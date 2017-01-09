Boys basketball: New Riegel coasts past St. Wendelin

By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

NEW RIEGEL — Sometimes the one quarter in which a team plays poorly ends up costing it the game.

Fortunately for New Riegel’s boys basketball team, a lackluster fourth quarter didn’t prove costly, and the Blue Jackets recorded a 56-42 victory over St. Wendelin on Saturday night in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

The Blue Jackets came away unscathed after taking a 53-33 advantage into the fourth quarter, and a fourth straight victory raised their record to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the SBC.

St. Wendelin (2-8, 0-5 SBC) dropped its third in a row.

Ben Dryfuse connected on five 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 17 points for New Riegel and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Cyle Smith’s 16 points paced the Mohawks, who outscored the Blue Jackets 9-3 in the final period.

“We played well for three quarters, so 75 percent of it was real good,” New Riegel coach Dave Losey said. “You look for perfection. We’re not going to tear ourselves up about it.”

Losey said his team’s concentration seemed to wane in the final quarter.

“You get a 20-point lead or whatever we had and focus goes away,” he said. “I don’t know that we weren’t playing hard. It didn’t seem like guys were in sync.

“We’ve got to all be doing it on the same page, offensively and defensively. We don’t do a lot of things where we have individual players making plays. It’s guys setting each other up. In the fourth quarter, we were just not. I don’t know how else to put it.”

The Blue Jackets never trailed after bursting out to a 7-0 lead in the game’s first 1½ minutes. Dryfuse scored 12 of his points in the first half and Mitchell Kramer scored all 11 of his points as New Riegel took a 38-25 lead into intermission.

Brandon Arbogast made a 3-point shot and converted an and-one as the Blue Jackets finished the third quarter on a 13-4 run for its 20-point advantage.

Earlier in the third period, St. Wendelin cut New Riegel’s lead to 40-30, but they also cost themselves with a pair of turnovers in that stretch.

Controlling the ball has been a problem for the Mohawks that coach Tim Ritzler would like to see resolved in the very near future.

St. Wendelin lost the ball 16 times to 11 by the Blue Jackets.

“I thought our guys played a really smart offensive game with the exception of a few poorly executed passes,” Ritzler said. “You know, our turnovers weren’t so much bad decision making so much as (having) an open guy and throwing it over his head — those kind of turnovers where we’ve just got to execute the pass a little bit better.

“If we can execute that and hit a shot here and there, we’re a few plays away from playing with the very good teams, like New Riegel, Old Fort and (Sandusky) St. Mary’s in the league. We’ve just got to clean those things up.”

Arbogast finished with 16 points and three assists for the Blue Jackets, with Shane Halcomb adding four assists.

Andrew Schetter recorded 10 points and six rebounds for the Mohawks. Joel Lopez matched Schetter with six boards.

ST. WENDELIN (2-8, 0-5 sbc)

Moon 2-0–6, Smith 7-1–16, Kelbley 0-0–0, Whetsel 1-1–3, Schetter 5-0–10, Lopez 3-1–7, Noel 0-0–0. TOTALS: 18-49 3-7 — 42.

NEW RIEGEL (6-3, 4-1 SBC)

Williams 0-0–0, Arbogast 6-3–16, Halcomb 3-1–7, Kramer 5-0–11, Dryfuse 6-0–17, Hughes 1-0–2, Lescallett 0-3–3, Smith 0-0–0. TOTALS: 21-51 7-8 — 56.

St. Wendelin 11 14 8 9 — 42

New Riegel 23 15 15 3 — 56

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 3-19 (Moon 2, Smith); New Riegel 7-22 (Dryfuse 5, Arbogast & Kramer).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 20 (Schetter & Lopez 6); New Riegel 28 (Dryfuse 8).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 16, New Riegel 11.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 40-18.

Comments

comments