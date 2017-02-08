Basketball roundup: Settles comes up big for Lady Red

ADA — Tyriana Settles scored 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in leading Fostoria over Ada 72-61 in nonleague girls basketball action Tuesday.

Larai Williams (21 points), Evion Taylor (11) and Gabby Gregg (10) also scored in double figures for Fostoria (7-12).

Haley Wyss’ game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds led Ada (7-12), while Anney Archer chipped in 16.

FOSTORIA (7-12)

Settles 9-5–23, Williams 6-9–21, Taylor 4-3–11, Gregg 4-1–10, Grine 1-5–7. TOTALS: 24 23-30 — 72.

ADA (7-12)

Wyss 7-10–26, Archer 7-2–16, Gossard 2-0–6, Vore 2-0–5, Conley 1-1–3, Coulson 1-0–3, Newland 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21 13–61.

Fostoria 20 12 22 18 — 72

Ada 12 18 11 20 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 1 (Gregg); Ada 6 (Wyss & Gossard 2, Vore & Coulson).

rebounds: Fostoria 36 (Settles 17).

turnovers: Fostoria 11.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 33-17.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 64

NEW RIEGEL 59

TIFFIN — On a night where Brianna Gillig scored 24 including her 1,000th career point, Tiffin Columbian found a way to spoil New Riegel’s fun winning three of the four quarters and edging the Blue Jackets 64-59 in a nonconference game.

Gillig eclipsed the milestone on a free throw in the third quarter and also finished with seven rebounds as New Riegel fell to 11-8 overall. Shelby Mathias added 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Abby Dryfuse and Maddy Brisendine were the go-to players for the Tornadoes (4-14) as they combined for 43 points and 24 rebounds on 19 of 29 (65.5 percent) shooting. Dryfuse led with a 22-point, 15-rebound double-double, including six offensive boards.

new riegel (11-8)

Bri. Gillig 7-8–24, Mathias 3-5–14, Theis 3-3–9, Hoepf 3-0–7, Bouillon 1-1–3, Bro. Gillig 0-2–2. TOTALS: 17-52 19-27 — 64.

tiffin columbian (4-14)

Dryfuse 11-0–22, Brisendine 8-2–21, Jones 1-6–8, Reaves 2-3–7, Fry 1-0–3, Tobin 1-1–3. TOTALS: 24-51 12-21 — 59.

New Riegel 12 18 12 17 — 59

Tiffin Columbian 16 15 15 18 — 64

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 6-16 (Mathias 3, Bri. Gillig 2, Hoepf), Tiffin Columbian 4-13 (Brisendine 3, Fry).

rebounds: New Riegel 32 (Mathias 9), Tiffin Columbian 43 (Dryfuse 15).

turnovers: New Riegel 21, Tiffin Columbian 27.

junior varsity: Tiffin Columbian, 26-25.

MILLER CITY 71

VAN BUREN 42

MILLER CITY — Van Buren had no answer for Chrissy Berger in the paint as she helped Miller City amass 61 rebounds in whipping the Black Knights 71-42 in a nonconference game.

Berger led the game in both points and rebounds with 30 and 16 respectively as the Wildcats improved to 6-13. Tiffany Welty narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and eight steals and Kylie Berner scored 12.

Miller City outrebounded Van Buren 61-25 and shot 30 of 67 (44.8 percent) from the field to the Knights’ 13 of 57 (22.8 percent).

Zoe Horne led Van Buren with 11 points and Mady Parker chipped in 10.

van buren (3-16)

Horne 4-1–11, Parker 5-0–10, Reineke 0-6–6, Rampe 1-3–5, Rosenberger 1-2–4, DeWalt 1-2–4, Nessler 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-57 14-22–42.

miller city (6-13)

Berger 12-6–30, Welty 6-0–13, Berner 5-2–12, Warnimont 2-0–5, Hoffman 2-0–5, Kuhlman 2-0–4, Wenzinger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 30-67 8-13–71.

Van Buren 6 12 13 11 — 42

Miller City 15 16 25 15 — 71

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 2-9 (Horne 2); Miller City 3-10 (Welty, Warnimont & Hoffman).

rebounds: Van Buren 25 (Reineke 3); Miller City 61 (Berger 16).

turnovers: Van Buren 19, Miller City 25.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 31-11.

OAK HARBOR 51

OLD FORT 41

OLD FORT — Old Fort fell behind early and were nearly doubled on the glass as it fell 51-41 to Oak Harbor in a nonconference game.

The Stockaders, who fell to 16-3 overall, dropped the first quarter 10-5 and the second 15-11, as they were outrebounded 35-20 by the Rockets.

Alli Adelsperger and Peyton Miller paced Old Fort with 14 points apiece, while Miller added five assists and three steals. Adelsperger tallied three steals and Mackenzie Ward scored five with five assists.

Sophia Eli led Oak Harbor’s (17-3) attack with 17 points and Logan Harris scored 16.

oak harbor (17-3)

Eli 4-7–17, Harris 7-2–16, Rathburn 5-0–10, Barney 3-0–6, Riley 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-48 9-14–51.

old fort (16-3)

Adelsperger 7-0–14, P. Miller 5-3–14, M. Miller 2-2–6, Ward 2-0–5, Clouse 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-42 5-7–41.

Oak Harbor 10 15 13 13 — 51

Old Fort 5 11 10 15 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Oak Harbor 2-11 (Eli 2); Old Fort 2-12 (Ward & P. Miller).

rebounds: Oak Harbor 35; Old Fort 20 (M. Miller 5).

turnovers: Oak Harbor 19, Old Fort 16.

junior varsity: Oak Harbor, 33-31.

Boys basketball

ELMWOOD 66

ROSSFORD 62

ROSSFORD — Tayte Lentz led three Elmwood players in double figures scoring with a game-high 24 points as the Royals edged Rossford 66-62 in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.

Andy Curtis added 14 points, while Nate Uzelac tacked on 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Royals (10-7, 5-6 NBC). Elmwood used a 16-12 third quarter advantage to take a 49-44 lead.

Matt Fuerst (18 points), Conner Bihn (13) and Jackson Murphree (10) scored in double digits for Rossford (11-7, 7-4 NBC).

ELMWOOD (10-7, 5-6 NBC)

T. Lentz 8-7–24, Curtis 6-0–14, Uzelac 3-2–11, M. Lentz 1-3–5, Cline 1-2–5, Duvall 0-3–3, Childress 1-0–2, Weiss 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-51 17-23 — 66.

ROSSFORD (11-7, 7-4 NBC)

Fuerst 7-4–18, Bihn 4-3–13, Murphree 4-0–10, Sinclair 2-3–8, Verbosky 2-0–4, Smith-Guice 1-1–3, J. Perry 0-2–2, Jagodzinski 1-0–2, Z. Perry 0-2–2. TOTALS: 21-39 15-21 — 62.

Elmwood 16 17 16 17 — 66

Rossford 16 16 12 18 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 7-16 (Uzelac 3, Curtis 2, T. Lentz & Cline); Rossford 5-14 (Bihn & Murphree 2, Sinclair).

rebounds: Elmwood 30 (Uzelac 8); Rossford 22 (Bihn 4).

turnovers: Elmwood 14, Rossford 20.

