Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Subject came on station claiming he was in an accident at East Fremont and North Town streets at 2:10 p.m.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for an operator’s license that had been expired for more than six months following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop on East Tiffin Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Van Buren and North Vine streets.

• Officer issued a warning for expired plates following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop on West South Street.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer relay a message to a subject at a Sandusky Street address. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Caller reported damage to a gate on Jackson Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a canine at a Spruce Street location. Officer advised resident of the complaint and to fix the fence.

• Officer was requested for a standby on McDougal Street.

• Officer was out with a subject walking near South Poplar and East South streets; advised them to move along.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Jones Street.

• Paulding County Sheriff’s Office requested officers make contact with a subject on East Sixth Street. Officer left a message with the father.

• Officer was flagged down by a lost semi driver looking for directions out of the city and to Green Springs; assisted with directions to city limits.

• Complainant requested officers regarding several juveniles. Officer noted the complaint was unfounded.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at reservoir 5; advised of park hours.

Thursday:

• Caller reported a disturbance on Ohio 18 between two males. Officers requested mutual aid from Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for the verbal altercation; subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised of a truck blocking a drive way near Colonial Drive and North Countyline Street. Officer noted the resident was not answering the door; would try again later.

• Subject came on station to return property in a civil manner.

• Caller made a noise complaint at a Maple Street residence. Juvenile was playing guitar and was advised of the city ordinance.

• Officer unsuccessfully assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Caller requested an officer for a male subject in a vehicle on North Main Street. Officer noted the vehicle was no longer in the area.

• Subject came on station to drop off medication to be destroyed.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was dispatched to Summit and North Countyline streets for a report of a juvenile struck by a vehicle at 5:28 p.m. Subjects signed an AMA and were released at the scene.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputies responded to a possible domestic in progress on West Ohio 18; Fostoria Police Department was on scene until deputies arrived. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct for a verbal argument over dirty laundry.

• A Bettsville resident advised of a car parked on their private property that needed to be moved. Deputies were out at a State Street residence to make contact with the owner who moved it.

