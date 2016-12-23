Girls basketball: Lake pushes past Lady Red

By ANDY WOLF

A scoring run usually is an indication of a shift in momentum.

The only one of substance Thursday night worked against Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team.

Lake used an early 9-0 run to build a 17-7 first-quarter cushion before gradually expanding it to comfortably defeat the Lady Red 57-39 in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

Neither team managed to score more than five consecutive points through the final three quarters.

“We were two to three layups from getting back in the game,” Fostoria coach Gabe Sierra said. “Our girls seemed winded. We got outhustled. We knew Lake didn’t (substitute).

“We thought maybe we could outrun them a little bit. It might be all the candy they had before. We missed some critical shot sand open shots inside the paint, just easy layups.”

The Lady Red (2-6, 2-3 NBC) momentarily matched Lake (9-1, 5-1) bucket for bucket early on, trailing 8-7 after the first four minutes.

But like a well-oiled machine, the Flyers orchestrated their offense with quick ball movement and timely passes to an open shooter.

Kayla Bekier started the Lake run with two free throws.

Maddy Hodgson added to it by going coast-to-coast off her steal in the Fostoria backcourt.

After Lexi Robinson buried an open 3-pointer, Bekier capped the run with a putback off her own miss.

The Flyers carried a 32-20 lead into halftime with four players (Hodgson, Bekier, Robinson and Rebekah Swartz) scoring eight points apiece.

Lake committed just four turnovers in the first half amd 14 total.

Despite its record, Lake had been in what coach Joe Nowak termed an offensive slump.

“The last couple weeks has really been a point of emphasis in practice, moving the ball to each other,” Nowak said. “To the girls’ credit, they really adjusted to that and got a lot better at it.

“We emphasize on a daily basis taking care of the ball and hunkering down on defense, too.”

The Flyers routinely picked apart Fostoria’s zone defense for five 3-pointers in the first half with their other six buckets coming inside the paint.

“We’re just a little undisciplined in the zones that we run,” Sierra said. “We’ve got to be able to get out quick, move our feet. We work on that all the time.

“We need to learn how to move when the ball is in the air. They shift us over one direction, an easy skip and it’s right there. We tried our (2-3), our 1-3-1 and went to a 3-2 which seemed to slow them down a little bit but then they came out and shot it again.”

Robinson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward led the Flyers with 21 points while Bekier finished with a double-double in 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Collectively, the Lady Red shot 30 percent (15 of 49) from the field.

Meredith Grine led Fostoria with 18 points and Tyriana Settles had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The sophomore duo combined to score 24 of their team’s first 26 points.

“That’s our main offense,” Sierra said. “If we can get the ball in Tyriana’s hands, we know she’s going to put up some shots. She’s going to get to the rack.

“Meredith was a surprise. We talked to her today; she needs to take over. She’s very capable of doing what she did tonight every night. Meredith is coming a long way. She really works hard in practice, and that’s why we chose her as our captain.”

Lake also won the junior varsity game 43-28 behind Kortney Ellison’s 19 points.

Rubi Dessausure backed Fostoria with nine points.

LAKE (9-1, 5-1 NBC)

Hodgson 3-1–8, Bekier 4-2–10, Swartz 3-0–8, Robinson 8-2–21, Staczek 1-0–2, Bomyea 0-1–1, Ellison 1-0–3, Petroff 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-57 6-9–57.

FOSTORIA (2-6, 2-3 NBC)

Robinson 0-0–0, Gregg 0-0–0, T. Jones 0-0–0, Grine 7-3–18, Miller 0-2–2, Weimerskirch 0-0–0, Settles 6-2″”14, Taylor 2-1–5, Williams 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0, Baeder 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-49 8-15–39.

Lake 17 14 15 11 — 57

Fostoria 9 11 6 13 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Lake 7 (Robinson 3, Swartz 2, Ellison & Hodgson; Fostoria 1 (Grine).

rebounds: Lake 37 (Bekier 12); Fostoria 30 (Settles 12).

turnovers: Lake 15; Fostoria 19.

junior varsity: Lake, 43-28.

