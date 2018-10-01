Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A female subject was taken into custody on North Vine Street for a warrant following a report of a confused female subject walking along the roadway.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Plaza Drive and Perrysburg Road.

• Officer issued a warning for expired tags following a traffic stop at East High and North Main streets

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported missing items from a Stinchcomb Drive residence.

• Complainant reported a package had been delivered to her Cherry Street residence with more than $400 worth of products and it was stolen off her porch.

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station advising he noticed items were missing from his East Crocker Street residence.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted follow ups on Van Buren Street.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer attempt to make contact with subjects at a Perrysburg Road location. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Officers were out on home visits on East Tiffin Street,

• Caller reported a vehicle all over the roadway near South Poplar and East Center streets. Officer spoke to the driver who admitted to swerving but didn’t show signs of impairment.

• Complainant advised of a trash truck with shaking tires throwing trash all over the roadway on Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller stated a fire alarm was going off at a West Center Street address. Officer didn’t hear any alarms going off; scene appeared to be undisturbed.

• Caller requested an officer for four subjects arguing in a vehicle on East Crocker Street. Officer noted everyone appeared to be sleeping when he arrived; no one was arguing.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Columbus Avenue.

• A Lynn Street complainant reported someone was breaking into his house.

Tuesday:

• Perrysburg Township requested assistance in making contact with a Maple Street residence. Officer spoke to the father.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male subject on West Fourth Street.

• Complainant requested an officer for a juvenile who had not yet returned home from school.

• Caller reported a male subject with a possible rifle walking along South Poplar Street. Officer spoke to subject who had a BB gun; advised him of the city ordinance.

• Caller advised of an unwanted female subject at an East Jones Street address. Subject was gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Caller complained of male subjects on four wheelers near East Fremont and North Main streets. Officer spoke to the subjects and advised them of the city ordinance.

• A Bulger Avenue caller reported a young juvenile in the area was lost. Officers were out looking for the parent.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Bugler Avenue location for an issue that occurred at a bus stop. Incident is under investigation.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS squad was dispatched to the 800 block of South Main Street for a male subject with an injured hand at 3:52 p.m. Subjects refused to explain how the injury occurred.

Tuesday:

• EMS transported a male subject to the hospital from the 300 block of West High Street at 5:37 p.m. following a request for a welfare check.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A North County Road 7 caller requested to speak to a deputy.

Tuesday:

• Caller advised a female subject locked herself inside a vehicle and was refusing to get out at a South U.S. 23 location. Subject left in the vehicle towards Fostoria.

