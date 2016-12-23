Boys basketball: Lakota shuts down Mohawks for third straight victory

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Ty Ray has preached the importance of defense since taking over as Lakota’s head boys basketball coach last year. And, he said, the Raiders’ work at the defensive end was a key in Thursday night’s 52-40 victory over St. Wendelin in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Lakota (3-4, 2-1 SBC) did not allow the Mohawks more than than 11 points in a quarter while collecting its third straight win.

“We are playing much better at the defensive end,” Ray said. “I loved our energy. I loved our excitement that we had at that end tonight.”

Junior Andy Kagy led the Raiders’ with 17 points, with brother Josh connecting on four 3-pointers for all of his 12 points.

Brody Whetsel, a 6-foot-4 senior, scored 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and made two steals to pace the Mohawks (1-5, 1-2). St. Wendelin senior Cyle Smith was unavailable.

Led by Tyler Wehrle’s 10 rebounds, Lakota outrebounded St. Wendelin 38-29, despite a significant height disadvantage.

“We talked and talked and talked and we worked all week about checking out and rebounding, and we outrebounded them tonight, which I thought was huge in the game,” Ray said. “That was a big deal.”

Ray attributed his team’s rebounding prowess to hard work. And that very topic was a sore spot for Mohawks coach Tim Ritzler.

“We got outworked,” Ritzler said. “We were really disappointed in our effort with the rebounding. They rebounded us, and with our size, that shouldn’t happen. Teams are just more aggressive on the boards against us.

“I thought Brody stepped up and did some nice things, but it takes more than one guy showing up in a game. … We need to get all five guys on the same page. It can’t be one or two guys playing hard or playing well each night if we’re going to win consistently.”

Ritzler credited Lakota with playing well defensively, but also thought his club had a lackluster offensive performance. The Mohawks made just 16 of 45 shots from the field (35.6 percent) and committed 19 turnovers.

“I thought they did a nice job defensively,” Ritzler said. “They took some things away that we wanted to do, but we didn’t challenge them defensively until the second half, when we started going into our post plays. But even there, when they started double- and triple-teaming our post players, we didn’t make good reads, we didn’t have guys moving and we didn’t hurt them when they had to overplay to stop Brody inside.”

The Raiders used a 13-0 third-quarter run to take control in the third quarter. Jordan White notched five points in that span, while Andy Kagy had four and Josh Kagy knocked down a 3-pointer as Lakota went up 37-21.

The Mohawks trimmed the count to 47-38 when Brayden Moon hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 left, but they managed only one more basket the rest of the way.

Andy Kagy added four steals and three assists to his night’s work for Lakota, while Josh Kagy and Levi Myers grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

St. Wendelin’s 6-9 Andrew Schetter blocked four shots.

lakota (3-4, 2-1 SBC)

Myers 2-5–9, J. Kagy 4-0–12, A. Kagy 8-1–17, Wehrle 1-1–3, White 3-0–7, Schaser 0-0–0, Gabel 2-0–4. TOTALS: 20-56 7-14 — 52.

st. wendelin (1-5, 1-2 SBC)

Lopez 0-0–0, Moon 2-0–6, Kelbley 3-0–9, Whetsel 7-2–16, Schetter 2-0–4, Noel 2-0–4, Taylor 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-45 3-6 — 40.

Lakota 10 12 21 9 — 52

St. Wendelin 10 9 10 11 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 5-18 (J. Kagy 4, White 1); St. Wendelin 5-14 (Kelbley 3, Moon 2).

rebounds: Lakota 38 (Wehrle 10); St. Wendelin 29 (Whetsel 10).

turnovers: Lakota 11, St. Wendelin 19.

junior varsity: Lakota, 41-25.

