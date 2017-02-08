Prep Basketball Standings

Girls Basketball
League Standings
Blanchard Valley Conference
League Overall
Liberty-Benton 9 0 16 2
Arlington 8 1 17 2
Pandora-Gilboa 6 3 13 5
North Baltimore 6 3 13 6
Leipsic 6 3 13 6
Arcadia 5 4 12 6
Hopewell-Loudon 5 4 12 7
Riverdale 4 5 9 10
McComb 3 6 8 11
Vanlue 1 8 5 13
Van Buren 1 8 3 16
Cory-Rawson 0 9 0 20
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
League Overall
Toledo Notre Dame 12 0 17 3
Toledo Whitmer 10 2 13 5
Tol. Cent. Catholic 7 5 10 9
Oregon Clay 6 6 11 8
Fremont Ross 4 8 11 8
Findlay 4 8 9 10
Lima Senior 3 9 9 11
Toledo St. Ursula 2 10 5 13
Northern 10 Conference
League Overall
Upper Sandusky 14 0 19 1
Buckeye Central 11 3 16 4
Carey 11 3 14 5
Colonel Crawford 8 6 11 8
Seneca East 8 7 10 9
Mohawk 6 9 10 10
Wynford 3 11 4 16
Bucyrus 2 12 5 14
Ridgedale 1 13 5 15
Northern Buckeye Conference
League Overall
Otsego 12 0 17 2
Lake 8 4 16 4
Woodmore 8 4 11 9
Elmwood 6 6 9 11
Genoa 5 7 8 12
Eastwood 4 8 9 10
Fostoria Senior 3 9 6 13
Rossford 1 11 3 16
Northwest Conference
League Overall
Columbus Grove 6 0 17 1
Bluffton 6 0 14 5
Delphos Jefferson 4 2 8 11
Convoy Crestview 3 3 11 8
Lincolnview 3 4 11 8
Paulding 3 4 5 15
Spencerville 2 4 4 14
Ada 1 5 7 12
Allen East 0 6 3 16
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
League Overall
Archbold 5 0 19 0
Bryan 3 2 12 7
Swanton 3 2 12 7
Patrick Henry 3 2 11 8
Evergreen 2 3 12 6
Delta 2 3 11 7
Liberty Center 1 4 10 9
Wauseon 1 4 2 17
Putnam County League
League Overall
Columbus Grove 6 0 17 1
Ottoville 6 1 16 3
Pandora-Gilboa 5 1 13 5
Leipsic 3 3 13 6
Kalida 2 3 10 10
Continental 1 5 4 15
Fort Jennings 1 5 1 18
Miller City 1 6 6 13
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
League Overall
Fremont St. Joseph 10 1 16 4
Old Fort 9 1 16 3
New Riegel 7 3 11 8
Sandusky St. Mary’s 5 5 10 9
St. Wendelin 3 7 6 12
Tiffin Calvert 2 8 3 15
Lakota 0 11 3 17
Northwest Central Conference
League Overall
Upper Scioto Valley 6 0 15 3
Ridgemont 5 1 16 6
Hardin Northern 3 3 8 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 3 3 7 13
Sidney Lehman 3 3 4 10
Lima Perry 1 5 3 18
Riverside 0 6 3 13
Western Buckeye League
League Overall
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 19 0
Wapakoneta 6 1 14 4
Kenton 5 2 14 4
Lima Bath 5 2 12 6
St. Marys Memorial 5 2 13 7
Defiance 3 4 12 6
Elida 3 4 7 12
Van Wert 1 6 5 14
Lima Shawnee 0 7 5 13
Celina 0 7 1 17
Boys Basketball
League Standings
Blanchard Valley Conference
League Overall
Liberty-Benton 8 0 15 3
Van Buren 7 1 14 2
Leipsic 7 1 10 6
Pandora-Gilboa 5 2 10 5
Hopewell-Loudon 4 4 13 5
Arlington 4 4 7 9
Cory-Rawson 4 4 7 9
North Baltimore 3 5 7 9
McComb 2 5 2 12
Riverdale 2 6 4 14
Arcadia 1 7 4 13
Vanlue 0 8 1 15
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
League Overall
Toledo St. John’s 9 1 15 2
Toledo St. Francis 8 2 15 2
Findlay 7 3 13 5
Toledo Whitmer 6 4 12 6
Lima Senior 6 4 11 6
Tol. Cent. Catholic 3 7 5 13
Fremont Ross 1 9 5 13
Oregon Clay 0 10 1 15
Northern 10 Conference
League Overall
Upper Sandusky 13 0 19 0
Colonel Crawford 12 2 14 4
Carey 10 3 11 7
Wynford 8 5 9 8
Buckeye Central 6 7 8 10
Seneca East 4 10 8 10
Mohawk 4 10 5 13
Bucyrus 3 10 3 14
Ridgedale 0 13 3 16
Northern Buckeye Conference
League Overall
Eastwood 9 2 15 3
Genoa 9 2 14 3
Rossford 7 4 11 7
Elmwood 5 6 10 7
Otsego 5 6 9 9
Woodmore 4 7 6 11
Lake 3 8 6 13
Fostoria Senior 2 9 4 13
Northwest Conference
League Overall
Spencerville 6 0 13 4
Convoy Crestview 5 0 12 4
Delphos Jefferson 4 1 8 10
Bluffton 3 2 8 9
Paulding 3 3 5 12
Lincolnview 2 4 8 11
Allen East 1 4 9 8
Columbus Grove 0 5 4 13
Ada 0 5 4 13
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
League Overall
Wauseon 4 0 16 1
Archbold 3 1 14 4
Liberty Center 3 1 7 9
Bryan 2 2 9 8
Swanton 2 2 8 10
Evergreen 1 3 8 10
Patrick Henry 1 3 6 10
Delta 0 4 1 16
Putnam County League
League Overall
Miller City 5 0 11 4
Pandora-Gilboa 4 1 10 5
Kalida 4 1 9 8
Continental 2 2 10 7
Leipsic 2 3 10 6
Ottoville 2 3 8 9
Columbus Grove 1 5 4 13
Fort Jennings 0 5 7 12
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
League Overall
Old Fort 8 1 15 2
New Riegel 6 3 10 6
Sandusky St. Mary’s 6 4 10 7
Tiffin Calvert 4 5 8 10
Fremont St. Joseph 4 6 5 12
Lakota 3 7 4 14
St. Wendelin 2 7 5 11
Northwest Central Conference
League Overall
Lima Perry 6 0 14 3
Upper Scioto Valley 5 1 12 6
Lima Temple Christian 4 2 9 9
Sidney Lehman 3 3 9 10
Riverside 2 3 6 12
Waynesfield-Goshen 1 4 1 16
Ridgemont 1 5 3 14
Hardin Northern 1 5 2 15
Western Buckeye League
League Overall
Wapakoneta 6 0 17 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 0 16 2
Elida 5 1 10 4
Lima Shawnee 3 3 10 8
Defiance 3 3 8 9
St. Marys Memorial 2 4 8 10
Van Wert 2 4 9 9
Celina 2 4 4 13
Kenton 1 5 10 7
Lima Bath 0 6 3 14

