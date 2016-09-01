Prep football: Kidwell is not a happy camper
By SCOTT COTTOS
SPORTS EDITOR
Having seen many more negatives than positives in last week’s season-opening performance, coach Derek Kidwell gave his Fostoria High School football team a grade of F for its game against Oak Harbor.
“I thought we’d play better. I was disappointed,” the third-year Redmen coach said of his club’s 42-14 defeat.
It’s not as though he’s given up, though, as he and his staff prepare Fostoria for Friday’s 7 p.m. nonconference contest at Wauseon (0-1).
“Usually you see the biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Kidwell said. “Hopefully we see that improvement in our own team.”
One might consider Kidwell’s grade tough, considering that the Redmen were down by only seven points to the Rockets in the third quarter. From that point onward, though, it was all Oak Harbor.
“We’re not here for moral victories,” he said. “This is our third year, so we should be competing for four quarters and not just a half against teams. And they were young — they lost 18 or 20 seniors from the year before — so they had more first-year starters than we did. I didn’t like the outcome and I didn’t like our effort for four quarters.”
Here are five things to watch when the Redmen take on the Indians:
FOSTORIA’S OFFENSIVE LINE: Three Redmen running backs combined to gain a net 12 yards on 15 attempts against Oak Harbor.
“Our offensive line struggled to give us running lanes, which was extremely frustrating,” Kidwell said. “I didn’t think we would go there and not be able to run the ball. Our offensive line did not have a good night at all, so we challenged them this week to get better and hopefully we go to Wauseon and run the ball because we’ve got to be balanced on offense.”
BRIGHT SPOT AT QUARTERBACK: Junior Skyler Garcia was mostly solid for FHS, completing 15 of 25 passes for 202 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Stanton, and running for 67 yards on six carries.
“I thought Skyler Garcia played pretty well for his second career start,” Kidwell said. “He threw one costly interception that changed the direction of the game. But he understood what we wanted to do offensively. He took the underneath stuff. He hit Jayden Stanton on a couple of deep balls that helped us put some points on the board. But there’s still some room for improvement.”
SHAKY DEFENSE: Even worse than surrendering 374 rushing yards to the Rockets were errors that allowed Oak Harbor’s wing-T offense to keep moving with the passing game.
“Wing-T teams are going to get a lot of carries; probably the majority of the time they’re going to run for 250-plus or 300 yards,” Kidwell said. “What really hurt us Friday night was their passing game. We would get them several times in third and 10, third and 11, third and 13 and they would get a first down. That’s kind of a backbreaker. Anytime we had a little bit of momentum, when we’d score, we couldn’t get a defensive stop to get off the field.”
BEING CLUTCH: Fostoria found itself with a chance to win, trailing just 21-14 in the third quarter. But the Rockets then took over the game.
“The score is what it is,” Kidwell said. “They were 28 points better than us by the end of the night. We’ve got to taste that. We’ve got to swallow that and we’ve got to come back from it.
“We got it to 21-14 and we just couldn’t get a stop defensively. They go down and score and then we throw an interception. From there, they had all the momentum.”
THE OPPOSITION: Wauseon’s young club, with only six seniors, lost 21-15 to Fairview last Friday night.
The Indians, like the Redmen, run a spread offense, and it got 189 yards on nine carries, including a 93-yard touchdown run, from running back Junior Martinez against Fairview.
Defensively, Kidwell said he’s seen Wauseon line up in both 4-3 and 3-3 fronts.
Fostoria’s coach said being able to run the ball against the Indians has been a point of emphasis in practice.
“If our offensive line has a better week than it did in Week 1 and we can run the ball and stay balanced, I like our chances,” Kidwell said. “We can’t turn the ball over. We’ve got to get off the field on third downs.”
