
Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70
Illinois 68, Northwestern 61
Illinois St. 82, Drake 53
Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81
Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57
W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55
SOUTHWEST
Vanderbilt 72, Arkansas 59
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 69, Utah St. 52
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 68, Hunter 64
Hartwick 64, Utica 47
La Salle 57, St. Bonaventure 45
Old Westbury 65, Mount St. Mary’s 44
SOUTH
Asbury 97, Brescia 78
Barton 73, Pfeiffer 59
Charleston Southern 60, Campbell 43
Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 55
High Point 70, Winthrop 57
King (Tenn.) 75, Erskine 64
Liberty 49, Radford 48
Limestone 92, North Greenville 61
Presbyterian 52, UNC Asheville 47
Randolph-Macon 66, Va. Wesleyan 51
Washington (Md.) 78, Bryn Mawr 50
William & Mary 81, Hofstra 65
MIDWEST
Concordia (Wis.) 57, Wis. Lutheran 41
Lakeland 59, Milwaukee Engineering 54
Marian (Wis.) 52, Edgewood 49
St. Mary of the Woods at Lincoln Christian, ccd.
UConn 96, Cincinnati 49
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (31) 22-0 775 1
2. Maryland 23-1 739 3
3. Mississippi State 23-1 695 4
4. Florida State 22-2 660 5
5. Baylor 23-2 652 2
6. South Carolina 20-2 640 6
7. Notre Dame 22-3 588 8
8. Washington 22-3 533 10
9. Oregon State 22-2 527 11
10. Texas 19-4 503 13
11. Stanford 20-4 428 9
12. UCLA 18-5 425 12
13. Ohio State 21-5 405 14
14. Louisville 20-6 400 7
15. Duke 20-4 375 15
16. DePaul 20-5 280 17
17. Miami 17-6 262 16
17. N.C. State 17-6 262 19
19. Syracuse 17-7 190 21
20. Oklahoma 18-6 167 22
21. Arizona State 15-8 163 18
22. Michigan 19-5 120 —
23. South Florida 18-4 98 20
24. California 17-7 52 —
25. Tennessee 15-8 36 25
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 19, Temple 14, Northwestern 12, Creighton 10, Green Bay 10, Drake 5, Kansas State 4, UALR 3, Tulane 1.
NCAA Division II
Men’s Top 25
1, Northwest Missouri State (12) 396 19-0 1
2, Fairmont State (4) 388 20-0 2
3, West Liberty 367 19-1 3
4, California Baptist 353 19-1 4
5, Indiana (Pa.) 323 19-2 6
6, Hawaii Pacific 319 19-1 7
7, Queens (N.C.) 295 19-1 8
8, Bellarmine 284 18-3 10
9, Shippensburg 260 18-1 5
10, Kutztown 248 16-2 11
11, Barry 245 17-2 13
12, Tarleton State 213 18-3 14
13, Western Washington 189 17-3 15
14, Fort Lewis 185 18-3 16
15, Kentucky Wesleyan 169 18-2 17
16, Wheeling Jesuit 160 17-3 6
17, Southern Indiana 138 19-2 12
18, Alabama-Huntsville 129 15-4 19
19, Colorado Mines 111 18-3 22
20, Chico State 106 18-3 23
21, Lincoln Memorial 71 16-4 24
22, UW-Parkside 65 17-3 25
23, Arkansas-Monticello 45 15-2 16
24, Valdosta State 34 17-3 NR
25, UT-Permian Basin 23 16-4 NR
Others receiving votes: San Francisco State 18, MSU Moorhead 14, Ferris State 13, Southern New Hampshire 13, West Texas A&M 10, St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Findlay 4, Virginia State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 2.
NCAA Division III
Women’s Top 25
1, Tufts (15) 20-0 613 1
2, Amherst (6) 20-0 601 2
3, St. Thomas (1) 18-0 565 3
4, Thomas More (3) 19-0 544 4
5, Christopher Newport 19-0 525 5
6, Ohio Northern 19-0 474 8
7, Puget Sound 18-1 410 12
8, Mary Washington 18-1 403 10
9, Washington U. 16-2 399 11
10, Hope 18-2 376 6
11, DePauw 19-1 374 13
12, Trinity (Texas) 18-1 323 16
13, Wartburg 18-2 311 14
14, Scranton 17-2 306 7
15, Montclair State 18-1 291 18
16, UW-Oshkosh 17-2 289 15
17, Gustavus Adolphus 19-0 250 19
18, Whitman 17-2 194 20
19, UW-Whitewater 17-2 173 17
20, Carnegie Mellon 15-3 150 9
21, SUNY Geneseo 20-0 116 23
22, Messiah 18-1 112 22
23, Bowdoin 14-3 110 21
24, Wheaton (Ill.) 15-3 66 25
25, Catholic 17-2 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Trine 36; Calvin 33; Rochester 14; George Fox 13; Marymount 9; UW-Stevens Point 4; Albright 1.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a one-year contract and INFs Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Brayan Pena on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Chris Carter on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed in terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a one-year contact.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Descalso on a one-year contract. Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Rob Scahill outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa.
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Richard Castillo.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B David Bergin.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed manager Gary Gaetti to a one-year contract extension through the 2017 season.
Can-Am League
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Steve Brown.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Lance Montano and C/1B Alejandro Sergovia.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded SS Brett Balkan to the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League for future considerations.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Chandler Jagogzinski to a contract extension.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. Fined C DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the playing court.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Kristi Toliver.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 52, Tiffin Calvert 39
(7th) Tiffin Calvert 36, Hopewell-Loudon 34
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Rossford at Fostoria, 4
BOWLING
Seneca Lanes
Monday Nite Spares League
Standings: TWB Victory Riders 17-7; Shoulda Beens 16-8; Offset Electric 15-9; Conine’s Country Market 15-9; Jack Green Hauling 12-12; Dick’s Auto Supply 12-12; Red’s Pizza 10-14; Wells 10-14; Royal Flush 8-16; One Last Call 5-19.
High games, men: Mike Fox 256, Sherm Bickford 217, Cas Anez 215, Roger Bergstedt 206, Ryan Phillips 204, Bill Shultz 181.
High games, women: Nancy Lewis 236, Jen Anez 203, Lisa Meyers 187, Marla Nye 181, Kathy Breidenbach 179, Chris Wyant 178.
High series, men: Mike Fox 667, Cas Anez 584, Roger Bergstedct 568, Sherm Bickford 564, Ryan Phillips 525, Dale Thaxton 505.
High series, women: Nancy Lewis 564, Jen Anez 541, Marla Nye 522, Lisa Meyers 499, Jan Thibodeau 492, Daneen Reasor 464.