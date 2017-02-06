Boys basketball: New Riegel knocks off Lakota 68-44

KANSAS — Four New Riegel players scored in double figures on Monday as the Blue Jackets used a big first half to knock off Lakota 68-44 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game.

Lucas Williams led the Blue Jackets (10-6, 6-3 SBC River) with 15 points and seven steals, while Mitchell Kramer tallied 13 points. Shane Halcomb (team-high seven assists) and Ben Dryfuse both scored 12 as New Riegel shot a blistering 61 percent (30 of 49) from the floor.

Andrew Kagy and Tyler Gabel both scored 11 points to lead Lakota (4-14, 3-7 SBC River), while Tyler Wehrle pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.

NEW RIEGEL (10-6, 6-3 SBC RIVER)

Williams 6-2–15, Kramer 6-0–13, Halcomb 6-0–12, Dryfuse 4-2–12, Arbogast 3-0–6, Lescallett 2-0–4, Noftz 1-0–2, Hohman 1-0–2, Smith 1-0–2. TOTALS: 30-49 4-5 — 68.

LAKOTA (4-14, 3-7 SBC RIVER)

A. Kagy 5-0–11, Gabel 4-2–11, J. Kagy 3-1–7, Wehrle 3-0–6, Schaser 1-3–5, Myers 1-0–2, Balderson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-45 6-12 — 44.

New Riegel 19 19 16 14 — 68

Lakota 9 8 18 9 — 44

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4-12 (Dryfuse 2, Williams & Kramer 1); Lakota 2-10 (A. Kagy & Gabel 1).

rebounds: New Riegel 20 (Arbogast 5); Lakota 19 (Wehrle 7).

turnovers: New Riegel 16, Lakota 22.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 45-32.

