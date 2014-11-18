Nuggets apply brakes to Cavs’ winning streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ty Lawson scored 24 points, Arron Afflalo added 23 and the Denver Nuggets ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak with a 106-97 victory Monday night.

Denver took the lead for good early in the third quarter and was up by as many as 14 points midway through the fourth.

LeBron James, who missed the morning shootaround because of a cold, led Cleveland with 22 points.

The Nuggets limped into the game having lost seven of eight and were coming off Sunday’s defeat at New York in which they made one field goal in the second quarter.

Denver looked like a different team Monday, placing five players in double figures. Leading 90-84, the Nuggets scored eight straight points and went ahead 98-84 on Lawson’s layup with 6:01 to play.

Cleveland, which hit its first 11 3-pointers Saturday against Atlanta, failed to reach 100 points for the first time in six games.

James told reporters an hour before the opening tip that “I’ve been better,” but “I’m walking.” He said the cold has been bothering him for a couple of days. He was 8 for 18 from the field with nine rebounds and five assists.

James, the NBA’s leading scorer, was selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for a record 46th time Monday.

Timofey Mozgov had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Denver. Darrell Arthur scored 14 and Wilson Chandler added 12.

Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters each scored 20 points for the Cavs.

Cleveland’s winning streak began with a 110-101 victory in Denver on Nov. 7, but this matchup was a different story.

Afflalo was scoreless in 31 minutes in that game and Lawson didn’t play because of an ankle injury.

The lead changed hands 11 times in the first half and Denver was up 53-52 at the break.

Leading 60-57 early in the third, the Nuggets had a four-point possession. Mozgov made two free throws after Anderson Varejao was called for a flagrant foul, and Lawson followed with a basket.

James hit a 3-pointer, but Kenneth Faried scored on a layup and Afflalo knocked down a 3-pointer for a 69-60 lead midway through the quarter.

Faried made the defensive play of the game in the third when he stole the ball out of Love’s hands and started a break that resulted in Afflalo’s free throw for a 79-69 lead with 2:34 remaining.

TIP-INS: Nuggets — Faried, who came in averaging 7.9 rebounds, had one. … F J.J. Hickson (right knee), a former Cavalier, was inactive. The team is holding him out of back-to-back games following reconstructive surgery on his right anterior cruciate ligament.

Cavaliers — Cleveland is 5-1 when scoring 100-plus points. … The Cavaliers recalled rookie C Alex Kirk from Canton of the NBA Development League. … Six of Cleveland’s next seven games are at home.

UP NEXT: Nuggets — Return home Wednesday to play Oklahoma City.

Cavaliers — Complete a three-game homestand Wednesday against NBA champion San Antonio. James will face the Spurs for the first time since they beat Miami in last season’s Finals.

Magic 107, Pistons 93

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Tobias Harris scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Orlando Magic pulled away late to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-93 Monday night.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which had all five starters in double figures.

The Pistons, playing their fifth game in seven nights, were led by Caron Butler, who had 20 points, and Brandon Jennings, who scored 18.

But the Detroit frontcourt trio of Josh Smith, Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe combined for only 25 points on 10-of-28 shooting.

Detroit struggled from the floor in the first half, shooting only 42.5 percent, and weren’t able to get the ball inside with any regularity. However, they dominated the glass, grabbing a third of their own misses and all but one of Orlando’s, which let them take a 52-49 lead.

The Magic started the third with a 10-0 run before Jennings hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game, and things got worse for Detroit when Drummond picked up three fouls in the first 4:32 of the half.

Butler came off the bench to score 13 points to help Detroit regain the lead late in the period. The Magic got hot again at the start of the fourth, scoring 10 points on their first four possessions to take an 88-80 lead.

Harris had seven in the run, while Frye hit his fourth 3-pointer of the half.

The Pistons got back into the game, but couldn’t stop Harris, who added another 3-pointer to make it 101-90 with three minutes left.

TIP INS: Orlando — Aaron Gordon, the fourth pick in this summer’s draft, missed the game after breaking his foot Saturday. Gordon is out indefinitely, but will be evaluated by team doctors Tuesday when the team returns home. … Channing Frye only played 11 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, but hit three 3-pointers in Orlando’s quick start to the third quarter.

Detroit: Jennings got his night off to a quick start, converting a four-point play in the first quarter after being fouled by Elfrid Payton on a corner three. … Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy showed his displeasure with Jonas Jerebko in the second quarter, grabbing him by the front of the jersey while barking at him during a timeout.

