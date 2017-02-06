Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay 46, Toledo St. Ursula 28
Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Lima Senior 44
Toledo Notre Dame 84, Fremont Ross 29
Toledo Whitmer 54, Findlay 45 (OT)
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Wooster Senior 66, Lexington 43
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 86, Mansfield Christian 20
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins 66, Lima Perry 15
Buckeye Central 59, Cardington Lincoln 42
Bucyrus 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 49
Licking Valley 36, Centerburg 34
Lincolnview 55, Fort Jennings 39
Marion Pleasant 79, Columbus East 18
Mohawk 51, Galion Senior 25
Newark Catholic 61, Danville 54
Riverside 34, Triad 29
Swanton 52, Cardinal Stritch 44
West Holmes 36, River View 30
West Salem Northwestern 68, Ashland Mapleton 44
Around Ohio
Albany Alexander 82, Wellston 41
Austintown Fitch 91, Youngs. East 12
Beavercreek 50, Springboro 48, OT
Can. Glenoak 74, Massillon Perry 46
Chesapeake 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 38
Chillicothe Huntington 36, Lucasville Valley 35
Chillicothe Zane Trace 39, Hillsboro 37
Cin. Country Day 40, Cin. Aiken 31
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Lockland 35
Cin. McAuley 62, Cin. McNicholas 40
Cin. St. Ursula 52, Cin. Oak Hills 46
Cols. Wellington 65, Cols. Horizon Science 31
Delaware Christian 54, Northside Christian 29
Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 23
E. Palestine 32, Lowellville 30
Fairfield Christian 66, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36
Franklin Furnace Green 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 38
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Navarre Fairless 45
Greenfield McClain 49, Leesburg Fairfield 36
Hamilton Badin 53, Hamilton 42
Heath 63, Coshocton 55
Ironton 49, S. Point 34
Jefferson Area 50, Geneva 42
Middletown Fenwick 37, Cin. Mariemont 34
Millersburg W. Holmes 36, Warsaw River View 30
Nelsonville-York 52, Bidwell River Valley 26
New Boston Glenwood 63, W. Union 51
Newton Local 49, New Paris National Trail 33
Northwestern, Pa. 43, Conneaut 20
Oak Glen, W.Va. 44, Steubenville 39
OVC 54, New Middletown Spring. 48
Oxford Talawanda 65, Middletown 57
Piketon 42, Beaver Eastern 18
Pomeroy Meigs 53, McArthur Vinton County 35
Portsmouth Clay 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 58
Proctorville Fairland 86, Gallipolis Gallia 38
Racine Southern 43, Glouster Trimble 19
Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Southeastern 56, Seaman N. Adams 48
Springfield 52, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 75, Newcomerstown 15
Tallmadge 51, Uniontown Lake 39
Vincent Warren 58, McConnelsville Morgan 39
Warren Champion 55, Hubbard 31
Warren Harding 66, Youngs. Liberty 42
Waterford 63, Belpre 23
Wickliffe 74, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 35
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Portsmouth W. 38
Windham 47, Warren Lordstown 37
Youngs. Mooney 52, McDonald 42
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Ohio League
Bellevue at Willard
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Sandusky Senior at Ontario
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Fredericktown
Bellevue at Mansfield Senior
Bryan at Van Wert
Celina at Convoy Crestview
Clyde at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Coldwater at Wapakoneta
Continental at Wayne Trace
Elida at Parkway
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Fairbanks at Upper Scioto Valley
Fostoria Senior at Ada
Gibsonburg at Lakota
Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian
Hicksville at Pettisville
Holgate at Kalida
Hopewell-Loudon at St. Wendelin
Indian Lake at Waynesfield-Goshen
Kenton at Riverdale
Liberty-Benton at Bluffton
Lima Bath at Marion Local
Monroeville at Hardin Northern
Napoleon at Ottawa-Glandorf
New Knoxville at Anna
New Riegel at Tiffin Columbian
North Baltimore at Fremont St. Joseph
Norwalk St. Paul at Milan Edison
Oak Harbor at Old Fort
Ridgemont at Sidney Fairlawn
Seneca East at South Central
Spencerville at New Bremen
Stryker at Antwerp
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Montpelier
Van Buren at Miller City
Wauseon at Bowling Green
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Cory-Rawson
Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore
McComb at Vanlue
Van Buren at Arlington
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Lake at Eastwood
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Convoy Crestview at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Liberty Center
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Swanton
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Kenton
Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
St. Marys Memorial at Defiance
Van Wert at Celina
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Edgerton
Holgate at Ayersville
Tinora at Fairview
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
Minster at New Knoxville
Parkway at New Bremen
Versailles at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
West Holmes at Clear Fork
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at North Union
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Centerburg at Howard East Knox
Fredericktown at Mount Gilead
Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland
Other NW Ohio Games
Bluffton at Ada
Cardington Lincoln at Elgin
Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin
Castalia Margaretta at Norwalk Senior
Edon at Maumee Valley Country Day
Fayette at Montpelier
Hicksville at Wayne Trace
Howard East Knox at Centerburg
Kingsway Christian School at Kidron Central Christian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Lincolnview
Lucas at South Central
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
Old Fort at Seneca East
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
St. Wendelin at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (19) 18-0 199
2. Massillon Jackson (1) 16-1 158
3. Wooster 16-0 146
4. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 121
5. Newark 18-1 104
6. Tol. St. John’s 15-2 92
7. Upper Arlington 16-2 54
8. Lorain 14-2 52
9. Tol. St. Francis 15-2 47
10. N. Can. Hoover 16-1 29
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.
Division II
1. Cols. South (5) 19-0 172
2. UPPER SANDUSKY (11) 18-0 168
3. Trotwood-Madison (2) 16-2 132
4. Day. Dunbar 16-3 126
5. OTTAWA-GLANDORF 16-2 75
6. McArthur Vinton County 16-1 74
7. Kettering Alter (1) 16-2 73
8. Wapakoneta 17-1 63
9. Cin. Wyoming 17-1 42
10. Franklin 15-3 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.
Division III
1. Leavittsburg Labrae (11) 17-0 177
2. Versailles (1) 17-1 148
3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 17-1 120
3. (tie) Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 18-0 120
5. Oak Hill 19-1 97
6. Berlin Hiland 16-2 90
7. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-2 77
8. Cle. VASJ 11-5 59
9. N. Lima S. Range (1) 18-0 49
10. Brookville 16-2 48
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.
Division IV
1. Defiance Ayersville (15) 16-0 183
2. McDonald (2) 17-1 141
3. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 17-2 134
4. S. Charleston SE 15-1 119
5. Bristol 17-1 101
6. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 73
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-3 53
8. Grove City Christian 16-3 49
9. Ft. Loramie 15-3 48
10. Waterford 13-3 44
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, OLD FORT 14.
Monday’s Game
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel 68, Lakota 44
Around Ohio
Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 46
Cin. Glen Este 51, Cin. Shroder 48
Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 56, Conneaut 39
Fairview 73, Elyria Open Door 47
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Rossford
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Otsego
Woodmore at Eastwood
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Gibsonburg
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Woodlan, Ind.
Arcanum at Coldwater
Ayersville at Edon
Buckeye Valley at Sparta Highland
Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa
Crestline at Wynford
Danville at Mount Gilead
Defiance at Toledo Whitmer
Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville
Delta at Hilltop
Fort Jennings at Delphos Jefferson
Fredericktown at Loudonville
Galion Senior at Plymouth
Greenville at Fort Recovery
Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian
Houston at Riverside
Kidron Central Christian at Smithville
Lincolnview at Lima Temple Christian
Lorain Clearview at Vermilion
Lucas at Galion Northmor
North Union at Cardington
Paulding at Hicksville
Port Clinton at Fremont Ross
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at St. Wendelin
Hardin Northern at North Baltimore
PREP WRESTLING
OHSAA State Team Tournament
At St. John Arena
Sunday’s Feb. 12 State Quarterfinals
Division I
(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.
(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.
(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15
(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15
Division II
(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.
(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15
(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15
Division III
(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.
(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.
(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15
(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15
NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 18 .647 —
Toronto 32 21 .604 2
New York 22 31 .415 12
Philadelphia 18 33 .353 15
Brooklyn 9 42 .176 24
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 30 21 .588 —
Atlanta 30 22 .577 ½
Charlotte 23 28 .451 7
Miami 22 30 .423 8½
Orlando 20 33 .377 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 35 15 .700 —
Indiana 29 22 .569 6½
Chicago 25 26 .490 10½
Detroit 24 28 .462 12
Milwaukee 22 28 .440 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 39 11 .780 —
Houston 37 17 .685 4
Memphis 31 22 .585 9½
Dallas 20 30 .400 19
New Orleans 20 32 .385 20
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 33 19 .635 —
Oklahoma City 30 23 .566 3½
Denver 22 28 .440 10
Portland 22 30 .423 11
Minnesota 19 33 .365 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 8 .843 —
L.A. Clippers 31 21 .596 12½
Sacramento 20 31 .392 23
L.A. Lakers 18 36 .333 26½
Phoenix 16 36 .308 27½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 103, Brooklyn 95
Boston 107, L.A. Clippers 102
Oklahoma City 105, Portland 99
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT
Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90
L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107
Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96
Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109
Utah 120, Atlanta 95
Miami 115, Minnesota 113
New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106, OT
Dallas at Denver, late
San Antonio at Memphis, late
Chicago at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Orlando at Houston, 8
Portland at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at New York, 8
Miami at Milwaukee, 8
Phoenix at Memphis, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
Utah at New Orleans, 8
Boston at Sacramento, 10:30
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7
Philadelphia at Orlando, 7
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8
Utah at Dallas, 8:30
Boston at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 54 30 16 8 68 158 134
Ottawa 50 27 17 6 60 137 135
Toronto 51 24 17 10 58 160 155
Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149
Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143
Detroit 52 22 21 9 53 132 152
Buffalo 52 21 21 10 52 126 145
Tampa Bay 53 23 24 6 52 144 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 36 11 6 78 175 114
Pittsburgh 51 33 13 5 71 184 147
Columbus 51 33 13 5 71 170 127
N.Y. Rangers 52 33 18 1 67 177 139
Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164
N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153
New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153
Carolina 51 24 20 7 55 138 146
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 51 34 12 5 73 172 119
Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141
Nashville 52 25 19 8 58 142 135
St. Louis 53 26 22 5 57 149 162
Winnipeg 55 25 26 4 54 161 172
Dallas 53 21 22 10 52 147 169
Colorado 49 14 33 2 30 99 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 53 33 17 3 69 144 121
Anaheim 54 28 16 10 66 141 135
Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141
Los Angeles 53 27 22 4 58 132 128
Calgary 55 27 25 3 57 146 157
Vancouver 52 23 23 6 52 123 150
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, Los Angeles 0
Edmonton 1, Montreal 0, SO
N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3
Monday’s Results
St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 5, OT
New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Buffalo, 7
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7
Carolina at Washington, 7
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30
Dallas at Toronto, 7:30
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Vancouver at Nashville, 8
Montreal at Colorado, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Boston, 7
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Detroit at Washington, 7
Vancouver at Columbus, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:30
Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
Montreal at Arizona, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1
2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4
3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3
4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6
5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13
6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2
7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10
8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12
9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5
10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11
11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14
12. Virginia 17-5 875 9
13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7
14. Florida State 20-4 839 15
15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8
16. Purdue 19-5 537 23
17. Florida 18-5 530 24
18. Duke 18-5 514 21
19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18
21. Maryland 20-3 326 17
22. Butler 18-5 285 16
23. Creighton 20-4 207 22
24. Xavier 17-6 144 —
25. SMU 20-4 107 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789 1
2. Villanova (4) 22-2 766 4
3. Kansas 20-3 685 2
4. Louisville 19-4 669 7
5. Wisconsin 20-3 627 9
6. Oregon 21-3 589 13
7. North Carolina 21-4 581 10
8. Baylor 20-3 574 3
9. UCLA 21-3 562 8
10. Arizona 21-3 552 5
11. Cincinnati 21-2 463 14
12. Kentucky 18-5 443 6
13. Virginia 17-5 385 11
14. West Virginia 18-5 349 12
15. Florida State 20-4 335 16
16. South Carolina 19-4 285 20
17. Florida 18-5 283 23
18. Purdue 19-5 257 24
19. Duke 18-5 253 21
20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 248 19
21. Butler 18-5 162 15
22. Maryland 20-3 159 17
23. Creighton 20-4 90 22
24. Notre Dame 17-7 84 18
25. Xavier 17-6 75 25
Others receiving votes: SMU 41, Southern Cal 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, Kansas State 7, New Mexico State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1.
The Women’s AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 22-0 825 1
2. Baylor 23-1 790 2
3. Maryland 23-1 758 3
4. Mississippi State 23-1 709 5
5. Florida State 21-2 682 6
6. South Carolina 20-2 680 4
7. Notre Dame 21-3 606 7
8. Stanford 20-3 593 8
9. Oregon State 22-2 547 11
10. Washington 22-3 540 10
11. Texas 18-4 489 12
12. Louisville 20-5 458 9
13. Ohio State 21-5 423 14
14. Duke 20-4 407 15
15. UCLA 17-5 341 13
16. Miami 17-5 331 16
17. N.C. State 17-6 294 19
18. DePaul 20-5 276 17
19. Oklahoma 18-6 237 18
20. Syracuse 17-7 190 24
21. Michigan 19-5 122 —
22. South Florida 18-4 95 20
23. Arizona State 15-8 72 23
24. Tennessee 15-8 67 —
25. Kansas State 17-7 48 —
Others receiving votes: Drake 43, Texas A&M 22, Kentucky 14, Green Bay 12, West Virginia 12, Creighton 10, Temple 9, California 7, Gonzaga 7, Colorado State 4, Missouri 4, Dayton 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 69, New Hampshire 55
Bucknell 82, Holy Cross 68
Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 70
Maine 52, Hartford 41
Monmouth (NJ) 74, Rider 69
Quinnipiac 73, Fairfield 71
Stony Brook 83, Mass.-Lowell 72
Vermont 71, Binghamton 51
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 75, Grambling St. 65
Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 49
Augusta 86, Flagler 75
Bethune-Cookman 71, Howard 67
Delaware St. 80, Florida A&M 77, OT
Georgia Southern 74, Louisiana-Lafayette 70
Georgia St. 69, Louisiana-Monroe 55
Hampton 93, SC State 64
NC Central 86, Coppin St. 77
Norfolk St. 92, Savannah St. 87
Virginia 71, Louisville 55
Wofford 79, ETSU 76
MIDWEST
Grand View 112, Faith Baptist 66
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 67, Coastal Carolina 57
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 64, New Hampshire 55
Binghamton 76, Vermont 61
CCSU 83, Wagner 71
Fairleigh Dickinson 58, Sacred Heart 56
Maine 66, Hartford 60
Mount St. Mary’s 61, Bryant 53
Robert Morris 64, LIU Brooklyn 54
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 44
SOUTH
Alabama St. 71, MVSU 57
Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 55
Augusta 85, Flagler 76
Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 54
Clayton St. 58, North Georgia 57
Davis & Elkins 74, Salem International 68
Florida A&M 69, Delaware St. 61
Florida St. 80, Miami 71
Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 63
Hampton 51, SC State 50
Mississippi 84, Florida 75
Murray St. 70, E. Kentucky 64
NC Central 58, Coppin St. 46
Savannah St. 59, Norfolk St. 53
Southern U. 80, Jackson St. 61
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 85, Louisville 66
Siena Heights 73, Northwestern Ohio 64
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
Ferris State 14 2 20 3
Michigan Tech 11 5 13 10
Lake Superior State 10 6 13 7
Wayne State 9 7 12 8
Grand Valley State 9 6 13 9
Saginaw Valley State 6 9 13 9
Northern Michigan 5 11 7 14
Northwood 3 13 5 20
South Division
League Overall
Findlay 11 4 17 5
Ashland 9 7 14 8
Ohio Dominican 8 8 13 9
Walsh 7 8 14 8
Hillsdale 7 9 11 11
Tiffin 6 10 10 13
Lake Erie 3 13 4 20
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Hillsdale at Walsh, 7:30
Lake Erie at Ashland, 7:30
Findlay at Ohio Dominican, 7:30
Wayne State at Michigan Tech, 7:30
Saginaw Valley State at Northern Michigan, 8
Northwood at Grand Valley State, 8
Lake Superior State at Ferris State, 8
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
Saginaw Valley 14 2 18 4
Grand Valley State 11 5 16 6
Michigan Tech 11 5 15 6
Northern Michigan 10 6 15 8
Northwood 9 7 12 9
Wayne State 4 12 7 16
Ferris State 4 12 5 17
Lake Superior State 2 14 4 19
South Division
League Overall
Ashland 16 0 24 0
Ohio Dominican 11 5 16 7
Walsh 7 8 11 11
Hillsdale 6 10 12 11
Findlay 5 10 11 12
Lake Erie 5 11 7 15
Tiffin 4 12 6 15
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Hillsdale at Walsh, 5:30
Lake Erie at Ashland, 5:30
Findlay at Ohio Dominican, 5:30
Wayne State at Michigan Tech, 5:30
Saginaw Valley State at Northern Michigan, 6
Northwood at Grand Valley State, 6
Lake Superior State at Ferris State, 6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Wily Mo Pena on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed INF Ehire Adrianza off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Pat Light for release or assignment. American Association
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Ozzy Braff.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cody Beck.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Richard England.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF-1B Ryan Garvey.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Bobby San Martin. Traded SS Austin Wobrock to Florence for RHP Mark Smyth.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).
MIAMI HEAT — Waived F Derrick Williams. Signed F Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.
Football
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Justin Gilbert.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kyle Shanahan coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension. Claimed F Derek Grant off waivers from Nashville and assigned him to the Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).
ECHL
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced C-RW Quentin Shore and D Alexx Privitera were called up by the Ontario (AHL), and LW Dryden Hunt was recalled by Springfield (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Carlos Carmona.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Marcus Epps.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL season.
National Women’s Soccer League
BOSTON BREAKERS — Announxws S Whitney Engen is leaving the team.
College
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.
BROWN — Named Karen Lockhart volunteer assistant softball coach.
CLEMSON — Named Amanda Polk women’s assistant rowing coach.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Alex Ellis men’s assistant golf coach.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Sean Dwyer assistant baseball coach.
FURMAN — Named Addison Williams cornerbacks coach.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.
KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr.
LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.
TENNESSEE — Announced DL Andrew Butcher took a medical exemption and left the football program.
WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted the suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 40, North Baltimore 18
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 40, North Baltimore 32
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
WRESTLING
Ohio Northern at Muskingum (OAC), 7:30
Prep Wrestling
Allen East & Cory-Rawson at Liberty-Benton, 6
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk, 6
Columbus Grove quadrangular, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Morning Glories League
High series: Carol Yeager, LaRiche Chevrolet, 563. High game: Yeager 203.
LOCAL & AREA
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.