Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Newark (18) 21-0 180

2. W. Chester Lakota W. 18-2 141

3. Tol. Start 17-1 129

4. Can. Glenoak 16-1 107

5. New Carlisle Tecumseh 19-2 77

6. Mason 17-3 66

7. Reynoldsburg 18-2 65

8. Solon 16-2 61

9. N. Can. Hoover 18-2 35

10. Dublin Coffman 17-2 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Eastlake N. 20. Berea-Midpark 19. Lyndhurst Brush 16.

Division II

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (13) 18-0 154

2. Kettering Alter (3) 18-2 146

3. Day. Carroll 17-3 128

4. Perry 16-1 97

5. Beloit W. Branch (2) 20-2 82

6. Upper Sandusky 19-1 76

7. Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-3 73

8. Trotwood-Madison 14-4 31

9. Elyria Cath. 17-2 23

10. Warren Howland 15-4 21

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: London 20. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. Clyde 17. Wilmington 13. Oak Harbor 13. Poland Seminary 12.

Division III

1. Cin. Summit Country Day (13) 20-0 166

2. Archbold (2) 19-0 152

3. Columbiana (2) 22-0 135

4. Ft. Recovery 15-1 89

5. Cols. Africentric 18-3 83

6. Columbus Grove 16-1 80

7. Versailles 16-3 66

8. Waynesville 19-1 39

9. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 15-4 34

10. Liberty-Benton 15-2 31

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Richwood N. Union 22. W. Liberty-Salem 18.

Division IV

1. Berlin Hiland (13) 19-1 165

2. New Madison Tri-Village (4) 19-0 151

3. Fairfield Christian 18-1 124

4. Waterford 16-2 90

5. Arlington 17-2 87

6. Minster 16-2 78

7. Ottoville 16-3 72

8. Wayne Trace 17-1 65

9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 17-2 55

10. Norwalk St. Paul 15-2 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Jackson Center 16.

Tuesday’s Results

Northern Ohio League

Ontario 52, Sandusky Senior 36

Shelby 64, Norwalk Senior 60

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 54, New Knoxville 45

Bellevue 70, Mansfield Senior 15

Bowling Green 50, Wauseon 34

Clyde 62, Sandusky St. Mary’s 46

Convoy Crestview 53, Celina 24

Elida 55, Parkway 42

Evergreen 68, Ottawa Hills 26

Fostoria Senior 72, Ada 61

Fremont St. Joseph 68, North Baltimore 37

Hicksville 35, Pettisville 27

Hopewell-Loudon 37, St. Wendelin 26

Kalida 45, Holgate 34

Kenton 69, Riverdale 64

Lakota 55, Gibsonburg 49

Liberty-Benton 63, Bluffton 27

Marion Local 46, Lima Bath 40

Milan Edison 62, Norwalk St. Paul 51

Miller City 71, Van Buren 42

Monroeville 62, Hardin Northern 57

Montpelier 44, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 43

New Bremen 52, Spencerville 38

Oak Harbor 51, Old Fort 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Napoleon 27

Ridgemont 52, Sidney Fairlawn 34

Stryker 52, Antwerp 47

Tiffin Columbian 64, New Riegel 59

Upper Scioto Valley 73, Fairbanks 43

Van Wert 53, Bryan 39

Wapakoneta 45, Coldwater 33

Wayne Trace 67, Continental 29

Around Ohio

Ashtabula Edgewood 81, Struthers 71

Canal Winchester 103, Cols. Franklin Hts. 45

Cin. Woodward 49, Cin. Aiken 37

Cols. School for Girls 40, Gahanna Cols. Academy 20

Cols. Upper Arlington 73, Galloway Westland 20

Cornerstone Christian 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 45

Dublin Coffman 78, Marysville 47

Ft. Loramie 56, Sidney 33

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Grove City 49

Girard 63, Youngs. Liberty 57

Groveport Madison Christian 41, Liberty Christian Academy 14

Hilliard Bradley 43, Dublin Jerome 26

Hilliard Davidson 66, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Lancaster 34, Pickerington N. 27

Lewis Center Olentangy 41, Westerville Cent. 31

Mentor 68, Chardon 42

New Albany 37, Groveport-Madison 29

Newark 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 33

Pickerington Cent. 59, Reynoldsburg 56

Powell Olentangy Liberty 39, Westerville N. 38

Thomas Worthington 48, Dublin Scioto 38

Tree of Life 36, Gahanna Christian 18

Waverly 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 34

Westerville S. 37, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27

Worthington Kilbourne 54, Delaware Hayes 31

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Vanlue

Van Buren at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Lake at Eastwood

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Liberty Center

Bryan at Delta

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Swanton

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Edgerton

Holgate at Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at New Knoxville

Parkway at New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

West Holmes at Clear Fork

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at North Union

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Howard East Knox

Fredericktown at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland

Other NW Ohio Games

Bluffton at Ada

Cardington Lincoln at Elgin

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin

Castalia Margaretta at Norwalk Senior

Edon at Maumee Valley Country Day

Fayette at Montpelier

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Howard East Knox at Centerburg

Kingsway Christian School at Kidron Central Christian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Lincolnview

Lucas at South Central

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Old Fort at Seneca East

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

St. Wendelin at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 64, Buckeye Central 59

Colonel Crawford 51, Ridgedale 40

Mohawk 59, Seneca East 53, OT

Upper Sandusky 83, Bucyrus 45

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 69, Woodmore 55

Elmwood 66, Rossford 62

Genoa 67, Fostoria Senior 32

Lake 53, Otsego 52

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 60, Danbury 46

Toledo Christian 65, Gibsonburg 54

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 62, Perrysburg 50

Bowling Green 67, Springfield 62

Sylvania Northview 66, Napoleon 41

Sylvania Southview 68, Maumee 28

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 45, West Holmes 31

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 79, Toledo Start 56

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 66, Edon 32

Coldwater 78, Arcanum 51

Delphos St. John’s 55, Ottoville 41

Fort Jennings 80, Delphos Jefferson 71

Fremont Ross 55, Port Clinton 47

Galion Northmor 41, Lucas 38

Greenville 64, Fort Recovery 49

Harvest Temple 67, Heritage Christian 66, OT

Hicksville 61, Paulding 56

Hilltop 52, Delta 31

Lima Temple Christian 68, Lincolnview 60

Loudonville 68, Fredericktown 57

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Columbus Grove 31

Plymouth 71, Galion Senior 64

Riverside 52, Houston 51

Smithville 48, Kidron Central Christian 45

Toledo Whitmer 62, Defiance 53

Woodlan, Ind. 66, Antwerp 47

Wooster Senior 66, Mount Vernon 44

Wynford 62, Crestline 49

Around Ohio

Akr. SVSM 59, Akr. Hoban 57, OT

Alliance 71, Salem 49

Ansonia 73, Randolph Southern, Ind. 58

Ashtabula Lakeside 64, Austintown Fitch 52

Athens 48, Albany Alexander 31

Bellaire 69, Toronto 56

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42, Bellefontaine 34

Belpre 66, Glouster Trimble 52

Berlin Center Western Reserve 78, Mineral Ridge 66

Bloom-Carroll 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 74, Coshocton 69, 2OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, E. Liverpool 53

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 100, Millersport 41

Canfield 61, Youngs. East 56

Carrollton 56, Can. South 50

Casstown Miami E. 43, Newton Local 40

Centerville 53, Cin. Taft 49

Chillicothe 56, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Cin. Anderson 48, Norwood 37

Cin. La Salle 59, Lebanon 36

Cin. Madeira 50, Cin. Indian Hill 45

Cin. Mariemont 54, Reading 51

Cin. McNicholas 60, Hamilton Badin 46

Cin. Moeller 67, Cin. Western Hills 37

Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Colerain 41

Cin. Princeton 74, W. Chester Lakota W. 37

Cin. Sycamore 59, Hamilton 49

Cin. Winton Woods 66, Cin. Shroder 61

Cin. Wyoming 79, Cin. Finneytown 44

Circleville Logan Elm 62, Ashville Teays Valley 47

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 69, Washington C.H. 56

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Bedford 45

Cle. VASJ 60, Gates Mills Gilmour 55

Cols. Bexley 52, Worthington Christian 47

Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46

Cols. Centennial 94, Cols. International 37

Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 48

Cols. Grandview Hts. 71, Whitehall-Yearling 66

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Circleville 51

Cols. Independence 61, Cols. West 53

Cols. Linden McKinley 71, Cols. Beechcroft 62

Cols. Mifflin 78, Cols. Whetstone 51

Cols. Northland 94, Cols. East 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 80, Galloway Westland 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 53, Cols. Africentric 51

Cols. Wellington 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 42

Copley 69, Wadsworth 60

Cuyahoga Hts. 64, Sheffield Brookside 42

Dover 49, Marietta 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49

Dublin Scioto 46, Thomas Worthington 44

Elyria Cath. 70, Rocky River 45

Fairfield 43, Middletown 41

Frankfort Adena 77, Wheelersburg 75

Franklin 64, Brookville 53

Gahanna Lincoln 76, Grove City 71

Garfield Hts. 74, Beachwood 41

Girard 63, Youngs. Liberty 57

Granville 61, Utica 53

Grove City Christian 73, Newark Cath. 62

Groveport Madison Christian 85, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Groveport-Madison 59, New Albany 46

Heath 65, Hebron Lakewood 38

Hilliard Bradley 63, Dublin Jerome 29

Hilliard Davidson 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36

Hudson 59, Cle. John Marshall 43

Hunting Valley University 64, Gates Mills Hawken 53

Ironton 51, Chesapeake 42

Jackson 45, Wellston 40

Jefferson Area 70, Niles McKinley 67

Johnstown-Monroe 70, Pataskala Licking Hts. 54

Kettering Alter 52, Day. Carroll 51

Kinsman Badger 75, N. Bloomfield 19

Lakewood 59, Avon 53

Lakewood St. Edward 79, E. Cle. Shaw 33

Lancaster Fairfield Union 81, Baltimore Liberty Union 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 89, Warren Champion 65

Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Westerville Cent. 13

Lima Sr. 60, Oregon Clay 50

Lisbon David Anderson 68, Leetonia 51

Lore City Buckeye Trail 93, Barnesville 53

Louisville 61, Minerva 51

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, E. Can. 46

Maple Hts. 64, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 63

Mason 59, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 44

McArthur Vinton County 104, Bidwell River Valley 51

McConnelsville Morgan 50, New Lexington 43

Medina Highland 64, Twinsburg 40

Mentor Lake Cath. 83, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Miamisburg 61, W. Carrollton 34

Morrow Little Miami 56, Cin. Turpin 49

N. Can. Hoover 86, Massillon Washington 79

N. Olmsted 51, N. Ridgeville 36

New Carlisle Tecumseh 66, Spring. Greenon 54

New Concord John Glenn 55, Zanesville Maysville 37

New Middletown Spring. 58, Hanoverton United 46

New Paris National Trail 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 50

Newark 70, Sunbury Big Walnut 37

Olmsted Falls 55, Berea-Midpark 41

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 66, Vincent Warren 63

Parma Hts. Holy Name 94, Parma 46

Parma Normandy 62, Cle. Lincoln W. 55

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 48, Johnstown Northridge 45

Patriot Preparatory Academy 68, Williamsport Westfall 55

Peebles 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 38

Pickerington Cent. 71, Reynoldsburg 58

Pickerington N. 55, Lancaster 31

Piketon 54, Lucasville Valley 38

Poland Seminary 63, Hubbard 48

Pomeroy Meigs 80, Nelsonville-York 53

Portsmouth Notre Dame 40, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Proctorville Fairland 65, Portsmouth 55

Racine Southern 65, Stewart Federal Hocking 23

Reedsville Eastern 40, Crown City S. Gallia 38

S. Point 70, Gallipolis Gallia 53

S. Webster 62, New Boston Glenwood 47

Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, New Matamoras Frontier 22

Seaman N. Adams 47, Manchester 44, 2OT

Shaker Hts. 60, Richfield Revere 42

Spring. Cath. Cent. 56, W. Liberty-Salem 46

Spring. Shawnee 63, St. Paris Graham 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 78, Barberton 60

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Berlin Hiland 45, OT

Streetsboro 57, Kent Roosevelt 42

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36

Thornville Sheridan 51, Philo 44

Urbana 66, Spring. NW 39

W. Jefferson 57, London 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 40

Warren Harding 72, Warren Howland 59

Warren JFK 75, Malvern 52

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64, Greenfield McClain 37

Westerville N. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Westlake 44, Grafton Midview 37

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 78, Shadyside 45

Wilmington 61, Hillsboro 55

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 82, Beallsville 30

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Delaware Hayes 33

Xenia 70, Riverside Stebbins 60

Youngs. Boardman 65, Cortland Lakeview 61

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 63, Akr. Manchester 57

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at St. Wendelin

Hardin Northern at North Baltimore

PREP WRESTLING

OHSAA State Team Tournament

At St. John Arena

Sunday’s State Quarterfinals

Division I

(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.

(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.

(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15

(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15

Division II

(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.

(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.

(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15

(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15

Division III

(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.

(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.

(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15

(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15

NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

State Coaches Poll

1. Toledo St. Francis (5) 95

2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (5) 94

3. Hunting Valley University School 74

4. Lakewood St. Edward 71

5. Columbus St. Charles 54

6. Bowling Green 47

7. Olentangy Liberty 28

8. (tie) Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 27

8. (tie) Upper Arlington 27

10. Shaker Heights 25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 33 18 .647 —

Toronto 32 21 .604 2

New York 22 31 .415 12

Philadelphia 18 33 .353 15

Brooklyn 9 43 .173 24½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 30 21 .588 —

Atlanta 30 22 .577 ½

Charlotte 24 28 .462 6½

Miami 22 30 .423 8½

Orlando 20 34 .370 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 35 15 .700 —

Indiana 29 22 .569 6½

Chicago 26 26 .500 10

Detroit 24 28 .462 12

Milwaukee 22 28 .440 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 39 12 .765 —

Houston 38 17 .691 3

Memphis 32 22 .593 8½

Dallas 20 31 .392 19

New Orleans 20 32 .385 19½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 33 19 .635 —

Oklahoma City 30 23 .566 3½

Denver 23 28 .451 9½

Portland 22 30 .423 11

Minnesota 19 33 .365 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 43 8 .843 —

L.A. Clippers 31 21 .596 12½

Sacramento 20 32 .385 23½

L.A. Lakers 18 36 .333 26½

Phoenix 16 36 .308 27½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT

Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107

Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96

Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109

Utah 120, Atlanta 95

Miami 115, Minnesota 113

New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106

Denver 110, Dallas 87

Memphis 89, San Antonio 74

Chicago 112, Sacramento 107

Tuesday’s Results

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 107

Houston 128, Orlando 104

Portland at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at New York, 8

Miami at Milwaukee, 8

Phoenix at Memphis, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

Utah at New Orleans, 8

Boston at Sacramento, 10:30

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8

Utah at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

San Antonio at Detroit, 7:30

Golden State at Memphis, 8

Indiana at Washington, 8

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8

Atlanta at Sacramento, 10:30

Chicago at Phoenix, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 54 30 16 8 68 158 134

Ottawa 51 27 18 6 60 137 141

Toronto 52 25 17 10 60 163 156

Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149

Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143

Detroit 53 22 21 10 54 134 155

Buffalo 53 22 21 10 54 131 149

Tampa Bay 54 24 24 6 54 149 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 37 11 6 80 180 114

Columbus 52 34 13 5 73 173 129

Pittsburgh 52 33 13 6 72 186 150

N.Y. Rangers 53 34 18 1 69 181 140

Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164

N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153

New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153

Carolina 52 24 21 7 55 138 151

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 52 35 12 5 75 176 121

Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141

Nashville 53 26 19 8 60 146 137

St. Louis 54 27 22 5 59 155 162

Winnipeg 56 25 27 4 54 163 176

Dallas 54 21 23 10 52 148 172

Colorado 49 14 33 2 30 99 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 54 33 17 4 70 148 126

Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141

Anaheim 55 28 17 10 66 142 139

Calgary 56 28 25 3 59 149 159

Los Angeles 54 27 23 4 58 132 133

Vancouver 53 23 24 6 52 125 154

Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 5, OT

New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 5, San Jose 4, OT

Calgary 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Washington 5, Carolina 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 0

Toronto 3, Dallas 1

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 0

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 4, Vancouver 2

Montreal at Colorado, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7

Vancouver at Columbus, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7

San Jose at Boston, 7

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30

Montreal at Arizona, 9

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 73, Hunter 71

Bloomfield 76, Post (Conn.) 65

Buffalo 65, N. Illinois 45

Hartwick 87, Utica 72

Old Westbury 94, Yeshiva 81

Penn St. 70, Maryland 64

Princeton 64, Penn 49

Rhode Island 70, UMass 62

Siena 81, Iona 79

Villanova 75, Georgetown 64

SOUTH

Alabama 90, South Carolina 86, 4OT

Brescia 91, Asbury 85

Florida 72, Georgia 60

Georgia Tech 96, Tusculum 58

Kentucky 92, LSU 85

Kentucky Christian 99, Boyce 81

King (Tenn.) 87, Erskine 70

Limestone 69, North Greenville 54

Memphis 66, Tulsa 44

NC A&T 86, Allen 78

Syracuse 82, Clemson 81

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ball St. 63

Bethel (Ind.) 76, Spring Arbor 74

Bowling Green 84, Kent St. 83, OT

Cent. Michigan 97, Ohio 87

Dayton 77, Saint Joseph’s 70

Illinois 68, Northwestern 61

Illinois St. 82, Drake 53

Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 81

Toledo 73, E. Michigan 57

W. Michigan 72, Miami (Ohio) 55

SOUTHWEST

Vanderbilt 72, Arkansas 59

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 69, Utah St. 52

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 68, Hunter 64

Hartwick 64, Utica 47

La Salle 57, St. Bonaventure 45

Old Westbury 65, Mount St. Mary’s 44

SOUTH

Asbury 97, Brescia 78

Barton 73, Pfeiffer 59

Charleston Southern 60, Campbell 43

Gardner-Webb 89, Longwood 55

High Point 70, Winthrop 57

King (Tenn.) 75, Erskine 64

Liberty 49, Radford 48

Limestone 92, North Greenville 61

Presbyterian 52, UNC Asheville 47

Randolph-Macon 66, Va. Wesleyan 51

Washington (Md.) 78, Bryn Mawr 50

William & Mary 81, Hofstra 65

MIDWEST

Concordia (Wis.) 57, Wis. Lutheran 41

Lakeland 59, Milwaukee Engineering 54

Marian (Wis.) 52, Edgewood 49

St. Mary of the Woods at Lincoln Christian, ccd.

UConn 96, Cincinnati 49

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (31) 22-0 775 1

2. Maryland 23-1 739 3

3. Mississippi State 23-1 695 4

4. Florida State 22-2 660 5

5. Baylor 23-2 652 2

6. South Carolina 20-2 640 6

7. Notre Dame 22-3 588 8

8. Washington 22-3 533 10

9. Oregon State 22-2 527 11

10. Texas 19-4 503 13

11. Stanford 20-4 428 9

12. UCLA 18-5 425 12

13. Ohio State 21-5 405 14

14. Louisville 20-6 400 7

15. Duke 20-4 375 15

16. DePaul 20-5 280 17

17. Miami 17-6 262 16

17. N.C. State 17-6 262 19

19. Syracuse 17-7 190 21

20. Oklahoma 18-6 167 22

21. Arizona State 15-8 163 18

22. Michigan 19-5 120 —

23. South Florida 18-4 98 20

24. California 17-7 52 —

25. Tennessee 15-8 36 25

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 19, Temple 14, Northwestern 12, Creighton 10, Green Bay 10, Drake 5, Kansas State 4, UALR 3, Tulane 1.

NCAA Division II

Men’s Top 25

1, Northwest Missouri State (12) 396 19-0 1

2, Fairmont State (4) 388 20-0 2

3, West Liberty 367 19-1 3

4, California Baptist 353 19-1 4

5, Indiana (Pa.) 323 19-2 6

6, Hawaii Pacific 319 19-1 7

7, Queens (N.C.) 295 19-1 8

8, Bellarmine 284 18-3 10

9, Shippensburg 260 18-1 5

10, Kutztown 248 16-2 11

11, Barry 245 17-2 13

12, Tarleton State 213 18-3 14

13, Western Washington 189 17-3 15

14, Fort Lewis 185 18-3 16

15, Kentucky Wesleyan 169 18-2 17

16, Wheeling Jesuit 160 17-3 6

17, Southern Indiana 138 19-2 12

18, Alabama-Huntsville 129 15-4 19

19, Colorado Mines 111 18-3 22

20, Chico State 106 18-3 23

21, Lincoln Memorial 71 16-4 24

22, UW-Parkside 65 17-3 25

23, Arkansas-Monticello 45 15-2 16

24, Valdosta State 34 17-3 NR

25, UT-Permian Basin 23 16-4 NR

Others receiving votes: San Francisco State 18, MSU Moorhead 14, Ferris State 13, Southern New Hampshire 13, West Texas A&M 10, St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Findlay 4, Virginia State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 2.

NCAA Division III

Women’s Top 25

1, Tufts (15) 20-0 613 1

2, Amherst (6) 20-0 601 2

3, St. Thomas (1) 18-0 565 3

4, Thomas More (3) 19-0 544 4

5, Christopher Newport 19-0 525 5

6, Ohio Northern 19-0 474 8

7, Puget Sound 18-1 410 12

8, Mary Washington 18-1 403 10

9, Washington U. 16-2 399 11

10, Hope 18-2 376 6

11, DePauw 19-1 374 13

12, Trinity (Texas) 18-1 323 16

13, Wartburg 18-2 311 14

14, Scranton 17-2 306 7

15, Montclair State 18-1 291 18

16, UW-Oshkosh 17-2 289 15

17, Gustavus Adolphus 19-0 250 19

18, Whitman 17-2 194 20

19, UW-Whitewater 17-2 173 17

20, Carnegie Mellon 15-3 150 9

21, SUNY Geneseo 20-0 116 23

22, Messiah 18-1 112 22

23, Bowdoin 14-3 110 21

24, Wheaton (Ill.) 15-3 66 25

25, Catholic 17-2 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Trine 36; Calvin 33; Rochester 14; George Fox 13; Marymount 9; UW-Stevens Point 4; Albright 1.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a one-year contract and INFs Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Brayan Pena on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Chris Carter on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed in terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a one-year contact.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Descalso on a one-year contract. Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Rob Scahill outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Richard Castillo.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B David Bergin.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed manager Gary Gaetti to a one-year contract extension through the 2017 season.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Steve Brown.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Lance Montano and C/1B Alejandro Sergovia.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded SS Brett Balkan to the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League for future considerations.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Chandler Jagogzinski to a contract extension.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. Fined C DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the playing court.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Kristi Toliver.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 52, Tiffin Calvert 39

(7th) Tiffin Calvert 36, Hopewell-Loudon 34

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Rossford at Fostoria, 4

BOWLING

Seneca Lanes

Monday Nite Spares League

Standings: TWB Victory Riders 17-7; Shoulda Beens 16-8; Offset Electric 15-9; Conine’s Country Market 15-9; Jack Green Hauling 12-12; Dick’s Auto Supply 12-12; Red’s Pizza 10-14; Wells 10-14; Royal Flush 8-16; One Last Call 5-19.

High games, men: Mike Fox 256, Sherm Bickford 217, Cas Anez 215, Roger Bergstedt 206, Ryan Phillips 204, Bill Shultz 181.

High games, women: Nancy Lewis 236, Jen Anez 203, Lisa Meyers 187, Marla Nye 181, Kathy Breidenbach 179, Chris Wyant 178.

High series, men: Mike Fox 667, Cas Anez 584, Roger Bergstedct 568, Sherm Bickford 564, Ryan Phillips 525, Dale Thaxton 505.

High series, women: Nancy Lewis 564, Jen Anez 541, Marla Nye 522, Lisa Meyers 499, Jan Thibodeau 492, Daneen Reasor 464.

Comments

