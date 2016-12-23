Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 63, North Baltimore 51

Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28

Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 27

Liberty-Benton 51, Arcadia 30

Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24

Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 62, Tol. Cent. Catholic 48

Oregon Clay 39, Toledo St. Ursula 28

Toledo Notre Dame 64, Fremont Ross 13

Toledo Whitmer 34, Findlay 26

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 79, Ridgedale 48

Colonel Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38

Mohawk 39, Wynford 20

Upper Sandusky 71, Seneca East 46

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 47, Rossford 35

Lake 57, Fostoria Senior 39

Otsego 46, Elmwood 40

Woodmore 37, Genoa 26

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 54, Clear Fork 37

West Holmes 50, Lexington 20

Wooster Senior 68, Mansfield Madison 39

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 50, Sidney Lehman 41

Antwerp 52, Edon 43

Archbold 58, Pettisville 38

Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45

Bowling Green 67, Toledo Woodward 53

Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 12

Convoy Crestview 63, Kalida 55

Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33

Hicksville 45, Edgerton 35

Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33

Maumee 31, Northwood 22

New Bremen 61, Upper Scioto Valley 53

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 42

Springfield 40, Bryan 30

St. Henry 59, Eaton 52

St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59

Twinsburg 46, Perrysburg 42

Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 38

Willard 44, Ashland Senior 35

Around Ohio

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41

Arcanum 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25

Blanchester 47, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Bradford 46, New Paris National Trail 38

Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27

Cedarville 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16

Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54

Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Cin. Madeira 40, Goshen 37

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15

Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38

Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT

Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15

Columbiana 58, New Middletown Spring. 35

Covington 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 48

Crown City S. Gallia 45, Wahama, W.Va. 29

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Elyria Cath. 55

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12

E. Palestine 46, Sebring McKinley 33

Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26

Fairfield Christian 58, Cols. Ready 45

Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 35

Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28

Jackson 62, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Logan 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 51

McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27

Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56

New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Casstown Miami E. 34

Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37

Portsmouth Clay 42, Manchester 38

Reedsville Eastern 61, Belpre 41

Seaman N. Adams 81, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64

Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 43, Glouster Trimble 28

Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32

Uniontown Lake 66, Akr. Buchtel 64

Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16

Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 49

Waterford 58, Racine Southern 19

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40

Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27

Friday’s Games

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Evergreen

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota

St. Wendelin at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Cleveland Heights at Toledo Scott

Galion Northmor at Galion Senior

Heath at Centerburg

Huron at Milan Edison

Marion Pleasant at Cardington

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

North Union at Benjamin Logan

River Valley at Sparta Highland

Antwerp, Edon, Edgerton & Hicksville at Route 49 Classic

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo St. Ursula at Springfield

Watkins Memorial at Marion Harding

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota 52, St. Wendelin 40

New Riegel 70, Sandusky St. Mary’s 60

Old Fort 49, Fremont St. Joseph 31

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 68, Port Clinton 46

Sandusky Perkins 46, Castalia Margaretta 33

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 69, Danbury 37

Toledo Christian 57, Gibsonburg 48

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Lucas 51

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley 42, Jonathan Alder 41

Marion Pleasant 59, North Union 43

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Cardington 71, Fredericktown 40

Centerburg 49, Marion Elgin 28

Galion Northmor 46, Howard East Knox 26

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 61, New Bremen 34

Ayersville 62, Patrick Henry 40

Continental 44, Holgate 41

Dayton Dunbar 79, Versailles 70

Evergreen 47, Stryker 36

Fairview 60, North Central 41

Fayette 41, Morenci, Mich. 32

Firelands 58, South Central 50

Liberty Center 44, Tinora 34

Marion Harding 76, Sunbury Big Walnut 47

Milan Edison 57, Clyde 37

Montpelier 53, Hamilton, Ind. 31

Ottawa Hills 42, Swanton 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Bryan 59

Sandusky Senior 70, Western Reserve 54

Tol. Cent. Catholic 71, Celina 64

Vermilion 75, Oak Harbor 56

Wapakoneta 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51

Wauseon 54, Sylvania Southview 41

Around Ohio

Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Latham Western 69

Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 48

Batavia Amelia 61, Cin. Turpin 54

Bellaire 77, Lore City Buckeye Trail 69

Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville Logan Elm 58

Brookville 45, Day. Oakwood 33

Can. Glenoak 83, Cle. Max Hayes 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Tolsia, W.Va. 62

Cardington-Lincoln 71, Fredericktown 40

Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 41

Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Georgetown 57

Cin. Winton Woods 56, Day. Meadowdale 44

Cin. Withrow 60, Cin. N. College Hill 32

Cle. Glenville 67, Bedford 44

Cols. South 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 45

Cortland Lakeview 65, Salem 37

Day. Dunbar 79, Versailles 70

Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41

Germantown Valley View 46, Day. Carroll 43

Lancaster 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 46

Morrow Little Miami 59, Loveland 42

New Lexington 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

Sherwood Fairview 60, Pioneer N. Central 41

W. Jefferson 64, Tree of Life 34

Westerville S. 77, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67

Wilmington 71, Chillicothe Unioto 53

Cols. Africentric 70, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67

Ironton 72, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 69,

Cle. Benedictine 77, Cols. Beechcroft 62

Scott, Ky. 67, Cin. Aiken 57

Cin. Western Hills 72, Dayton, Ky. 48

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Riverdale

Liberty-Benton at Arcadia

North Baltimore at McComb

Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon

Vanlue at Van Buren

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Ridgedale

Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford

Mohawk at Wynford

Seneca East at Upper Sandusky

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Genoa at Eastwood

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Otsego at Rossford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta at Evergreen

Northern Ohio League

Bellevue at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Ontario

Willard at Tiffin Columbian

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview at Maumee

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Clear Fork at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Danville at Loudonville

Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at Minster

Archbold at Pettisville

Carey at New Riegel

Cincinnati Taft at Toledo Rogers

Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry

Convoy Crestview at Miller City

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne at Lima Cent. Cath.

Findlay at Defiance

Kalida at Upper Scioto Valley

Kenton at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Perry at Van Wert

Lincolnview at Fort Jennings

Madison Plains at Fredericktown

Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman

Marion Local at Lima Shawnee

Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior

Parkway at Ridgemont

Spencerville at New Knoxville

St. Marys Memorial at Coldwater

Toledo Bowsher at Pickerington North

Toledo Scott at Toledo St. John’s

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 2 0 .857 365 233

Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314

Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314

N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 242 358

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 340 323

Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339

Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 260 359

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263

Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293

Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 220 408

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336

Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274

Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258

San Diego 5 9 0 .357 366 366

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258

N.Y. Giants 10 4 0 .714 272 250

Washington 7 6 1 .536 345 343

Philadelphia 5 9 0 .357 316 299

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 469 358

Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322

New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392

Carolina 6 8 0 .429 337 352

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285

Green Bay 8 6 0 .571 363 339

Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 264 259

Chicago 3 11 0 .214 248 320

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235

Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325

Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328

San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1

Washington at Chicago, 1

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

San Diego at Cleveland, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25

San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Houston at Tennessee, 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25

Oakland at Denver, 4:25

NFL Injury Report

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — VIKINGS: DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), S Harrison Smith (ankle), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (abdomen), RB Zach Line (concussion), CB Trae Waynes (concussion). FULL: WR Charles Johnson (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (rib), T Jeremiah Sirles (ankle). PACKERS: DNP: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion). LIMITED: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot, back), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), G Lane Taylor (hip), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (calf).

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CHARGERS: DNP: T King Dunlap (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle). FULL: DT Damion Square (biceps), WR Tyrell Williams (shoulder). BROWNS: DNP: CB Jamar Taylor (groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee), T Joe Thomas (knee). LIMITED: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), LS Charley Hughlett (hamstring), DE Stephen Paea (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger). FULL: TE Seth DeValve (hip), CB Joe Haden (groin), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at CHICAGO BEARS — REDSKINS: DNP: LB Will Compton (knee), S Su’a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), LB Terence Garvin (illness), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder). FULL: G Brandon Scherff (ankle). BEARS: DNP: DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee). LIMITED: CB Johnthan Banks (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Tracy Porter (knee), WR Deonte Thompson (rib). FULL: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DE Akiem Hicks (quadricep), G Josh Sitton (ankle).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BENGALS: DNP: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), WR Alex Erickson (not injury related), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle). LIMITED: DE Wallace Gilberry (calf), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), DT Pat Sims (hip), WR James Wright (knee). TEXANS: DNP: RB Lamar Miller (ankle). LIMITED: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), K Nick Novak (oblique, back), LB John Simon (chest). FULL: G Jeff Allen (concussion), T Chris Clark (ankle), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), TE Ryan Griffin (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), S Don Jones (illness), LB Benardrick McKinney (wrist), LB Brian Peters (quadricep), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (finger).

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DNP: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), G Marshal Yanda (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Anthony Levine (toe). FULL: T Alex Lewis (ankle). STEELERS: DNP: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), T Marcus Gilbert (not injury related), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee). LIMITED: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle). FULL: RB DeAngelo Williams (knee).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 20 8 .714 —

Boston 17 12 .586 3½

New York 16 13 .552 4½

Philadelphia 7 21 .250 13

Brooklyn 7 21 .250 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 16 13 .552 —

Atlanta 14 15 .483 2

Washington 13 15 .464 2½

Orlando 13 18 .419 4

Miami 10 20 .333 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 21 6 .778 —

Chicago 14 14 .500 7½

Indiana 15 16 .484 8

Milwaukee 13 14 .481 8

Detroit 14 17 .452 9

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 23 5 .821 —

Houston 22 8 .733 2

Memphis 19 12 .613 5½

New Orleans 10 21 .323 14½

Dallas 8 21 .276 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 18 12 .600 —

Oklahoma City 17 12 .586 ½

Portland 13 18 .419 5½

Denver 12 17 .414 5½

Minnesota 9 19 .321 8

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 26 4 .867 —

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 4½

Sacramento 12 17 .414 13½

L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 16

Phoenix 8 21 .276 17½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 113, Milwaukee 102

Memphis 98, Detroit 86

Minnesota 92, Atlanta 84

Oklahoma City 121, New Orleans 110

Washington 107, Chicago 97

Houston 125, Phoenix 111

Sacramento 94, Utah 93

Dallas 96, Portland 95

Thursday’s Results

Boston 109, Indiana 102

Golden State 117, Brooklyn 101

New York 106, Orlando 95

Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 107

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30

Golden State at Detroit, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 8

Miami at New Orleans, 8

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8

Washington at Milwaukee, 8

Atlanta at Denver, 9

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9

Toronto at Utah, 9

San Antonio at Portland, 10

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Boston at New York, 12

Golden State at Cleveland, 2:30

Chicago at San Antonio, 5

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 7

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:30

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at Chicago, 8

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Toronto at Portland, 10

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 33 21 8 4 46 103 74

Ottawa 34 20 11 3 43 88 89

Boston 35 18 14 3 39 83 84

Tampa Bay 34 17 14 3 37 100 94

Florida 34 15 14 5 35 82 93

Buffalo 32 12 12 8 32 70 86

Detroit 33 14 15 4 32 79 93

Toronto 31 12 12 7 31 87 94

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 31 22 5 4 48 108 64

Pittsburgh 34 21 8 5 47 117 99

N.Y. Rangers 35 23 11 1 47 115 82

Philadelphia 36 20 12 4 44 110 108

Washington 31 19 8 4 42 83 69

Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 85 88

New Jersey 33 13 13 7 33 79 98

N.Y. Islanders 32 12 14 6 30 85 101

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 35 22 9 4 48 101 84

Minnesota 32 20 8 4 44 95 62

St. Louis 35 18 12 5 41 98 103

Nashville 33 15 13 5 35 94 94

Dallas 34 13 14 7 33 86 104

Winnipeg 35 15 17 3 33 91 104

Colorado 31 11 19 1 23 65 99

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 33 20 12 1 41 84 73

Edmonton 35 18 12 5 41 103 94

Anaheim 35 17 12 6 40 96 99

Los Angeles 33 17 13 3 37 85 81

Calgary 35 17 16 2 36 90 102

Vancouver 33 14 16 3 31 84 101

Arizona 33 11 17 5 27 74 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Results

Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 3, Buffalo 1

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 0

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Boston 3, Florida 1

Minnesota 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 0

Toronto at Colorado, late

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Detroit at Florida, 7:30

Boston at Carolina, 7:30

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30

Vancouver at Calgary, 9

Toronto at Arizona, 9

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Glance

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

Grambling State 10, NC Central 9

New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico 23, Texas-San Antonio 20

Las Vegas Bowl

San Diego State 34, Houston 10

Camellia Bowl

Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

Cure Bowl

Arkansas State 31, UCF 13

New Orleans Bowl

Southern Miss. 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Monday’s Result

Miami Beach Bowl

Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10

Tuesday’s Result

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

Wednesday’s Result

Poinsettia Bowl

San Diego

BYU 24, Wyoming 21

Thursday’s Result

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Navy (9-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Game

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Bowl

Mississippi State (5-7) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Boston College (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

NC State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Army (6-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), Noon (ESPN)

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Temple (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Northwestern (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Russell Athletic Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Miami (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 30

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Georgia (7-5) vs. TCU (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee (8-4) vs. Nebraska (9-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Air Force (9-3) vs. South Alabama (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (ASN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 31

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Georgia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

CFP Semifinals

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game

Pasadena, Calif.

Penn State (11-2) vs. Southern Cal (9-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Championship

Tampa, Fla.

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

At Frisco, Texas

James Madison (13-1) vs. Youngstown State (12-3), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Brown 82, Maine 77

Canisius 106, St. Bonaventure 100, OT

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 69

Duquesne 70, Colgate 57

Georgetown 78, UNC Greensboro 56

Hartford 63, Navy 54

Hofstra 84, Siena 64

Lehigh 93, Cabrini 72

Manhattan 81, E. Kentucky 54

Mount St. Mary’s 87, Coppin St. 49

NJIT 92, Dean 50

Princeton 72, Bucknell 70

Rhode Island 73, William & Mary 62

Saint Joseph’s 92, Lafayette 63

Wagner 94, Staten Island 42

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 83, Rust 68

Belmont 88, Cleveland St. 61

Campbell 81, Stetson 72

Coll. of Charleston 77, W. Carolina 59

East Carolina 76, Presbyterian 56

Florida Gulf Coast 107, Florida National 50

George Mason 75, Prairie View 59

Georgia Southern 106, Fisk 58

Georgia Tech 76, Wofford 72

La Salle 98, Mercer 96

Louisiana Tech 95, LSU-Shreveport 53

Miami 72, George Washington 64

Mississippi St. 85, Morehead St. 76

NC State 89, McNeese St. 57

Old Dominion 65, Howard 46

Samford 83, Florida A&M 63

South Florida 81, Delaware 53

Tennessee 72, ETSU 68

VCU 78, Louisiana-Monroe 65

Wright St. 77, Murray St. 62

MIDWEST

Ball St. 73, Alabama St. 48

Bowling Green 74, Alabama A&M 61

Cincinnati 93, Marshall 91, OT

Drake 101, MVSU 69

E. Michigan 101, Marygrove 48

Evansville 68, Mount St. Joseph 55

Fort Wayne 93, Detroit 86

Green Bay 108, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59

Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62

Miami (Ohio) 66, Tennessee Tech 58

Michigan 68, Furman 62

Milwaukee Engineering 68, Wis. Lutheran 58

Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 63

S. Illinois 78, UT Martin 70

Santa Clara 87, Valparaiso 80

UIC 91, Roosevelt 53

Wichita St. 89, S. Dakota St. 67

Winthrop 66, Saint Louis 55

Wis.-La Crosse 62, Northland 45

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 95, Edgewood 43

Wittenberg 77, Heidelberg 72

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Sam Houston St. 56

Oklahoma St. 92, Texas A and M-CC 70

San Diego 69, North Texas 68

UC Irvine 62, UTEP 57

FAR WEST

Air Force 77, UC Davis 67

Arizona St. 98, Cent. Arkansas 62

Chicago St. 74, SE Missouri 65

Colorado 76, E. Washington 68

Nevada 67, UC Santa Barbara 66

Portland St. 118, Walla Walla 59

San Diego St. 66, Southern Miss. 51

Towson 76, Iona 69

Troy 92, Cornell 84

Tulsa 74, Stephen F. Austin 51

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brown 80, St. Peter’s 71

Carnegie-Mellon 72, Muskingum 55

Cornell 60, Canisius 43

Fordham 92, Niagara 69

Hofstra 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Howard 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Temple 73, Fairfield 59

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Presbyterian 58

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 76

Drake 93, E. Washington 78

Elon 84, Georgia St. 67

Georgia Southern 74, SC State 58

Georgia Tech 61, Middle Tennessee 60

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Louisiana Tech 72

Samford 65, Georgia 59

Tulane 61, Auburn 59

MIDWEST

Bradley 65, UIC 56

Calvin 57, Grove City 40

Michigan 82, American U. 33

Minnesota 92, Kent St. 62

N. Iowa 67, Kansas St. 59

Northwestern 82, UT Martin 59

Ohio 80, Illinois 68

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 94, Louisiana College 55

Texas St. 59, North Texas 58

Texas Tech 79, Texas-Arlington 60

Washington 82, BYU 70

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 72, Colgate 42

San Diego St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended RHP Mario Alcantara (free agent), Cleveland RHP Dakody Clemmer (AZL Indians), Kansas City RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (Lexington-SAL), Houston RHP Brendan McCurry (Corpus Christi-TL) and Boston C Jake Romanski (Pawtucket-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned LHP Matt Purke outright to Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez and Matt Hague on minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Tony Diaz first base coach, Duane Espy hitting coach, Ron Gideon coach and Jeff Salazar assistant hitting coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Josh Wright to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Gunnar Kines to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Joe Ravert.

Basketball

Women’s National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO STARS — Promoted assistant coach Vickie Johnson to head coach.

Football

National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Rashad Ross. Signed CB Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad and LB Lynden Trail to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — F David Legwand announced his retirement.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18. Recalled F Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Zachary Fucale from Brampton (ECHL) to St. John’s (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17. Recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Paul Stastny on injured reserve. Recalled F Wade Megan from Chicago (AHL).

