Prep Wrestling: NBC Tournament set for Saturday

League Wrestling Capsule

NBC Championship

WHEN & WHERE: 10 a.m. at Fostoria High School; finals will begin at approximately 4 p.m.

SCHOOLS COMPETING: Fostoria, Elmwood, Eastwood, Genoa, Lake, Woodmore, Otsego and Rossford.

DEFENDING CHAMP: Genoa.

WHAT TO WATCH: Defending champion Genoa leads the field and the battle will likely be for second place when the Northern Buckeye Conference schools decide their league championship on Fostoria’s mats.

Elmwood was second and Rossford third in last year’s meet. They’ll be in the mix as will Eastwood.

Genoa claimed half of the league’s 14 individual titles last season.

The Royals’ Jace Grossman is the only area returning champ at 182 pounds. Other Elmwood wrestlers with title hopes include returning state qualifier Noah Baker (170), Dylan Hinton (195) and Griffin Sperry (220).

Fostoria’s Oscar Pichardo (145) has the top placement potential for the host Redmen. He and teammate Colin Drake (160) were second at last week’s Gene Kimmet Invitational at Calvert.

