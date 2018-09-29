Library gains a thinker

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

“The Thinker” by Jerod Geisman rests in front of the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library Friday afternoon. The piece is temporarily replacing Dark Energy, which was sold to a private collector. The Thinker will be in place for about one month until Toni Lucadello finishes a new piece for the outdoor sculpture exhibit through Midwest Sculpture Initiative. The Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau received a commission on the sale of Dark Energy, which they plan to apply to the 2019-20 exhibit if they raise enough funds to be a host community again next year. Pledges are due Nov. 1 with payment due March 1. For more information or to pledge a donation, call the Visitors Bureau at 419-435-0486.

