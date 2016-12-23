Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 63, North Baltimore 51
Hopewell-Loudon 56, McComb 28
Leipsic 41, Pandora-Gilboa 27
Liberty-Benton 51, Arcadia 30
Riverdale 71, Vanlue 24
Van Buren 58, Cory-Rawson 29
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 62, Tol. Cent. Catholic 48
Oregon Clay 39, Toledo St. Ursula 28
Toledo Notre Dame 64, Fremont Ross 13
Toledo Whitmer 34, Findlay 26
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 79, Ridgedale 48
Colonel Crawford 46, Bucyrus 38
Mohawk 39, Wynford 20
Upper Sandusky 71, Seneca East 46
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 47, Rossford 35
Lake 57, Fostoria Senior 39
Otsego 46, Elmwood 40
Woodmore 37, Genoa 26
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior 54, Clear Fork 37
West Holmes 50, Lexington 20
Wooster Senior 68, Mansfield Madison 39
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 50, Sidney Lehman 41
Antwerp 52, Edon 43
Archbold 58, Pettisville 38
Bluffton 48, Lima Cent. Cath. 45
Bowling Green 67, Toledo Woodward 53
Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 12
Convoy Crestview 63, Kalida 55
Hamilton, Ind. 36, Montpelier 33
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 35
Lima Bath 60, Coldwater 51
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, New London 33
Maumee 31, Northwood 22
New Bremen 61, Upper Scioto Valley 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Ottoville 42
Springfield 40, Bryan 30
St. Henry 59, Eaton 52
St. Marys Memorial 70, Sidney 59
Twinsburg 46, Perrysburg 42
Wayne Trace 53, Fort Jennings 38
Willard 44, Ashland Senior 35
Around Ohio
Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Creston Norwayne 41
Arcanum 77, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25
Blanchester 47, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Bradford 46, New Paris National Trail 38
Canfield S. Range 49, Streetsboro 27
Cedarville 77, Spring. Cath. Cent. 16
Chesterland W. Geauga 73, Wickliffe 54
Chillicothe 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Cin. Madeira 40, Goshen 37
Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Western Hills 15
Cin. Walnut Hills 41, Ursuline Academy 38
Circleville Logan Elm 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, OT
Cle. Collinwood 30, Richmond Hts. 15
Columbiana 58, New Middletown Spring. 35
Covington 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 48
Crown City S. Gallia 45, Wahama, W.Va. 29
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Elyria Cath. 55
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 12
E. Palestine 46, Sebring McKinley 33
Elmore Woodmore 37, Genoa Area 26
Fairfield Christian 58, Cols. Ready 45
Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 35
Garrettsville Garfield 80, Youngs. Valley Christian 28
Jackson 62, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Logan 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 51
McArthur Vinton County 47, Athens 27
Mt. Notre Dame 81, Dublin Coffman 56
New Boston Glenwood 54, Lucasville Valley 30
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Casstown Miami E. 34
Pomeroy Meigs 55, Bidwell River Valley 37
Portsmouth Clay 42, Manchester 38
Reedsville Eastern 61, Belpre 41
Seaman N. Adams 81, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Shadyside 81, Bishop Donahue, W.Va. 64
Shaker Hts. Laurel 50, Akr. Hoban 42
Stewart Federal Hocking 43, Glouster Trimble 28
Trenton Edgewood 50, Monroe 32
Uniontown Lake 66, Akr. Buchtel 64
Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
W. Salem NW 87, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16
Warren Champion 66, Warren JFK 49
Waterford 58, Racine Southern 19
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 64, Hannibal River 40
Worthington Kilbourne 49, Cols. Walnut Ridge 27
Friday’s Games
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Evergreen
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota
St. Wendelin at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Cleveland Heights at Toledo Scott
Galion Northmor at Galion Senior
Heath at Centerburg
Huron at Milan Edison
Marion Pleasant at Cardington
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
North Union at Benjamin Logan
River Valley at Sparta Highland
Antwerp, Edon, Edgerton & Hicksville at Route 49 Classic
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo St. Ursula at Springfield
Watkins Memorial at Marion Harding
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota 52, St. Wendelin 40
New Riegel 70, Sandusky St. Mary’s 60
Old Fort 49, Fremont St. Joseph 31
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 68, Port Clinton 46
Sandusky Perkins 46, Castalia Margaretta 33
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 69, Danbury 37
Toledo Christian 57, Gibsonburg 48
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Lucas 51
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red
Buckeye Valley 42, Jonathan Alder 41
Marion Pleasant 59, North Union 43
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue
Cardington 71, Fredericktown 40
Centerburg 49, Marion Elgin 28
Galion Northmor 46, Howard East Knox 26
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 61, New Bremen 34
Ayersville 62, Patrick Henry 40
Continental 44, Holgate 41
Dayton Dunbar 79, Versailles 70
Evergreen 47, Stryker 36
Fairview 60, North Central 41
Fayette 41, Morenci, Mich. 32
Firelands 58, South Central 50
Liberty Center 44, Tinora 34
Marion Harding 76, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Milan Edison 57, Clyde 37
Montpelier 53, Hamilton, Ind. 31
Ottawa Hills 42, Swanton 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Bryan 59
Sandusky Senior 70, Western Reserve 54
Tol. Cent. Catholic 71, Celina 64
Vermilion 75, Oak Harbor 56
Wapakoneta 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 51
Wauseon 54, Sylvania Southview 41
Around Ohio
Bainbridge Paint Valley 70, Latham Western 69
Batavia 58, Cin. Madeira 48
Batavia Amelia 61, Cin. Turpin 54
Bellaire 77, Lore City Buckeye Trail 69
Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville Logan Elm 58
Brookville 45, Day. Oakwood 33
Can. Glenoak 83, Cle. Max Hayes 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, Tolsia, W.Va. 62
Cardington-Lincoln 71, Fredericktown 40
Cin. Christian 47, Lockland 41
Cin. Clark Montessori 67, Georgetown 57
Cin. Winton Woods 56, Day. Meadowdale 44
Cin. Withrow 60, Cin. N. College Hill 32
Cle. Glenville 67, Bedford 44
Cols. South 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 45
Cortland Lakeview 65, Salem 37
Day. Dunbar 79, Versailles 70
Delaware Buckeye Valley 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 41
Germantown Valley View 46, Day. Carroll 43
Lancaster 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Walnut Ridge 46
Morrow Little Miami 59, Loveland 42
New Lexington 45, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
Sherwood Fairview 60, Pioneer N. Central 41
W. Jefferson 64, Tree of Life 34
Westerville S. 77, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 67
Wilmington 71, Chillicothe Unioto 53
Cols. Africentric 70, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 67
Ironton 72, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 69,
Cle. Benedictine 77, Cols. Beechcroft 62
Scott, Ky. 67, Cin. Aiken 57
Cin. Western Hills 72, Dayton, Ky. 48
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Riverdale
Liberty-Benton at Arcadia
North Baltimore at McComb
Pandora-Gilboa at Hopewell-Loudon
Vanlue at Van Buren
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Ridgedale
Bucyrus at Colonel Crawford
Mohawk at Wynford
Seneca East at Upper Sandusky
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Genoa at Eastwood
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Otsego at Rossford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta at Evergreen
Northern Ohio League
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Ontario
Willard at Tiffin Columbian
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Bowling Green
Sylvania Southview at Maumee
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Clear Fork at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Danville at Loudonville
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at Minster
Archbold at Pettisville
Carey at New Riegel
Cincinnati Taft at Toledo Rogers
Columbus Grove at Patrick Henry
Convoy Crestview at Miller City
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne at Lima Cent. Cath.
Findlay at Defiance
Kalida at Upper Scioto Valley
Kenton at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Perry at Van Wert
Lincolnview at Fort Jennings
Madison Plains at Fredericktown
Marion Elgin at Sidney Lehman
Marion Local at Lima Shawnee
Mount Vernon at Ashland Senior
Parkway at Ridgemont
Spencerville at New Knoxville
St. Marys Memorial at Coldwater
Toledo Bowsher at Pickerington North
Toledo Scott at Toledo St. John’s
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 2 0 .857 365 233
Miami 9 5 0 .643 315 314
Buffalo 7 7 0 .500 358 314
N.Y. Jets 4 10 0 .286 242 358
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 6 0 .571 250 294
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 340 323
Indianapolis 7 7 0 .500 362 339
Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 260 359
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 5 0 .643 341 276
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 306 263
Cincinnati 5 8 1 .393 288 293
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 220 408
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Oakland 11 3 0 .786 377 336
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 319 274
Denver 8 6 0 .571 299 258
San Diego 5 9 0 .357 366 366
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Dallas 12 2 0 .857 366 258
N.Y. Giants 10 4 0 .714 272 250
Washington 7 6 1 .536 345 343
Philadelphia 5 9 0 .357 316 299
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 469 358
Tampa Bay 8 6 0 .571 313 322
New Orleans 6 8 0 .429 406 392
Carolina 6 8 0 .429 337 352
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Detroit 9 5 0 .643 301 285
Green Bay 8 6 0 .571 363 339
Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 264 259
Chicago 3 11 0 .214 248 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Seattle 9 4 1 .679 298 235
Arizona 5 8 1 .393 340 325
Los Angeles 4 10 0 .286 197 328
San Francisco 1 13 0 .071 264 434
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Carolina, 1
Washington at Chicago, 1
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
San Diego at Cleveland, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30
Sunday, Jan. 1
New England at Miami, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Houston at Tennessee, 1
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25
Oakland at Denver, 4:25
NFL Injury Report
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — VIKINGS: DNP: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), S Harrison Smith (ankle), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle). LIMITED: CB Mackensie Alexander (abdomen), RB Zach Line (concussion), CB Trae Waynes (concussion). FULL: WR Charles Johnson (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (rib), T Jeremiah Sirles (ankle). PACKERS: DNP: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion). LIMITED: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot, back), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), G Lane Taylor (hip), C J.C. Tretter (knee). FULL: LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (calf).
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CHARGERS: DNP: T King Dunlap (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle). FULL: DT Damion Square (biceps), WR Tyrell Williams (shoulder). BROWNS: DNP: CB Jamar Taylor (groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee), T Joe Thomas (knee). LIMITED: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), LS Charley Hughlett (hamstring), DE Stephen Paea (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger). FULL: TE Seth DeValve (hip), CB Joe Haden (groin), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb).
WASHINGTON REDSKINS at CHICAGO BEARS — REDSKINS: DNP: LB Will Compton (knee), S Su’a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), LB Terence Garvin (illness), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder). LIMITED: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder). FULL: G Brandon Scherff (ankle). BEARS: DNP: DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee). LIMITED: CB Johnthan Banks (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Tracy Porter (knee), WR Deonte Thompson (rib). FULL: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DE Akiem Hicks (quadricep), G Josh Sitton (ankle).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at HOUSTON TEXANS — BENGALS: DNP: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), WR Alex Erickson (not injury related), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle). LIMITED: DE Wallace Gilberry (calf), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), DT Pat Sims (hip), WR James Wright (knee). TEXANS: DNP: RB Lamar Miller (ankle). LIMITED: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), K Nick Novak (oblique, back), LB John Simon (chest). FULL: G Jeff Allen (concussion), T Chris Clark (ankle), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), TE Ryan Griffin (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), S Don Jones (illness), LB Benardrick McKinney (wrist), LB Brian Peters (quadricep), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (finger).
Sunday
BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — RAVENS: DNP: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), G Marshal Yanda (not injury related). LIMITED: LB Anthony Levine (toe). FULL: T Alex Lewis (ankle). STEELERS: DNP: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), T Marcus Gilbert (not injury related), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee). LIMITED: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle). FULL: RB DeAngelo Williams (knee).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 20 8 .714 —
Boston 17 12 .586 3½
New York 16 13 .552 4½
Philadelphia 7 21 .250 13
Brooklyn 7 21 .250 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 16 13 .552 —
Atlanta 14 15 .483 2
Washington 13 15 .464 2½
Orlando 13 18 .419 4
Miami 10 20 .333 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 6 .778 —
Chicago 14 14 .500 7½
Indiana 15 16 .484 8
Milwaukee 13 14 .481 8
Detroit 14 17 .452 9
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 23 5 .821 —
Houston 22 8 .733 2
Memphis 19 12 .613 5½
New Orleans 10 21 .323 14½
Dallas 8 21 .276 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 18 12 .600 —
Oklahoma City 17 12 .586 ½
Portland 13 18 .419 5½
Denver 12 17 .414 5½
Minnesota 9 19 .321 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 26 4 .867 —
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 4½
Sacramento 12 17 .414 13½
L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 16
Phoenix 8 21 .276 17½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Cleveland 113, Milwaukee 102
Memphis 98, Detroit 86
Minnesota 92, Atlanta 84
Oklahoma City 121, New Orleans 110
Washington 107, Chicago 97
Houston 125, Phoenix 111
Sacramento 94, Utah 93
Dallas 96, Portland 95
Thursday’s Results
Boston 109, Indiana 102
Golden State 117, Brooklyn 101
New York 106, Orlando 95
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 107
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30
Golden State at Detroit, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 8
Miami at New Orleans, 8
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8
Washington at Milwaukee, 8
Atlanta at Denver, 9
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9
Toronto at Utah, 9
San Antonio at Portland, 10
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Boston at New York, 12
Golden State at Cleveland, 2:30
Chicago at San Antonio, 5
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Memphis at Orlando, 7
Milwaukee at Washington, 7
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:30
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at New Orleans, 8
Indiana at Chicago, 8
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Toronto at Portland, 10
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 33 21 8 4 46 103 74
Ottawa 34 20 11 3 43 88 89
Boston 35 18 14 3 39 83 84
Tampa Bay 34 17 14 3 37 100 94
Florida 34 15 14 5 35 82 93
Buffalo 32 12 12 8 32 70 86
Detroit 33 14 15 4 32 79 93
Toronto 31 12 12 7 31 87 94
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 31 22 5 4 48 108 64
Pittsburgh 34 21 8 5 47 117 99
N.Y. Rangers 35 23 11 1 47 115 82
Philadelphia 36 20 12 4 44 110 108
Washington 31 19 8 4 42 83 69
Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 85 88
New Jersey 33 13 13 7 33 79 98
N.Y. Islanders 32 12 14 6 30 85 101
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Chicago 35 22 9 4 48 101 84
Minnesota 32 20 8 4 44 95 62
St. Louis 35 18 12 5 41 98 103
Nashville 33 15 13 5 35 94 94
Dallas 34 13 14 7 33 86 104
Winnipeg 35 15 17 3 33 91 104
Colorado 31 11 19 1 23 65 99
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 33 20 12 1 41 84 73
Edmonton 35 18 12 5 41 103 94
Anaheim 35 17 12 6 40 96 99
Los Angeles 33 17 13 3 37 85 81
Calgary 35 17 16 2 36 90 102
Vancouver 33 14 16 3 31 84 101
Arizona 33 11 17 5 27 74 104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2, SO
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Results
Columbus 7, Pittsburgh 1
Carolina 3, Buffalo 1
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 0
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Boston 3, Florida 1
Minnesota 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 5, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 4, Nashville 0
Toronto at Colorado, late
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Columbus, 7
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Detroit at Florida, 7:30
Boston at Carolina, 7:30
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30
Vancouver at Calgary, 9
Toronto at Arizona, 9
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Glance
Saturday’s Results
Celebration Bowl
Grambling State 10, NC Central 9
New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico 23, Texas-San Antonio 20
Las Vegas Bowl
San Diego State 34, Houston 10
Camellia Bowl
Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28
Cure Bowl
Arkansas State 31, UCF 13
New Orleans Bowl
Southern Miss. 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 21
Monday’s Result
Miami Beach Bowl
Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10
Tuesday’s Result
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31
Wednesday’s Result
Poinsettia Bowl
San Diego
BYU 24, Wyoming 21
Thursday’s Result
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Idaho 61, Colorado State 50
Friday’s Games
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Navy (9-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Game
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Bowl
Mississippi State (5-7) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Boston College (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
NC State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Army (6-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), Noon (ESPN)
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Temple (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday’s Games
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Northwestern (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Russell Athletic Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Miami (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 30
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Georgia (7-5) vs. TCU (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), 2 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee (8-4) vs. Nebraska (9-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Air Force (9-3) vs. South Alabama (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (ASN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 31
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Georgia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
CFP Semifinals
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 2
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl Game
Pasadena, Calif.
Penn State (11-2) vs. Southern Cal (9-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 9
College Football Championship
Tampa, Fla.
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Frisco, Texas
James Madison (13-1) vs. Youngstown State (12-3), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Brown 82, Maine 77
Canisius 106, St. Bonaventure 100, OT
Dartmouth 75, Bryant 69
Duquesne 70, Colgate 57
Georgetown 78, UNC Greensboro 56
Hartford 63, Navy 54
Hofstra 84, Siena 64
Lehigh 93, Cabrini 72
Manhattan 81, E. Kentucky 54
Mount St. Mary’s 87, Coppin St. 49
NJIT 92, Dean 50
Princeton 72, Bucknell 70
Rhode Island 73, William & Mary 62
Saint Joseph’s 92, Lafayette 63
Wagner 94, Staten Island 42
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 83, Rust 68
Belmont 88, Cleveland St. 61
Campbell 81, Stetson 72
Coll. of Charleston 77, W. Carolina 59
East Carolina 76, Presbyterian 56
Florida Gulf Coast 107, Florida National 50
George Mason 75, Prairie View 59
Georgia Southern 106, Fisk 58
Georgia Tech 76, Wofford 72
La Salle 98, Mercer 96
Louisiana Tech 95, LSU-Shreveport 53
Miami 72, George Washington 64
Mississippi St. 85, Morehead St. 76
NC State 89, McNeese St. 57
Old Dominion 65, Howard 46
Samford 83, Florida A&M 63
South Florida 81, Delaware 53
Tennessee 72, ETSU 68
VCU 78, Louisiana-Monroe 65
Wright St. 77, Murray St. 62
MIDWEST
Ball St. 73, Alabama St. 48
Bowling Green 74, Alabama A&M 61
Cincinnati 93, Marshall 91, OT
Drake 101, MVSU 69
E. Michigan 101, Marygrove 48
Evansville 68, Mount St. Joseph 55
Fort Wayne 93, Detroit 86
Green Bay 108, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59
Indiana 97, Austin Peay 62
Miami (Ohio) 66, Tennessee Tech 58
Michigan 68, Furman 62
Milwaukee Engineering 68, Wis. Lutheran 58
Northwestern 72, Houston Baptist 63
S. Illinois 78, UT Martin 70
Santa Clara 87, Valparaiso 80
UIC 91, Roosevelt 53
Wichita St. 89, S. Dakota St. 67
Winthrop 66, Saint Louis 55
Wis.-La Crosse 62, Northland 45
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 95, Edgewood 43
Wittenberg 77, Heidelberg 72
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 90, Sam Houston St. 56
Oklahoma St. 92, Texas A and M-CC 70
San Diego 69, North Texas 68
UC Irvine 62, UTEP 57
FAR WEST
Air Force 77, UC Davis 67
Arizona St. 98, Cent. Arkansas 62
Chicago St. 74, SE Missouri 65
Colorado 76, E. Washington 68
Nevada 67, UC Santa Barbara 66
Portland St. 118, Walla Walla 59
San Diego St. 66, Southern Miss. 51
Towson 76, Iona 69
Troy 92, Cornell 84
Tulsa 74, Stephen F. Austin 51
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Brown 80, St. Peter’s 71
Carnegie-Mellon 72, Muskingum 55
Cornell 60, Canisius 43
Fordham 92, Niagara 69
Hofstra 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
Howard 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Temple 73, Fairfield 59
SOUTH
Belmont 83, Presbyterian 58
Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 76
Drake 93, E. Washington 78
Elon 84, Georgia St. 67
Georgia Southern 74, SC State 58
Georgia Tech 61, Middle Tennessee 60
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Louisiana Tech 72
Samford 65, Georgia 59
Tulane 61, Auburn 59
MIDWEST
Bradley 65, UIC 56
Calvin 57, Grove City 40
Michigan 82, American U. 33
Minnesota 92, Kent St. 62
N. Iowa 67, Kansas St. 59
Northwestern 82, UT Martin 59
Ohio 80, Illinois 68
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 94, Louisiana College 55
Texas St. 59, North Texas 58
Texas Tech 79, Texas-Arlington 60
Washington 82, BYU 70
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 72, Colgate 42
San Diego St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended RHP Mario Alcantara (free agent), Cleveland RHP Dakody Clemmer (AZL Indians), Kansas City RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (Lexington-SAL), Houston RHP Brendan McCurry (Corpus Christi-TL) and Boston C Jake Romanski (Pawtucket-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned LHP Matt Purke outright to Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Reynaldo Rodriguez and Matt Hague on minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Tony Diaz first base coach, Duane Espy hitting coach, Ron Gideon coach and Jeff Salazar assistant hitting coach.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Josh Wright to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Gunnar Kines to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Joe Ravert.
Basketball
Women’s National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO STARS — Promoted assistant coach Vickie Johnson to head coach.
Football
National Football League
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Rashad Ross. Signed CB Dashaun Phillips from the practice squad and LB Lynden Trail to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — F David Legwand announced his retirement.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 18. Recalled F Tanner Kero from Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Zachary Fucale from Brampton (ECHL) to St. John’s (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 17. Recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Paul Stastny on injured reserve. Recalled F Wade Megan from Chicago (AHL).