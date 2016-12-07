Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 41, Mogadore Field 37

Akr. Hoban 76, Youngs. Ursuline 69

Amherst Steele 59, Lakewood 51

Austintown Fitch 65, Struthers 55

Beachwood 62, Wickliffe 39

Brooklyn 53, Cle. John Marshall 30

Can. McKinley 82, Akr. SVSM 60

Chesterland W. Geauga 53, Geneva 11

Cin. Deer Park 40, Cin. Finneytown 29

Cin. N. College Hill 44, Hamilton New Miami 27

Cin. Sycamore 43, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41

Cin. Turpin 56, Cin. Glen Este 48

Cin. Walnut Hills 54, Cin. Withrow 46

Cin. Winton Woods 55, Cin. Hughes 47

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47, Hillsboro 32

Cle. St. Joseph 59, Rocky River Magnificat 55

Cortland Lakeview 58, Jefferson Area 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Fairport Harbor Harding 13

Eastlake N. 51, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Elyria Cath. 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 46

Fairfield 56, Cin. Princeton 50

Fayetteville-Perry 67, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Garrettsville Garfield 77, Lake Center Christian 28

Gates Mills Hawken 54, Middlefield Cardinal 36

Independence 61, Richmond Hts. 14

Kirtland 39, Burton Berkshire 13

Lorain Clearview 54, Cle. MLK 32

Loveland 56, Milford 52

Lyndhurst Brush 69, Willoughby S. 32

Sandy Valley 55, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30

Malvern 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

Maple Hts. 67, Garfield Hts. 16

Mason 49, Cin. Oak Hills 41

Middletown 65, Cin. Colerain 59

N. Olmsted 56, Avon Lake 53

N. Ridgeville 72, Grafton Midview 31

N. Royalton 46, Hudson 39

New Albany 62, Cols. DeSales 53

Oak Glen, W.Va. 59, E. Liverpool 52

Painesville Riverside 55, Madison 41

Parma Padua 64, Bedford 55

Patriot Prep Academy 55, Cols. Independence 29

Ravenna 56, Akr. Springfield 37

Ravenna SE 70, Atwater Waterloo 35

Reedsville Eastern 61, Stewart Federal Hocking 36

Solon 71, Euclid 63

Steubenville 57, Weir, W.Va. 35

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Macedonia Nordonia 37

Streetsboro 52, Peninsula Woodridge 25

Tallmadge 59, Kent Roosevelt 34

Trenton Edgewood 26, Middletown Fenwick 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 75, Hamilton 40

Washington C.H. 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 51

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37

Youngs. East 46, Hubbard 28

Zanesville 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 26

Zanesville Maysville 53, Philo 22

Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Meadowbrook 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 63, New Lexington 34

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Vanlue

Cory-Rawson at Arcadia

Leipsic at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Van Buren at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Ursula at Findlay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Elmwood

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Lake

Woodmore at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Ada

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East

Lincolnview at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Swanton

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Waynesfield-Goshen

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath at Elida

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Bellevue

Sandusky Senior at Willard

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Toledo Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Monroeville at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Hicksville at Fairview

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Marion Local

Minster at Parkway

New Bremen at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Maumee at Napoleon

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Clear Fork at Ashland Senior

Mansfield Madison at Lexington

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron Our Lady of the Elms at Loudonville

Antwerp at Kalida

Ayersville at Miller City

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at Marion Pleasant

Huron at Fremont St. Joseph

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Ohio Lima Eagles at Lima Temple Christian

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Danbury

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Cent. Cath.

Tinora at Continental

Toledo Waite at Toledo Notre Dame

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Seneca East

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Wynford at Ridgedale

Buckeye Border Conference

Stryker at Hilltop

Edon at North Central

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

North Union at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Galion Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Galion Northmor at Howard East Knox

Sparta Highland at Mount Gilead

Cardington Lincoln at Fredericktown

Elgin at Centerburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Bowling Green Christian at Heritage Christian

Bucyrus at Crestline

Logan at Marion Harding

Marysville at Buckeye Valley

Montpelier at Pettisville

Patrick Henry at Holgate

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Oak Harbor at Clyde

Port Clinton at Sandusky Perkins

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Gibsonburg

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at South Central

New London at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Danville

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Arlington

Antwerp at Fayette

Arcadia at Elmwood

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Bellevue at Ashland Senior

Bluffton at Ottoville

Bryan at Edgerton

Bucyrus at Riverdale

Clear Fork at Ontario

Cory-Rawson at Waynesfield-Goshen

Dayton Christian at Riverside

Genoa at Delta

Hopewell-Loudon at Woodmore

Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery

Kalida at Delphos Jefferson

Liberty Center at Napoleon

Lima Shawnee at Fort Jennings

Mansfield Madison at Sandusky Senior

Mansfield Senior at Norwalk Senior

Marion Local at Russia

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Baltimore

McComb at Upper Scioto Valley

Miami East at Versailles

Mississinawa Valley at St. Henry

Mount Gilead at Ridgemont

Mount Vernon at Shelby

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Sidney Lehman at New Knoxville

Spencerville at Coldwater

St. Wendelin at Vanlue

Swanton at Maumee

Tiffin Columbian at Lexington

Van Buren at Kenton

West Holmes at Berlin Hiland

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 65, Toledo Waite 63

Toledo Rogers 59, Toledo Woodward 51

Toledo Start 55, Toledo Scott 43

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Perry 72, Cory-Rawson 35

Sandusky St. Mary’s 68, Clyde 58

Around Ohio

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Millersport 52

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 89, Cle. Whitney Young 36

Cols. East 60, Cols. Horizon Science 53

Linsly, W.Va. 74, Bellaire St. John 55

Logan 77, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Piketon 45

Thursday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Edgerton

Cardington at Utica

Howard East Knox at Johnstown Northridge

Montpelier at Hilltop

River Valley at Centerburg

Tree of Life at Ridgedale

Upper Sandusky at Galion Senior

Wayne Trace at Bryan

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Leipsic

Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale

Liberty-Benton at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Arcadia

Vanlue at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis

Oregon Clay at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Rossford

Lake at Woodmore

Otsego at Genoa

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at New Riegel

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

St. Wendelin at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Huron

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Vermilion at Port Clinton

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Sandusky Senior

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Willard at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Ottawa Hills

Danbury at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Maumee Valley Country Day

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Monroeville at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Clear Fork

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield Christian at Danville

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Ridgemont

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Bluffton at Lima Bath

Bowling Green Christian at Heritage Christian

Defiance at Paulding

Delphos Jefferson at Fort Recovery

Elida at Spencerville

Fort Jennings at Antwerp

Hicksville at Continental

Kalida at Ada

Kenton at Tiffin Columbian

Lincolnview at Upper Scioto Valley

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

New Knoxville at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty Center

Parkway at Lima Temple Christian

Sidney Fairlawn at Riverside

St. Marys Memorial at St. Henry

Swanton at Evergreen

Tinora at Delta

Van Wert at Minster

Wapakoneta at Marion Local

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Harding at Jonathan Alder

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Blue

Centerburg at Mount Gilead

Galion Northmor at Cardington

Marion Elgin at Fredericktown

Sparta Highland at Howard East Knox

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron Manchester at Maumee Valley Country Day

Anna at New Knoxville

Antwerp at Fayette

Archbold at Kalida

Arlington at Lima Temple Christian

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Benjamin Logan at Waynesfield-Goshen

Bluffton at Lima Shawnee

Bowling Green at Bedford, Mich.

Celina at Toledo Bowsher

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Convoy Crestview at Parkway

Cory-Rawson at St. Wendelin

Covington at Versailles

Danbury at Elyria Open Door Christian

Defiance at Rossford

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry

Delphos St. John’s at Elida

Eastwood at Tinora

Fairview at Wauseon

Fremont St. Joseph at Norwalk St. Paul

Holgate at Bryan

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lake at Delta

Loudonville at Ashland Mapleton

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior

Marion Pleasant at Lexington

McComb at Upper Scioto Valley

Mississinawa Valley at St. Henry

Monclova Christian at Vanlue

Monroeville at Castalia Margaretta

Mount Vernon at Hilliard Bradley

Ontario at Wooster Senior

Otsego at Evergreen

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Ottoville at Ada

Paulding at Wayne Trace

Pettisville at Montpelier

Ridgemont at Botkins

Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Madison

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Port Clinton

Shelby at Mansfield Madison

Shelby at Upper Sandusky

Spencerville at Fort Jennings

St. Marys Memorial at New Bremen

Tiffin Columbian at Fremont Ross

Toledo Rogers at Perrysburg

Toledo Scott at Lima Cent. Cath.

Toledo St. John’s at Ann Arbor Skyline

Toledo Waite at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Woodward at Canton Heritage

Van Buren at Miller City

Wapakoneta at Sidney

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 319 207

Miami 7 5 0 .583 255 278

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 305 274

N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 206 307

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 6 6 0 .500 207 257

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 311 311

Tennessee 6 6 0 .500 308 296

Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 224 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 256 207

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 290 236

Cincinnati 4 7 1 .375 245 259

Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 197 352

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 10 2 0 .833 345 299

Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 281 242

Denver 8 4 0 .667 286 229

San Diego 5 7 0 .417 334 319

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Dallas 11 1 0 .917 333 228

N.Y. Giants 8 4 0 .667 245 237

Washington 6 5 1 .542 303 295

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 268 245

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 7 5 0 .583 386 331

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 277 285

New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 347 335

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 283 321

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Detroit 8 4 0 .667 275 251

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 295 302

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 233 209

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 204 270

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 1 .708 264 194

Arizona 5 6 1 .458 276 251

Los Angeles 4 8 0 .333 180 262

San Francisco 1 11 0 .083 234 370

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:25

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Tennessee, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

Minnesota at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Miami, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Washington at Philadelphia, 1

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1

San Diego at Carolina, 1

Chicago at Detroit, 1

N.Y. Jets at San Francisco, 4:05

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 4:25

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at New England, 8:30

Thursday, Dec. 15

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8:25

Saturday, Dec. 17

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 8:25

Sunday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1

Tennessee at Kansas City, 1

Green Bay at Chicago, 1

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1

Jacksonville at Houston, 1

New Orleans at Arizona, 4:05

San Francisco at Atlanta, 4:05

New England at Denver, 4:25

Oakland at San Diego, 4:25

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30

Monday, Dec. 19

Carolina at Washington, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 14 7 .667 —

Boston 13 9 .591 1½

New York 12 10 .545 2½

Brooklyn 6 15 .286 8

Philadelphia 4 18 .182 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 13 9 .591 —

Atlanta 11 12 .478 2½

Orlando 10 13 .435 3½

Washington 7 13 .350 5

Miami 7 15 .318 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 15 5 .750 —

Milwaukee 11 9 .550 4

Chicago 11 10 .524 4½

Detroit 12 12 .500 5

Indiana 10 11 .476 5½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 18 4 .818 —

Houston 15 7 .682 3

Memphis 15 8 .652 3½

New Orleans 7 15 .318 11

Dallas 4 16 .200 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 14 8 .636 —

Utah 14 9 .609 ½

Portland 12 11 .522 2½

Denver 8 14 .364 6

Minnesota 6 15 .286 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 18 3 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 2½

L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417 9½

Sacramento 7 13 .350 10½

Phoenix 6 15 .286 12

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Orlando 124, Washington 116

Detroit 102, Chicago 91

New York 114, Miami 103

Memphis 96, Philadelphia 91

San Antonio 105, Minnesota 91

Utah 112, Phoenix 105

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 117, Orlando 87

Charlotte 87, Detroit 77

Atlanta 103, Miami 95

Brooklyn 116, Denver 111

Cleveland 126, New York 94

Houston 134, L.A. Lakers 95

Milwaukee 115, Portland 107

Sacramento at Dallas, late

Indiana at Phoenix, late

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Denver at Washington, 7

Minnesota at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8

Portland at Memphis, 8

Golden State at Utah, 9

San Antonio at Chicago, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Charlotte, 7

Miami at Cleveland, 7:30

Toronto at Boston, 7:30

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at Minnesota, 8

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30

New York at Sacramento, 10:30

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 7

Portland at Indiana, 7

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30

Dallas at Houston, 8

Golden State at Memphis, 8

Miami at Chicago, 8

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30

Sacramento at Utah, 9

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 26 17 6 3 37 76 59

Ottawa 26 15 9 2 32 64 67

Boston 26 15 10 1 31 63 58

Tampa Bay 27 14 11 2 30 77 72

Detroit 27 13 11 3 29 69 72

Florida 27 12 11 4 28 65 70

Buffalo 26 10 10 6 26 55 68

Toronto 25 10 10 5 25 74 80

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 26 16 7 3 35 88 80

N.Y. Rangers 27 17 9 1 35 97 69

Columbus 24 15 5 4 34 77 53

Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 90 87

Washington 24 14 7 3 31 61 55

New Jersey 25 12 7 6 30 66 68

Carolina 25 10 10 5 25 58 65

N.Y. Islanders 25 10 10 5 25 66 73

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Chicago 28 17 8 3 37 78 68

St. Louis 26 15 7 4 34 72 72

Minnesota 25 13 8 4 30 69 53

Winnipeg 29 13 13 3 29 77 85

Nashville 25 12 9 4 28 75 69

Dallas 27 10 11 6 26 67 87

Colorado 24 9 14 1 19 52 73

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 28 14 10 4 32 83 74

San Jose 25 15 9 1 31 60 51

Calgary 29 14 13 2 30 73 83

Anaheim 26 12 9 5 29 67 67

Los Angeles 25 13 10 2 28 66 66

Vancouver 26 11 13 2 24 60 78

Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 57 80

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Florida 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2

Buffalo 4, Edmonton 3, OT

St. Louis 3, Montreal 2, OT

Detroit 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 3

Calgary 2, Dallas 1

Chicago 4, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

Boston at Washington, late

Carolina at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at San Jose, late

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Boston, 7

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30

Calgary at Arizona, 9

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, 7

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7:30

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30

San Jose at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 4

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7

Vancouver at Florida, 7

Colorado at Montreal, 7

Toronto at Boston, 7

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7

Nashville at Arizona, 8

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30

PRO SOCCER

MLS Cup

SaturdaY’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Seattle vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Game

Army vs. Navy at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Divisional Playoffs

Bowl Glance

Saturday, Dec. 17

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC Central (9-2) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

UTSA (6-6) vs. New Mexico (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

San Diego State (10-3) vs. Houston (9-3), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Toledo (9-3) vs. Appalachian State (9-3), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

UCF (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

New Orleans Bowl

Southern Miss. (6-6) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 19

Miami Beach Bowl

Tulsa (9-3) vs. Central Michigan (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Memphis (8-4) vs. Western Kentucky (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Poinsettia Bowl

San Diego

BYU (8-4) vs. Wyoming (8-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Idaho (8-4) vs. Colorado State (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 23

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Navy (9-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (8-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 26

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Bowl

Mississippi State (5-7) vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Boston College (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

NC State (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Army (6-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), Noon (ESPN)

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Temple (10-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Northwestern (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Russell Athletic Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Miami (8-4) vs. West Virginia (10-2), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Indiana (6-6) vs. Utah (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (8-4), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (10-2) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5), 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Colorado (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 30

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Georgia (7-5) vs. TCU (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

North Carolina (8-4) vs. Stanford (9-3), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee (8-4) vs. Nebraska (9-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Air Force (9-3) vs. South Alabama (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (ASN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida State (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 31

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

LSU (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Georgia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

CFP Semifinals

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Alabama (13-0) vs. Washington (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game

Pasadena, Calif.

Penn State (11-2) vs. Southern Cal (9-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Championship

Tampa, Fla.

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS Playoffs

Friday’s Quarterfinal

Sam Houston State (12-0) at James Madison (11-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’S QUARTERFINALS

South Dakota State (9-3) at North Dakota State (11-1), Noon

Wofford (10-3) at Youngstown State (10-3), 2 p.m.

Richmond (10-3) at Eastern Washington (11-1), 4 p.m.

NCAA Division II

Saturday’s Semifinals

North Alabama (10-1) at Shepherd (13-0), Noon

Ferris State (12-2) at. Northwest Missouri State (13-0), 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III

Saturday’s Semifinals

John Carroll (12-1) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-1), 1 p.m.

Mount Union (12-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0), 4:30 p.m.

NAIA

Saturday, Dec. 17 Championship

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-1) vs. Baker (Kan.) (14-0), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Marist 66

Army 79, Air Force 71

Binghamton 73, Colgate 64

Canisius 87, Boston U. 77

Gannon 81, Bowie St. 67

George Mason 85, Penn St. 66

George Washington 66, Temple 63

Harvard 74, Boston College 66

Iona 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 73

Maine 55, Holy Cross 53

McDaniel 75, Washington (Md.) 64

Montclair St. 65, William Paterson 40

Penn 81, Lafayette 52

Pittsburgh 84, Buffalo 79

Quinnipiac 99, Hartford 79

St. Francis Brooklyn 69, Mount St. Vincent 51

Towson 70, Loyola (Md.) 53

UMBC 78, Mount St. Mary’s 70

Vermont 73, Dartmouth 58

West Virginia 90, W. Carolina 37

SOUTH

Bellarmine 79, Christian Brothers 60

E. Kentucky 80, Jacksonville 76

Emory & Henry 127, Johnson 101

Gardner-Webb 69, Hampton 63

Georgia Tech 76, VCU 73, OT

Kentucky 87, Valparaiso 63

King (Tenn.) 83, Tusculum 78

Louisiana-Lafayette 94, Loyola NO 60

Louisville 74, S. Illinois 51

Mercer 98, Oglethorpe 41

N. Kentucky 80, E. Illinois 70

The Citadel 144, Toccoa Falls 94

Tulane 84, Southern U. 75

Virginia Tech 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

MIDWEST

Akron 87, Coppin St. 63

Bethel (Minn.) 99, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 82

Calvin 92, Grace Bible 70

Carleton 62, Macalester 59

Cleveland St. 85, W. Michigan 62

Elmhurst 69, Carroll (Wis.) 56

Hamline 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 61

Indiana St. 72, Butler 71

Kent St. 100, Niagara 72

Loyola of Chicago 77, Wright St. 64

Missouri St. 79, SE Missouri 71

N. Iowa 86, S. Dakota St. 58

North Dakota 74, N. Dakota St. 56

Rio Grande 72, Texas St. 61

St. John’s (Minn.) 91, Augsburg 74

St. Olaf 69, Gustavus 65

Toledo 73, Detroit 65

Wis.-Stout 66, Northwestern (Minn.) 64

Wisconsin 78, Idaho St. 44

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 62, St. Peter’s 47

Incarnate Word 78, Texas Lutheran 71

Oklahoma 92, Oral Roberts 66

SMU 74, TCU 59

Texas A&M 80, Denver 58

Texas Tech 87, UTSA 50

Tulsa 70, Illinois St. 68

UAB 84, Stephen F. Austin 73

FAR WEST

Seton Hall 60, California 57

Wednesday Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 66, George Washington 61

Boston College 71, Yale 64

Bridgeport 103, Chestnut Hill 75

Bridgewater (Va.) 84, Hood 66

Columbia 66, Providence 64

Dartmouth 61, Boston U. 49

Delaware 47, Loyola (Md.) 45

Hofstra 71, UMass 55

Iona 55, Fordham 46

La Salle 58, Penn 56

Maine 68, Northeastern 49

Manhattan 55, St. Francis Brooklyn 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 63, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Morgan St. 69, UMBC 61

Navy 93, Goucher 40

Niagara 75, Hartford 62

Penn St. 84, Holy Cross 48

Princeton 65, Lafayette 27

RPI 51, Utica 47

Seton Hall 77, LIU Brooklyn 59

St. John’s 65, Rutgers 39

Syracuse 76, Coppin St. 30

Washington (Md.) 68, Bryn Mawr 39

SOUTH

Bryan 86, Columbia (SC) 45

Davidson 81, High Point 72

Georgia Tech 70, Mercer 50

Hampton 71, Temple 65

King (Tenn.) 60, Virginia-Wise 56

North Carolina 75, Marshall 53

Stephen F. Austin 60, Louisiana Tech 58

Tenn. Wesleyan 60, Point (Ga.) 56

Transylvania 71, Hanover 60

Union (Ky.) 83, Allen 72

VCU 75, Furman 61

Virginia Tech 81, CCSU 47

MIDWEST

Alverno 60, Dominican (Ill.) 44

Bethel (Minn.) 69, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 56

Bowling Green 82, Ohio Valley 46

Calvin 71, Alma 64

Carthage 82, Carroll (Wis.) 69

Cleveland St. 66, E. Illinois 56

Concordia (Wis.) 68, Lakeland 54

Creighton 82, Omaha 45

Davenport 89, Concordia (Mich.) 70

Gustavus 79, St. Olaf 61

Harvard 69, Kansas 59

IUPUI 65, Miami (Ohio) 53

Indiana-East 78, Roosevelt 65

Iowa 88, Iowa St. 76

Kansas St. 62, Texas-Arlington 49

Kent St. 79, Wright St. 69

Macalester 68, Carleton 58

Madonna 94, Marygrove 52

Milwaukee 68, Illinois St. 60

Milwaukee Engineering 58, Edgewood 40

Missouri 72, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Ohio St. 108, Southern U. 73

Ripon 65, Beloit 55

Siena Heights 65, Northwestern Ohio 53

South Dakota 77, Illinois 68

St. Norbert 71, Lawrence 32

St. Thomas (Minn.) 80, Hamline 32

UConn 72, Notre Dame 61

UMKC 60, Missouri-St. Louis 45

W. Illinois 118, Graceland 40

Wis. Lutheran 85, Marian (Wis.) 38

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 68, Butler 50

Oral Roberts 78, Missouri St. 56

Texas Tech 84, Houston 60

FAR WEST

BYU 73, Weber St. 64

Long Beach St. 66, Pacific 58

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Todd Claus to global scouting supervisor, Rolando Pino to coordinator of Latin American scouting, Adrian Lorenzo to assistant director of international scouting, Jonathan Cruz to assistant supervisor for Dominican Republic scouting and Harrison Slutsky assistant director for pro scouting. Named Brett Ward coordinator of Pacific Rim operations, James Kang international scouting assistant, Alex Gimenez baseball operations assistant, Marcus Cuellar player personnel assistant, Edgar Perez player personnel crosschecker, Brandon Agamennone North Texas area scout, Mike Ganley senior baseball systems development lead, Eric Edvalson senior baseball systems developer, Ethan Faggett assistant director of baseball systems and Adrien Tapia mental skills coordinator.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Traded OF Adam Eaton to Washington for RHPs Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs for OF Jorge Soler.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF/DH Matt Holliday on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 1B/OF Corey Baptist.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C R.J. Devish.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed C Craig LePre to a contract extension. Signed OF Diego Cedeno.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kagen Hopkins to a contract extension. Signed C Nick Oddo.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Joey Miller.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G R.J. Hunter and Fs Doug McDermott and Paul Zipser from Windy City (NBADL).

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Charles Gaines to the practice squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned D Klas Dahlbeck to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DB Derrick Kindred on the reserve/non-football injury list. Signed DB Trae Elston. Signed DB Justin Currie to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Luke Rhodes from the practice squad and S Stefan McClure to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Khiry Robinson. Signed RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad and DL Claude Pelon to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Reassigned C Kory Lichtensteiger from injured reserve to injured reserve-designated for return. Signed CB Dashaun Phillips to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — D John Scott announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Stefan Noesen from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Dysin Mayo and Justin Hache from Tucson (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Noel Acciari to Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Tomas Nosek and G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated G Jimmy Howard from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Nicklas Jensen from Hartford (AHL). Reassigned F Adam Chapie from Greenville (ECHL) to Hartford.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Jamie Murray from San Jose (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Emerson Clark to Tulsa (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned Fs Tyler Barnes and Evan Mosey to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Jason Fram and F Matt Willows from Allen (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Dan McGuire as emergency backup. Added G Rob Lemelin as emergency backup. Signed D Alex Micallef.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Zach Hall and future considerations to Allen for future considerations.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Dmitri Ognev.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Alexis Loiseau to Binghamton (AHL). Signed D Jamie Doornbosch.

College

CLARKE — Removed the interim tag on men’s soccer coach Chad Hollmer.

LSU — Signed defensive coordinator and associate head football coach Dave Aranda to a three-year contract.

OREGON — Named Willie Taggart football coach.

SAN JOSE STATE — Named Brent Brennan football coach.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named co-offensive coordinator T.J. Weist head football coach for the Birmingham Bowl.

STANFORD — Announced RB Christian McCaffrey will enter the NFL draft.

XAVIER (NO) — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Hanna Lawing.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Girls Swimming

UPPER SANDUSKY 190, RIVER VALLEY 81

ELGIN 37, RIDGEDALE 27, WYNFORD 1

200 MEDLEY RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Smith, Wenger, Weininger, Stauffer) 2:16.05. 200 FREE — Conley (US) 2:21.99. 200 IM — Swartz (US) 2:34.21. 50 FREE– McCombs (Ridg) 27.10. 100 FLY– Swartz (US) 1:08.55. 100 FREE– McCombs (Ridg) 1:00.83. 500 FREE– Cusac (US) 8:06.09. 200 FREE RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Conley, Andres, Wenger, Swartz) 1:55.24. 100 BACK — Conley (US) 1:14.37. 100 BREAST — Gooding (RV) 1:17.49. 400 FREE RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Conley, Andres, Smith, Swartz) 4:28.98.

Prep Boys Swimming

UPPER SANDUSKY 209, RIVER VALLEY 60

WYNFORD 17, bucyrus 8

200 MEDLEY RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Holloway, Baker, Glass, Cameron) 1:56.24. 200 FREE — Glass (US) 2:08.95. 200 IM — Fry (RV) 2:27.65. 50 FREE– Cameron (US) 26.39. 100 FLY– Glass (US) 1:01.41. 100 FREE– Cameron (US) 1:01.15. 500 FREE– Schriml (RV) 6:29.68. 200 FREE RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Cano, Newsome, Walkins, Woody) 2:00.57. 100 BACK — Holloway (US) 1:07.68. 100 BREAST — Baker (US) 1:15.12. 400 FREE RELAY — Upper Sandusky (Rothlisberger, Lynch, Walkins, Sayre) 5:25.0.

Junior High Boys Basketball

Donnell (8th) 37, Lima South 33

Lima South (7th) 38, Donnell 30

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwood at Findlay, 5:30

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwood at Findlay (GLIAC), 7:30

Prep Swimming

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance, 4:30

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Gibsonburg, 6

Lakota at Port Clinton, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Bob Huth 656; (women) Linda Jones 474. High series: (men) Huth 278; (women) Deb Franks 188.

LOCAL & AREA

New Knoxville Seeks Volleyball Coach

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville High School has an immediate opening for a varsity girls volleyball coach. Interested parties should contact assistant athletic director, Kay Webb at kwebb@nkrangers.org and complete the online application for coaching at www.nkrangers.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 6.

New Riegel Seeks Track Coaches

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel is in need of head and assistant coaches for varsity and junior high track and field. Anyone interested should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at (419) 595-2256 or jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Baseball Camp

LIMA — F.A.S.T. of NW Ohio is hosting a six-week baseball camp starting January 8. Shawnee High School head coach Jimmy Morris will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. Classes available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and baserunning. Space is limited. To register or obtain more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

Port Clinton Seeks JV Softball Coach

PORT CLINTON — Port Clinton High School needs a junior varsity softball coach for the 2017 season. If interested, contact Rick Dominick at rdominick@pccsd-k12.net or 419-734-2147.

Oiler Soccer Footskills Clinics

The University of Findlay will host a footskills soccer clinic for boys and girls between the ages of 6-14 at the Koehler Center. Clinics will be held on Jan. 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; March 1 and 8 from 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. The cost is $110 for all nine sessions. More information is available at http://athletics.findlay.edu/sports/msoc/2016-17/releases/20161114m4drt7 or by calling 419-434-4801.

