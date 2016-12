Fostoria Middle School’s seventh-grade boys basketball team knocked off Woodmore 51-37 Thursday behind 16 points from Zach Ward and 15 points from Lakai Robinson.

Jared Durst added 10 points for the Redmen (1-1).

Woodmore took the eighth-grade game 40-27.

Dom Settles and Marcel Smith each had 10 points for the Redmen (1-2).

