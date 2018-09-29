Concert series supports arts in Fostoria

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

From concerts to art exhibits to craft workshops, the Fostoria community offers a plethora of events supporting the arts.

St. Wendelin will soon join the group of supporters when they kick off the Karcher Concert Series in October.

The late Richard and Garland Karcher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1999 by establishing the Karcher Music Scholarship Fund for juniors and seniors at St. Wendelin High School. Twenty-seven scholarships were awarded to students in the school before it closed in 2017.

With the closing of the high school, officials were tasked with brainstorming new ways to use the funds.

“When that happened, we had a fork-in-the-road decision to make about whether to completely pull the corpus of the scholarship fund and apply it to some other music endeavor elsewhere or to repurpose it,” Dick Karcher, Richard and Garland’s son, said. “The fund was renamed the Karcher Music Endowment Fund and now benefits parish-wide music enrichment.”

The idea originated from a proposal to use the funds to help support the biannual Toledo Symphony concert St. Wendelin hosts during the holidays, according to Anthony Gallina, pastoral associate for Music & Liturgy.

“(Karcher) once made the comment, ‘Why can’t we have them here every year?’ and it got me thinking of the possibility of starting a concert series,” he said. “I have wanted to start a concert series for a few years — we have a wonderful space for music with the acoustics of the church — but we had never got the ball rolling. I thought this might be the opportunity we needed.”

After a few months of working out the details, officials were able to establish the Karcher Concert Series, named and dedicated after the late Richard and Garland Karcher, through the Karcher Music Endowment Fund.

The first concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and will feature the Toledo Symphony Orchestra — “A Community Concert.”

Karcher said the orchestra plans to now visit Fostoria every year, alternating between performances for the concert series and the holiday concert.

Cost for October’s event is $10. All other concerts are free and open to the public.

When Karcher received news of the Catholic institution’s decision to close the 100-year-old high school, he said he gasped.

“None of us could have predicted such an unexpected event,” he said. “But we are all as a people creative and resourceful and so we have adapted to serve the greater good in the face of such an unfortunate event. And that gives me great satisfaction. I’m sure it would give my mom and dad a tremendous sense of pride.”

In celebration of the church’s 25th anniversary, which is coming up in December, Gallina is planning to schedule a concert every month for the 2018-19 season. However, after this season is over, he said the shows will most likely be every other month.

The 2018-19 schedule also includes “An Afternoon of Praise and Worship: Celebrating Years of Music Ministry with Rising Dawn” at 3 p.m. Nov. 25; “Christ, Light of the Nations: An Epiphany Concert and Sing-along” with the Saint Wendelin Parish choir at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3; Kevin Vaughn, organist, at 4 p.m. Feb. 17; Gallina, baritone, at 3 p.m. March 31; Lenten Cantata with the Saint Wendelin Parish choir at 7:30 p.m. April 16; and Patrick Sulken, piano and voice, at 7 p.m. May 6. Further dates are to be determined.

Additionally, a Mass for the Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Dedication of Saint Wendelin Church will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. This is not a concert, but is still open to the public.

“Highlighting local talent is an important component of the Karcher Concert Series to elevate the visibility of local musicians whether they’re vocalists, instrumentalists, ensembles, choirs, organists or what have you,” Karcher said. “It’s all for the greater good of music education, enhancement and enrichment for the parish at large.

“I think my parents would be very pleased with how this transition has occurred to keep it local, to keep it within the overall St. Wendelin family, which is really broader to include the community as well, and for the betterment of Fostoria generally.”

Karcher said his parents lived rich, long lives doing as much good as they could, including their avid support of the St. Wendelin and musical communities. However, his parents’ legacy now rests in the hands of Fostoria’s citizens.

The support of the endowment fund, according to Karcher, is a community effort.

Richard and Garland Karcher passed away in 2014 within 16 days of each other. Their son said requests were made of their friends upon their deaths — Feb. 15 and March 3 — to send memorial contributions in their names to the Karcher Music Endowment Fund.

“We have a corpus to protect and to grow so that we can perpetuate their legacy as long as we can and that’s the goal now for my sister and I and the future generation of our family, to continue my parents’ legacy,” Karcher said. “This is a shared endeavor and we need the continuing support of donors and patrons to embrace this concert series so that we can all enhance the music program at St. Wendelin for the betterment of Fostoria.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Karcher Music Endowment Fund or performing for a concert series event may call the parish at 419-435-6692.

Tickets for the Toledo Symphony’s Orchestra in October can be purchased at the St. Wendelin Parish office, 323 N. Wood St., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Not only the parish community, but the community as a whole is very supportive of the arts. This is something we can offer to everybody,” Gallina said. “We hope this is a gift to the community that we can provide for years to come and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

