Hopewell-Loudon’s junior high boys basketball team split a pair of games with Tiffin Calvert.

Hopewell-Loudon got 17 points from Bryce Arbogast to win the eighth-grade game 52-39.

Ried Jury scored 15 points and Tyler Fedele added 12 for the Chieftains’ seventh-grade team fell to 36-34 to the Senecas.

Comments

comments