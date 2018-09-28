EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two installments about “The Road to Recovery” presented Wednesday night at the Fostoria Learning Center by H.O.P.E. in Fostoria.

People were dying from drug overdoses and the problem was only growing worse in Seneca County.

Something had to be done and Mircea Handru, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky & Wyandot Counties, was the catalyst for change.

“We got together Seneca County leaders and said, ‘we’ve got to do something, we need to get people together, people are dying,'” Handru told approximately two dozen people Wednesday night at a H.O.P.E in Fostoria event focused on “The Road to Recovery.”

He said it was no longer a debate of whether the drug problem was an addiction or disease. Getting the right people together was the key to finding solutions and that resulted in the Seneca County Opiate Task Force.

“We needed people who could make decisions, who may be elected officials, they have some clout at the state level, if we need more funding or if we need to address something. We need to also have people in the room that we consider experts, maybe some really good treatment counselors or maybe the undercover task force … we need everybody into this. We need the prosecutor’s office in to this, family members that maybe lost someone, we even need to have drug addicts into this,” he said.

And those are the people who formed the county’s 22-member opiate task force in 2015.

Handru explained the goals of the task force are to save lives; develop a drug recovery program; establish prescription assisted treatment; provide detox services; obtain grants; provide transportation and education; and serve pregnant women who are addicts, as well.

“To get this done the way we wanted to get it done including the way we put it on paper, the reality is, we needed to change the Ohio constitution,” Handru said, adding Seneca County did just that and is the only one of the state’s 88 counties to have a multi-jurisdictional drug court.

“This was a huge goal of ours. We weren’t sure if we could get it done,” Handru said. This is the proudest accomplishment we were able to get completed since we’ve worked on any project.”

The new law was passed in early May and established PIVOT (Progress In Victory Of Transition), a 5-year pilot program that consolidates certain drug court proceedings for the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the Seneca County Court of Common Pleas, both of which are now located in the same building, the new Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

“The Mental Health and Recovery Board has been integral in making this happen,” Judge Mark Repp, also a guest speaker at the Wednesday night H.O.P. E. meeting, said. Repp said Handru offered the judges resources and tools to aid in the program’s success.

But trying to measure success by tracking overdose deaths data is not a clear path. Handru explained many factors can sway the data such as if someone lives in one county and dies in another, or how a coroner may rule on a death. For example, Handru said, someone may OD and pass out in their yard in the middle of winter. When they are found dead outside a coroner may rule the death as hypothermia, rather than an OD.

“The numbers are all over the place,” he said.

Handru explained that three years ago there had been many gaps in treatment. If someone called asking to get their loved one in a detox program, it was difficult to find one. But now there are several detox centers in northwest Ohio alone.

“Out of every 10 phone calls I get (seeking detox), eight-and-a-half are not from the person using,” he said, adding the calls are from the user’s mother, father, girl friend, boy friend or another loved one.

He went on to say he will set up an appointment to meet with the user the next day and out of those at least half will be no-shows.

“It doesn’t mean we give up. We need to speed up the process,” he said, adding when someone calls for help, they need to get into treatment immediately, preferably the same day they call.

He said it is fairly easy to access detox facilities through the Mental Health Services and Recovery Board.

“We have only one detox center in Seneca County which is the Bloomville Center,” he said. This center is for adult women only who are not pregnant.

He said males are usually sent to one of several facilities in Toledo and other facilities are planning to open soon in Sandusky and Fremont.

“Within 24 hours we get you in,” he said, adding the stay in a detox facility is usually 5 to 7 days. “That’s all it takes to get the drugs out of your system.”

He said the day an addict leaves detox, it is vital they get right into treatment, that they get meds to control their addiction if they qualify and that they meet with a counselor the day they are discharged.

“There’s a lot of planning in this. It’s very difficult to make all this work,” Handru said, adding many times other entities such as a judge and a probation officer are also involved in the recovery plan.

Handru said it is very difficult to get people off drugs, especially if they are not giving it their all.

“We are a public agency. We try to help people the best we can. But we also got to be financially accountable,” he said, explaining if he gets someone into detox and after a couple days they skip out of the program, his agency is stuck with the bill for the remainder of the unused stay which costs upwards of $700 a day.

He said if six weeks later that user comes back and says they are ready to get help and want to go back into a detox center, he now has a predicament.

“It’s hard to say ‘no.’ I can’t be God here to say who is living and who is dying. But I have to be mindful of resources and I may have three or four other people on the line here that I haven’t given a chance yet. So some decision are difficult. It’s the reality.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky & Wyandot counties crisis hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-826-1306 or text 4hope to 741741. For more information on treatment and recovery support services call 419-448-0640.

