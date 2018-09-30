Bascom teen dies in crash

A Bascom teenager was fatally injured Saturday afternoon when her car collided head-on with a dump truck on a rural road southeast of Fostoria, the State Highway Patrol reported.

Kenadee M. Siebenaller, 18, of Bascom, was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the patrol said.

The patrol said Siebenaller was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt south on Loudon Township Road 59, just north of County Road 18, about 3 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the road. Siebenaller over-corrected, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound dump truck, a 1994 Ford F350 driven by Dustin A. Humphrey, 37, of Fostoria, the patrol said.

Siebenaller was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Humphrey was not injured in the crash.

A passenger in Humphrey’s truck, Alexis Mathias, 9, of Alvada, was not injured but was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for precautionary reasons, the patrol said.

Both vehicles had disabling damage, the patrol said. Siebenaller’s car was towed by Reinhart’s Towing, Fostoria. and Humphrey’s truck was towed by D&D towing, Tiffin.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Fire and EMS, Seneca County EMS, and Mercy Health Life Flight.

Funeral arrangements for Siebenaller are pending at Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St.

