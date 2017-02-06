Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay 46, Toledo St. Ursula 28

Tol. Cent. Catholic 53, Lima Senior 44

Toledo Notre Dame 84, Fremont Ross 29

Toledo Whitmer 54, Findlay 45 (OT)

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Wooster Senior 66, Lexington 43

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 86, Mansfield Christian 20

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins 66, Lima Perry 15

Buckeye Central 59, Cardington Lincoln 42

Bucyrus 52, Mansfield St. Peter’s 49

Licking Valley 36, Centerburg 34

Lincolnview 55, Fort Jennings 39

Marion Pleasant 79, Columbus East 18

Mohawk 51, Galion Senior 25

Newark Catholic 61, Danville 54

Riverside 34, Triad 29

Swanton 52, Cardinal Stritch 44

West Holmes 36, River View 30

West Salem Northwestern 68, Ashland Mapleton 44

Around Ohio

Albany Alexander 82, Wellston 41

Austintown Fitch 91, Youngs. East 12

Beavercreek 50, Springboro 48, OT

Can. Glenoak 74, Massillon Perry 46

Chesapeake 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 38

Chillicothe Huntington 36, Lucasville Valley 35

Chillicothe Zane Trace 39, Hillsboro 37

Cin. Country Day 40, Cin. Aiken 31

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Lockland 35

Cin. McAuley 62, Cin. McNicholas 40

Cin. St. Ursula 52, Cin. Oak Hills 46

Cols. Wellington 65, Cols. Horizon Science 31

Delaware Christian 54, Northside Christian 29

Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 23

E. Palestine 32, Lowellville 30

Fairfield Christian 66, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36

Franklin Furnace Green 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 38

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Navarre Fairless 45

Greenfield McClain 49, Leesburg Fairfield 36

Hamilton Badin 53, Hamilton 42

Heath 63, Coshocton 55

Ironton 49, S. Point 34

Jefferson Area 50, Geneva 42

Middletown Fenwick 37, Cin. Mariemont 34

Millersburg W. Holmes 36, Warsaw River View 30

Nelsonville-York 52, Bidwell River Valley 26

New Boston Glenwood 63, W. Union 51

Newton Local 49, New Paris National Trail 33

Northwestern, Pa. 43, Conneaut 20

Oak Glen, W.Va. 44, Steubenville 39

OVC 54, New Middletown Spring. 48

Oxford Talawanda 65, Middletown 57

Piketon 42, Beaver Eastern 18

Pomeroy Meigs 53, McArthur Vinton County 35

Portsmouth Clay 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 58

Proctorville Fairland 86, Gallipolis Gallia 38

Racine Southern 43, Glouster Trimble 19

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Southeastern 56, Seaman N. Adams 48

Springfield 52, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 75, Newcomerstown 15

Tallmadge 51, Uniontown Lake 39

Vincent Warren 58, McConnelsville Morgan 39

Warren Champion 55, Hubbard 31

Warren Harding 66, Youngs. Liberty 42

Waterford 63, Belpre 23

Wickliffe 74, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 35

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Portsmouth W. 38

Windham 47, Warren Lordstown 37

Youngs. Mooney 52, McDonald 42

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Ohio League

Bellevue at Willard

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Sandusky Senior at Ontario

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Fredericktown

Bellevue at Mansfield Senior

Bryan at Van Wert

Celina at Convoy Crestview

Clyde at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Coldwater at Wapakoneta

Continental at Wayne Trace

Elida at Parkway

Evergreen at Ottawa Hills

Fairbanks at Upper Scioto Valley

Fostoria Senior at Ada

Gibsonburg at Lakota

Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian

Hicksville at Pettisville

Holgate at Kalida

Hopewell-Loudon at St. Wendelin

Indian Lake at Waynesfield-Goshen

Kenton at Riverdale

Liberty-Benton at Bluffton

Lima Bath at Marion Local

Monroeville at Hardin Northern

Napoleon at Ottawa-Glandorf

New Knoxville at Anna

New Riegel at Tiffin Columbian

North Baltimore at Fremont St. Joseph

Norwalk St. Paul at Milan Edison

Oak Harbor at Old Fort

Ridgemont at Sidney Fairlawn

Seneca East at South Central

Spencerville at New Bremen

Stryker at Antwerp

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Montpelier

Van Buren at Miller City

Wauseon at Bowling Green

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Cory-Rawson

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

McComb at Vanlue

Van Buren at Arlington

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Lake at Eastwood

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Convoy Crestview at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Liberty Center

Bryan at Delta

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Swanton

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Kenton

Lima Bath at Lima Shawnee

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta

St. Marys Memorial at Defiance

Van Wert at Celina

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Edgerton

Holgate at Ayersville

Tinora at Fairview

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at New Knoxville

Parkway at New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

West Holmes at Clear Fork

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Jonathan Alder at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at North Union

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Howard East Knox

Fredericktown at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Sparta Highland

Other NW Ohio Games

Bluffton at Ada

Cardington Lincoln at Elgin

Cardington Lincoln at Marion Elgin

Castalia Margaretta at Norwalk Senior

Edon at Maumee Valley Country Day

Fayette at Montpelier

Hicksville at Wayne Trace

Howard East Knox at Centerburg

Kingsway Christian School at Kidron Central Christian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Lincolnview

Lucas at South Central

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

Old Fort at Seneca East

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

St. Wendelin at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Botkins

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (19) 18-0 199

2. Massillon Jackson (1) 16-1 158

3. Wooster 16-0 146

4. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 121

5. Newark 18-1 104

6. Tol. St. John’s 15-2 92

7. Upper Arlington 16-2 54

8. Lorain 14-2 52

9. Tol. St. Francis 15-2 47

10. N. Can. Hoover 16-1 29

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.

Division II

1. Cols. South (5) 19-0 172

2. UPPER SANDUSKY (11) 18-0 168

3. Trotwood-Madison (2) 16-2 132

4. Day. Dunbar 16-3 126

5. OTTAWA-GLANDORF 16-2 75

6. McArthur Vinton County 16-1 74

7. Kettering Alter (1) 16-2 73

8. Wapakoneta 17-1 63

9. Cin. Wyoming 17-1 42

10. Franklin 15-3 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

Division III

1. Leavittsburg Labrae (11) 17-0 177

2. Versailles (1) 17-1 148

3. Proctorville Fairland (1) 17-1 120

3. (tie) Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 18-0 120

5. Oak Hill 19-1 97

6. Berlin Hiland 16-2 90

7. Haviland Wayne Trace 16-2 77

8. Cle. VASJ 11-5 59

9. N. Lima S. Range (1) 18-0 49

10. Brookville 16-2 48

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.

Division IV

1. Defiance Ayersville (15) 16-0 183

2. McDonald (2) 17-1 141

3. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 17-2 134

4. S. Charleston SE 15-1 119

5. Bristol 17-1 101

6. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 73

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-3 53

8. Grove City Christian 16-3 49

9. Ft. Loramie 15-3 48

10. Waterford 13-3 44

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, OLD FORT 14.

Monday’s Game

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel 68, Lakota 44

Around Ohio

Andrews Osborne Academy 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 46

Cin. Glen Este 51, Cin. Shroder 48

Erie First Christian Academy, Pa. 56, Conneaut 39

Fairview 73, Elyria Open Door 47

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Rossford

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Otsego

Woodmore at Eastwood

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Danbury

Toledo Christian at Gibsonburg

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Woodlan, Ind.

Arcanum at Coldwater

Ayersville at Edon

Buckeye Valley at Sparta Highland

Columbus Grove at Pandora-Gilboa

Crestline at Wynford

Danville at Mount Gilead

Defiance at Toledo Whitmer

Delphos St. John’s at Ottoville

Delta at Hilltop

Fort Jennings at Delphos Jefferson

Fredericktown at Loudonville

Galion Senior at Plymouth

Greenville at Fort Recovery

Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian

Houston at Riverside

Kidron Central Christian at Smithville

Lincolnview at Lima Temple Christian

Lorain Clearview at Vermilion

Lucas at Galion Northmor

North Union at Cardington

Paulding at Hicksville

Port Clinton at Fremont Ross

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at St. Wendelin

Hardin Northern at North Baltimore

PREP WRESTLING

OHSAA State Team Tournament

At St. John Arena

Sunday’s Feb. 12 State Quarterfinals

Division I

(1) Lakewood St. Edward vs. (8) Dublin Coffman, 11 a.m.

(5) Brecksville vs. (4) Mason, 11 a.m.

(3) Cincinnati LaSalle vs. (6) Massillon Perry, 1:15

(7) Westerville North vs. (2) Elyria, 1:15

Division II

(1) St. Paris Graham vs. (8) Washington Court House Miami Trace, 11 a.m.

(5) Mount Orab Western Brown vs. (4) Mentor Lake Catholic, 11 a.m.

(3) Carrollton vs. (6) Ashland, 1:15

(7) Peninsula Woodridge vs. (2) Wauseon, 1:15

Division III

(1) Mechanicsburg vs. (8) Bethel-Tate, 11 a.m.

(5) Swanton vs. (4) Edison, 11 a.m.

(3) Massillon Tuslaw vs. (6) Amanda-Clearcreek, 1:15

(7) Shadyside vs. (2) Oak Harbor, 1:15

NOTE: State semifinals are at 3:30 with finals set for 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 33 18 .647 —

Toronto 32 21 .604 2

New York 22 31 .415 12

Philadelphia 18 33 .353 15

Brooklyn 9 42 .176 24

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 30 21 .588 —

Atlanta 30 22 .577 ½

Charlotte 23 28 .451 7

Miami 22 30 .423 8½

Orlando 20 33 .377 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 35 15 .700 —

Indiana 29 22 .569 6½

Chicago 25 26 .490 10½

Detroit 24 28 .462 12

Milwaukee 22 28 .440 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 39 11 .780 —

Houston 37 17 .685 4

Memphis 31 22 .585 9½

Dallas 20 30 .400 19

New Orleans 20 32 .385 20

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 33 19 .635 —

Oklahoma City 30 23 .566 3½

Denver 22 28 .440 10

Portland 22 30 .423 11

Minnesota 19 33 .365 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 43 8 .843 —

L.A. Clippers 31 21 .596 12½

Sacramento 20 31 .392 23

L.A. Lakers 18 36 .333 26½

Phoenix 16 36 .308 27½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 103, Brooklyn 95

Boston 107, L.A. Clippers 102

Oklahoma City 105, Portland 99

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 140, Washington 135, OT

Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90

L.A. Lakers 121, New York 107

Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96

Toronto 118, L.A. Clippers 109

Utah 120, Atlanta 95

Miami 115, Minnesota 113

New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106, OT

Dallas at Denver, late

San Antonio at Memphis, late

Chicago at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Houston, 8

Portland at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at New York, 8

Miami at Milwaukee, 8

Phoenix at Memphis, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

Utah at New Orleans, 8

Boston at Sacramento, 10:30

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8

Utah at Dallas, 8:30

Boston at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 54 30 16 8 68 158 134

Ottawa 50 27 17 6 60 137 135

Toronto 51 24 17 10 58 160 155

Boston 55 26 23 6 58 143 149

Florida 52 23 19 10 56 124 143

Detroit 52 22 21 9 53 132 152

Buffalo 52 21 21 10 52 126 145

Tampa Bay 53 23 24 6 52 144 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 36 11 6 78 175 114

Pittsburgh 51 33 13 5 71 184 147

Columbus 51 33 13 5 71 170 127

N.Y. Rangers 52 33 18 1 67 177 139

Philadelphia 54 26 21 7 59 144 164

N.Y. Islanders 51 23 18 10 56 153 153

New Jersey 54 23 21 10 56 127 153

Carolina 51 24 20 7 55 138 146

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 51 34 12 5 73 172 119

Chicago 54 32 17 5 69 152 141

Nashville 52 25 19 8 58 142 135

St. Louis 53 26 22 5 57 149 162

Winnipeg 55 25 26 4 54 161 172

Dallas 53 21 22 10 52 147 169

Colorado 49 14 33 2 30 99 168

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 53 33 17 3 69 144 121

Anaheim 54 28 16 10 66 141 135

Edmonton 55 29 18 8 66 156 141

Los Angeles 53 27 22 4 58 132 128

Calgary 55 27 25 3 57 146 157

Vancouver 52 23 23 6 52 123 150

Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 116 161

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 1, Montreal 0, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3

Monday’s Results

St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 5, OT

New Jersey 2, Buffalo 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Buffalo, 7

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7

Carolina at Washington, 7

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Vancouver at Nashville, 8

Montreal at Colorado, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Detroit at Washington, 7

Vancouver at Columbus, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:30

Los Angeles at Florida, 7:30

Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

Montreal at Arizona, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1619 1

2. Villanova (6) 22-2 1565 4

3. Kansas 20-3 1446 3

4. Louisville 19-4 1411 6

5. Oregon 21-3 1263 13

6. Baylor 20-3 1255 2

7. Wisconsin 20-3 1232 10

8. North Carolina 21-4 1145 12

9. Arizona 21-3 1136 5

10. UCLA 21-3 1115 11

11. Cincinnati 21-2 876 14

12. Virginia 17-5 875 9

13. West Virginia 18-5 861 7

14. Florida State 20-4 839 15

15. Kentucky 18-5 741 8

16. Purdue 19-5 537 23

17. Florida 18-5 530 24

18. Duke 18-5 514 21

19. South Carolina 19-4 493 19

20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 468 18

21. Maryland 20-3 326 17

22. Butler 18-5 285 16

23. Creighton 20-4 207 22

24. Xavier 17-6 144 —

25. SMU 20-4 107 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789 1

2. Villanova (4) 22-2 766 4

3. Kansas 20-3 685 2

4. Louisville 19-4 669 7

5. Wisconsin 20-3 627 9

6. Oregon 21-3 589 13

7. North Carolina 21-4 581 10

8. Baylor 20-3 574 3

9. UCLA 21-3 562 8

10. Arizona 21-3 552 5

11. Cincinnati 21-2 463 14

12. Kentucky 18-5 443 6

13. Virginia 17-5 385 11

14. West Virginia 18-5 349 12

15. Florida State 20-4 335 16

16. South Carolina 19-4 285 20

17. Florida 18-5 283 23

18. Purdue 19-5 257 24

19. Duke 18-5 253 21

20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 248 19

21. Butler 18-5 162 15

22. Maryland 20-3 159 17

23. Creighton 20-4 90 22

24. Notre Dame 17-7 84 18

25. Xavier 17-6 75 25

Others receiving votes: SMU 41, Southern Cal 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, Kansas State 7, New Mexico State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

The Women’s AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 22-0 825 1

2. Baylor 23-1 790 2

3. Maryland 23-1 758 3

4. Mississippi State 23-1 709 5

5. Florida State 21-2 682 6

6. South Carolina 20-2 680 4

7. Notre Dame 21-3 606 7

8. Stanford 20-3 593 8

9. Oregon State 22-2 547 11

10. Washington 22-3 540 10

11. Texas 18-4 489 12

12. Louisville 20-5 458 9

13. Ohio State 21-5 423 14

14. Duke 20-4 407 15

15. UCLA 17-5 341 13

16. Miami 17-5 331 16

17. N.C. State 17-6 294 19

18. DePaul 20-5 276 17

19. Oklahoma 18-6 237 18

20. Syracuse 17-7 190 24

21. Michigan 19-5 122 —

22. South Florida 18-4 95 20

23. Arizona State 15-8 72 23

24. Tennessee 15-8 67 —

25. Kansas State 17-7 48 —

Others receiving votes: Drake 43, Texas A&M 22, Kentucky 14, Green Bay 12, West Virginia 12, Creighton 10, Temple 9, California 7, Gonzaga 7, Colorado State 4, Missouri 4, Dayton 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 69, New Hampshire 55

Bucknell 82, Holy Cross 68

Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 70

Maine 52, Hartford 41

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Rider 69

Quinnipiac 73, Fairfield 71

Stony Brook 83, Mass.-Lowell 72

Vermont 71, Binghamton 51

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 75, Grambling St. 65

Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 49

Augusta 86, Flagler 75

Bethune-Cookman 71, Howard 67

Delaware St. 80, Florida A&M 77, OT

Georgia Southern 74, Louisiana-Lafayette 70

Georgia St. 69, Louisiana-Monroe 55

Hampton 93, SC State 64

NC Central 86, Coppin St. 77

Norfolk St. 92, Savannah St. 87

Virginia 71, Louisville 55

Wofford 79, ETSU 76

MIDWEST

Grand View 112, Faith Baptist 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 67, Coastal Carolina 57

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 64, New Hampshire 55

Binghamton 76, Vermont 61

CCSU 83, Wagner 71

Fairleigh Dickinson 58, Sacred Heart 56

Maine 66, Hartford 60

Mount St. Mary’s 61, Bryant 53

Robert Morris 64, LIU Brooklyn 54

St. Francis (Pa.) 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Stony Brook 86, Mass.-Lowell 44

SOUTH

Alabama St. 71, MVSU 57

Ark.-Pine Bluff 65, Alabama A&M 55

Augusta 85, Flagler 76

Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 54

Clayton St. 58, North Georgia 57

Davis & Elkins 74, Salem International 68

Florida A&M 69, Delaware St. 61

Florida St. 80, Miami 71

Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 63

Hampton 51, SC State 50

Mississippi 84, Florida 75

Murray St. 70, E. Kentucky 64

NC Central 58, Coppin St. 46

Savannah St. 59, Norfolk St. 53

Southern U. 80, Jackson St. 61

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 85, Louisville 66

Siena Heights 73, Northwestern Ohio 64

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

Ferris State 14 2 20 3

Michigan Tech 11 5 13 10

Lake Superior State 10 6 13 7

Wayne State 9 7 12 8

Grand Valley State 9 6 13 9

Saginaw Valley State 6 9 13 9

Northern Michigan 5 11 7 14

Northwood 3 13 5 20

South Division

League Overall

Findlay 11 4 17 5

Ashland 9 7 14 8

Ohio Dominican 8 8 13 9

Walsh 7 8 14 8

Hillsdale 7 9 11 11

Tiffin 6 10 10 13

Lake Erie 3 13 4 20

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Hillsdale at Walsh, 7:30

Lake Erie at Ashland, 7:30

Findlay at Ohio Dominican, 7:30

Wayne State at Michigan Tech, 7:30

Saginaw Valley State at Northern Michigan, 8

Northwood at Grand Valley State, 8

Lake Superior State at Ferris State, 8

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

Saginaw Valley 14 2 18 4

Grand Valley State 11 5 16 6

Michigan Tech 11 5 15 6

Northern Michigan 10 6 15 8

Northwood 9 7 12 9

Wayne State 4 12 7 16

Ferris State 4 12 5 17

Lake Superior State 2 14 4 19

South Division

League Overall

Ashland 16 0 24 0

Ohio Dominican 11 5 16 7

Walsh 7 8 11 11

Hillsdale 6 10 12 11

Findlay 5 10 11 12

Lake Erie 5 11 7 15

Tiffin 4 12 6 15

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Hillsdale at Walsh, 5:30

Lake Erie at Ashland, 5:30

Findlay at Ohio Dominican, 5:30

Wayne State at Michigan Tech, 5:30

Saginaw Valley State at Northern Michigan, 6

Northwood at Grand Valley State, 6

Lake Superior State at Ferris State, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Wily Mo Pena on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed INF Ehire Adrianza off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Pat Light for release or assignment. American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Ozzy Braff.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cody Beck.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Richard England.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF-1B Ryan Garvey.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Bobby San Martin. Traded SS Austin Wobrock to Florence for RHP Mark Smyth.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

MIAMI HEAT — Waived F Derrick Williams. Signed F Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Justin Gilbert.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kyle Shanahan coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension. Claimed F Derek Grant off waivers from Nashville and assigned him to the Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced C-RW Quentin Shore and D Alexx Privitera were called up by the Ontario (AHL), and LW Dryden Hunt was recalled by Springfield (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Carlos Carmona.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Marcus Epps.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL season.

National Women’s Soccer League

BOSTON BREAKERS — Announxws S Whitney Engen is leaving the team.

College

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.

BROWN — Named Karen Lockhart volunteer assistant softball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Amanda Polk women’s assistant rowing coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Alex Ellis men’s assistant golf coach.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Sean Dwyer assistant baseball coach.

FURMAN — Named Addison Williams cornerbacks coach.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.

KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr.

LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.

TENNESSEE — Announced DL Andrew Butcher took a medical exemption and left the football program.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted the suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 40, North Baltimore 18

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 40, North Baltimore 32

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

WRESTLING

Ohio Northern at Muskingum (OAC), 7:30

Prep Wrestling

Allen East & Cory-Rawson at Liberty-Benton, 6

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk, 6

Columbus Grove quadrangular, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Morning Glories League

High series: Carol Yeager, LaRiche Chevrolet, 563. High game: Yeager 203.

LOCAL & AREA

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. It will begin at 6 p.m. on March 17; cost is $80 per team. Teams consist of a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Comments

comments