St. Catherine’s Manor expanding, updating

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria is enhancing its therapy gym and care community for current residents and future guests.

“We are so excited about the steps we are taking to enhance our care community and services offered here at St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria,” said Dorothy Conine, administrator.

The five-star quality care facility is taking steps to expand its therapy gym, update its transitional care wing suites, update the entire care community floors and finishes, as well as converting current space to add eight apartments for assisted living, according to Conine.

Assisted living is a new service St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria will offer when the project is complete. The neighborhood will include accommodations of seven one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment, all with kitchenettes.

The assisted living neighborhood will also feature a community dining room, lounge area for socialization and relaxation, nurse’s area, residential washer and dryer and spa.

The therapy gym will be expanded by 960 square feet, making this state-of-the-art gym a total of 1,725 square feet.

“We want our guests to have a healing experience and the best outcome while they recover from a surgery, illness or injury,” states Conine.

The expansion of the therapy gym will also include a separate entrance for outpatient services.

Construction crews have already begun work on all projects, which have an expected completion date at the end of 2018.

“We are excited for the changes and new services we will be able to offer the Fostoria and surrounding communities,” said Conine. “We will be sure to keep everyone informed and can’t wait to invite everyone in upon completion of our project.”

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria is part of the HCF Family of Companies, known for providing high quality long-term and skilled nursing care in the communities they serve for 50 years.

For additional information, contact Conine at 419-435-8112.

