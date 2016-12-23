Prep Basketball Roundup: Liberty-Benton whips Arcadia

ARCADIA — While Caitlin Elseser was recording a double-double and Jensen Hiegel provided solid support, Liberty-Benton’s defense dominated Arcadia in a 51-30 victory over the Redskins to claim a battle of Blanchard Valley Conference unbeatens Thursday night.

The victory leaves Liberty-Benton (7-0) tied with Arlington atop the BVC at 4-0. The Red Devils, who defeated North Baltimore, 63-51 Thursday, will travel to L-B on Jan. 5 for a mid-season conference showdown.

Arcadia (5-2, 3-1) managed just 11 points over the first two periods and had 20 turnovers on the night against L-B’s strong defensi ve play. The Eagles also held a 36-26 rebounding advantage.

The 6-foot-2 Elseser, a freshman who was 7 of 12 at the free-throw line, finished with 15 points and hauled down a team-leading 17 rebounds.

Hiegel, who recorded six assists, went 5 of 8 at the charity stripe and led the Eagles with 22 points. Overall, L-B was 16 of 30 from the line compared to just 3 of 8 by Arcadia.

Savanah Richards had four steals for the Eagles.

Arcadia’s lone double-figure scorer was Mariah Monday who finished with 12 points.

liberty-benton (7-0, 4-0 bvc)

Richards 1-1–3, Elseser 4-7″”15, Rhodes 2-1–7, Lenhart 1-0–2, Hiegel 8-5–22, Shepherd 0-2–2. TOTALS: 16-44 16-30–51.

arcadia (5-2, 3-1 bvc)

Monday 5-1–12, Kieffer 2-0–4, Ware 3-2–8, Pratt 2-0–4, Watkins 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-39 3-8–30.

Liberty-Benton 11 11 19 10 — 51

Arcadia 9 2 10 9 — 30

3-Point GOALS: Liberty-Benton 3-14 (Rhodes 2, Hiegel); Arcadia 1-8 (Monday).

rebounds: Liberty-Benton 36 (Elseser 17); Arcadia 26.

turnovers: Liberty-Benton 6, Arcadia 20.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 42-33.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 56

McCOMB 28

McCOMB — Brooklyn Arbogast led Thursday’s game in both points and rebounds and anchored a defense that forced McComb to shoot 0 of 17 from 3-point range as Hopewell-Loudon routed the Panthers 56-28 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Arbogast notched a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double, which included seven offensive rebounds for the Chieftains (7-3, 3-1 BVC). Alexis Feindel added eight points and five boards and Jacque Burns scored seven points with six boards and four assists.

Jenna Herr paced McComb (0-7, 0-4 BVC) with 10 points and eight rebounds.

hopewell-loudon (7-3, 3-1 BVC)

Arbogast 6-4–16, Feindel 4-0–8, Burns 2-3–7, Pace 3-1–7, Coppus 2-1–6, Levengood 3-0–6, Jameson 2-0–4, Siebenaller 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-66 9-15–56.

McCOMB (0-7, 0-4 BVC)

J. Herr 3-4–10, Duran 3-0–6, Buck 2-0–4, A. Herr 1-0–2, Schroeder 1-0–2, Grubb 1-0–2, S. Hemminger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-52 4-7–28.

Hopewell-Loudon 11 12 15 18 — 56

McComb 5 6 10 7 — 28

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 1-6 (Coppus), McComb 0-17.

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 44 (Arbogast 16); McComb 26 (J. Herr 8).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 11, McComb 16.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 33-11.

RIVERDALE 71

VANLUE 24

VANLUE — Janessa Taylor had 16 points, six assists and six steals Thursday to help Riverdale to a 71-24 victory over Vanlue in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

Sydney Holderman scored a game-high 21 points for Riverdale (5-3, 2-2 BVC). Raygan Frey had 11 points, and Lexie Wright 10 points and a team-best seven rebounds. Brooke Kuenzli added six steals.

Amanda Clymer and Emma Biller each scored six points to lead Vanlue (2-5, 0-4 BVC).

RIVERDALE (5-3, 2-2 BVC)

Kuenzli 1-2–4, Hughes 0-2–2, Wright 5-0–10, Taylor 7-2–16, Frey 3-5–11, Holderman 6-9–21, VandenBosch 1-0–2, Ashburn 2-0–5. TOTALS: 25-50 20-24 — 71.

VANLUE (2-5, 0-4 BVC)

Clymer 0-6–6, Smith 1-0–2, Biller 2-2–6, Kin 2-0–4, Frazier 1-0–2, Snook 2-0–4. TOTALS: 8-31 8-15–24.

Riverdale 21 22 18 10 — 71

Vanlue 6 7 5 6 — 24

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 1-5 (Ashburn); Vanlue 0-6.

rebounds: Riverdale 29 (Wright 7); Vanlue 23.

turnovers: Riverdale 9, Vanlue 29.

VAN BUREN 58

CORY-RAWSON 29

RAWSON — Mady Parker had 17 points and Zoe Horne scored 15 Thursday to lead Van Buren to its first win of the season, a 59-28 victory over Cory-Rawson in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Black Knights (1-7, 1-3 BVC) doubled up the Hornets despite shooting 24 percent (13 of 54) from inside the arc. Van Buren made 20 of 48 free throws. Sydney Leeper grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, Horne had four assists and Brylie Rampe added five steals.

Brittney Roth and Sami Roth led Cory-Rawson (0-11, 0-4 BVC) with 10 points each. Roth also snared eight rebounds. Sarah Curth had five steals and Savannah Traucht three assists.

VaN BUREN (1-7, 1-3 BVC)

Rampe 2-3–7, H. DeWalt 1-1–3, Saltzman 0-2–2, Horne 5-2–15, F. DeWalt 1-0–2, Parker 6-5–17, Reineke 1-0–3, Nessler 0-5–5, Leeper 1-2–4. TOTALS: 17-63 20-48 — 58.

Cory-Rawson (0-11, 0-4 BVC)

Waltz 0-1–1, Yant 0-1–1, Curth 0-2–2, Biery 0-1–1, B. Roth 3-3–10, S. Roth 3-4–10, Holland 2-0–4. TOTALS: 8-62 12-30 — 29.

Van Buren 15 14 15 14 — 58

Cory-Rawson 2 2 10 15 — 29

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-9 (Horne 3, Reineke); Cory-Rawson 1-11 (B. Roth).

rebounds: Van Buren 27 (Leeper 9); Cory-Rawson 42 (B. Roth 8).

turnovers: Van Buren 26, Cory-Rawson 32.

OTSEGO 46

ELMWOOD 40

TONTOGANY — Otsego raced to an early lead in the first quarter and hung on the rest of the way in a 46-40 win over Elmwood to stay unbeaten in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Shannon Weihl scored 13 points to lead Otsego (6-1, 5-0 NBC), which lead 10-2 after the first period.

Lauren Pennington had 15 points and Maddie Schramko grabbed nine rebounds to lead Elmwood (5-4, 3-2).

ELMWOOD (5-4, 3-2 nbc)

Kyndard 3-1–7, Hannah 3-1–8, Schramko 1-0–2, Hillard 3-0–8, Pennington 6-3–15. TOTALS: 16-51 5-12 — 40.

OTSEGO (6-1, 5-0 nbc)

Brinkman 1-0–3, Dzierwa 3-1–8, Fonseca 2-1–6, Gray 3-3–9, Weihl 4-5–13, Smoyer 1-2–4, Roe 1-0–3. TOTALS: 15 12-23 — 46.

Elmwood 2 11 14 13 — 40

Otsego 10 11 15 10 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 3 (Hillard 2, Hannah); Otsego 4 (Brinkman, Dzierwa, Fonseca, Roe).

junior varsity: Otsego, 32-22.

Boys Basketball

NEW RIEGEL 70

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 60

SANDUSKY — Three players accounted for 46 points and New Riegel built an 11-point lead through three quarters en route to a 70-60 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball win over Sandusky St. Mary’s.

The Blue Jackets (3-3, 2-1 SBC) gained a 52-41 lead entering the final period.

Ben Dryfuse led New Riegel with 21 points, Lucas Williams had 15 and Mitchell Kramer 10. Williams grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds and Shane Halcomb had three steals and five assists.

St. Mary’s (4-2, 2-1) got 28 points and nine rebounds from Luca Mormina with David Miller adding 11 points and eight rebounds.

new riegel (3-3, 2-1 sbc river)

Williams 5-4—15, Arbogast 2-2–6, Hughes 0-2–2, Halcomb 3-1–7, Lescallett 2-4–9, Kramer 4-0–10, Dryfuse 9-1–21. TOTALS: 24-59 14-29–70.

sand. st. mary’s (4-2, 2-1 sbc river)

Fischer 4-1–9, Covol 1-0–3, Wimmer 2-1–5, Morrow 2-0–4, Mormina 12-2–28, Miller 4-1–11. TOTALS: 25-60 5-17–60.

New Riegel 19 12 21 15 — 70

Sandusky St. Mary’s 15 12 14 19 — 60

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 6-15 (Kramer 2, Dryfuse 2, Lescallett); Sandusky St. Mary’s 5-20 (Mormina 2, Miller 2, Covol).

rebounds: New Riegel 40 (Williams 9, Dryfuse 8, Lescallett 7); Sandusky St. Mary’s 32 (Mormina 9, Miller 8).

turnovers: New Riegel 13, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 51-44.

OLD FORT 49

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 31

FREMONT — Old Fort outscored Fremont St. Joseph 32-13 in the second half and Hootie Cleveland scored his 1,000th career point in the Stockaders’ 49-31 win Thursday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division showdown.

With a short jumper in the lane in the fourth quarter, Cleveland became the ninth player in Old Fort history to join the 1,000-point club. He finished the game with 17 points and had 1,003 for his career. Eric Bell led the Stockaders (5-1, 2-0 SBC) with 19 points.

Chris Morrissette led Fremont St. Joseph (1-5, 0-3) with 17 points.

OLD FORT (5-1, 2-0 SBC)

Wagner 1-1–3, Cleveland 6-3–17, Baker 1-0–2, Bell 8-3–19, Webb 2-1–6, Hammond 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-45 8-12 — 49.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (1-5, 0-3 SBC)

Moore 1-0″”2, Millitello 2-0–4, Foster 2-0–4, Harrison 1-0–2, Morrissette 6-4–17, Rosengarten 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-50 4-10 — 31.

Old Fort 10 7 15 17 — 49

Fremont St. Joseph 8 10 6 7 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-15 (Cleveland 2, Webb); Fremont St. Joseph 1-8 (Morrissette).

rebounds: Old Fort 27 (Bell 7); Fremont St. Joseph 21.

turnovers: Old Fort 23; Fremont St. Joseph 27.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 41-28.

