Prep Basketball Standings

Girls Basketball

League Standings

Blanchard Valley Conference

League Overall

Liberty-Benton 9 0 16 2

Arlington 8 1 17 2

Pandora-Gilboa 6 3 13 5

North Baltimore 6 3 13 6

Leipsic 6 3 13 6

Arcadia 5 4 12 6

Hopewell-Loudon 5 4 12 7

Riverdale 4 5 9 10

McComb 3 6 8 11

Vanlue 1 8 5 13

Van Buren 1 8 3 16

Cory-Rawson 0 9 0 20

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

League Overall

Toledo Notre Dame 12 0 17 3

Toledo Whitmer 10 2 13 5

Tol. Cent. Catholic 7 5 10 9

Oregon Clay 6 6 11 8

Fremont Ross 4 8 11 8

Findlay 4 8 9 10

Lima Senior 3 9 9 11

Toledo St. Ursula 2 10 5 13

Northern 10 Conference

League Overall

Upper Sandusky 14 0 19 1

Buckeye Central 11 3 16 4

Carey 11 3 14 5

Colonel Crawford 8 6 11 8

Seneca East 8 7 10 9

Mohawk 6 9 10 10

Wynford 3 11 4 16

Bucyrus 2 12 5 14

Ridgedale 1 13 5 15

Northern Buckeye Conference

League Overall

Otsego 12 0 17 2

Lake 8 4 16 4

Woodmore 8 4 11 9

Elmwood 6 6 9 11

Genoa 5 7 8 12

Eastwood 4 8 9 10

Fostoria Senior 3 9 6 13

Rossford 1 11 3 16

Northwest Conference

League Overall

Columbus Grove 6 0 17 1

Bluffton 6 0 14 5

Delphos Jefferson 4 2 8 11

Convoy Crestview 3 3 11 8

Lincolnview 3 4 11 8

Paulding 3 4 5 15

Spencerville 2 4 4 14

Ada 1 5 7 12

Allen East 0 6 3 16

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

League Overall

Archbold 5 0 19 0

Bryan 3 2 12 7

Swanton 3 2 12 7

Patrick Henry 3 2 11 8

Evergreen 2 3 12 6

Delta 2 3 11 7

Liberty Center 1 4 10 9

Wauseon 1 4 2 17

Putnam County League

League Overall

Columbus Grove 6 0 17 1

Ottoville 6 1 16 3

Pandora-Gilboa 5 1 13 5

Leipsic 3 3 13 6

Kalida 2 3 10 10

Continental 1 5 4 15

Fort Jennings 1 5 1 18

Miller City 1 6 6 13

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

League Overall

Fremont St. Joseph 10 1 16 4

Old Fort 9 1 16 3

New Riegel 7 3 11 8

Sandusky St. Mary’s 5 5 10 9

St. Wendelin 3 7 6 12

Tiffin Calvert 2 8 3 15

Lakota 0 11 3 17

Northwest Central Conference

League Overall

Upper Scioto Valley 6 0 15 3

Ridgemont 5 1 16 6

Hardin Northern 3 3 8 13

Waynesfield-Goshen 3 3 7 13

Sidney Lehman 3 3 4 10

Lima Perry 1 5 3 18

Riverside 0 6 3 13

Western Buckeye League

League Overall

Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 19 0

Wapakoneta 6 1 14 4

Kenton 5 2 14 4

Lima Bath 5 2 12 6

St. Marys Memorial 5 2 13 7

Defiance 3 4 12 6

Elida 3 4 7 12

Van Wert 1 6 5 14

Lima Shawnee 0 7 5 13

Celina 0 7 1 17

Boys Basketball

League Standings

Blanchard Valley Conference

League Overall

Liberty-Benton 8 0 15 3

Van Buren 7 1 14 2

Leipsic 7 1 10 6

Pandora-Gilboa 5 2 10 5

Hopewell-Loudon 4 4 13 5

Arlington 4 4 7 9

Cory-Rawson 4 4 7 9

North Baltimore 3 5 7 9

McComb 2 5 2 12

Riverdale 2 6 4 14

Arcadia 1 7 4 13

Vanlue 0 8 1 15

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

League Overall

Toledo St. John’s 9 1 15 2

Toledo St. Francis 8 2 15 2

Findlay 7 3 13 5

Toledo Whitmer 6 4 12 6

Lima Senior 6 4 11 6

Tol. Cent. Catholic 3 7 5 13

Fremont Ross 1 9 5 13

Oregon Clay 0 10 1 15

Northern 10 Conference

League Overall

Upper Sandusky 13 0 19 0

Colonel Crawford 12 2 14 4

Carey 10 3 11 7

Wynford 8 5 9 8

Buckeye Central 6 7 8 10

Seneca East 4 10 8 10

Mohawk 4 10 5 13

Bucyrus 3 10 3 14

Ridgedale 0 13 3 16

Northern Buckeye Conference

League Overall

Eastwood 9 2 15 3

Genoa 9 2 14 3

Rossford 7 4 11 7

Elmwood 5 6 10 7

Otsego 5 6 9 9

Woodmore 4 7 6 11

Lake 3 8 6 13

Fostoria Senior 2 9 4 13

Northwest Conference

League Overall

Spencerville 6 0 13 4

Convoy Crestview 5 0 12 4

Delphos Jefferson 4 1 8 10

Bluffton 3 2 8 9

Paulding 3 3 5 12

Lincolnview 2 4 8 11

Allen East 1 4 9 8

Columbus Grove 0 5 4 13

Ada 0 5 4 13

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

League Overall

Wauseon 4 0 16 1

Archbold 3 1 14 4

Liberty Center 3 1 7 9

Bryan 2 2 9 8

Swanton 2 2 8 10

Evergreen 1 3 8 10

Patrick Henry 1 3 6 10

Delta 0 4 1 16

Putnam County League

League Overall

Miller City 5 0 11 4

Pandora-Gilboa 4 1 10 5

Kalida 4 1 9 8

Continental 2 2 10 7

Leipsic 2 3 10 6

Ottoville 2 3 8 9

Columbus Grove 1 5 4 13

Fort Jennings 0 5 7 12

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

League Overall

Old Fort 8 1 15 2

New Riegel 6 3 10 6

Sandusky St. Mary’s 6 4 10 7

Tiffin Calvert 4 5 8 10

Fremont St. Joseph 4 6 5 12

Lakota 3 7 4 14

St. Wendelin 2 7 5 11

Northwest Central Conference

League Overall

Lima Perry 6 0 14 3

Upper Scioto Valley 5 1 12 6

Lima Temple Christian 4 2 9 9

Sidney Lehman 3 3 9 10

Riverside 2 3 6 12

Waynesfield-Goshen 1 4 1 16

Ridgemont 1 5 3 14

Hardin Northern 1 5 2 15

Western Buckeye League

League Overall

Wapakoneta 6 0 17 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 6 0 16 2

Elida 5 1 10 4

Lima Shawnee 3 3 10 8

Defiance 3 3 8 9

St. Marys Memorial 2 4 8 10

Van Wert 2 4 9 9

Celina 2 4 4 13

Kenton 1 5 10 7

Lima Bath 0 6 3 14

