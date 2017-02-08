Boys basketball: Margaretta schools St. Wendelin boys

By SCOTT COTTOS

Chalk it up to experience.

On the surface, it wasn’t a pleasant experience for St. Wendelin’s boys basketball team to be handled 74-37 by Margaretta in Wednesday night’s nonconference contest.

But coach Tim Ritzler wants his Mohawks to pull some positives out of the lopsided defeat.

“It’s a great learning experience,” Ritzler said after the Polar Bears raised their record to 8-9 and St. Wendelin dropped to 5-12. “That’s a team that is about as well rounded as we’ve seen this year. They pretty much exposed every flaw we have, so we’ll use this as a learning tool.

“You know, they’re very good in transition. They crashed the offensive boards hard on us. We need to get better at getting back on defense. We’ve got to get better at boxing out. If we’re going to get better as a team, those are things we need to do.”

Margaretta coach Steve Keller was happy his team could garner a win after four consecutive losses in a rugged stretch that included Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division defeats to Huron, Sandusky Perkins and Vermilion — teams with a combined record of 42-10.

“Anytime you can get some confidence and play well away from home, it’s always a positive,” he said. “We’ve got to turn around for Friday night, quickly, and get after it in our gym (against Oak Harbor, Keller’s alma mater), then go on the road for four games. That’s going to be a nice stretch to see where we’re at and get ready for the tournament.”

Angelo Frias, a 6-foot-5 junior, recorded a pair of dunks while leading the Polar Bears with 14 points. Bailey Kimberlin had 13, with nine coming in a strong first quarter for Margaretta. Dylan Morris and Noah Hilton added 10 points apiece.

Cyle Smith scored 13 points to pace the Mohawks, while Brody Whetsel added seven.

Andrew Schetter scored the game’s first basket for St. Wendelin. But Frias then had six points, including his first dunk, as the Polar Bears set off toward notching a 16-2 lead by the 2:19 mark of the first quarter.

Frias’ second slam and a total of six more points for him came as Margaretta went on another 16-2 spree to open the second quarter and pretty much removed doubt about the outcome by taking a 36-9 lead.

“We just wanted to come over here and play hard,” Keller said. “We knew they have a lot of size and 22 (Smith) is a good player for them. We were just fortunate to make some shots and get into transition early.”

The issues of turnovers again raised its ugly head for the Mohawks.

“That’s as quick and athletic of a team as we’ve seen all year,” Ritzler said of the Polar Bears. “So, a lot of those turnovers were us just not used to playing against athletes like that. But some of it is we don’t cut hard or we make a lazy pass that we harp and harp and harp on.

“At times we get better at it, but the second we say, ‘OK, we’ve got that problem under control, let’s focus on something else we’re doing wrong,’ we go right back to our old ways of making weak passes or weak cuts and that leads to turnovers.”

margaretta (8-9)

Frias 6-2–14, Kimberlin 6-0–13, Morris 4-0–10, Leibacher 1-3–5, Hilton 4-0–10, Weaver 1-0–3, Fenwick 0-0–0, Thomas 3-0–7, Lane 0-0–0, Graffin 3-0–7, Aceto 1-0–2, Pribanic 0-0–0, Hedden 1-0–3, Moore 0-0–0. TOTALS: 30 5-6 — 74.

st. wendelin (5-12)

Moon 1-0–3, Smith 4-3–13, Kelbley 0-0–0, Whetsel 2-3–7, Schetter 2-1–5, Lopez 2-2–6, Goodman 0-0–0, Taylor 1-1–3, Colburn 0-0–0. TOTALS: 12 9-15 — 37.

Margaretta 20 23 24 7 — 74

St. Wendelin 7 9 5 16 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Margaretta 9 (Morris & Hilton 2, Weaver, Thomas, Kimberlin, Graffin & Hedden 1); St. Wendelin 2 (Moon & Smith 1).

junior varsity: Margaretta, 58-22.

