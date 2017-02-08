Boys basketball: Comets streak past Redmen

By ANDY WOLF

First-place Genoa didn’t take last-place Fostoria High School for granted when the Comets hit the road for Tuesday’s Northern Buckeye Conference matchup.

Yet, it was apparent very early on to Fostoria coach J.T. Bates that his team wasn’t ready to play.

Genoa built a 22-8 first-quarter edge and was never threatened in producing a 67-31 NBC win.

“Our guys weren’t focused,” Bates said. “Genoa is the best team in the league. One of the best players in the league lit us up early, got us out of our game plan and we’re trying play catchup. We didn’t have it tonight and they did. They played better than us in every aspect of the game.

“They just took us to the woodshed. Not a whole lot we were going to adjust or going to do.”

The Comets improved to 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the NBC to remained tied with Eastwood (15-3,9-2).

Genoa’s Jake Plantz, who scored a game-high 26 points, outscored the Redmen (4-12, 2-9) by himself in the first and second quarters.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard knocked down four straight triples, three from the left corner and one from the right, in the first quarter and ended the frame on a jumper from the right corner.

He started the second quarter with a 3-point play to total 17 points, but didn’t score the rest of the first half as Genoa held a 32-16 halftime edge.

“A lot of the things you do against a zone, (Jake) tends to find an area to get the shot off,” Genoa coach Zach Alt said. “When he gets hot the whole team does a great job recognizing that and getting the ball to the hot hand.

“It was like a magnet to him for a while.”

Meanwhile the Redmen often settled for spot-up jump shots against a disciplined Genoa zone.

The looks weren’t falling as they shot just 6 of 28 from the field in the first half, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Fostoria finished 2 of 19 from downtown.

“We weren’t attacking the middle,” Bates said. “We were settling for 3s. We’re not a 3-point shooting team. The only way we’re going to get scores is by pushing the ball and getting up and down in transition. We would not do that. I don’t know what it was but I don’t know if we were a little intimidated by their size. We did not bring it tonight.”

The Redmen had just one fast break bucket in the first half as Armand Cousin grabbed a defensive rebound and fired a halfcourt pass to Aneas Cousin who finished at the rim in two steps. By then they trailed 15-6.

Transition opportunities were limited for Fostoria as Genoa not only played a turnover-free first quarter, but outrebounded the Redmen 11-5.

“We didn’t close out on shooters,” Bates said. “We’re in a zone because we don’t match up. Sizewise playing man against them is a really tough thing to do based on our physical stature. When you don’t close out in a zone it doesn’t take a lot for a team to get a wide-open 3 and that’s exactly what happened.”

Andrew Bench and Matt Bradfield each chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for the Comets.

Sam Sutter had 10 points as a fourth Genoa starter in double figures.

Aneas Cousin led the Redmen with eight points while Armand had seven.

Dae’Mier Johnson, Gabe Sierra and Jayden Stanton grabbed five rebounds apiece.

“The thing these guys have to understand is beating Lake isn’t the highlight of our season,” Bates said. “We’ve got a quick turnaround to be ready to play against Otsego (Friday) who’s a very good basketball team.

“The seniors only have two games left in this gym and it has to mean something to them.”

GENOA (14-3, 9-2 NBC)

Jo. Bradfield 3-0–6, Plantz 9-3–26, Edwards 0-0–0, Sutter 4-1–10, M. Bradfield 5-0–11, Vischer 0-0–0, Bench 3-5–11, Ja. Bradfield 0-0-0, Lewis 0-0–0, McGeorge 0-0–0, Trumbull 0-0–0, Dominique 1-1–3. TOTALS: 25-54 10-18–67.

FOSTORIA (4-12, 2-8 NBC)

Bunley 0-0–0, Sierra 1-0–2, Turner 1-0–2, Garcia 1-1–4, An. Cousin 4-0–8, Arm. Cousin 2-2–7, Stanton 1-2–4, Boff 0-0–0, Tucker 0-0–0, Milum 0-1″”1, Johnson 0-0–0, Phillips 1-1–3, Mauricio 0-0–0, Ward 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-51 6-11–32.

Genoa 22 10 17 18 — 67

Fostoria 8 7 13 3 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 7-20 (Plantz 5, M. Bradfield & Sutter); Fostoria 2-19 (Arm. Cousin & Garcia).

rebounds: Genoa 38 (Plantz 9); Fostoria 30 (Johnson, Sierra & Stanton 5).

turnovers: Genoa 10, Fostoria 13.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 48-42.

