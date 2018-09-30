MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

St. Catherine’s Manor expanding, updating

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria is enhancing its therapy gym and care community for current residents and future guests.

“We are so excited about the steps we are taking to enhance our care community and services offered here at St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria,” said Dorothy Conine, administrator.

The five-star quality care facility is taking steps to expand its therapy gym, update its transitional care wing suites, update the entire care community floors and finishes, as well as converting current space to add eight apartments for assisted living, according to Conine.

Assisted living is a new service St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria will offer when the project is complete. The neighborhood will include accommodations of seven one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment, all with kitchenettes.

The assisted living neighborhood will also feature a community dining room, lounge area for socialization and relaxation, nurse’s area, residential washer and dryer and spa.

The therapy gym will be expanded by 960 square feet, making this state-of-the-art gym a total of 1,725 square feet.

“We want our guests to have a healing experience and the best outcome while they recover from a surgery, illness or injury,” states Conine.

The expansion of the therapy gym will also include a separate entrance for outpatient services.

Construction crews have already begun work on all projects, which have an expected completion date at the end of 2018.

“We are excited for the changes and new services we will be able to offer the Fostoria and surrounding communities,” said Conine. “We will be sure to keep everyone informed and can’t wait to invite everyone in upon completion of our project.”

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria is part of the HCF Family of Companies, known for providing high quality long-term and skilled nursing care in the communities they serve for 50 years.

For additional information, contact Conine at 419-435-8112.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Stephens' wild pitch in 10th sends Pirates over Reds 6-5

Posted On30 Sep 2018

Carrasco and Bauer stifle Royals' bats in Indians' 2-1 win

Posted On30 Sep 2018

Gun rights walk, counter protest at college mostly peaceful

Posted On30 Sep 2018

Search for hiker underway in Great Smoky Mountains park

Posted On30 Sep 2018

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steelworkers reach contract agreement

Posted On30 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results Northwest Conference Paulding 57, Delphos Jefferson 12 Firelands Conference Norwalk St. Paul 42, Ashland
Posted On 30 Sep 2018
Off

Cross country: Fostoria’s Sheets 8th at Oregon Clay

OREGON — Dylan Sheets ran to eighth place in 17:51.6 to lead Fostoria High School in the Division II-III races at Saturday’s Oregon
Posted On 30 Sep 2018
Off

Prep sports: Green, Pessell lead Arcadia volleyball in sweep of Carey

ARCADIA — Tori Green and Lea Pessell combined for 27 kills while guiding Arcadia to a 31-29, 25-18, 25-19 nonconference volleyball victory
Posted On 30 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company