Girls basketball: Big runs lift H-L over St. Wendelin

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

St. Wendelin outscored Hopewell-Loudon in two quarters and played to a tie in another in Tuesday night’s nonconference girls basketball game.

The period in which H-L came out on top, however, made all the difference as the Chieftains claimed a 37-26 victory.

Hopewell-Loudon improved its record to 12-7 after scoring all of its second-quarter points in runs of 9-0 and 10-0 and allowing the Mohawks just one basket in the period.

“Shoot, we won two quarters and tied a quarter and that’s pretty good for us,” St. Wendelin coach Aaron Smith said after his club dropped to 6-12. “But you can’t get annihilated in a quarter.”

Alexis Feindel scored a game-high 15 points and Brooklyn Arbogast came close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds to pace Hopewell-Loudon.

Cailin Reineck finished with 13 points for the Mohawks, who were plagued by 23 turnovers.

“Overall, we did a lot of things right, so I have no complaints,” Chieftains coach Bob Gase said.

“We cut the sidelines off on our press. We got our hands up in the air and tipped the ball and we were a little more patient running our offense than normally, so I was OK with that.”

Feindel, a 5-foot-8 senior, had a 2-point basket and a 3-pointer in a 9-0 burst to open the second quarter that took H-L from an 8-7 deficit to a 16-8 lead. She added two free throws in a 10-0 run to close the first half that sent the Chieftains into intermission with a 26-10 advantage.

Gase has been happy to have Feindel on the team after she did not play as a junior.

“She’s made us a better team,” he said. “She’s just a good athlete who likes to play hard. You can’t coach that. And because she (plays hard), some of the other girls have picked that up.”

While St. Wendelin handled Hopewell-Loudon’s press well in the first quarter, that changed in the second.

“The second quarter, we just had a complete meltdown,” Smith said. “They tightened it up and we just kept making mistake after mistake after mistake.

“I don’t know that we can play a better defensive game. You know, you don’t count those points (off turnovers) against the defense. Those are points against the offense when they just catch it and do layup after layup after layup.”

The Mohawks outscored the Chieftains 11-6 in the fourth quarter after Smith, with a short bench and having had his players face a pressing defense for the entire first half, had his team hold the ball for the better part of the last four minutes of the third quarter.

With Hopewell-Loudon not applying defensive pressure, the Mohawks’ Peighton Troike stood between half court and the top of the key with the ball under her arm.

“We knew 16 points was a lot to make up and I thought if we can get a little rest and if (Gase) doesn’t want to come out, we’ll go really hard in the fourth quarter and see how many points we can knock off,” Smith said.

Jacque Burns scored all of her eight points in the second quarter and added five steals and four assists for the Chieftains.

Troike had eight points, six rebounds and two blocked shots and Hailee Burns pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for St. Wendelin.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (12-7)

Feinsel 6-2–15, Burns 4-0–8, Coppus 0-0–0, Siebenaller 1-1–3, Arbogast 5-1–11, Pace 0-0–0, Jameson 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-55 4-5 — 37.

ST. WENDELIN (6-12)

Prince 0-0–0, Troike 3-0–8, Hai. Burns 2-1–5, Han. Burns 0-0–0, Reineck 5-1–13, J. Johnson 0-0–0. TOTALS: 10-24 2-4 — 26.

Hopewell-Loudon 7 19 5 6 — 37

St. Wendelin 8 2 5 11 — 26

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 1-10 (Feindel 1); St. Wendelin 4-10 (Reineck & Troike 2).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 20 (Arbogast 9); St. Wendelin 23 (Hai. Burns 10).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 13; St. Wendelin 23.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 38-19.

Comments

comments