Girls basketball: Edwards steps up in Genoa’s win over FHS

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Emily Edwards is one of just two seniors on Genoa’s girls basketball team, which means she has to be a leader.

“I try to do my things right, so they learn to do things right, too,” she said, referring to her younger teammates.

Edwards did plenty right, particularly in the third quarter on Thursday night, as the Comets claimed a 53-44 victory over Fostoria High School in a Northern Buckeye Conference contest.

Edwards, a 5-foot-6 guard for the defending NBC champions, scored five points in a decisive stretch late in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 18 as Genoa raised its record to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the NBC.

“(Coach Mike DeStazio) kinds of expects that, being a senior and being with him the last three years,” she said of her coming up big in the clutch.

“It’s a great win for a young group of kids,” said DeStazio, whose 2015-16 team was decimated by graduation, resulting in him having two freshmen and a sophomore in this season’s starting lineup. “They actually looked like they knew how to win a ballgame. I thought we did a nice job of handling their pressure. I had so many role players in this game … but Emily Edwards was the difference.

“We put her in a different spot in the offense. But you know what the basic rule is with this team? She’s got to touch the ball. If she touches the ball, we’ve got a chance to do something.”

Meredith Grine and Evion Taylor, who scored 10 points apiece for an also-young Fostoria squad (1-4 overall, 1-1 NBC), made back-to-back baskets to put their team up 35-34 just inside the midway point of the third quarter.

Edwards then outscored the Lady Red 5-1 by herself in the final two minutes of the period to sent the Comets into the fourth quarter with a 41-36 advantage.

“I didn’t want to come out of our zone (defense), but I was hoping maybe going into man, they would pick up that energy just a little bit and she just killed us there,” Fostoria coach Gabe Sierra said. “She drove it right down our throats.”

Fostoria cut its deficit to 47-44 when Baleigh Robinson split a pair of free throws with 2:20 left in the game, but two Sasha Roberts free throws and an Edwards layup on a run-out put Genoa in charge for good at 51-44.

The Lady Red led for the better part of the first half and took a 25-23 advantage into halftime, but Sierra felt something was missing.

“We just didn’t have the energy like we did at Eastwood,” he said, referring to last Saturday’s 60-53 win in his team’s NBC opener. “It just seemed like we were waiting on something to happen and it just never came.

“The girls were excited and I didn’t think we played an awful game. We just missed those key shots, a couple of layups here and there, and the kids hadn’t been in that close game. So, I’ll take some blame for them not be quite ready for the end of the game and how to foul and things like that.”

Freshmen Kendall Gerke and Tatum Neumann followed Edwards with 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Comets The pair accounted for all of Genoa’s five 3-pointers, with Gerke hitting three and Neumann sinking two.

Sophomore Tyriana Settles paced Fostoria with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grine grabbed nine boards and Gabby Gregg made three steals.

GENOA (2-3, 1-1 NBC)

Neumann 4-0–10, Gerke 5-0–13, Edwards 8-2–18, McQueary 1-0–2, Roberts 1-4–6, Young 0-0–0, Mathews 0-0–0, Meng 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21 6-9 — 53.

FOSTORIA (1-4, 1-1 NBC)

Gregg 2-0–6, Grine 3-2–10, J. Jones 0-0–0, Taylor 4-1–10, Baeder 0-0–0, Williams 2-2–6, Robinson 0-1–1, Settles 5-1–11. TOTALS: 16 7-12 — 44.

Genoa 10 13 18 12 — 53

Fostoria 12 13 11 8 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 5 (Gerke 3, Neumann 2); Fostoria 4 (Gregg & Grine 2).

rebounds: Fostoria 40 (Settles 14).

junior varsity: Genoa, 39-37, OT.

