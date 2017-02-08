Prep Football: Mohawks’ Moon signs with Tiffin

St. Wendelin senior Brayden Moon has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Tiffin University.
Plans are for the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Moon to play wide receiver for the NCAA Division II Dragons after he played a variety of positions at St. Wendelin and during the 2015 season at Fostoria High School, when St. Wendelin did not field a football team.
Moon last season rushed for 706 yards and 117 carries (6.0 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns for St. Wendelin. He also completed 27 of 57 passes for 624 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and caught six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Tiffin competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Dragons finished 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the GLIAC last season.

