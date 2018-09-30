MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

H-L District ready to help students through tragedy

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Tragedy has again visited the Hopewell-Loudon community after a two-vehicle accident Saturday claimed the life of a recent graduate.

Kenadee Siebenaller, 18, of Bascom, died after the car she was driving south on Loudon Township Road 59 went left of center at about 3 p.m. and collided head-on with a dump truck driven by Dustin A. Humphrey, 37, of Fostoria, the State Highway Patrol reported.

As a result, Hopewell-Loudon’s homecoming was canceled Saturday and will be rescheduled for sometime in November.

Today at 7:30 a.m., the staff at Hopewell-Loudon will meet for a briefing of the school’s plans for moving forward.

H-L Superintendent Jeff Holbrook said there will be many options available for students struggling with this tragedy.

“We have a plan in place for all that are in need of counseling (today) with the help of Jenny Sterling, Kelly Hendrix, Heather Dinklage and the trauma team from NCOESC. We will have a group setting, a one-on-one meeting place, and therapy dogs all for our students to take advantage of throughout the day,” the superintendent said in an email to the H-L staff.

“When things like this happens, people have all different kinds of reactions, such as shock, sadness, and anger. Those reactions may rise and fall throughout the day, and even for days to come. Some of our students will want quiet time alone and others may want time to talk with friends or adults. Some of the students that may not have known Kenadee as well, may be ready for teachers to return to academics sooner than others. We will need to practice patience and respect for our students and each other during this time,” Holbrook wrote to his staff.

Siebenaller, a 2018 Hopewell-Loudon graduate, was a member of the volleyball team at Tiffin University after having played volleyball and basketball in high school.

The 6-footer was a third-team all-Blanchard Valley Conference selection in volleyball.

In basketball, she tied for ninth place in assists in the BVC last season with 2.7 per game. She also made the winning shot in the Chieftains’ Division IV district-championship victory over Fremont St. Joseph.

Shortly after the crash, condolences began filling up social media.

“Deepest sympathies for the Hopewell Loudon Chieftain community tonight on the loss of a fine young lady and competitor,” Fostoria Athletics tweeted Saturday.

“Saddened to hear about such a horrific tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Siebenaller family, Kenadee’s teammates and friends, and the Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin University communities. Gone too soon… #RIPKenadee,” Lady Lakota Raiders posted.

FHS Redmen basketball tweeted, “Prayers for the entire Hopewell-Loudon school and community.”

On the Review Times’ Facebook page where the fatal crash was first reported, many readers posted “Prayers” while others expressed shock and sadness using emojis.

“Prayers to the family I’m lost for words for them. Prayers to her friends as well,” one reader posted.

“I appreciate the condolences as tragedy once again has come upon the H-L school and community,” the school superintendent said Sunday.

Tragedy befell the Hopewell-Loudon community nearly a year ago when a house fire claimed the Rainey family on Oct. 26. Perishing in the fire was Austin Rainey, 19, a recent H-L graduate; Cody Rainey, 15, and Jessica Rainey, 7, both students at H-L; and their parents, James and Jodi.

Funeral arrangements for Siebenaller are pending at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Review Times’ Scott Cottos contributed to this report.

